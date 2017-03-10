- I can watch their shows on any device, including my chromecast (unlike Amazon Prime Video) and linux laptops.
- I don't live in the US, so most of these alternatives just plain don't exist for me, and the local versions of them are mostly awful.
Sometimes I feel like these doomsaying articles (cfe also Uber are coming from a hopelessly American perspective. They wonder "why is this company still so successful around the world when X, Y, and Z American competitors exist?"
Well, mostly because the rest of us don't have those options and so the one that actually takes a global perspective wins by default.
Up until recently I was able to watch Netflix on my Ubuntu laptop via some user agent switching trick I found, but that stopped working recently, so that's another thing that drove the decision.
Also I have a an Amazon Firestick so unfortunately if stuff is available there I'd end up watching it there since launching Netflix app was another extra step.
1. It is basically background-billing at this point. Like Netflix is something you have in your monthly bills like your power bill. It is just a part of life.
2. Their independent shows are a lot more crucial for keeping people like me around. I'm to the point where I almost want to put it on hold or just cancel it until the next favorite season of X comes out. In my case, Stranger Things this October.
However, like I mentioned, I've thought about cancelling and I doubt I'm the only one, so the article's quotes from Count Morningstar Research make sense to me.
