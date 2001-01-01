Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Farts can cause infection if the emitter is naked, but not if clothed (2001) (nih.gov)
38 points by jonwachob91 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 9 comments | favorite





Amusing that this is sitting just under the "Bare bottom simplest example of machine learning in TensorFlow" story at the moment.

Aaargh!! Too late, wish I had known this a few minutes back

> But the results of the experiment should not be considered alarming, because neither type of bacterium is harmful. In fact, they're similar to the ‘friendly’ bacteria found in yoghurt.

:)

so you are saying we can make our own yoghurt using this method?

that's one biohacking experiment I'm in no rush to try out.

Did this win an Ig Nobel and if not, why not?

Didn't publish. As far as I know, the Ig's are for published research only.

Lesson of the day, don't work in a clean room naked.

That is so awesome on so many levels.....

