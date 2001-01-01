Hacker News
Farts can cause infection if the emitter is naked, but not if clothed (2001)
(
nih.gov
)
38 points
by
jonwachob91
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
9 comments
|
favorite
strictnein
7 minutes ago
Amusing that this is sitting just under the "Bare bottom simplest example of machine learning in TensorFlow" story at the moment.
winteriscoming
16 minutes ago
Aaargh!! Too late, wish I had known this a few minutes back
happy-go-lucky
12 minutes ago
> But the results of the experiment should not be considered alarming, because neither type of bacterium is harmful. In fact, they're similar to the ‘friendly’ bacteria found in yoghurt.
:)
tmysl
4 minutes ago
so you are saying we can make our own yoghurt using this method?
beaconstudios
2 minutes ago
that's one biohacking experiment I'm in no rush to try out.
grabcocque
6 minutes ago
Did this win an Ig Nobel and if not, why not?
mabbo
4 minutes ago
Didn't publish. As far as I know, the Ig's are for published research only.
jonwachob91
1 hour ago
Lesson of the day, don't work in a clean room naked.
xor_null
1 hour ago
That is so awesome on so many levels.....
