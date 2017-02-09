Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Silicon Valley Train Gets Stuck (nytimes.com)
64 points by JamilD 3 hours ago | 84 comments





Question: the imbalance between what California contributes vs receivers from the federal government is pretty crazy to me. I'll grant some imbalances are necessary - you will always have richer and poorer areas of the country. But when he gap is as wide as it is, and then it is turned into a tool for punishing CA due to our politics, at what point should CA seek to seriously tackle this? Firstly of course is the very long shot possibility of successon, but I was wondering if there might be something in the tax code that would allow CA to shut off the flow of money to the federal government? Perhaps by implementing some kind of massive tax and dividend scheme (e.g. naively I'm thinking if I'm allowed to deduct state taxes - what stops CA from taxing 100% of my income, so I pay nothing to the federal government, then CA pays me a "dividend" equal to my income minus whatever the real tax rate should be (30% or whatever).

Why is it that progressive income taxation is so awesome for everyone else and sucks when applied to you?

(FWIW, I've looked at the report that purports to back the 'CA pays more than it receives' and it isn't super accurate)

But it isn't progressive, right? An individual in CA who makes 50k gets less in Federal funding to projects that would benefit them, than if that same individual moved to another state, and made the exact same amount.

Not saying I agree with the conceit that a state should have the level of economic autonomy argued for the the original post, but your argument doesn't hold water.

If your country is large enough, you probably need to adjust for cost of living for a progressive taxation system to be fair.

Although I suspect much of this effect is explained by the fact that states get fixed senate votes regardless of population.

  the imbalance between what California contributes vs receivers
Do you have a firsthand source for that, or are you just quoting unsupported media quotes? The one study on that topic that I've seen omitted a lot of Federal spending in CA, such as transfer payments, military personnel, CA's share of defense spending, etc.

Remember that CA has had a lot of power in Congress under Democrats, including two senior Senators and the Speaker of the House twice.

reply


I'd venture such a dividend scheme would immediately get hit with lawsuits by the federal government.

One thing that shouldn't change is the Caltrain ticketing UI. The interface is simple enough to use, and it responds to user input instantly. I can select the ticket I want with four taps in about a second, where the only slowdown is the actual payment.

> By any measure, Caltrain is the equivalent of a dated personal computer running Windows 95 way overdue for an upgrade. Rush-hour trains are so crowded that their aisles are filled with passengers. Trains break down frequently and the locomotives belch plumes of black smoke into the air — a sight more in line with the early industrial age than 21st century Silicon Valley.

As a frequent commuter, I couldn't agree more with this paragraph.

They should've started high speed rail in the bookends, since any construction there would have immediate benefits for hundreds of thousands of riders, and instill public confidence in the project. That would've helped Caltrain electrification right there.

> They should've started high speed rail in the bookends, since any construction there would have immediate benefits for hundreds of thousands of riders, and instill public confidence in the project.

The bookends are the most expensive part to build in, and the parts with the best existing mass transit; their of the least marginal value until they are connected with each other.

San Jose into the Valley is quite a sensible initial operating segment, in terms of bang for the buck.

The bookends also has the most lawyers to block construction.

All those thousands of daily riders camping out in line to go to the Central Valley.

Many workers in the Central Valley do commute to the Bay Area or LA.

http://kvpr.org/post/two-hour-daily-commute-thousands-valley...

How would Pacheco duplicate the extant ACE?

Well the Caltrain electrification is in one of the book ends.

The logic for starting in the middle is that it created economic assistance (as a side effect) in an area with a jobs problem. Why not start that part sooner rather than later?

Exactly -- the HSR Authority is investing heavily in upgrades to Caltrain and Metrolink; they provide tangible benefits to commuters in the cities while building the infrastructure they need to run the high-speed trains in the cities. They can't get the high-speed trains running between SF and SJ until electrification and upgrades to the corridor are finished.

