Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Cheap, hackable e-reader?
7 points by 0942v8653 46 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite
I would like to buy a cheap e-reader where I can replace the software with my own (or at least be able to write my own software that I can launch and stay in, with minimal UI chrome around it). Preferably about $50 or under. I would like to have a touch screen or to be able to use most of the buttons.

What are some good options for this?






The Nook Simple Touch can be rooted. I found it to be a little bit unstable, but YMMV.

http://nooktalk.net/blog/reliable-way-to-root-nook-simple-to...

Simple Touch readers should be dirt-cheap.

reply


I'm currently looking at a simple 7th-gen Kindle. ( https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-Kindle-6-Inch-Previous-Generat... ), for $35. I've done some research, and it seems that it is possible to jailbreak it, but I would like to be sure I can really write software for it before I buy.

reply


It's possible to jailbreak any Kindle as you can preform a downgrade to a vulnerable firmware version.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: