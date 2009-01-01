Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Molten Salt Reactor Claims Melt Down Under Scrutiny (powermag.com)
Oh that's awkward. Worse than not being 75 times as efficient, and instead only twice, is this other quote:

In addition, it now specifies that the design “does not reduce existing stockpiles of spent nuclear fuel” or use them as its fuel source.

To me that was the most inspiring aspect of this idea. I'd still one day hope to have a nuclear reactor in my back yard, but to realise that dream we've got to keep the science as well as the engineering on point.

If nuclear scientists goof like this, it does not inspire confidence to the public and all we will end up is projects like Shoreham.

The Powermag.com site seems to be melting down as well. After giving up on loading the page I was able to google a bit and found this article:

"Nuclear Energy Startup Transatomic Backtracks on Key Promises" https://www.technologyreview.com/s/603731/nuclear-energy-sta...

2x the energy per ton of uranium is decent, but I wonder how they ever thought they could get 75x.

https://archive.fo/YoYEu

Nuclear engineering undergrad at NC State from 2009-2013. It's very easy to get overhyped about molten salt anything. Our groups senior design project presented at the ANS student conference at MIT was on a novel way to pyroprocess SNF to get only Uranium out one end and Plutonium & Radioactive Crap out the other, so it would be proliferation resistant. And continuous.

The theory and simulations all lined up. But we still were cautious about claiming any sort of breakthrough, because we needed empirical experiments to prove the theory. And the government doesn't just hand out SNF (as my Navy Nuke classmate learned when he asked the Pentagon).

The most exciting thing at the ANS student conference at the time was a presentation by a German Graduate student and her work on ceramic cladding of fuel rods. So, its an industry that doesn't naturally lend itself to hype.

Misleading title. The way this is phrased, it sounds like a reactor meltdown occurred (!) and is now under scrutiny.

In reality, it's just an energy startup's exaggerated performance claims that "melted down" (were proven incorrect) when examined by the community.

"technology journalists all too credulous." ha, I guess so.

I was reading like 'Morton Salt Reactor' and thinking do we really have one of those.

drove past there today; Geiger counter didnt budge, so i guess not :/

even 2x is pretty damn good, though not being able to consume spent fuel is a huge bummer.

what of the claimed safety benefits? and how completely can it use up new fuel (thus reducing its own waste)?

Theranos 2.0...

