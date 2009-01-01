In addition, it now specifies that the design “does not reduce existing stockpiles of spent nuclear fuel” or use them as its fuel source.
To me that was the most inspiring aspect of this idea. I'd still one day hope to have a nuclear reactor in my back yard, but to realise that dream we've got to keep the science as well as the engineering on point.
If nuclear scientists goof like this, it does not inspire confidence to the public and all we will end up is projects like Shoreham.
"Nuclear Energy Startup Transatomic Backtracks on Key Promises" https://www.technologyreview.com/s/603731/nuclear-energy-sta...
2x the energy per ton of uranium is decent, but I wonder how they ever thought they could get 75x.
The theory and simulations all lined up. But we still were cautious about claiming any sort of breakthrough, because we needed empirical experiments to prove the theory. And the government doesn't just hand out SNF (as my Navy Nuke classmate learned when he asked the Pentagon).
The most exciting thing at the ANS student conference at the time was a presentation by a German Graduate student and her work on ceramic cladding of fuel rods. So, its an industry that doesn't naturally lend itself to hype.
In reality, it's just an energy startup's exaggerated performance claims that "melted down" (were proven incorrect) when examined by the community.
what of the claimed safety benefits? and how completely can it use up new fuel (thus reducing its own waste)?
