It's a good story that they were happy to give up the name and domain to Fog Creek for this.
Also: I really like HyperDev/GoMix/Glitch. Making this tooling available for people seems like the next juddering step forward. There's easy comparisons to things like HyperCard and Yahoo! Pipes, and the intentions seem the same here. Looking forward to the future of this.
Initial development was as Hyperdev. Gomix was the chosen name at the time of the beta launch. Glitch is the current name.
[0]https://devchat.tv/js-jabber/gomix-with-daniel-x-moore
Is there a reason I can't make something private to view? Is that a paid feature that will come later?
Sometimes I just want to play around and don't want people to know how silly my code is and then hold it against me as a person.
I am creating my portfolio there btw: https://rodrigo-pontes.glitch.me
"Why did we change the name (again)? Well, we heard from some members of our community that the old name evokes a hurtful slur in some Russian communities, and given our deep commitment to building an inclusive service, that didn’t sit right with us, even though people understand we didn’t mean to be hurtful."
