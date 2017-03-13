Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Time matters: when UTC time is just not enough (lazystone.github.io)
Makes a classic "falsehoods programmers believe about time" mistake.

The example (which is not so uncommon) that an appointment is set in timezone X, author of the service storing the appointment helpfully converts to UTC, timezone of the originating country changes and then the "return" from UTC to source timezone is incorrect, because now UTC-0600 is actually UTC-0700.

In short, any conversion that reduces precision is flawed. Dropping timezones after normalizing them to a canonical format makes it impossible to restore the conversion.

Sorry, no. Clients can be responsible for themselves. All I care about is providing unambiguous, standardized data to everyone. If they want to corrupt it after that, it's on them, not me.

Heartily agree!

Summary:

Don't let the title throw you off, UTC is fine. Just be aware that when you convert the UTC time that you store back to local time, the conversion might be off depending on where you convert it. If your API is hosted on a server in Amsterdam and your users in Japan, that won't work. If your app is run on a tablet bought a few years ago, it will have an old timezone database. As the article highlights:

> Do date/time transformation on the server side, where you can control it.

Mountain out of a molehill!!!

