Best places for computer science theory 1 point by sorressean 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite All, I'm looking for the best resources for computer science theory. My school isn't the greatest sadly, so most of what I've learned is basic programming and I've mostly done Berkeley projects. I'm looking for things that you've found interesting or that is used regularly. Things I'm interested in: Security fields (crypto), etc. I've started trying to learn automata theory but I'd really like to construct a list of things I should be trying to learn so I have something to look at every day. To complicate things, I"m looking for more text based stuff as I am totally blind, so videos generally are rough because they tend to have lots of people pointing to things on the board which is assumed you can see. Thanks much for any information and/or resources.







