Frozen Alive (outsideonline.com)
> In fact, many hypothermia victims die each year in the process of being rescued. In “rewarming shock,” the constricted capillaries reopen almost all at once, causing a sudden drop in blood pressure.

Interesting, it's like your body is made of independent organs and systems that don't orchestrate very well. Each part trying to survive on its own make the worst for the whole. Come to think about it, seems that some health problems are caused because some part of your body don't send or receive the proper signals, hormones and so on.

This is at least a few years old, I remember reading it when the family was stuck in the snow in the southern Oregon mountains.

Rule #1. Don't ever leave the car and setoff overland.

Is this based on a true story?

