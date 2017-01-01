[0] https://github.com/facebook/react/issues/7925#issuecomment-2...
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu_6ItnlDQg
[2] http://isfiberreadyyet.com/
reply
That talk appears that it will make the argument for using Flow/Typescript.
FWIW React's purpose is the opposite of what you said; it aims to make complex UI tasks simple by allowing you to compartmentalize your UI into isolated components.
If your UI isn't that complex or your application has very little state to manage then I could see how React would be overkill.
React exists out of a need to organize a complex system of interactions. Unless you understand what it's like to have to reel that sort of thing in, it's not going to be easy to wrap your head around quickly.
[0] https://github.com/facebook/react/issues/7925#issuecomment-2...
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qu_6ItnlDQg
[2] http://isfiberreadyyet.com/
reply