Did they purchase this domain from the Slack/Tiny Speck folks?

Weird timing - the latest JSJ podcast[0], released this morning, is titled "Gomix with Daniel X Moore". In it Daniel hints at some coming changes, but I didn't think it was as fundamental as a brand change.

[0]https://devchat.tv/js-jabber/gomix-with-daniel-x-moore

The domain is recycled from a former game site. Its shut down announcement might be worth reading along with the HN discussion:

https://web.archive.org/web/20121117004246/http://www.glitch...

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=4786514

You can still see bits of the Glitch game on Slack's 404 pages: https://slack.com/wherever

It's a good story that they were happy to give up the name and domain to Fog Creek for this.

Also: I really like HyperDev/GoMix/Glitch. Making this tooling available for people seems like the next juddering step forward. There's easy comparisons to things like HyperCard and Yahoo! Pipes, and the intentions seem the same here. Looking forward to the future of this.

Glitch is GoMix from the looks of it. Go to GoMix.com. I happened to be there just 3 days ago. Now it redirects to Glitch.com lol.

The "Hyperdev/Gomix/Glitch" part the parent comment actually means "Hyperdev = Gomix = Glitch", they are renaming of the same product.

Initial development was as Hyperdev. Gomix was the chosen name at the time of the beta launch. Glitch is the current name.

That explains why some of the site is blocked as "Category:Games" by the web filter at my work. Fortunately our web filter doesn't block the whole domain, just some of the pages.

The game glitch, gave birth to Slack.

That explains one of those recent rattling sounds in my head.

Some discussion yesterday from blog post announcing the change in product name https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13860603

I can already tell this is more "heavy weight" than JS fiddle but also similar.

Is there a reason I can't make something private to view? Is that a paid feature that will come later?

Sometimes I just want to play around and don't want people to know how silly my code is and then hold it against me as a person.

Looks like auth via GitHub requires access to private repositories :-(

I am using Glitch as a learning tool and it is great! It is great to see in real time the consequences of what I am typing. The faster the feedback the faster you learn. I know if something broke or work as I intended immediatelly.

I am creating my portfolio there btw: https://rodrigo-pontes.glitch.me

Is this the same product previously named "Gomix" that Anil Dash was building at Fog Creek?

https://medium.com/glitch/welcome-to-glitch-fe161d0fc39b#.ef...

"Why did we change the name (again)? Well, we heard from some members of our community that the old name evokes a hurtful slur in some Russian communities, and given our deep commitment to building an inclusive service, that didn’t sit right with us, even though people understand we didn’t mean to be hurtful."

Used to be called Hyperdev, then Gomix.

Yes, same product, though my understanding is it's a team effort.

This does not load for me. Just shows white. I'm on the latest Android.

