Ask HN: How do you track your finances at a fledgling startup?

Anyone mind sharing their workflow for managing their personal and small business finances (and keeping the two separate)? Do you just transfer money from your personal account to your business account, record it as an investment on your personal tax filing, and record it as income on the business account? Also, apps: I've been using YNAB for my personal budgeting, and it works well for me. I guess I could just use another YNAB budget file for business expenses, but I was wondering if there was a more suitable app (I have no idea what to look for - perhaps easier tax filings?)