Startup SkipTheDishes cancels job interview because applicant asked about pay (twitter.com)
4 points by joosters 39 minutes ago





Better to find out early that they can't afford than to waste even more time.

Sad but not unexpected in the tech industry.

That's what I find so strange though. I don't mean to gloss over the difficulties in getting funding, but in a very general simplification, there's much more VC and investor money being thrown at startup companies right now. And yet, the culture persists that you can't possibly pay employees well.