And at the same time, they're doing construction in the Central Valley, which is cheaper and easier on a per-mile basis. Just wish they could find a way to do it faster though; 7 years for SJ-Bakersfield seems like an unreasonably long time.

Which upgrades to Caltrain? CBOSS? San Bruno grade sep? You really want to defend those?

> The logic for starting in the middle is that it created economic assistance (as a side effect) in an area with a jobs problem. Why not start that part sooner rather than later?

This is much like the broken-window-fallacy. The reason not to start in the middle is because the middle (especially on its own) doesn't have a lot of inherent value.

Heck, if the train here (minus wages) costs more than it is worth this is a straight-up broken-window-fallacy.

>Heck, if the train here (minus wages) costs more than it is worth this is a straight-up broken-window-fallacy.

Not really. Lots of projects can start out in the red and then provide more value longer-term. This is particularly true when talking about improving transit to impoverished areas.

> it created economic assistance (as a side effect)

Let's be honest, it was an important if not dominant reason for this project.

The initial operating segment was always going to be near one of the Phase 1 endpoints (LA/SF) to somewhere in the middle (nothing else that doesn't require the whole north/south alignment to be built before running any trains makes sense.)

It's true that building the smaller initial construction segment in the Valley was driven by economic development concerns, but the Valley needed to be part of any sensible initial operating segment anyway, so why not start building their if the side benefits were greatest there?

Because they are temp jobs and no one will ride those tracks for years?

Because no one will ride that section. If you start on the ends people will actually pay money to ride the train, which then funds construction on the other part of the train and provides steady jobs instead of only temporary ones.

If you want to provide welfare to people without jobs, then provide welfare. Don't provide secret welfare and call it a high speed train.

> If you start on the ends people will actually pay money to ride the train

The initial operating segment runs through the Valley to San Jose; that's pretty close to the S.F. end , and is the third biggest city in California (and the second biggest covered by the whole Phase 1 LA-to-SF alignment.)

Obviously, the initial operating segment isn't going to connect both ends, and short of doing that, where specifically would be better than the actual planned IOS?

Sure, the initial construction segment is a small section in the valley that would probably see little ridership without being connected to some place nearer to the endpoints, but the ICS is not the whole IOS.

The initial plan was to go from Stockton to Fresno. They only extended it to San Jose when people complained about how useless that would be.

> The initial plan was to go from Stockton to Fresno.

No, the initial plan was Burbank to Merced.

Not that the initial (or any intermediate) plan is even germane to the discussion.

Have they even started on Pacheco yet? All this talk about San Jose to the navel of the world in the CV is hot air without it.

reply


reply


Yup. The train is a huge boondoggle, mostly because they are building it backwards. Building the middle part where no one lives is easier and will make a lot of jobs in a lot of poor areas, but then it is just a secret welfare program, not a useful piece of infrastructure. Let's just provide welfare if that's the goal, and then build some useful infrastructure like electrified tracks in the Bay Area and bullet train to Stockton that people might actually ride and then use those fares to pay for the rest of the train.

> Building the middle part where no one lives is easier and will make a lot of jobs in a lot of poor areas

The planned initial operating segment has one endpoint in the third largest city in the state, and passes through the fifth largest city in the state, so the idea that it's in a place where no one lives is, well, what recently has become known as an "alternative fact".

Actually you're the one pedaling in alternative facts. The initial operating segment was going to be Stockton to Fresno until people complained about how stupid that was, and then they added San Jose.

reply


> The initial operating segment was going to be Stockton to Fresno until people complained about how stupid that was, and then they added San Jose.

Since we're discussing how the existing project is being built and is planned to be operated, and not historical plans that have been rejected as suboptimal, that would be irrelevant in any case. It's also, AFAICT, not true; in both the final 2014 Business Plan with the Merced to Burbank IOS, and the draft 2016 Business Plan (they are done in even numbered years) which shifted to the San Jose to Bakersfield IOS, Stockton was not only not part of the IOS, but not even part of the Phase 1 SF-to-LA plan, only the Phase 2 expansion to Sacramento and San Diego, which is more of a vague concept than a concrete plan.)

