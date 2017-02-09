reply
(FWIW, I've looked at the report that purports to back the 'CA pays more than it receives' and it isn't super accurate)
Not saying I agree with the conceit that a state should have the level of economic autonomy argued for the the original post, but your argument doesn't hold water.
Although I suspect much of this effect is explained by the fact that states get fixed senate votes regardless of population.
the imbalance between what California contributes vs receivers
Remember that CA has had a lot of power in Congress under Democrats, including two senior Senators and the Speaker of the House twice.
As a frequent commuter, I couldn't agree more with this paragraph.
The bookends are the most expensive part to build in, and the parts with the best existing mass transit; their of the least marginal value until they are connected with each other.
San Jose into the Valley is quite a sensible initial operating segment, in terms of bang for the buck.
The logic for starting in the middle is that it created economic assistance (as a side effect) in an area with a jobs problem. Why not start that part sooner rather than later?
And at the same time, they're doing construction in the Central Valley, which is cheaper and easier on a per-mile basis. Just wish they could find a way to do it faster though; 7 years for SJ-Bakersfield seems like an unreasonably long time.
This is much like the broken-window-fallacy. The reason not to start in the middle is because the middle (especially on its own) doesn't have a lot of inherent value.
Heck, if the train here (minus wages) costs more than it is worth this is a straight-up broken-window-fallacy.
Not really. Lots of projects can start out in the red and then provide more value longer-term. This is particularly true when talking about improving transit to impoverished areas.
Let's be honest, it was an important if not dominant reason for this project.
It's true that building the smaller initial construction segment in the Valley was driven by economic development concerns, but the Valley needed to be part of any sensible initial operating segment anyway, so why not start building their if the side benefits were greatest there?
If you want to provide welfare to people without jobs, then provide welfare. Don't provide secret welfare and call it a high speed train.
The initial operating segment runs through the Valley to San Jose; that's pretty close to the S.F. end , and is the third biggest city in California (and the second biggest covered by the whole Phase 1 LA-to-SF alignment.)
Obviously, the initial operating segment isn't going to connect both ends, and short of doing that, where specifically would be better than the actual planned IOS?
Sure, the initial construction segment is a small section in the valley that would probably see little ridership without being connected to some place nearer to the endpoints, but the ICS is not the whole IOS.
No, the initial plan was Burbank to Merced.
Not that the initial (or any intermediate) plan is even germane to the discussion.
The planned initial operating segment has one endpoint in the third largest city in the state, and passes through the fifth largest city in the state, so the idea that it's in a place where no one lives is, well, what recently has become known as an "alternative fact".
Since we're discussing how the existing project is being built and is planned to be operated, and not historical plans that have been rejected as suboptimal, that would be irrelevant in any case. It's also, AFAICT, not true; in both the final 2014 Business Plan with the Merced to Burbank IOS, and the draft 2016 Business Plan (they are done in even numbered years) which shifted to the San Jose to Bakersfield IOS, Stockton was not only not part of the IOS, but not even part of the Phase 1 SF-to-LA plan, only the Phase 2 expansion to Sacramento and San Diego, which is more of a vague concept than a concrete plan.)
The prevailing mood in 08-09 was also that CAHSR would be used similarly to the economic stimulus passed by congress. You would think listening to CAHSR blog and their ilk back then that Fresno and Bakersfield were the navel of the world.
I ride the Caltrain about once a week and I haven't encountered a delay due to a locomotive failure. How often does this happen?
The Democrats are free to introduce a clean bill with just the Caltrain electrification funds. A clean bill (funding ALL of it, even) would sail through Congress.
How can you think that by helping people (legal or not) you are doing something wrong? USA is a country that has a massive problem with not accepting what it is, what it has, and what it could have. But then again, a country is made of diverse people. I feel happy that some people in California feel that they need to help and support those who are most vulnerable and mistreated by the system.
The poor living legally in your country ARE NOT competing for resources with "illegal aliens" you call them (I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal, but that's a different topic). Your country has way more resources available than those dedicated to eradicating poverty.
I am generally support immigration. But we need to remain realistic.
Of course such competition exists. If an anti-poverty program for only me costs X, then that program for a million people will cost more [1]. It takes more resources, in aggregate, to maintain something for more people. That, in turn, means there are fewer resources for e.g. saving piggly-wiggly turtles or whatever. You could raise taxes, but that just means fewer resources in taxpayers' pockets in favour of more anti-poverty programs and piggly-wiggly turtles et cetera. Resources are finite, human wants are unlimited, and political capital is a delicate thing.
I support immigration. After all, my ancestors were immigrants. I do not support people living here illegally. There is the distinction.
You can take this logic to its extremes and assume that if you had only one very wealthy person living in the US that providing services for that one person would be cheaper. That wouldn't be the case.
Then how about if there's 100 million people? 300? 600? Generally speaking having more people should increase the economic efficiency. If you have a tax base of 600 million people that's going to give you more resources to save your piggly-wiggly turtles than if you had 100 or 300.
