Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Listen to the Clouds (listentothe.cloud)
4 points by craigds 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This is a great background sound for working. I have the airport chatter at medium and the ambient music at low, and I listen to a busy airport that I can't understand at all (Santiago is a good one) so I don't engage my brain too much.

I'm finding this incredible for helping with focus.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: