From what I can remember:
-Only global variables
-Variables must only be capital letters, maximum length 6. If you run out of variables, you must cleverly use them in a routine and set them back to what they are. This means you can't use a name like myVar - you use AAAFD, ZBVCXZ, etc.
-System functions are usually things like ., >, ', ], so code looks like .'AAAF]{\;:..
-Meditech writes all of their own languages, databases, operating systems, tools, etc. You can only write in a non-Meditech language if you get approval from a multi-tiered architectural design board, which barely ever happens
-The founder hated C with undying passion. No one is ever allowed to use C
-All programming hires go through a 6 to 12 month training process to learn the tools, languages, and systems. As they almost exclusively hire non-CS majors, such as math and physics majors, they don't typically have a programming background and don't realize how bizarre the MediTech stack is
Because MediTech engineers get experience in a proprietary suite of technologies that is only used there, it is extremely difficult for them to get new jobs at the same pay grade and experience level. 5 years at MediTech is worth 0 years anywhere else. However, I have hired a few of these people, and while they knew nothing about say Python, JS, Linux, etc. when hired, their deep understanding of how computers work made them very skilled once they picked up the modern technologies. Not many engineers program for years in low-level nightmare languages before touching JavaScript or Python, most start high-level and go lower. The foundation provided by working in a language like Magic makes them know computers at a deeper level than most.
I swear it was something insane like 36k a year in 2005. compared to 55k for GS . I asked them if it came with something to offset that like a pension or housing and they looked at me like I was crazy. I asked them to explain what they had to offer me and they made some stuff up about it being a great job with advancement potential. I think the word loyalty may have come up.
I didn't get an offer not that I would have said yes.
The lobby was nice as I recall. Lot's of open space, granite, and flowing water. Maybe that makes it worthwhile? Oh and you have to wear dress clothes. On 36k a year.
Interestingly, the source code for VistA has been obtained via FOIA requests and so the code is available in the public domain[1]. There are now forks of VistA, like OpenVista.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VistA
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VistA#Usage_in_non-governmenta...
http://thedailywtf.com/articles/MUMPS-Madness
http://thedailywtf.com/articles/Revenge-of-MUMPS-Madness!
Just one snippet from the User's Guide:
If you use a goto command, all do command pending returns
are canceled. That is if you invoke a section of code by
means of a do and the section of code executes a goto
command, the return to the line the do was on is canceled
as well as any other pending returns.
The actual size of the source code.
As the codebase grew, they had to shrink down the code to be able to fit it all in. Comments were the first to go. The end result was single letter variable and function names. The code was impenetrable!
Presumably this is no longer a limitation :)
