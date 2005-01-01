Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Mumps Programming Language (uni.edu)
35 points by mabynogy 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





There is a company called MediTech in Massachusetts that uses a derivative language of MUMPS called Magic. I know several programmers that have worked there. There are thousands of engineers writing in this language as we speak.

From what I can remember:

-Only global variables

-Variables must only be capital letters, maximum length 6. If you run out of variables, you must cleverly use them in a routine and set them back to what they are. This means you can't use a name like myVar - you use AAAFD, ZBVCXZ, etc.

-System functions are usually things like ., >, ', ], so code looks like .'AAAF]{\;:..

-Meditech writes all of their own languages, databases, operating systems, tools, etc. You can only write in a non-Meditech language if you get approval from a multi-tiered architectural design board, which barely ever happens

-The founder hated C with undying passion. No one is ever allowed to use C

-All programming hires go through a 6 to 12 month training process to learn the tools, languages, and systems. As they almost exclusively hire non-CS majors, such as math and physics majors, they don't typically have a programming background and don't realize how bizarre the MediTech stack is

Because MediTech engineers get experience in a proprietary suite of technologies that is only used there, it is extremely difficult for them to get new jobs at the same pay grade and experience level. 5 years at MediTech is worth 0 years anywhere else. However, I have hired a few of these people, and while they knew nothing about say Python, JS, Linux, etc. when hired, their deep understanding of how computers work made them very skilled once they picked up the modern technologies. Not many engineers program for years in low-level nightmare languages before touching JavaScript or Python, most start high-level and go lower. The foundation provided by working in a language like Magic makes them know computers at a deeper level than most.

I interviewed at MediTech while I was in college. During the interview I pointed out the issue of what working on proprietary technologies would have on my career. This along with the fact that the compensation they were offering was significantly less than what I was offered as an intern at Goldman Sachs and another company no one would know.

I swear it was something insane like 36k a year in 2005. compared to 55k for GS . I asked them if it came with something to offset that like a pension or housing and they looked at me like I was crazy. I asked them to explain what they had to offer me and they made some stuff up about it being a great job with advancement potential. I think the word loyalty may have come up.

I didn't get an offer not that I would have said yes.

The lobby was nice as I recall. Lot's of open space, granite, and flowing water. Maybe that makes it worthwhile? Oh and you have to wear dress clothes. On 36k a year.

This page mentions the EHR used by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, known as VistA[0], developed using MUMPS.

Interestingly, the source code for VistA has been obtained via FOIA requests and so the code is available in the public domain[1]. There are now forks of VistA, like OpenVista.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VistA [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VistA#Usage_in_non-governmenta...

http://thedailywtf.com/articles/A_Case_of_the_MUMPS

beat me to it...

http://thedailywtf.com/articles/MUMPS-Madness

http://thedailywtf.com/articles/Revenge-of-MUMPS-Madness!

I, too, have googled MUMPS.

I read the DailyWTF article on MUMPS when it was originally posted, so that prompted me to go look for it.

I took a look at the “Code examples from the book”. I haven't, ever, seen a nightmare like this.

Just one snippet from the User's Guide:

  If you use a goto command, all do command pending returns
  are canceled. That is if you invoke a section of code by
  means of a do and the section of code executes a goto
  command, the return to the line the do was on is canceled
  as well as any other pending returns.
Even BASIC does better than that.

The Daily WTF has a number of MUMPS-related articles. This one is good for the basics: http://thedailywtf.com/articles/A_Case_of_the_MUMPS

First thing I'd do if I had to program in this would be to create some "something sane to MUMPS compiler". :D

I worked at a company that used Mumps. They used some super-old interpreter that had a pretty low limit on the code size.

The actual size of the source code.

As the codebase grew, they had to shrink down the code to be able to fit it all in. Comments were the first to go. The end result was single letter variable and function names. The code was impenetrable!

Presumably this is no longer a limitation :)

Reminds me of how V8 used the length of a function's source code as a heuristic to decide if it should be inlined or not -> adding comments could slow down your JS. But of course JS already had code minifiers.

Never thought I would see a professor from my alma mater show up on the front page of HN! I could have maybe seen Dr. Wallingford (http://www.cs.uni.edu/~wallingf/) for his love of functional programming or Dr. McCormick (http://www.cs.uni.edu/~mccormic/) for contributions to ADA, but not Dr. O'Kane!

Took Database Systems from Dr. O'Kane. He was a pretty fun professor.

I know at least one of the two top major EHR systems uses MUMPS (Epic Software) at its core. If your a member of Kaiser Permanente, or hundreds and hundreds of other hospitals/medical systems, you rely on it for your medical records..

</shudder>

You write that as if it's a bad thing? Epic's EHR appears to work pretty well and they haven't had many failed implementations. And InterSystem's Caché has evolved way beyond the historical MUMPS.

If you're registered with a local NHS GP in the UK, it's very likely that your medical records are stored in a Mumps system.

A friend of mine wrote in MUMPS, banking terminal applications. greenscreens, that kind of stuff. He hated it, but he told me then it was a job for life, he got paid well (not many people with those skills) and didn't really have a lot in the way of stress....

I used to do a lot of work in dBase & Clipper and because of that I got projects in other 'language integrated databases'(?) like DataEase, MUMPS, Cache as well as Access, Foxpro and Informix. Besides Access (I guess?) these are mostly jobs for life without stress. I still get requests and it has been 15-20 years since I touched most of those.

It's core to one of the leader's in banking core's new cloud based offerings: https://www.fisglobal.com/Solutions/Banking-and-Wealth/Servi...

My retirement plan of maintaining old Perl code doesn't look as viable as it used to, perhaps time to learn MUMPS.

The problem with this retirement plan isn't that it's not viable (it is), it's that you're guaranteed to be working exclusively with mismanaged and incompetent organisations and people. That gets depressing fast.

Unix MUMPS was written by Harlan Stenn, the same guy (somewhat famous for) maintaining NTP on a shoestring.

Some MUMPS based software use the EAV model cf. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entity%E2%80%93attribute%E2%80...

