I have a list of about 60 sites, blogs, medium collections and other random links that I like to follow. Some have RSS some don't - so I tried Feedly but gave up after most sites not offering RSS (VC portfolios etc). Also, I love checking Twitter regularly and I'm subscribed to what feels like 30 newsletters. I have product hunt notifications turned on on chrome and check out sidebar.io and dribbble for design news once and a while. What is everyone else using or doing?