Show HN: List tweets by source. Reveal who tweeted. Example provided (saucetweet.com)
1 point by feelix 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I have found that the source device often reveals more than expected with public figures. Here's Tim Cook's, for another example: https://saucetweet.com/?username=tim_cook There is a lack of tweets from a Mac compared to other device types (iPhone/iPad).

In the case of Trump, he only tweets from his Android, so all of the other tweets are done by his team. If you read through them side by side the difference is night and day in their intonation too.

This is all made easy by the fact that the 'source' is a publicly available part of the Twitter API: "'source' 'String' : 'Utility used to post the Tweet, as an HTML-formatted string. Tweets from the Twitter website have a source value of web.'"

From: https://dev.twitter.com/overview/api/tweets

