Massively Interleaved Sprite Crunch – C64 Demo Effect (2016) (linusakesson.net)
I particularly like Linus A's contributions to the C64 demoscene, because more than likely he'll do an excellent writeup like this about a newly discovered or perfected technique that was central to it.

Totally worth watching the entire video of the demo, too - with headphones on, as the music is great :)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcAUlEkU05A

