Listen to the Clouds
(
listentothe.cloud
)
4 points
by
craigds
20 minutes ago
craigds
18 minutes ago
This is a great background sound for working. I have the airport chatter at medium and the ambient music at low, and I listen to a busy airport that I can't understand at all (Santiago is a good one) so I don't engage my brain too much.
I'm finding this incredible for helping with focus.
I'm finding this incredible for helping with focus.
