The assiduous export and installation of pre-made Irish bars (eater.com)
27 points by artsandsci 2 hours ago | 12 comments





And yet I never found an Irish pub in the US that understood music shouldn't be so loud it makes your ears bleed. Or that we have a number of great beers, not just Guinness (Galway Hooker, White Gypsy, and Porterhouse come to mind... though I think the last is available in NY)

I've got to say, compared to a lot of other prefabricated faux-cultural establishments these pubs seem pretty nice. Handmade wooden stuff, things made in Ireland, made by Irish people... doesn't seem half bad.

Sure, in an ideal world the bar would have its own completely genuine charm, and would be handmade, and the carvings would be whittled by the owner's son... but this strikes me as a pretty good compromise given the harsh realities of starting a new pub/restaurant.

> assiduous: showing great care, attention, and effort

Just thought I would define the word since I think the OP went out of his way to use a 10-dollar word buried deep in the text that wasn't in the original title.

On the subject of the article, though: next you're going to tell me the Mexican cantina I visited in Milwaukee isn't actually as authentic as the name implies! At least I know Little Bangkok in Philadelphia is the genuine thing. Right?

Thanks for that definition. I didn't know the word, but it for some reason carried a negative connotation for me. Perhaps because I linked it with "insidious"?

I also thought negatively of the word before I looked it up. I honestly do feel the HN headline was chosen specifically to drive emotions like that, there's no other reason for it to differ so wildly from the article headline.

I think it's the way it's used - the headline seems to suggest that these prefab bars are cheap imitations of real culture, but assiduous doesn't actually participate in that connotation.

The notable thing about "Irish" bars, I think, is that there are so many of them in non-Irish places, compared to other types of "nation-branded drinking establishment."

Now you got me wondering if there is place in the world for "Wisconsin-style Taverns", complete with shorty-beer chasers for Bloody Marys, beer brewer branding signage styled from the 50s, and dollar bills stuck to the ceiling by darts...

Or authentic flat roof Scottish pubs?

Isn't that just a dive bar?

Most dives I've been to have two of the three, and in lieu of the bloody mary beer chaser they've got a 2 for one special on a shot of cheap whisky and a PBR.

I mean, it's interesting that it's been packaged up so well.

