In the case of Trump, he only tweets from his Android, so all of the other tweets are done by his team. If you read through them side by side the difference is night and day in their intonation too.
This is all made easy by the fact that the 'source' is a publicly available part of the Twitter API:
"'source' 'String' : 'Utility used to post the Tweet, as an HTML-formatted string. Tweets from the Twitter website have a source value of web.'"
From: https://dev.twitter.com/overview/api/tweets
reply
In the case of Trump, he only tweets from his Android, so all of the other tweets are done by his team. If you read through them side by side the difference is night and day in their intonation too.
This is all made easy by the fact that the 'source' is a publicly available part of the Twitter API: "'source' 'String' : 'Utility used to post the Tweet, as an HTML-formatted string. Tweets from the Twitter website have a source value of web.'"
From: https://dev.twitter.com/overview/api/tweets
reply