Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Massively Interleaved Sprite Crunch – C64 Demo Effect (2016)
(
linusakesson.net
)
52 points
by
sleazy_b
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
jepler
3 minutes ago
I particularly like Linus A's contributions to the C64 demoscene, because more than likely he'll do an excellent writeup like this about a newly discovered or perfected technique that was central to it.
reply
camtarn
32 minutes ago
Totally worth watching the entire video of the demo, too - with headphones on, as the music is great :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcAUlEkU05A
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply