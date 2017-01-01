reply
Sure, in an ideal world the bar would have its own completely genuine charm, and would be handmade, and the carvings would be whittled by the owner's son... but this strikes me as a pretty good compromise given the harsh realities of starting a new pub/restaurant.
"There's a county map to go on the wall,
A hurling stick & a shinty ball,
The bric, the brac, the craic & all,
Lets call it an Irish pub,
Caffreys, Harp, Kilkenny on tap,
The Guinness pie & that cabbage crap,
The ideal wannabee Paddy trap,
We'll call it an Irish pub"
It's almost like those bars aren't even Irish themed, but rather that Irish culture is themed as cheap bars.
Just thought I would define the word since I think the OP went out of his way to use a 10-dollar word buried deep in the text that wasn't in the original title.
On the subject of the article, though: next you're going to tell me the Mexican cantina I visited in Milwaukee isn't actually as authentic as the name implies! At least I know Little Bangkok in Philadelphia is the genuine thing. Right?
Some of them have the first and last (Beer Market near Christchurch comes to mind), but none have quite managed the shuffleboard.
This sounds terrifying I don't want a dart to fall on my head!
