No, the hard fork for TheDAO did not sacrifice our principles.
No it wasn't a centralized bailout.
Yes, there were SOME shady things that went down, but all very minor. It was a very confusing time for all.
Yes, the website says "unstoppable uncensorable contracts" and we stopped one. Congratulations. Let me direct you to Ethereum Classic. You can't complain about a hard fork when you have a community that upholds the original version. Go complain there. The rest of us are moving forward and helping develop a technology that will ultimately be fully decentralized and uncensorable. In the meantime, our community respects our centralized development team that is super awesome and competent and are committed to changing the world.
Best analogy I can come up with is Elon Musk trying to develop automated driving cars, and a few people tragically get killed along the way due to it. That doesnt mean automated driving cars are bad, or that development of the technology should cease.
Here's a great list of upcoming projects
https://www.reddit.com/r/ethereum/comments/5slji5/its_all_sl...
What's to prevent a similar situation in the future and why should anyone believe that to hold?
In your analogy the company set up by Musk would get sued and possibly shut down. It wouldn't stop the concept itself from being developed or promoted by others and doesn't speak to the concept itself. I'm not saying Ethereum should have "given up" but sacrificing the core point of transactions not being able to be backed out is pretty damning.
As an observer, yes, it definitely did.
It's the thing that has most turned me off of ETH.
Your team has always been a bit combative with regards to criticism, from my experience.
That said... I am actually more interested in using ethereum classic than I am ethereum, uh, central.
Here's a description from the website for what the EEA aims to do.
> "The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance connects Fortune 500 enterprises, startups, academics, and technology vendors with Ethereum subject matter experts. Together, we will learn from and build upon the only smart contract supporting blockchain currently running in real-world production – Ethereum – to define enterprise-grade software capable of handling the most complex, highly demanding applications at the speed of business."
Some big names that are a part of the Alliance include Microsoft, Intel, J.P. Morgan, and Accenture. The rest are on the site!
[0]> http://entethalliance.org/
We haven't seen the last of this.
Opinion
> ethereum is a blockchain with a turing-complete programming language built on top of it and enables decentralized code execution
Fact -- but double edged sword (my opinion, of course).
I have personally been skeptical of ETH for years as their team have been promising the moon for a variety of use cases.
For me, the biggest blow to ETH is the revelation that "the code is NOT law". This is in contrast to the line they were pushing for years that the code IS law. Then someone found a bug in the first major DAO and the code was quickly changed.
So much for that. If you think that is gonna be the last issue along these lines, I've got a bridge to sell you, too.
Here's a great list of upcoming projects
