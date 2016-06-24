reply
Here is what one of the Lords said today:
> The Lib Dem peer Lord Taverne says that peers are entitled to refuse to back down on this issue because MPs have abandoned their commitment to representative democracy. They are now acting as delegates, not representatives, because they are giving primacy to the views of the people as expressed in the referendum.
1. the MPs acted as delegate, the easy way out to protect their career
2. the referendum in was >2/3, while the referendum out was barely
>50%, you need a supermajority threshold on such a long-term issue
where the opinion can swing bellow/above 50%
3. most know a democracy needs a free and honest press to function so
that the people can be informed, which essentially is good
information, and not be deceived, especially for a referendum.
However after the referendum a number of leave voters were
disappointed to learn that one of the top promises of UKIP was a lie
There never was a referendum to join, there was a referendum to join a very different thing that evolved into the EU, don't pretend they're the same thing.
> Democracy is not simply about
> following the rule of the 50%
2. Considering we didn't have a referendum to join the EU in the first place, I'm not sure it makes sense to have a threshold. If the threshold wasn't met, I'm not sure how the default can be to be part of something the British people never said they wanted.
3. I absolutely agree that people need to have accurate information to base their decisions upon. So it was a real shame a lot of the information published by the remain campaign was not entirely true. I'm not sure what promise UKIP made you're referring to.
It is true that democracy requires more than simply going with what the majority want. But in this case, there was a clear choice between leaving the EU or remaining. I really don't see how it can be democratic to keep the UK in the EU after the result of the referendum.
In my opinion the referendum was too simple to mean much. So much about leaving was not known. When a concrete deal is proposed and the terms and consequences are more clear, I think the public should have another vote on whether that specific deal passes muster. Leave voters surely did not all intend "leave in any way possible no matter what the conditions".
Regardless of your political beliefs and opinion, this is best described as an absolute aberration with respect to the normal democratic process of the U.K.
I'll give you one clue. It's extremely rare to hold a referendum of such huge consequence.
Heck, I'll give you a second clue. It's even more rare for politicians to then behave as if the result of a non-binding referendum is binding.
I could enumerate for you the remaining peculiarities, but if you're curious you'll find plenty for yourself.
I do understand that people often like to point to simple cases like this and say "That's Democracy!", inevitably those people don't have a great understanding of the meaning.
Sad day for democracy.
In my opinion, the Brexit vote reflects a fundamental political division in the UK and much of the developed world. Older Britons have, in a profound an systematic way, pulled the ladder up behind them. A multitude of factors have skewed society in favour of the old, from housing costs to student fees to ironclad pensions.
Pensioners have the lowest rate of poverty of any age group and are nearly half as likely to be poor than children. Pensions continue to grow above inflation, while wages have barely recovered since the financial crisis. Rampant growth in house prices coupled with a chronic shortage of social housing have effected an unprecedented transfer of wealth from young to old. On the balance of evidence, the term "kleptogerontocracy" does not seem entirely unjustified.
I think what you actually mean is "sad day for my political viewpoint".
Your comment, however, dismissed that low voter turnout was sad at all, because they could have voted. And here you are saying the opposite -- that you understand it can be sad.
The assumption that you can manage to fit voting into your life comes from a place of privilege that some people lack. Punishing them harder until they behave more responsibly fixes nothing.
EDIT: It appears the UK has some problems too [1], and being Australian where voting is a legal requirement, easy to enroll and difficult to drop off the register, my perspective is perhaps a bit harsh.
> Things didn't go how you wanted
> so therefore it must be wrong, hateful,
> xenophobist, and racist
The least bad argument seems to devolve down to the conceit that "British experts are better than pan-European experts at making decisions", and the nicest thing you can say about that particular argument is "it's a misguided view of British primacy".
I'm not sure I know the answer. Industries that are regulated may think they benefit (but a regulatory and legal framework also provide stability that attracts investors and allows businesses to focus on productive work). Those interested in fraud benefit, but that's far too broad to be meaningful and I'm not sure it's a large number of people. Wealthy and powerful people benefit: Essentially the withdrawal of the power of voters (government) leaves a vacuum at the top; but again, that is very broad.
PS: A german.
Interesting idea all the same, but it's just not going to happen.
