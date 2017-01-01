|
|Ask HN: Self-employed healthcare options?
|
5 points by wc- 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite
|I am making the leap back into self-employment, consulting, etc. This question pertains to USA healthcare, although I welcome others asking the same question for other countries...
What do other self-employed consultants do now for healthcare? Should I just wait and see what happens with the Obamacare repeal? When I officially terminate my position at my current company can I sign up for Obamacare for a year?
Thanks everyone!
|
So ask your HR how much it would cost per month to maintain your current coverage under COBRA. If you can handle the payment, then I'd suggest to do that for a few months and to not worry too much. You'd maintain your current doctors, insurance card, coverage, etc. Settle down in your new position, look at your monthly spendings, do some research, then eventually switch to a cheaper coverage.
