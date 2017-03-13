Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Visual Studio 2017 What's New Poster (microsoft.com)
The "web infographic" version is much more readable... in a web broswer: https://vs2017poster.azurewebsites.net/

Yeah, when they say "poster", they're not kidding. I imagine the one-pager is gonna be impossibly hard to read unless you have a printer that can handle 24"x36" or larger.

This is almost as bad as the Blender one I saw on reddit a few days ago.

Glad to see their graphic design internship program is alive and well...

Aww, I was wondering why they chose an unambitious C# pattern matching example and the really cool stuff didn't make this release. Looks like a solid set of improvements in the IDE and C# though, nice!

I think they want F# to be their more experimental functional test bed, and C# to be more conservative.

Sweet Jesus that thing is borderline impossible to read.

I made the switch from vim to visual studio code for php coding. Is it worth switching to vs2017 ?

They've also gotten rid of the ISO installer which is making enterprise deployment a real pain.

Out of curiosity, why is an ISO installer useful for enterprise deployment? I'd have thought an MSI would be much more useful....

The "official" way is to use a janky installer with a tonne of parameters and no real way to tell if you've got all the files until you try to install. With an ISO, at least you're starting from a known good base when you repackage things.

I don't think Visual Studio has ever been an MSI, by the way.

What about volume licensing? We've been waiting a few days and nothing is showing up.

