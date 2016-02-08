Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hi! I wrote a bunch of the code for CRNA (although it obviously builds on a lot of great work from Facebook and Expo people). Happy to answer questions.

I'll be doing a brief demo during my lightning talk at ReactConf -- livestreamed at ~5:45pm pacific time today at http://conf.reactjs.org/livestream.

No questions, simply saying Thanks! I've been trying to show people RN and this will make it super easy to introduce it to them. Know a lot of work in the OS community is under-appreciated, so great work & thanks!

I'm a bit unsure about this decision. Because this is tying React Native to a private entity, namely Expo, that has not open sourced it's toolchain used here. Expo takes your code and builds it on their servers and then serves it to you. That toolchain unlike React Native is not open source. This is creating a walled garden around Expo who can easily decide to charge for their server fees. Yes it is a much easier of an boarding experience then installing Xcode and Android Studio but at least with Xcode and Android Studio you own the whole toolchain. Because of this fact I don't think this is comparable to React Create App, which is excellent.

Edit: Expo has open sourced their code, see below. And CRNA does not build code on their servers, I assumed it had the same workflow as their XDE tool. It does not. But I'm still unsure of this decision. It makes Expo a vital part of React Native, or at least puts them in the position to have that position.

Hi! Expo is definitely a private entity, but the tools used by CRNA are also definitely open source:

https://github.com/exponent/exponent

https://github.com/exponent/exponent-sdk

https://github.com/exponent/xdl

Also, the RN packager runs locally on your machine, there is no dependency on Expo's build services when working with Create React Native App.

The concerns you raised were front and center when we were working on this project, and we worked hard to make sure that CRNA has no service dependency, it works completely offline.

What about the build server?

(I work on Expo)

CRNA doesn't use our app building service (which is free) or integrate with it, though you can take a CRNA project and use it with the rest of our tools like the app building service.

Also, CRNA does support ejecting which gives you an Xcode project and an Android Studio project. You can really control everything you want to control here.

Like dikaiosune said, the standalone app workflow isn't part of CRNA. The scrips used by the build servers are open sourced though: https://github.com/exponent/exponent#standalone-apps

Which build server? If you have an Expo account you can create a "standalone app" with our service, but that's not a part of CRNA's workflow and it's certainly not required to use this tool.

Okay I assumed that it followed the same workflow as the Expo service. I'll edit my comments to state that.

Sorry for piling on! This is definitely something we could be clearer on in the docs.

No worries. I understand that you want to get the story straight. I do think you should specifically state in the blog update that this is a new tool and not a reuse of Expo's tools.

I work on React Native Open Source at Facebook. We are not attaching React Native to Expo in any way. This tool simply helps developers get started with fewer dependencies than before. We are happy to collaborate with any company that makes React more accessible- not just Expo.

Always interesting to see how cross platform is evolving (this and also Xamarin update recently), wonder how the Google and Apple regard this. Anyway, I just tried out the Expo App on iOS and noticed that the back swipe animation does not seem to be native in the examples. Is there a reason for that? (that's something I always try out of I want to check if an app is native).

Hello!

The examples use a navigation library that is implemented entirely in JavaScript and it does not currently aim for 100% accuracy for platform gestures and animations. Pure JS navigation is a work in progress with React Native but, in my eyes, it's the ideal end-state (see a post I wrote here for more info: https://blog.expo.io/good-practices-why-you-should-use-javas...), but to get there we need some more powerful low level primitives such as a better gesture API.

If you prefer to trade-off customizability for platform-specific animations, you can use NavigatorIOS with Expo/CRNA - https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/navigatorios.ht.... If you eject, you can use a library like react-native-navigation (https://github.com/wix/react-native-navigation) which bridges the native navigation APIs, or an upcoming library from Airbnb which they use in their app.

Also, I'm curious which examples stood out to you. The "Growler Prowler" app intentionally pushes a screen on top without sharing a navbar, even though this is possible, because this works better for the detail screen. See the beautiful PocketCasts app (https://www.shiftyjelly.com/pocketcasts/) for the design inspiration there.

Hope that helps!

It's interesting how none of the examples appear "native". Buttons, animations, interactions, transitions, general look and feel. Facebook calls it "React 'Native'", but the only native part is that it uses UIView as its DOM. Everything else is a generic JS reimplementation (wheel reinvention) of actual native concepts. If the native changes, an entire new JS reimplementation would be required, instead of actually using the native component.

reply


Are there any tutorials or documentation on integrating Expo with a different RN build process? For example, if we have an existing setup with TypeScript or want to use Mocha instead of Jest or whatever.

reply


Hey!

Some people have set up some stuff for doing ClojureScript with Expo.

https://docs.expo.io/versions/v14.0.0/guides/using-clojuresc...

You can find them in the #clojurescript channel in the Expo community Slack. https://slack.expo.io/

That might be the best place to start.

I also threw up a post in the forums that we just setup. https://forums.expo.io/t/integration-with-typescript-mocha-o...

Hi there!

- This guide from Microsoft explains how to use typescript: http://www.reactnative.tools/tutorials/2016/09/20/reactnativ...

- This is a bit old but could help with Mocha setup: https://formidable.com/blog/2016/02/08/unit-testing-react-na...

Hope that helps!

Didn't Apple start rejecting apps recently which do 'hot code' pushes to update apps remotely? (As the video on the Expo.io site says)

reply


I believe that was only for apps that could talk to Objective C API's natively, in other words, essentially bypassing the native code review process. React Native can only do hot updates of JavaScript (which may call existing Objective C API wrappers, but not create new ones).

It's exactly the same in the case of Rollio, they were also only updating JS using JavaScriptCore, not using new native APIs.

Rollout exposes arbitrary Objective-C APIs to JavaScript (likely using Objective-C's reflection capabilities), while React Native and Ionic/Cordova WebViews require you to explicitly bridge your own native methods. That was one of the key differences in Apple's concern.

Implementations already exist, such as react-native-invoke, that enable similar functionality. The jump from "need to explicitly bridge" and "explicitly bridge the runtime API" is very small, opening the possibility of exactly the same features as Rollout.

The clause of the app store guidelines is not just about code; it also forbids gaming the review process for adding features or changing the app purpose without an explicit review. This is regardless of the language used to write the app.

https://medium.com/@talkol/invoke-any-native-api-directly-fr...

Funny anecdote. react-native-invoke's GitHub repo was taken private after Facebook reached out and asked to hide it until the shitstorm passes. Instills a lot of confidence.

Seems like they now do : https://apple.slashdot.org/story/17/03/08/1355246/apple-begi...

"Your app, extension, and/or linked framework appears to contain code designed explicitly with the capability to change your app's behavior or functionality after App Review approval, which is not in compliance with section 3.3.2 of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement and App Store Review Guideline 2.5.2. This code, combined with a remote resource, can facilitate significant changes to your app's behavior compared to when it was initially reviewed for the App Store. While you may not be using this functionality currently, it has the potential to load private frameworks, private methods, and enable future feature changes."

Apple was concerns about dynamic execution of arbitrary native APIs (including private ones), which neither Expo nor React Native do (nor Cordova WebViews for that matter, they're all in the same family in this context). See https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13817957 and "A warning from Apple [resolved, not about React Native]": https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/12778

I think it was just apps that pushed updates for native code, and javascript updates are still fine (for now).

Create React App was a great addition to the React ecosystem and definitely made the library more approachable. Excited to check this out!

Has the Android side improved with React Native? The last time I took a look at this which was last year, the consensus was the Android result wasn't optimal.

reply


I have an Android app in production that works as well as its ios counterpart. Launched it in the fall of 2016.

reply


There's a ton of work going into polishing many different parts of React Native right now. So "the Android experience" has definitely improved overall. But it probably depends on what specifically you were running into last year that was frustrating during Android development?

We're pushing one out in the next few weeks. Haven't ran into any dealbreakers. Ours is fairly basic displaying info from an API so YMMV.

Thanks for the great work on it! Will definitely check it out.

As for someone who was using Expo for a while, how's that different from the exp start and the rest of the platform? Seems like an interface or another entry point -question if necessary?

reply


The biggest advantages of CRNA right now are:

* Doesn't require an Expo account

* Faster to get started than using XDE

* Smooth 'eject' integration with react-native-cli, if you know that you're eventually going to need custom native modules

I'm sure I'll think of some others at some point. One goal we have right now is to start bringing the same level of polish to the existing Expo tools.

reply


Is there any reason to use this rather than "New Project" in the XDE if you're already an Expo user?

reply


Probably not. One of the biggest advantages of CRNA is that we built it from the ground up to not require integrating with Expo's accounts or services. If you've already opted-in to those services, then you're probably getting what CRNA offers plus a little extra.

EDIT: That said there are definitely some areas of CRNA that have had more polish than Expo's current tools, and I'm going to be spending a lot of time in the coming months bringing them closer to parity.

