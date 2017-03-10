Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Netflix Is Winning the Streaming Race–But for How Long? (fortune.com)
7 points by ptrptr 1 hour ago





Things that keep me with Netflix:

- I can watch their shows on any device, including my chromecast (unlike Amazon Prime Video) and linux laptops.

- I don't live in the US, so most of these alternatives just plain don't exist for me, and the local versions of them are mostly awful.

Sometimes I feel like these doomsaying articles (cfe also Uber are coming from a hopelessly American perspective. They wonder "why is this company still so successful around the world when X, Y, and Z American competitors exist?"

Well, mostly because the rest of us don't have those options and so the one that actually takes a global perspective wins by default.

I canceled my Netflix. I have been re-watching some older shows like The Office. I liked Stranger Things - a pretty well done show. But all in all I have not been using it.

Up until recently I was able to watch Netflix on my Ubuntu laptop via some user agent switching trick I found, but that stopped working recently, so that's another thing that drove the decision.

Also I have a an Amazon Firestick so unfortunately if stuff is available there I'd end up watching it there since launching Netflix app was another extra step.

For the second time in more than a decade I've been considering cancelling my Netflix account. There are two main reasons I haven't:

1. It is basically background-billing at this point. Like Netflix is something you have in your monthly bills like your power bill. It is just a part of life.

2. Their independent shows are a lot more crucial for keeping people like me around. I'm to the point where I almost want to put it on hold or just cancel it until the next favorite season of X comes out. In my case, Stranger Things this October.

However, like I mentioned, I've thought about cancelling and I doubt I'm the only one, so the article's quotes from Count Morningstar Research make sense to me.

If you cancelled Netflix today and waited until 10/31/2017 (the release date of Season 2), you'd save $48-$72 (depending on which tier of Netflix you subscribe to). The big benefit of the "new" group of streaming services is that (with the exception of Amazon Prime) you can switch them on and off at will to save a bit of money here and there.

