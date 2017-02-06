But, here's the things I expect to be repeating a lot:
- Sandstorm is still an independent company, under control of Jade and myself.
- Sandstorm is "my baby" and I'm not going to stop working on it just because I have a day job. Yes, it will slow down a bit -- but on the bright side, we were previously spending the vast majority of our time trying to figure out enterprise sales (rather than actually building cool features), and we don't have to do that anymore. So, the difference may not be as big as you'd think. See: https://sandstorm.io/news/2017-02-06-sandstorm-returning-to-...
- Nevertheless I'm pretty excited about the work I'll be doing at Cloudflare as well -- which includes Cap'n Proto and other fascinating infrastructure tech.
EDIT: disregard the above, that this was a careless misunderstanding of the title. TFA says "Sandstorm, for its part, remains an independent entity, and I won’t be working on it during my day job at Cloudflare. However, I will be working on Cap’n Proto."
