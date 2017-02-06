Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Sandstorm Team Is Joining Cloudflare (sandstorm.io)
Hi all, I'm not sure how responsive I'll be able to be on this thread since I'm in orientation today. :)

But, here's the things I expect to be repeating a lot:

- Sandstorm is still an independent company, under control of Jade and myself.

- Sandstorm is "my baby" and I'm not going to stop working on it just because I have a day job. Yes, it will slow down a bit -- but on the bright side, we were previously spending the vast majority of our time trying to figure out enterprise sales (rather than actually building cool features), and we don't have to do that anymore. So, the difference may not be as big as you'd think. See: https://sandstorm.io/news/2017-02-06-sandstorm-returning-to-...

- Nevertheless I'm pretty excited about the work I'll be doing at Cloudflare as well -- which includes Cap'n Proto and other fascinating infrastructure tech.

Nice to see a soft landing for this worthwhile project.

EDIT: disregard the above, that this was a careless misunderstanding of the title. TFA says "Sandstorm, for its part, remains an independent entity, and I won’t be working on it during my day job at Cloudflare. However, I will be working on Cap’n Proto."

The people behind Sandstorm are joining Cloudflare and will now have less time to spend on Sandstorm. That's sad, because I was excited in general behind the idea of Sandstorm, and I hope it continues to be worked on, even if it's just during the weekend.

Oh boy. I guess that's it for Sandstorm.

No. Sandstorm is "my baby" and I'm not going to stop working on it just because I have a day job.

I would much rather use "self hosted" apps like Gitlab, sandstorm, graylog, and the like than SAAS offerings. Your data security and upgrade cycles are in your own hands.

