HN is mediocre

|Hey guys! WTF happened to HN? The post about farts (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1121900/) has 55 comments!
"I bought my daughter heroin" (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13840818) - 155 comments!!!!
And a very nice article on human genetics (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13842551) has 5 comments!
