I'll be doing a brief demo during my lightning talk at ReactConf -- livestreamed at ~5:45pm pacific time today at http://conf.reactjs.org/livestream.
reply
Edit: Expo has open sourced their code, see below. And CRNA does not build code on their servers, I assumed it had the same workflow as their XDE tool. It does not. But I'm still unsure of this decision. It makes Expo a vital part of React Native, or at least puts them in the position to have that position.
https://github.com/exponent/exponent
https://github.com/exponent/exponent-sdk
https://github.com/exponent/xdl
Also, the RN packager runs locally on your machine, there is no dependency on Expo's build services when working with Create React Native App.
The concerns you raised were front and center when we were working on this project, and we worked hard to make sure that CRNA has no service dependency, it works completely offline.
CRNA doesn't use our app building service (which is free) or integrate with it, though you can take a CRNA project and use it with the rest of our tools like the app building service.
Also, CRNA does support ejecting which gives you an Xcode project and an Android Studio project. You can really control everything you want to control here.
The examples use a navigation library that is implemented entirely in JavaScript and it does not currently aim for 100% accuracy for platform gestures and animations. Pure JS navigation is a work in progress with React Native but, in my eyes, it's the ideal end-state (see a post I wrote here for more info: https://blog.expo.io/good-practices-why-you-should-use-javas...), but to get there we need some more powerful low level primitives such as a better gesture API.
If you prefer to trade-off customizability for platform-specific animations, you can use NavigatorIOS with Expo/CRNA - https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/navigatorios.ht.... If you eject, you can use a library like react-native-navigation (https://github.com/wix/react-native-navigation) which bridges the native navigation APIs, or an upcoming library from Airbnb which they use in their app.
Also, I'm curious which examples stood out to you. The "Growler Prowler" app intentionally pushes a screen on top without sharing a navbar, even though this is possible, because this works better for the detail screen. See the beautiful PocketCasts app (https://www.shiftyjelly.com/pocketcasts/) for the design inspiration there.
Hope that helps!
Some people have set up some stuff for doing ClojureScript with Expo.
https://docs.expo.io/versions/v14.0.0/guides/using-clojuresc...
You can find them in the #clojurescript channel in the Expo community Slack. https://slack.expo.io/
That might be the best place to start.
I also threw up a post in the forums that we just setup.
https://forums.expo.io/t/integration-with-typescript-mocha-o...
- This guide from Microsoft explains how to use typescript: http://www.reactnative.tools/tutorials/2016/09/20/reactnativ...
- This is a bit old but could help with Mocha setup: https://formidable.com/blog/2016/02/08/unit-testing-react-na...
The clause of the app store guidelines is not just about code; it also forbids gaming the review process for adding features or changing the app purpose without an explicit review. This is regardless of the language used to write the app.
https://medium.com/@talkol/invoke-any-native-api-directly-fr...
Funny anecdote. react-native-invoke's GitHub repo was taken private after Facebook reached out and asked to hide it until the shitstorm passes. Instills a lot of confidence.
"Your app, extension, and/or linked framework appears to contain code designed explicitly with the capability to change your app's behavior or functionality after App Review approval, which is not in compliance with section 3.3.2 of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement and App Store Review Guideline 2.5.2. This code, combined with a remote resource, can facilitate significant changes to your app's behavior compared to when it was initially reviewed for the App Store. While you may not be using this functionality currently, it has the potential to load private frameworks, private methods, and enable future feature changes."
As for someone who was using Expo for a while, how's that different from the exp start and the rest of the platform? Seems like an interface or another entry point -question if necessary?
* Doesn't require an Expo account
* Faster to get started than using XDE
* Smooth 'eject' integration with react-native-cli, if you know that you're eventually going to need custom native modules
I'm sure I'll think of some others at some point. One goal we have right now is to start bringing the same level of polish to the existing Expo tools.
EDIT: That said there are definitely some areas of CRNA that have had more polish than Expo's current tools, and I'm going to be spending a lot of time in the coming months bringing them closer to parity.
I'll be doing a brief demo during my lightning talk at ReactConf -- livestreamed at ~5:45pm pacific time today at http://conf.reactjs.org/livestream.
reply