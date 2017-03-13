Hacker News
Visual Studio 2017 What's New Poster
microsoft.com
29 points
by
timsneath
56 minutes ago
hide
past
web
12 comments
favorite
neogodless
42 minutes ago
The "web infographic" version is much more readable... in a web broswer:
https://vs2017poster.azurewebsites.net/
johnhattan
35 minutes ago
Yeah, when they say "poster", they're not kidding. I imagine the one-pager is gonna be impossibly hard to read unless you have a printer that can handle 24"x36" or larger.
isaac_is_goat
2 minutes ago
This is almost as bad as the Blender one I saw on reddit a few days ago.
macandcheese
16 minutes ago
Glad to see their graphic design internship program is alive and well...
mcintyre1994
15 minutes ago
Aww, I was wondering why they chose an unambitious C# pattern matching example and the really cool stuff didn't make this release. Looks like a solid set of improvements in the IDE and C# though, nice!
grabcocque
10 minutes ago
I think they want F# to be their more experimental functional test bed, and C# to be more conservative.
Sorry_Rum_Ham
26 minutes ago
Sweet Jesus that thing is borderline impossible to read.
johnchristopher
21 minutes ago
I made the switch from vim to visual studio code for php coding. Is it worth switching to vs2017 ?
voltagex_
30 minutes ago
They've also gotten rid of the ISO installer which is making enterprise deployment a real pain.
richardwhiuk
18 minutes ago
Out of curiosity, why is an ISO installer useful for enterprise deployment? I'd have thought an MSI would be much more useful....
voltagex_
10 minutes ago
The "official" way is to use a janky installer with a tonne of parameters and no real way to tell if you've got all the files until you try to install. With an ISO, at least you're starting from a known good base when you repackage things.
I don't think Visual Studio has ever been an MSI, by the way.
Yuioup
24 minutes ago
What about volume licensing? We've been waiting a few days and nothing is showing up.