I think the Central Valley was a giant fait accompli to get the rest of the project funded in case of a political crisis.

The prevailing mood in 08-09 was also that CAHSR would be used similarly to the economic stimulus passed by congress. You would think listening to CAHSR blog and their ilk back then that Fresno and Bakersfield were the navel of the world.

The bay area is a bit of a mess public transportation-wise, and at least for this particular project, the cost seems not all that large in the scheme of things ($1.9B overall, need $647M in federal money). I hesitate to propose this because I fear there might be a flame war, but is there any way we could tax some of the large tech companies very slightly to quickly get enough money to make Caltrain and other public transportation systems modern and sustainable?

>Caltrain plans to use the money to switch to modern electric trains, from old diesel locomotives that are prone to failure.

I ride the Caltrain about once a week and I haven't encountered a delay due to a locomotive failure. How often does this happen?

Only a small amount of that $647 million was going to Caltrain electrification. It was wrapped in a boondoggle of an omnibus transit spending bill. The real political battle here is to limit Federal spending on CA's ill-routed HSR.

The Democrats are free to introduce a clean bill with just the Caltrain electrification funds. A clean bill (funding ALL of it, even) would sail through Congress.

Words can't express how sad I feel about people who write and believe in such a logic. Where is our humanity gone?

How can you think that by helping people (legal or not) you are doing something wrong? USA is a country that has a massive problem with not accepting what it is, what it has, and what it could have. But then again, a country is made of diverse people. I feel happy that some people in California feel that they need to help and support those who are most vulnerable and mistreated by the system.

The poor living legally in your country ARE NOT competing for resources with "illegal aliens" you call them (I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal, but that's a different topic). Your country has way more resources available than those dedicated to eradicating poverty.

> The poor living legally in your country ARE NOT competing for resources with "illegal aliens" you call them

I am generally support immigration. But we need to remain realistic.

Of course such competition exists. If an anti-poverty program for only me costs X, then that program for a million people will cost more [1]. It takes more resources, in aggregate, to maintain something for more people. That, in turn, means there are fewer resources for e.g. saving piggly-wiggly turtles or whatever. You could raise taxes, but that just means fewer resources in taxpayers' pockets in favour of more anti-poverty programs and piggly-wiggly turtles et cetera. Resources are finite, human wants are unlimited, and political capital is a delicate thing.

[1] citation needed

> "I am generally support immigration. But we need to remain realistic."

I support immigration. After all, my ancestors were immigrants. I do not support people living here illegally. There is the distinction.

Leaving the hairy question of immigration aside, you're assuming that economic systems on the scale of nation-states are zero-sum. It's not at all clear that providing a service to one person v.s. a million people is "cheaper" on that scale, because when you're talking about a nation you also tax those million people.

You can take this logic to its extremes and assume that if you had only one very wealthy person living in the US that providing services for that one person would be cheaper. That wouldn't be the case.

Then how about if there's 100 million people? 300? 600? Generally speaking having more people should increase the economic efficiency. If you have a tax base of 600 million people that's going to give you more resources to save your piggly-wiggly turtles than if you had 100 or 300.

reply


I am all for legal immigration.

Your comment might be correctly phrased as "leaving the hairy question of illegal immigration aside..."

> "you're assuming that economic systems on the scale of nation-states are zero-sum."

I'm not assuming that at all. I'm simply making a statement that California taxpayer funds (and since money is fungible) and federal funds are used to fund people who live in this country illegally and that is only because the citizens of California elected politicians who are not fiscally responsible and seem to feel that it OK to use taxpayer funds to pay for people living here illegally.

As I originally stated, if Californians simply elected responsible politicians they would have the funds for paying for the electric train without the federal grant.

    > Your comment might be correctly phrased as "leaving
    > the hairy  question of illegal immigration aside..."
No, it really couldn't. I'm replying to your economic fallacy of asserting that "[a] program for a million people will cost more [than a program for one person]". Of course that's literally true in terms of absolute dollar amounts, but it's not true in the sense that actually matters. I.e. if you had a million extra people in your country would they be a net drain on your economy, or net contributors?

To answer that question it doesn't matter that they're illegal immigrants or legal immigrants. You can't assume that just because someone's illegal they're more likely to be a net drain on the economy, actually the reverse is probably likelier to be true, since an illegal immigrant will seek work but can't make use of social services provided to people legally in the country.

    > I'm not assuming that [illegal immigrants are a
    > net drain on the economy] at all.
I really hate to put words into someone's mouth, but the most generous reading of what you're saying really does sound like that's what you're actually saying.

You're asserting that having X number of "illegal" immigrants is going to have some linear drain on the economy as a function of X, it's not at all clear that that relationship exists in any sense, i.e. it could be a gain not a drain, and it could be non-linear.

>I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal

I don't understand this. What would you propose as a replacement term for people here illegally? The term 'undocumented resident' just seems like handwaving to avoid the fact that these people are violating the law. If we can't use the word 'illegal' to describe violations of the law, then things become silly (e.g. "undocumented bank withdrawal").

  I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal
It's not about a person "being illegal"; it's about a person doing illegal deeds.

For example: a storefront "doctor" with no license does cosmetic surgery procedures in a back room. Do you call him an "undocumented plastic surgeon"?

> "Words can't express how sad I feel about people who write and believe in such a logic. Where is our humanity gone?"

The correct term is illegal aliens. I didn't create the term, but I do use the language correctly.

My humanity is for those poor people who live in the US who don't get enough funding as it is and who lose out on the funding because of illegal aliens. That is where my humanity is. My question to you is where is your humanity for the poor Americans, many who don't have nearly the IQ of readers of HN and who are losing their jobs and not getting enough support.

> "The poor living legally in your country ARE NOT competing for resources with "illegal aliens" you call them (I find it absurd to even consider a person, a HUMAN BEING, to be illegal, but that's a different topic). Your country has way more resources available than those dedicated to eradicating poverty."

That is an incorrect statement. There is only so much tax money and much of that money is used for funding K-12 education, university education, healthcare, etc. etc. for illegal aliens instead of better funding the poor.

The vast majority of children of immigrants in public schools are US citizens by virtue of being born in the US. This argument about spending money on educating illegal immigrants is pretty facile.

reply


>Much of that money is used for funding..illegal aliens

Er, maybe, but far, far more is used on maintaining massive military superiority[0][1][2][3].. if it's tax dollars you're worried about, you ought to have far bigger concerns than "illegals".

[0] https://www.nationalpriorities.org/budget-basics/federal-bud...

[1] https://www.nationalpriorities.org/campaigns/us-military-spe...

[2] http://www.pgpf.org/chart-archive/0053_defense-comparison

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_military_...

Holding transit money hostage to punish the state for other transgressions is petty and authoritarian. Instead, step up enforcement of the immigration issue and keep the train issue separate.

And before you scream, "sanctuary state!", either decide immigration is a state issue or not, but don't say it's a federal issue and then rely on states to enforce it. That's a pretty typical MO for the federal government -- demand that the states enforce things that cost money but don't actually provide money for it.

The hostage-taking here is in the form of the $647 million omnibus transit bill encompassing the Caltrain electrification portion.

It's like kidnapping a kitten and demanding a $100 ransom for "kitten food" or the kitten dies... then spending $1 on kitten food. And you'll likely have to pay more to get the kitten back later anyway.

The Democrats are free to introduce a clean bill with just the Caltrain electrification funds. A clean bill (funding ALL of it, even) would sail through Congress.

You know California is a net contributor to the federal government, right?

By your argument, California could easily afford to pay for it if only Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Montana, and Kentucky were not "mooching" off of it.

> "By your argument, California could easily afford to pay for it if only Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, Montana, and Kentucky were not "mooching" off of it."

Not if the funds are paying for people living in these states legally.. Surely you see the distinction between funding people legally living in the US and those living here illegally.

What I know is that if California elected responsible politicians that used tax money for Californians and not for people living in the state and country illegally they wouldn't need the federal money.

Get rid of your politicians and elect responsible ones and stop whining.

A major flaw in your argument is the implication that undocumented individuals in CA (or the US in general) do not pay for the services they use. While in certain cases that might be true, in others they are net contributors. See social security taxes [1].

I also think you're making a fairly inflammatory argument without providing much data or grappling with the practical implications of your argument. Even if we were to take all the money we spend as Californians on undocumented immigrants, would that actually come close to the funds we should be receiving for Caltrain electrification? I'm not sure. And what damage to our communities would be done by removing that money from the system? Immigrants, undocumented and fully documented, grow the larger economy and are meaningful parts of our community, and I'm pretty sure we'd be worse off without them.

https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/09/undocum...

The February study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy says that, on average, the nation’s estimated 11 million undocumented residents pay a total of about 8 percent of their incomes in state and local taxes each year[0].

That's total taxation, encompassing sales tax, and (for those not being paid "under the table"), income tax and FICA. Again, that's a national average; in CA, sales tax would make it higher). That's not remotely paying all of their own way overall.

As for overall impact: "Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform said the $11.74 billion tax contribution covers only a small fraction of what undocumented residents and their dependents use in government services. The Washington, D.C. organization, which favors stricter immigration enforcement, estimates it collectively costs state and local governments about $84 billion a year to provide education, health care, public safety and other services to undocumented residents and their dependents."[0]

As for Social Security, they get that back as much as legal residents do, if they file for it. Quoting your source: "He calculates that undocumented immigrants paid $13 billion into the retirement trust fund that year, and only got about $1 billion in benefits." That's retirement benefits alone, being paid out already. As these payees age and retire, they'll collect far more than they paid in, and that will worsen as lifespans increase... hence it being referred to as a "Ponzi Scheme".

"We lose money on every transaction, but we make it up in volume!"

[0] SJ Mercury News, March 3, page B2, "Undocumented immigrants’ taxes calculated"

> "A major flaw in your argument is the implication that undocumented individuals in CA"

"undocumented individuals" is a euphemism that does not help the discussion and tends to minimize and obfuscate the language so as to seemingly minimize the fact that they are living in the country against the law. The correct term is illegal alien (look it up if you don't believe me).

My argument is a simple one that I think most people agree with which is this: people that live in this country illegally do not deserve taxpayer funds. I am not making any assumptions, just a statement.

The amount of money spent for K-12 education people who live in California illegally as well as university education and healthcare far, far exceeds the < $800 million federal grant for the train.

> "I also think you're making a fairly inflammatory argument..."

I don't believe I'm an inflammatory argument. Fiscally responsible politicians would not spend tax money on people who are not legally in the country except on law enforcement.

The solution to the train and other fiscal problems is simply electing fiscally responsible politicians. The newspaper article mentioned the problem of federal funding and I mentioned a levitate and proper solution. If Californians don't elect politicians who are fiscally responsible and who feel that it is OK to spend taxpayer money on people living here illegally, they only have themselves to blame.

I don't see any argument that says that the Federal gov. (again because money is fungible) should be funding people who are living in the country illegally.

Bandying about terms like "living here illegally" and the tone of how you're putting it is very much inflammatory. Fiscally responsible politicians should carefully consider the larger questions and tradeoffs including costs of enforcements, larger contributions to the economy, and how much those immigrants actually pay in taxes. How about sales taxes?

Or approaching the question from the other direction, how about the larger benefits of the electrification project? By withholding money this way (and I'm pretty sure nobody responsible for the withholding has been making the same arguments you are, but happy to be shown otherwise), are we cutting off our nose to spite our face?

> "Bandying about terms like "living here illegally" and the tone of how you're putting it is very much inflammatory.

Well, they are people living here illegally. I don't see that as inflammatory but a statement of fact. How else would you say that?

> Fiscally responsible politicians should carefully consider the larger questions and tradeoffs including costs of enforcements, larger contributions to the economy, and how much those immigrants actually pay in taxes.

No, fiscally responsible politicians should not be using taxpayer funds to fund people who are living in the country illegally -- against the law except for law enforcement.

Do you realize that many Californians associate more strongly with the undocumented immigrants than they do with people from the south? That is California. That is the state they want to have. It won't be run the way you want it to. I grew up there. I would much rather have my money flow to my neighbor, someone who works hard and is essential to the economy, than someone in Mississippi, no matter their citizenship status.

reply


> "I would much rather have my money flow to my neighbor, someone who works hard and is essential to the economy, than someone in Mississippi, no matter their citizenship status."

You mean, no matter whether they are living in the country legally or not. Well, OK. But I see that there are a lot of veterans that have served their country throughout America and I believe they deserve our support over neighbors who are living in the country illegally. Let's agree to disagree on that one.

Man, you really are upset with the idea of people living in California "illegally". Have you ever speeded and gotten away with it? Does that mean you also live in California "illegally" as that would make you also a scofflaw?

reply


I am upset about the whining. Suck it up California. You elected politicians who use your tax funds on people who are in the country illegally and then you whine because you aren't getting federal funds. Since money is fungible it simply means that you want federal funds to pay for people who live in the country illegally. If you really want funding for the rail which I agree should exist, simply elect politicians that are fiscally responsible. It really is that simple. If you're unwilling to do that, stop whining and suck it up.

I didn't downvote you.

I didn't make the argument that California should or should not fund anyone over anyone else. That is up to the (good) people of California.

You seemed to indicate the California could have chosen to spend its money in a different manner. You started off by pointing out "Money [is] fungible". I was just pointing out the logical conclusion of that argument.

reply


reply


I don't think anyone wants to fund them, and we aren't. We pretty generally agree that they contribute more to the economy than they take out of it. The California agricultural economy would collapse without them since employers can't afford to pay legal wages.

Now, the fact that their business model is so unsound that they can't pay legal minimum wage is a whole other problem. But as it stands, California is getting a damn fine deal out of their illegal Mexicans.

reply


> Please resist commenting about being downvoted. It never does any good, and it makes boring reading.

https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html

People should have the courage to state their opinion instead of simply down voting. I did not state something that was incorrect at least as far as I know and if I did, I would like to know what is incorrect about it.

Perhaps there should be a rule that when downvoting, people state the reason. I suspect that some readers believe that people living here illegally deserve taxpayer funds. If so, they should have the courage of their convictions.

I'm confused, where did the he/she state that?

Support for amnesty and lighter policies against undocumented immigrants comes from both sides of the aisle in CA -- a significant portion of California's economy comes from agriculture in the Central Valley, and almost 100% of the workers there are undocumented. They're a huge net contributor to California's economy.

http://nytimes.com/2017/02/09/us/california-farmers-backed-t...

reply


I see that you don't say you want immigration labor laws enforced. What you say is that you don't want illegal immigrants to get benefits.

This is sadly typical. There are plenty of people here in California who are fine with using illegal immigrant labor to save money getting crops picked or construction built, but if one of these laborers slices their hand open on piece of equipment and needs to go to the emergency room, then and only then does the hand-writing about "spending money on illegals" begin.

I have no patience for this sort of sadistic, extractive capitalism. Especially when it wraps itself in a faux mantle of concern about the law. If you don't want illegal immigrants in this country, then enforce the labor laws against the employers.

What's ironic of course is that most of the 14 California congresspeople who signed the letter represent districts who are heavily dependently upon illegal immigrant labor, and thus upon the very sort of lax enforcement of immigration laws that they claim to be against. At this point, I'd be more than happy to see ICE conduct a vigorous enforcement of immigration laws throughout the Central Valley. Perhaps staring in September?

Is there a reason to believe that the distribution of funds vs the economic activity generated by illegal immigrants is significantly different from any other group?

reply


In the U.S. it is illegal for employers to hire illegal immigrants. Illegal immigrants have trouble finding work and the majority of them work in low-skill, low-pay jobs. https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/majority-of-undocumente...

Illegal immigrants generate much less economic activity per person than their legal immigrant counterparts.

I'm not sure how accurate it was, but someone wrote a piece about how there's just no way to measure how much a cost that group of people inflict vs contribute. The title of the article kind of says it all, undocumented and unmeasured. https://www.city-journal.org/html/undocumented-and-unmeasure...

> 200 illegal aliens are allowed to attend at in-state tuition

Even assuming your premise here, take the differential between in-state and out-of-state UC tuition and multiply it by 200.

That's going to be something on the order of like 3 million dollars? Versus 650 million in transit funding? I propose that "illegal immigrants" is a pointless red herring with respect to this issue.

> California spends an enormous amount of money on illegal aliens

Do you have a source on how much this is in aggregate, preferably both in gross (total) and net (minus the value of undocumented migrants'/illegal aliens' economic input to the California economy) terms? I'm just sceptical that this--versus so many other categories of frivolous state spending--is the lowest-hanging fruit.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bracero_program

This set expectations for generations of businesses and workers and obviously continues to this day. The re-branding of welcome migrant workers to vile illegal aliens is just politics.

Do migrants depress the wages of American workers? Probably to some degree (I suppose it's like the H1B visa program). Do they interfere with the sovereignty of the United States? I think the argument is ridiculous, just pandering to nationalists.

> We don't even have enough money for the poor who live in this country legally.

And I'm sure you're a big proponent of changing that, huh.

People are down voting, the but the assessment is a correct one: California citizens need to elect responsible politicians that spend money on people who live in the the US and CA legally instead of those illegally. If they elected responsible politicians that understood this, they would have their train funded.

Taxes should be only spent on people living in the US legally. Not certain why people have a problem with that.

They're downvoting because your argument is inflammatory, poorly informed and unpersuasive.

Please be specific. What is inflammatory? What is uninformed? It seems to be to just be ad hominem attacks.

> Taxes should be only spent on people living in the US legally. Not certain why people have a problem with that.

So, you're saying we should get rid of ICE because it's tax money being spent on people who are not legal residents of the US?

reply


reply


But it is related. The fact is that the NYT article was complaining about the lack of federal funds, but the true fact is that if the citizens of California elected politicians who did not unwisely pay for people living here illegally, they would have the money for the electric rail. Since money if fungible, since California politicians decided that taxpayer money should go towards people living here illegally, then it means that federal funds are going towards people living here illegally. I think this argument is very sound. I'm really tired of people writing articles and other complaining without stating the full context.

If that electric rail is so very important to California, and I believe it is, then the citizens of California should elect officials that do not use valuable and scarce taxpayer funds to pay for services for people living here illegally. They should elect politicians that spend taxpayer money for the benefit of people living here legally which includes the electric train.

> Not certain why people have a problem with that.

I'm even less certain you're willing to listen to anyone who tries to explain to you how faulty your logic is. Especially since you repeatedly try to distill down the complicated topics to bumperstickerisms.

Please explain why taxpayer funds should be funding people who live in this country illegally. To state that it is a bumperstickerism without providing an explanation for why this is so is an ad hominem attack.

