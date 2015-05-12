http://www.pewforum.org/2015/05/12/americas-changing-religio...
Between 2007 and 2014, the portion of the population that is unaffiliated with any religion soared from 16.1% to 22.8%. The portion of the population identifying as Christian dropped from 78.4% to 70.6%.
reply
http://www.pewforum.org/2015/05/12/americas-changing-religio...
Between 2007 and 2014, the portion of the population that is unaffiliated with any religion soared from 16.1% to 22.8%. The portion of the population identifying as Christian dropped from 78.4% to 70.6%.
reply