I am all for legal immigration.
Your comment might be correctly phrased as "leaving the hairy question of illegal immigration aside..."
> "you're assuming that economic systems on the scale of nation-states are zero-sum."
I'm not assuming that at all. I'm simply making a statement that California taxpayer funds (and since money is fungible) and federal funds are used to fund people who live in this country illegally and that is only because the citizens of California elected politicians who are not fiscally responsible and seem to feel that it OK to use taxpayer funds to pay for people living here illegally.
As I originally stated, if Californians simply elected responsible politicians they would have the funds for paying for the electric train without the federal grant.
> Your comment might be correctly phrased as "leaving
> the hairy question of illegal immigration aside..."
To answer that question it doesn't matter that they're illegal
immigrants or legal immigrants. You can't assume that just because
someone's illegal they're more likely to be a net drain on the
economy, actually the reverse is probably likelier to be true, since
an illegal immigrant will seek work but can't make use of social
services provided to people legally in the country.
> I'm not assuming that [illegal immigrants are a
> net drain on the economy] at all.
You're asserting that having X number of "illegal" immigrants is going
to have some linear drain on the economy as a function of X, it's not
at all clear that that relationship exists in any sense, i.e. it could
be a gain not a drain, and it could be non-linear.
I don't understand this. What would you propose as a replacement term for people here illegally? The term 'undocumented resident' just seems like handwaving to avoid the fact that these people are violating the law. If we can't use the word 'illegal' to describe violations of the law, then things become silly (e.g. "undocumented bank withdrawal").
I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal
For example: a storefront "doctor" with no license does cosmetic surgery procedures in a back room. Do you call him an "undocumented plastic surgeon"?
The correct term is illegal aliens. I didn't create the term, but I do use the language correctly.
My humanity is for those poor people who live in the US who don't get enough funding as it is and who lose out on the funding because of illegal aliens. That is where my humanity is. My question to you is where is your humanity for the poor Americans, many who don't have nearly the IQ of readers of HN and who are losing their jobs and not getting enough support.
> "The poor living legally in your country ARE NOT competing for resources with "illegal aliens" you call them (I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal, but that's a different topic). Your country has way more resources available than those dedicated to eradicating poverty."
That is an incorrect statement. There is only so much tax money and much of that money is used for funding K-12 education, university education, healthcare, etc. etc. for illegal aliens instead of better funding the poor.
Er, maybe, but far, far more is used on maintaining massive military superiority[0][1][2][3].. if it's tax dollars you're worried about, you ought to have far bigger concerns than "illegals".
And before you scream, "sanctuary state!", either decide immigration is a state issue or not, but don't say it's a federal issue and then rely on states to enforce it. That's a pretty typical MO for the federal government -- demand that the states enforce things that cost money but don't actually provide money for it.
It's like kidnapping a kitten and demanding a $100 ransom for "kitten food" or the kitten dies... then spending $1 on kitten food. And you'll likely have to pay more to get the kitten back later anyway.
The Democrats are free to introduce a clean bill with just the Caltrain electrification funds. A clean bill (funding ALL of it, even) would sail through Congress.
By your argument, California could easily afford to pay for it if only Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Montana, and Kentucky were not "mooching" off of it.
Not if the funds are paying for people living in these states legally.. Surely you see the distinction between funding people legally living in the US and those living here illegally.
What I know is that if California elected responsible politicians that used tax money for Californians and not for people living in the state and country illegally they wouldn't need the federal money.
Get rid of your politicians and elect responsible ones and stop whining.
I also think you're making a fairly inflammatory argument without providing much data or grappling with the practical implications of your argument. Even if we were to take all the money we spend as Californians on undocumented immigrants, would that actually come close to the funds we should be receiving for Caltrain electrification? I'm not sure. And what damage to our communities would be done by removing that money from the system? Immigrants, undocumented and fully documented, grow the larger economy and are meaningful parts of our community, and I'm pretty sure we'd be worse off without them.
https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/09/undocum...
That's total taxation, encompassing sales tax, and (for those not being paid "under the table"), income tax and FICA. Again, that's a national average; in CA, sales tax would make it higher). That's not remotely paying all of their own way overall.
As for overall impact: "Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform said the $11.74 billion tax contribution covers only a small fraction of what undocumented residents and their dependents use in government services. The Washington, D.C. organization, which favors stricter immigration enforcement, estimates it collectively costs state and local governments about $84 billion a year to provide education, health care, public safety and other services to undocumented residents and their dependents."[0]
As for Social Security, they get that back as much as legal residents do, if they file for it. Quoting your source: "He calculates that undocumented immigrants paid $13 billion into the retirement trust fund that year, and only got about $1 billion in benefits." That's retirement benefits alone, being paid out already. As these payees age and retire, they'll collect far more than they paid in, and that will worsen as lifespans increase... hence it being referred to as a "Ponzi Scheme".
