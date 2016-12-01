http://web.cs.ucdavis.edu/~su/ claims 1228 bugs found (counting both LLVM and GCC). Impressive!
reply
Your bug report can simply consist of "this input file causes a compiler crash".
SPE looks to be very nice too.
In academia, the supervisor generates ideas, and the grad students and postdocs test them out and see if they have potential. The discussion goes back and forth until a decision is made on whether or not to pursue an idea.
http://releases.llvm.org/4.0.0/tools/clang/tools/extra/docs/...
Congratulations on the work. Also nice to see that OCaml bindings are still being taken care of.
I made a demo [1] for this tool.
[1] https://github.com/androm3da/optviewer-demo
/nit Semantic versioning (or communication) failure. I would think that "stable updates" would represent minor releases (i.e. 4.x.0), not bugfix-style patches. Unless all new features will be present in major releases instead of "stable updates"?
I personally do not agree with their line of reasoning.
It's also somewhat unfortunate that, in their words, "every [six month] release is also API breaking". How can you create a stable product that targets a constantly breaking API (short of picking a version and sticking with it)?
Of course, I'm a biased, since I consider stable to be measured in years, not months; certainly not the current trend.
Nothing's forcing anyone to keep up to date, though, so anyone can pick a version and stick with it as long as they like. (So long as they keep making patches for at least the previous version for major bugs...)
Demo page is not working. Is there any other page that makes me understand what really is it and where it is helpful.
(Really like that LLVM IR. Does anyone code in it directly? Was also thinking it would be interesting to port Knuth's MMIX examples to it.)
Then the folk whom build the processors/architecture/assembly languages (and open source advocates when businesses ultimately ignore LLVM for a bit) will be writing the conversion from IR down to some specific machine code. This allows Intel to convert the IR line "COMPLICATEDFUNCTION $r2 5" to some advanced x86 call that has some significant speed or memory increase and is only one line while TI can still call the 26 lines of MIPS they need to call and both will be semantically equivalent.
That way you can, from the the software side, be relatively agnostic with how you're writing code and the chipset side is able to get every ounce of optimization using advanced functionality (if available). More importantly, software side is then able to ignore any processor features (be they speed ups or slowdowns) because every chipset manufacturer should have some toolset to convert your IR down to the best machine code they've got based on some desires (speed, space, power, etc). Inevitably, there will still be differences in performance between chipsets but being able to build down to IR (even with performance issues for some chipsets while everyone gets on board) and not some large set of assembly languages should be very nice.
Most mainframe architectures since the early 60's, didn't really used pure Assembly, rather bytecodes that were processed by microcode on the CPUs.
Hence why many old papers tend to mix both terms, bytecodes vs assembly.
This tradition carried on to mainframe architectures like the AS/400, nowadays IBM i, where the user space is pure bytecode (even C), called TIMI, and a kernel level JIT is used at installation time to convert the application into the actual machine code.
IBM i Java takes advantage of this, where the JVM bytecodes are converted into TIMI bytecodes.
It also provides some kind of common language runtime called ILE (Integrated Language Environment).
So the trend of using LLVM bitcode on iDevices, Dalvik on Android or MSIL on .NET, JavaScript/WebAssembly on browsers, is similarly with containers, modern computing catching up with mainframe ideas.
I am a big fan of Go gorutines so Networking TS and Coroutines TS made me very happy, connecting both and having it in standard will be great. Just a shame that for Networking TS integration we will need to wait for C++20.
http://web.cs.ucdavis.edu/~su/ claims 1228 bugs found (counting both LLVM and GCC). Impressive!
reply