Ask HN: Twilio Support Escalation Contact
Hi HN,

I'm the CTO of a startup in Kenya who just started using some of the Twilio Beta numbers here.

When we first started using them, we noticed that the price we were getting billed was ~30X higher than what was posted on their website for the beta number. We contacted their support, but it seems the quality has dipped quite a bit.

Does anyone have a good contact for Twilio support that could help us?

~Earl






