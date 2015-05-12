Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Atheists at risk of dying out due to belief in contraception, study claims (independent.co.uk)
At least within the developed world, secularism is very much on the rise. And that's true even in the US.

http://www.pewforum.org/2015/05/12/americas-changing-religio...

Between 2007 and 2014, the portion of the population that is unaffiliated with any religion soared from 16.1% to 22.8%. The portion of the population identifying as Christian dropped from 78.4% to 70.6%.

If a similar study would claim "Christians at risk of dying out -- Muslims are having more babies" I doubt it would have made it in mainstream papers.

