Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
TensorFlow Image Recognition on a Raspberry Pi
(
insightdatascience.com
)
24 points
by
jakek
4 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
sja
11 minutes ago
This is odd- the original article [0] was posted about a month ago, and this seems to be a repost with some ads thrown in. Hopefully mrubashkin submitted the article to Insight Data Science himself.
[0]:
https://svds.com/tensorflow-image-recognition-raspberry-pi/
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
[0]: https://svds.com/tensorflow-image-recognition-raspberry-pi/
reply