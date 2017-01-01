Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
React Conf 2017 Livestream (reactjs.org)
For anyone interested in more details about React Fiber, the recommended links in [0] provide a great jumping-off point. For many apps, especially ones that render large amounts of data to a screen and haven't done (or can't do) much optimizing with componentShouldUpdate, it will likely be an almost-seamless drop-in upgrade that will make things feel truly more "snappy." A video (of a demanding stress test) is worth a million words: [1]. And it's coming soon: [2]

[0] https://github.com/facebook/react/issues/7925#issuecomment-2...

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu_6ItnlDQg

[2] http://isfiberreadyyet.com/

That link didn't work for me but this did: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8HXkEnA48g

Here is the agenda: http://conf.reactjs.org/schedule

Unfortunate that there are no TypeScript related talks

"Type Systems Will Make You a Better JavaScript Developer" - Jared Forsyth

That talk appears that it will make the argument for using Flow/Typescript.

Wonder why they went with streaming on YT instead of FB Live...

they always stream on their Youtube channel. this is their conf stream last year. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pm0uwncSCo4

React trying to do such fine grain scheduling with current DOM APIs is very impressive. I wish browsers had better APIs for doing this.

When would it start?

I believe it already has started and now it's a break until :30

React is such BS. Its sole purpose for existing is to make simple tasks unnecessarily complicated.

This argument has been applied to virtually every framework or library at some point; the points and counterpoints rarely change and the result is inevitably to use right tool for your type AND scale of problem.

FWIW React's purpose is the opposite of what you said; it aims to make complex UI tasks simple by allowing you to compartmentalize your UI into isolated components.

If your UI isn't that complex or your application has very little state to manage then I could see how React would be overkill.

After using it in couple of projects, we see it as making complex tasks really intuitive. Maybe you are using it for some wrong problem.

Would you like to share any reasons you believe that? Or at least which part you find unnecessarily complicated?

React exists out of a need to organize a complex system of interactions. Unless you understand what it's like to have to reel that sort of thing in, it's not going to be easy to wrap your head around quickly.