"We lose money on every transaction, but we make it up in volume!"
[0] SJ Mercury News, March 3, page B2, "Undocumented immigrants’ taxes calculated"
"undocumented individuals" is a euphemism that does not help the discussion and tends to minimize and obfuscate the language so as to seemingly minimize the fact that they are living in the country against the law. The correct term is illegal alien (look it up if you don't believe me).
My argument is a simple one that I think most people agree with which is this: people that live in this country illegally do not deserve taxpayer funds. I am not making any assumptions, just a statement.
> "I also think you're making a fairly inflammatory argument..."
I don't believe I'm an inflammatory argument. Fiscally responsible politicians would not spend tax money on people who are not legally in the country except on law enforcement.
The solution to the train and other fiscal problems is simply electing fiscally responsible politicians. The newspaper article mentioned the problem of federal funding and I mentioned a levitate and proper solution. If Californians don't elect politicians who are fiscally responsible and who feel that it is OK to spend taxpayer money on people living here illegally, they only have themselves to blame.
I don't see any argument that says that the Federal gov. (again because money is fungible) should be funding people who are living in the country illegally.
Or approaching the question from the other direction, how about the larger benefits of the electrification project? By withholding money this way (and I'm pretty sure nobody responsible for the withholding has been making the same arguments you are, but happy to be shown otherwise), are we cutting off our nose to spite our face?
Well, they are people living here illegally. I don't see that as inflammatory but a statement of fact. How else would you say that?
> Fiscally responsible politicians should carefully consider the larger questions and tradeoffs including costs of enforcements, larger contributions to the economy, and how much those immigrants actually pay in taxes.
No, fiscally responsible politicians should not be using taxpayer funds to fund people who are living in the country illegally -- against the law except for law enforcement.
You mean, no matter whether they are living in the country legally or not. Well, OK. But I see that there are a lot of veterans that have served their country throughout America and I believe they deserve our support over neighbors who are living in the country illegally. Let's agree to disagree on that one.
I didn't make the argument that California should or should not fund anyone over anyone else. That is up to the (good) people of California.
You seemed to indicate the California could have chosen to spend its money in a different manner. You started off by pointing out "Money [is] fungible". I was just pointing out the logical conclusion of that argument.
Now, the fact that their business model is so unsound that they can't pay legal minimum wage is a whole other problem. But as it stands, California is getting a damn fine deal out of their illegal Mexicans.
Perhaps there should be a rule that when downvoting, people state the reason. I suspect that some readers believe that people living here illegally deserve taxpayer funds. If so, they should have the courage of their convictions.
This is sadly typical. There are plenty of people here in California who are fine with using illegal immigrant labor to save money getting crops picked or construction built, but if one of these laborers slices their hand open on piece of equipment and needs to go to the emergency room, then and only then does the hand-writing about "spending money on illegals" begin.
I have no patience for this sort of sadistic, extractive capitalism. Especially when it wraps itself in a faux mantle of concern about the law. If you don't want illegal immigrants in this country, then enforce the labor laws against the employers.
What's ironic of course is that most of the 14 California congresspeople who signed the letter represent districts who are heavily dependently upon illegal immigrant labor, and thus upon the very sort of lax enforcement of immigration laws that they claim to be against. At this point, I'd be more than happy to see ICE conduct a vigorous enforcement of immigration laws throughout the Central Valley. Perhaps staring in September?
Illegal immigrants generate much less economic activity per person than their legal immigrant counterparts.
Even assuming your premise here, take the differential between in-state and out-of-state UC tuition and multiply it by 200.
That's going to be something on the order of like 3 million dollars? Versus 650 million in transit funding? I propose that "illegal immigrants" is a pointless red herring with respect to this issue.
Do you have a source on how much this is in aggregate, preferably both in gross (total) and net (minus the value of undocumented migrants'/illegal aliens' economic input to the California economy) terms? I'm just sceptical that this--versus so many other categories of frivolous state spending--is the lowest-hanging fruit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bracero_program
This set expectations for generations of businesses and workers and obviously continues to this day. The re-branding of welcome migrant workers to vile illegal aliens is just politics.
Do migrants depress the wages of American workers? Probably to some degree (I suppose it's like the H1B visa program). Do they interfere with the sovereignty of the United States? I think the argument is ridiculous, just pandering to nationalists.
And I'm sure you're a big proponent of changing that, huh.
Taxes should be only spent on people living in the US legally. Not certain why people have a problem with that.
So, you're saying we should get rid of ICE because it's tax money being spent on people who are not legal residents of the US?
If that electric rail is so very important to California, and I believe it is, then the citizens of California should elect officials that do not use valuable and scarce taxpayer funds to pay for services for people living here illegally. They should elect politicians that spend taxpayer money for the benefit of people living here legally which includes the electric train.
I'm even less certain you're willing to listen to anyone who tries to explain to you how faulty your logic is. Especially since you repeatedly try to distill down the complicated topics to bumperstickerisms.
