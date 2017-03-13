reply
The platforms have different ways of exposing various attributes about list and list-items. The API designers then must focus on the trade-off of user friendliness vs control and performance. Thus far it's been about user friendliness, but now they are wading in the waters of control/performance.
That's the reason why there are multiple list views being added, instead of just a single one.
Lists (e.g. UITableView on iOS) are one of the most complex UI components on mobile and might be hard to wrap nicely across iOS and Android, so my guess is they just didn't have time to do it right.
But yeah seriously, some pretty basic stuff is neglected and this is a reassurance that there are people at Facebook who are working on it. Listviews are complicated, but pretty much a prerequisite for mobile apps.
