|Ask HN: Cheap, hackable e-reader?
7 points by 0942v8653 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
|I would like to buy a cheap e-reader where I can replace the software with my own (or at least be able to write my own software that I can launch and stay in, with minimal UI chrome around it). Preferably about $50 or under. I would like to have a touch screen or to be able to use most of the buttons.
What are some good options for this?
http://nooktalk.net/blog/reliable-way-to-root-nook-simple-to...
Simple Touch readers should be dirt-cheap.
