Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Startup SkipTheDishes cancels job interview because applicant asked about pay
(
twitter.com
)
4 points
by
joosters
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
NonEUCitizen
10 minutes ago
Better to find out early that they can't afford than to waste even more time.
reply
UK-AL
31 minutes ago
Sad but not unexpected in the tech industry.
reply
joosters
1 minute ago
That's what I find so strange though. I don't mean to gloss over the difficulties in getting funding, but in a very general simplification, there's much more VC and investor money being thrown at startup companies right now. And yet, the culture persists that you can't possibly pay employees well.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply