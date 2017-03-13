Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
On Programming Languages; Why My Dad Went from Programming to Driving a Bus
(
ntguardian.wordpress.com
)
5 points
by
albert-helmuth
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
rhapsodic
11 minutes ago
I feel for the author's father, but I think the author knows the score. His father made a bad decision to assume he could ride out the rest of his career on his COBOL skills.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply