|Ask HN: Twilio Support Escalation Contact
3 points by estsauver 13 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN,
I'm the CTO of a startup in Kenya who just started using some of the Twilio Beta numbers here.
When we first started using them, we noticed that the price we were getting billed was ~30X higher than what was posted on their website for the beta number. We contacted their support, but it seems the quality has dipped quite a bit.
Does anyone have a good contact for Twilio support that could help us?
~Earl
