Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Teach Yourself Computer Science
(
teachyourselfcs.com
)
65 points
by
kruse-tim
39 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
psiclops
14 minutes ago
I know of the people behind this, who founded a CS school. I've heard good things, but I hadn't seen this before!
reply
barking
18 minutes ago
Are all those CS61 lectures from Berkeley shortly going to disappear from youtube?
reply
movedx
4 minutes ago
They've been there for three years coming June. Not sure why they would disappear now?
If it's legal to do so, you could use a YouTube video downloading platform to grab them? :)
reply
crench
23 minutes ago
This could do without the "Why learn computer science?" section entirely.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply