Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing Intel Clear Containers V2.1.1 (clearlinux.org)
24 points by ah- 58 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I hadn't seen this project before. It looks really cool. I especially like the support for pushing network configuration (via the "pod" concept) at startup. This is sorely lacking in Docker. You can accomplish it with pipework (which is just a wrapper around `ip exec` in the container netns), but then you need to write code in the container like "wait for interface XX to be up before running entry_point.sh"

> cc-oci-runtime creates a QEMU/KVM virtual machine for each container the Docker engine creates.

I see that it uses qemu-lite. That means you can run this on a VM (no hardware virtualization support), correct?

What is the overhead of the qemu virtualization?

reply


Pretty neat how nicely this integrates into an existing docker host setup. Definitely going to give it a try and see about integrating into containership.

edit: typo

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: