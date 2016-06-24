Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
U.K. Parliament Gives Theresa May Permission to Start Brexit (bloomberg.com)
60 points by ayanai 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 51 comments | favorite





Regardless of your political beliefs and opinion this is democracy in action. I didn't know that the queen has to sign bills though, but that's purely a ceremony and legacy process.

Actually I think Brexit is a demonstration of what happen when people don't understand democracy and the powers exploit that ignorance.

Here is what one of the Lords said today: > The Lib Dem peer Lord Taverne says that peers are entitled to refuse to back down on this issue because MPs have abandoned their commitment to representative democracy. They are now acting as delegates, not representatives, because they are giving primacy to the views of the people as expressed in the referendum.

  1. the MPs acted as delegate, the easy way out to protect their career
  2. the referendum in was >2/3, while the referendum out was barely
     >50%, you need a supermajority threshold on such a long-term issue
     where the opinion can swing bellow/above 50%
  3. most know a democracy needs a free and honest press to function so
     that the people can be informed, which essentially is good
     information, and not be deceived, especially for a referendum.
     However after the referendum a number of leave voters were
     disappointed to learn that one of the top promises of UKIP was a lie
Democracy is not simply about following the rule of the 50% (also known as the rule of the mob), which populists love to lean on, but all the finer details.

> 2. the referendum in was >2/3, while the referendum out was barely >50%, you need a supermajority threshold on such a long-term issue where the opinion can swing bellow/above 50%

There never was a referendum to join, there was a referendum to join a very different thing that evolved into the EU, don't pretend they're the same thing.

    > Democracy is not simply about
    > following the rule of the 50%
The population has had 300-350 years to let it bed in, and the politicians the same amount of time to learn their jobs; much as the result upsets me, it's not like it's something particularly new.

1. MPs acted as delegates because the government was elected on a manifesto promising a referendum and to deliver on the result. The referendum happened, the UK voted to leave, and so the majority of MPs respected the will of the people and voted the bill through.

2. Considering we didn't have a referendum to join the EU in the first place, I'm not sure it makes sense to have a threshold. If the threshold wasn't met, I'm not sure how the default can be to be part of something the British people never said they wanted.

3. I absolutely agree that people need to have accurate information to base their decisions upon. So it was a real shame a lot of the information published by the remain campaign was not entirely true. I'm not sure what promise UKIP made you're referring to.

It is true that democracy requires more than simply going with what the majority want. But in this case, there was a clear choice between leaving the EU or remaining. I really don't see how it can be democratic to keep the UK in the EU after the result of the referendum.

I think parent was referring to the "let's fund our NHS" idea... The one on the big bus.

In my opinion the referendum was too simple to mean much. So much about leaving was not known. When a concrete deal is proposed and the terms and consequences are more clear, I think the public should have another vote on whether that specific deal passes muster. Leave voters surely did not all intend "leave in any way possible no matter what the conditions".

I suspect the promise was spending £350M on the NHS after Brexit, which everyone was quick to backpedal from as soon as the vote went through

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/06/24/nigel-farage-350-...

Well, that was Vote Leave, not UKIP. And in fact, the pledge wasn't to spend the entire £350 million on the NHS, but part of it. The government is still looking to do just that, but it can't until we've actually left the EU (we're still paying them money).

It doesn't matter how many votes there are or how many times it's done, it's not democracy if it's not the outcome you like.

This could be interpreted as a snarky comment, but is actually on point. A good democracy should function is such a way to afford for an outcome that maximize the satisfaction of each individual.

It's Representative Democracy (via a Constitutional Monarchy) in action, that's wildly more complicated than taking profound action on the basis of a simple majority referendum.

Regardless of your political beliefs and opinion, this is best described as an absolute aberration with respect to the normal democratic process of the U.K.

It's most likely representatives driven by the fear of voting against the outcome of that simple referendum. Sure it's absolutely OK technically but the whole brexit thing is still a major fuckup as nobody was remotely aware of the implications of that simple question, not even those who asked as it seems.

"This is a British Democracy" [1]

[1] https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=gmOvEwtDycs

There was a referendum and a parliamentary vote. What else would need to be done to not make it an aberration?

What part of the brexit process do you think is not best described as an aberration with respect to the normal democratic process of the U.K?

I'll give you one clue. It's extremely rare to hold a referendum of such huge consequence.

Heck, I'll give you a second clue. It's even more rare for politicians to then behave as if the result of a non-binding referendum is binding.

I could enumerate for you the remaining peculiarities, but if you're curious you'll find plenty for yourself.

I do understand that people often like to point to simple cases like this and say "That's Democracy!", inevitably those people don't have a great understanding of the meaning.

Go with the outcome d_t_w preferred.

What outcome did I prefer?

It's hard to know if it really is just ceremonial because the last few of monarchs have never tested how much power they actually have.

The youth will live with this, and only 36% of them voted.

Sad day for democracy.

http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/staggers/2016/06/how-di...

The 36% turnout figure is completely wrong. It was extrapolated from turnout at the last general election. Post-referendum research showed that turnout in the 18-24 age group was 64%, against an overall turnout of 72%. Increased turnout among young voters would not have been sufficient to change the result, due to the top-heavy age demographics in the UK - young people are simply outnumbered.

In my opinion, the Brexit vote reflects a fundamental political division in the UK and much of the developed world. Older Britons have, in a profound an systematic way, pulled the ladder up behind them. A multitude of factors have skewed society in favour of the old, from housing costs to student fees to ironclad pensions.

Pensioners have the lowest rate of poverty of any age group and are nearly half as likely to be poor than children. Pensions continue to grow above inflation, while wages have barely recovered since the financial crisis. Rampant growth in house prices coupled with a chronic shortage of social housing have effected an unprecedented transfer of wealth from young to old. On the balance of evidence, the term "kleptogerontocracy" does not seem entirely unjustified.

http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/eu-referendum-...

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/populati...

http://www.poverty.org.uk/04/index.shtml

http://www.if.org.uk/archives/category/research

how is that a sad day for democracy? Young people had plenty of opportunity to vote but didn't bother. Non-participation in the democratic process is turning down your chance to back your stance.

I think what you actually mean is "sad day for my political viewpoint".

That the majority of young people don't participate can be sad for democracy.

that anything less than a considerably majority participate in the vote could be considered a bad thing. Young people don't have a unique hold on political insight over older groups.

No, but they are the ones who have to live with the decision the longest and on whose lives it will have the most impact.

Weighting votes based on lifespan you can reasonably be expected to live with the outcome would lead to a different world.

Do you think my comment implied otherwise?

reply


If they cared they would have voted. Not voting is a choice too.

I'd wager many did and do care - but complacency was rife on the Remain side during the Brexit referendum - I suspect that's why Leave (and Trump) won.

I frequently wonder why our processes of casting a vote is as simple as it is. The entire complacency issue would be resolved if the voting booths stayed open several days and we had daily counts published. I'm sure we could come up with some clever way when the vote would end. Instead we are for some reason afraid to even count more than once. I really don't get it.

Sometimes, it is more complicated than that.

Personal responsibility starts with the individual. The sheer arrogance of those who didn't vote and were upset with the result is astounding. Maybe they'll learn and act appropriately next time.

I am currently homeless and chronically ill. I looked into trying to register to vote locally for U.S. elections last fall. I am registered to vote elsewhere, but failed to get registered locally (gave up when it became clear it would be too late).

The assumption that you can manage to fit voting into your life comes from a place of privilege that some people lack. Punishing them harder until they behave more responsibly fixes nothing.

I'm sorry you're homeless and chronically ill. I was talking about people in the UK though, I'm aware it's difficult in the US but to my knowledge the UK is much different.

EDIT: It appears the UK has some problems too [1], and being Australian where voting is a legal requirement, easy to enroll and difficult to drop off the register, my perspective is perhaps a bit harsh.

[1] https://www.theguardian.com/public-leaders-network/2015/feb/...

What interests me is that, despite that example, folks across the pond made exactly that mistake in November! Maybe we truly can't learn from others' mistakes.

reply


This sort of mentality and pretending to stand on the podium of social righteousness is the problem. Things didn't go how you wanted, so therefore it must be wrong, hateful, xenophobist, and racist right?

    > Things didn't go how you wanted
They certainly didn't

    > so therefore it must be wrong, hateful,
    > xenophobist, and racist
I'm just yet to hear any arguments that, when dug into, aren't.

The least bad argument seems to devolve down to the conceit that "British experts are better than pan-European experts at making decisions", and the nicest thing you can say about that particular argument is "it's a misguided view of British primacy".

Apparently, this triggered Scotland to call another referendum to disolve the united kingdom[1].

[1] http://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-392551...

I was strongly against Scottish independence the first time, because it seemed to be to be stupid nationalism playing out over pragmatism. This time though, I'm sympathetic to the cause. And very very sad.

Follow the money (and power): Who benefits from a dramatic cutback of the 'administrative state"?

I'm not sure I know the answer. Industries that are regulated may think they benefit (but a regulatory and legal framework also provide stability that attracts investors and allows businesses to focus on productive work). Those interested in fraud benefit, but that's far too broad to be meaningful and I'm not sure it's a large number of people. Wealthy and powerful people benefit: Essentially the withdrawal of the power of voters (government) leaves a vacuum at the top; but again, that is very broad.

Bye !

PS: A german.

What a dumb comment. Really. Europe as a whole loses out here, Germany included. If you think this is in any way good for either Germany, the UK or Europe then you have not been paying attention.

Kid, if you think it can't happen to your country, you're going to get a nasty surprise.

You'll leave last, good luck.

It's one thing if a moocher country left the EU (Greece, etc), but UK has a very strong economy. Pretty soon Germany will be bearing most of the economic weight of the EU...

If Scotland were to have a referendum, and if they elected to leave the UK, would it be a possibility that, instead of Scotland leaving the UK, and then having to rejoin the EU, it was England, Wales, and Northern Island who left the UK, forming their own independent country, leaving Scotland as the "UK", and a member of the EU, and saving a lot of trouble for everyone? Just a crazy idea.

Technically possible, but that would probably also require referendums in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to leave the UK, and I don't think there's much appetite for that.

Interesting idea all the same, but it's just not going to happen.

Last Scottish referendum, the EU was playing hardball, largely because other countries have restive separative regions. I suspect a region wanting independence because its parent country wants to leave will play out rather differently this time.

I'm not too sure about that. Mariano Rajoy, until very recently, was still against.

The Spanish were always going to be the strongest against though.

I am not sure if all the Spanish. The Partido Popular is against, but I am not too sure about the left.

