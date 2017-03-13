I'm like, I vaguely get the "not under control of a .gov" and privacy concerns and all, but the thing seems literally backed 100% on faith, in contrast with (if only theoretically) the "we the nation" backing of fiat money.
Any odds an aficionado might be around to enlighten the uninitiated?
Take Venezuela, their currency is/has collapsed because the people no longer have faith that it is valuable.
Typically, people just blindly trust authority, and that's why we believe green paper made from cotton to be valuable. We all agree it's valuable (except people who want a gold standard).
Similarly, we all agree Bitcoin is worth X. It's no different, except no one is telling us it's worth X. The market is saying it's worth X.
It's not really the first time a society agreed to use something arbitrary as valuable either. There are cultures that used salt, gold, silver, white stones, etc. as currency. The point is, once we agree something is worth X, we can trade for other goods at value X.
The advantage to Bitcoin is it's not centrally controlled so it's harder to mess up (see great depression, federal reserve basically made it 100x worse), or Germany post WWI. Further, you have an auditable history, some privacy (better than credit cards), and a truly global currency (similar to gold, without the need to lug it around).
I am waiting for someone to come up with a good solution for how to do fractional reserve banking with bitcoin (without relying on trust via eg government-sponsored courts to enforce human-readable contracts---because what would be the point of bitcoin then).
You forget all the pointy sticks that the government has! For example the government can compel you to pay taxes in the currency of their choice. If failure to pay results in imprisonment or death the value proposition can be fairly compelling.
It's also the cheapest method to exchange and/or remit small amounts of money internationally. I frequently made a profit doing so vs paying 1.4% to 8% for traditional fiat to fiat methods. I wrote bots that did it for me, but even doing it manually is cheaper and faster than traditional methods.
Oh, and of course, it's great for buying drugs and gambling and whatnot.
When you say
> the "we the nation" backing of fiat money.
what do you think that means?
First, I'll tell you what it doesn't mean: It doesn't mean that people are forced to accept it in the general case. It doesn't mean that the government guarantees it to have some value. (It's not even clear what that would entail.) It doesn't mean that if you undervalue a dollar, the army is going to come in and shoot you.
Here's what it does mean: First, the court can compel you to repay debts or settlements in that currency. That's the "legal tender" part. Second, you have to pay taxes in it (usually).
So what, exactly, do you think the advantage of "government backing" is? It's really not tremendously useful. It's also completely orthogonal from the value of the currency, which (along with its time derivatives) is a much more relevant property.
Here are a few reasons I think Bitcoin is better than USD for many applications:
* It's more private than anything but cash/barter, especially with mixing
* It's not subject to arbitrary freezes or confiscations (which has happened to me, without warning, after a paperwork error by the state comptroller)
* It's not subject to arbitrary export controls, so it's more convenient for international payments
* It's cheaper than most existing money transfer systems (Western Union, Paypal, etc.), even with the currently elevated transaction fees
* It's deflationary. You can argue all you want about whether this is good or bad for "the economy", however you define it, but all I know is that it's good for me, a person who wants a store of value. In this respect, it emulates a physical commodity like gold (although with gold, you have the substantial risk of asteroid mining saturating the market many years from now).
* Cash and gold has some of the advantages listed above. Advantages of bitcoin over cash and gold: Easier to move long distances, easier to carry large amounts without attracting notice, harder to steal. Advantages over cash alone: Harder to forge (or inflate). Advantages over gold alone: More fungible.
Incidentally, if you don't think gold should be worth $1200/oz, you probably don't think 1 BTC should be worth anything.
Lots of traditional banks are incompetent and set in their ways. Shaking anything up internally requires lots of (office-) political capital.
Having an internal 'blockchain' project might give people just enough leeway and direct backing from above to push through lots of needed but unsettling improvements. Even though those improvements might not have anything to do with blockchains, and might even be better done without.
Of course, whether that value is $1 or $1000 depends on the number of people who believe in the currency enough to pay for the power to mine it.
Gold is a bit different since it has some baseline value from practical uses, but the store of value use case dominates those.
bitcoin seems to be servicing three primary interests: a hedge currency with slightly more utility than gold, remittances (specifically in the B2B space but also some personal), and shopping online without having to enter personal information such as credit cards.
by far the most commonly reported on use case is investment. so if you like a roller coaster and a chance at a big upside, bitcoin or other digital assets are portfolio worthy.
the privacy/anonymous thing is relatively dead at this point.
this is a new asset class that retains qualities of several asset classes (currencies, commodities, and securities), while dropping all of those asset's limitations, and introducing its own unique limitations where people are positive they can all be fixed.
To give an idea of what is happening, I'll try to explain what I know, which isn't lot.
Since last year, there's been an increase in fees that every transaction has to pay to get confirmation within a reasonable timeframe (the point at which your transaction is deemed a valid one). The reason for this is that, the Blocksize is capped at 1MB. Now, the problem is that people are disagreeing with the direct solution to this problem, which is increase the blocksize.
What that means is that only 1MB worth of transactions (I don't exactly know how many that is) will fit in a particular block, which is generated once every 10 minutes (the difficulty of 'mining' is actually adjusted to ensure this). So since there's been a lot of activity with bitcoin, a lot of people are having to wait longer to get their transactions confirmed because they usually have to wait for the second or third block after the transaction is sent out by the client. This makes confirmations slower.[1]
Now, to make confirmations faster, people have to pay more for the 'transaction fee' which directly goes into the pockets of the miner who includes the transaction in their block. So transactions which pay lower fees are pushed out of the block the miner is currently mining because, they obviously want more money. So the transaction usually occurs in the next block, if they're lucky.
The way I see it, the blocksize has to be increased, because it is ridiculous that I have to pay more in fees for sending bitcoin than using paypal. But, the party opposing it has some interesting arguments too. (The full pro-con list can be found here[2])
The strongest argument in my opinion is that making the blocksize larger would lower the transaction fees the client has to pay. Now, that is good for the client, because they pay less fees. But, bad for the miner because they get less money for all the work that they put in.
So there was talk about increasing the blocksize to 2MB. That never went through, because of some other problems with SegWit, which frankly I have not much knowledge of.
But then came the idea of Bitcoin Unlimited. Now the people behind this say that the blocksize should be WHATEVER the miner chooses and they want autonomy over the blocksize. What can happen in this scenario is that the big players can make a loss temporarily while the smaller players lose money. Eventually the smaller players (miners) close shop which would make bitcoin more centralized.
Very interesting arguments on both sides, and this will be much more interesting to watch than anything in recent history.
I'm actually surprised not many people are talking about this, and that there's more interest in whether Bitcoin is accepted as an ETF, which was a terrible idea in the first place.
[1]:https://blockchain.info/charts/avg-confirmation-time
[2]:https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Block_size_limit_controversy
The whole idea behind socialism is that the means of production are controlled and owned in some democratic manner where everyone has almost equal ownership and control.
Bitcoin is more akin to Rothbard's capitalist utopia, with private ownership of property but no state.
