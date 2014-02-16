Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rand Paul: NSA Routinely Monitors Americans’ Communications Without Warrants (theintercept.com)
323 points by remx 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 108 comments | favorite





While this article offers the clearest presentation of the issue I've seen to date, I think the key point (which the article points out halfway in) is that the truth of Trump's claim that he was wiretapped does not depend on the presence or absence of a FISA warrant.

The system is designed to be used without warrant, so those harping on the detail of whether or not a warrant existed that had Trump in scope are not focused on the core issue.

It would be nice if all surveillance could be traced back to FISA warrants, but Snowden's revelations make it clear this is absolutely not the case.

reply


> It would be nice if all surveillance could be traced back to FISA warrants, but Snowden's revelations make it clear this is absolutely not the case

You mean, since the NSA collects data on millions of Americans?

If that's the type of monitoring you mean, Trump's complaint holds no more water than an average Joe claiming "Obama ordered a wiretap on me". More like, "Obama continued policy begun by previous administrations to enable spying to protect national security.". It's the primary function of the NSA.

reply


It's extremely disingenuous to characterize his role as "continued policy begun by previous administration" when his Vice President wrote the core legislation of the Patriot Act, he was actively working to expand those policies for 8 years, and one of his very last acts was to issue an EO further entrenching them.

reply


> If that's the type of monitoring you mean

Not at all. I mean that any number of people inside the intelligence organizations could have opted to "wiretap" Trump and there would have been no audit trail and no warrant.

> holds no more water than an average Joe claiming "Obama ordered a wiretap on me"

For what it's worth though, I do think the lowly "average Joe" you mention does deserve to be quite irate about his fourth amendment rights being thrown away.

reply


Trump is amusing. He'll say something absolutely obscene, then his surrogates will say that he meant something different and slightly less obscene. Then supporters will go to great lengths to translate his words into an extremely favorable reading that actually isn't obscene at all.

We don't need a Rosetta Stone for it. Trump means exactly what he says.

reply


>We don't need a Rosetta Stone for it. Trump means exactly what he says.

Policy disagreements with Trump aside, I find that actually kind of refreshing.

reply


I think a lot of people do, but it's best not to rate it too highly. It's a lot easier to communicate clearly and effectively when your propositions are simple, and it's a lot easier to have simple propositions when you're not constrained by the evidence.

That's pretty much the whole story of demagoguery and why it continues to work.

reply


> demagoguery

Well, if President Trump actually does serve the common people, it will be a wondrous thing.

reply


I've not really been following it but isn't one of the main arguments that Obama would've had to have sign any FISA warrant?

reply


> Obama would've had to have sign any FISA warrant?

No, the straw man argument is that we can tell whether Trump was wiretapped by the presence or absence of a FISA warrant.

The president does not sign FISA warrants, the entire purpose of FISA is to streamline (almost to automate) the issuance of warrants.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Foreign_Intellig...

reply


My understanding is that "listening" to communication between Trump and a foreign national would not require a FISA warrant. I say "listening" because, I believe, all communications with foreign nationals are recorded but only some are actually listened to by actual people.

reply


My opinion on hn was unpopular when I spoke out against Apple during the San Bernardino affair, because the FBI seemed to have the proper DOJ signoff and I think the motivation was obvious.

However this is unacceptable. We are a society of laws, and one of them is due process. Spying likely started during the Bush years, and Obama somehow escaped scrutiny for continuing the program (even with Snowden leaks). Hopefully it finally gets shut down during the Trump administration, even if merely because the media seems far less tolerant of his transgressions.

reply


> the FBI seemed to have the proper DOJ signoff [in San Bernardino]

Due process means both sides get to argue their cases in front of a court. Apple chose to do that [1]. Presumably, the FBI figured it would lose and so dropped the case [2]. Apple contesting an executive branch order in a court is different from directors and employees at the NSA deciding they can act in defiance of our courts and laws.

[1] https://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/02/18/technology/apple-timot...

[2] https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2016/mar/28/apple-fbi...

reply


Your opinion was probably unpopular because DOJ signoff does not make good encryption with a master key any more technologically possible, and HN is a very pro-encryption crowd as a technical means to privacy. The disagreement for me is not about the warrant process but about why this warrant would be different. I think the warrant should not have been granted and needed to be fought in court. And the great thing about the warrant was, since it notified the defendant and could be eventually made public we could have this debate.

I think (hope?) we are all totally on the same page about warrants being necessary. I wouldn't hold your breath about due process coming back under trump, media intolerance hasn't changed a lot. What has is direct legal action on behalf of citizens, from states and agencies like the ACLU. I urge everyone to contribute to the EFF, and the ACLU, and let them, and your state legislature know this is a key issue to you.

reply


I've always felt like the intent of a warrant was to prove to ME that the police were authorized to search my property. I'm thinking back to when people had to physically show up and be allowed entry into your estate.

If my feeling on warrants match up with the true intention of the law (as it was originally written) then no-knock warrants are suspect as well as any kind of secret warrant to tap your phone/computer.

I think even with warrants we still have an issue, because what's really stopping them from getting a warrant in this day and age?

reply


The 4th Amendment doesn't just require "a warrant". The English government was using "writs of assistance", a type of general warrant that granted broad powers. As a protection against that type of easily-abused power, the founders created a set of requirements that limit the scope of allowed warrants.

    ... and no Warrants shall issue,
    but upon probable cause,
    supported by Oath or affirmation,
    and particularly describing the place to be searched,
    and the persons or things to be seized.
While a judge might deny some extremely bad requests for a warrant, the point isn't about a judge denying warrants or proving anything to anyone. That kind of legal arguing can happen later in an actual court. Instead, warrants - as allowed under the 4th Amendment - establish the limits of power.

The violation of personal rights is allowed, because of specific reason ("probable cause"), in a particular place, limited to specified people or things. These limitations slow down the application of power and (hypothetically) create opportunities to fight back when authority is exceeded.

> no-knock warrants

I suspect those are constitutional when the are properly targeted to a specific event/person/etc. The tactics used to implement the search isn't limited by the warrant.

> secret warrant

That's may be a problem, but it may depend on the specifics.

> what's really stopping them from getting a warrant

Generally nothing, but that's the wrong question. If police are making many requests for specific warrants, that's the warrant system working as intended.

However, playing word games to pretend wiretapping everybody isn't "seizing" data until an agent looks at it is exactly the type of general warrant that is banned by the 4th Amendment.

reply


The intent of the warrant is to provide a check on the power of the executive branch, where hopefully the jusdge's incentives are divorced enough from the police's so that they can make a decision that is in the best interests of society and not just the police.

reply


"Hopefully it finally gets shut down during the Trump administration, even if merely because the media seems far less tolerant of his transgressions."

I haven't seen any indication that either party is looking to end these practices. It's hard to shut down "big brother" when it's your turn to play big brother. Furthermore, this doesn't exactly seem the the administration that's likely to dial-back intrusion into people's personal lives:

"U.S. House bill threatens employees with fines if they refuse to undergo genetic testing"

http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco/news/2017/03/13/gene...

reply


Spying likely started during the Bush years

It got worse during the Bush administration, but government surveillance isn't a new thing.

Hopefully it finally gets shut down during the Trump administration

Not sure if serious

reply


Not that I endorse this reality, but we have been, for quite a long time, a society that has one set of laws for certain segments of society and another set for disparate segments of society.

reply


> Hopefully it finally gets shut down during the Trump administration

Are you insane?? Didn't you hear many of Trump speeches saying that NSA doesn't have enough power??? And that we need to monitor more, especially certain groups but pretty much everyone as well?

And that companies like Apple should be forced to decrypt or have tools to decrypt their own technology.

Bush made surveillance wanted by public fear because of 911. Obama made it further legal by not doing anything against it and praising NSA as "your friendly neighbor". Trump is here to make it more invasive and to make it stay for good!

reply


Haven't we been spying on our own citizens since WWII? Or at least since J Edgar Hoover and thr McCarthy era?

reply


Surveillance has been at smaller scale, but increasing as the technology behind the data footprint has moved from punchcards and magtape to farms of SSDs and gigabit optical links.

Hoover didn't know your shoe size. It's likely that the NSA could find that out in seconds to minutes (and I'm not kidding).

reply


McCarthy didn't spy on anyone. He was a Senator not an intel agent. Additionally, McCarthy has been proven right. His estimate was that there were around 20 Soviet agents that had infiltrated the US government at the highest levels. Once the USSR fell and their documents became public it was proven they had well over 200. McCarthy was right but people still tarnish his name out of spite.

Hoover was an SOB far worse than McCarthy ever could have been but is still revered by many in the intel services. His name still adorns the FBI HQ building and other than accusations of cross dressing, no ones dug in to truly uncover the evil things that man did.

reply


McCarthy's name isn't being tarnished out of spite. It's because he started a disgusting witch hunt with blacklists, demagoguery, etc to hunt down anyone who committed thoughtcrime (i.e. communist sympathy) that ruined the lives of many, many innocent people and turned the country down a very dark path.

The fact that there were soviet agents in the government is mostly tangential. It was because he went around saying there's a secret list of enemies, and that anyone who is left of center is probably one of them, that he was so horrible. It was because he made disgusting personal attacks and aired the dirty laundry of anyone who crossed him. It was because of his deep hatred for homosexuals and anyone who wasn't right wing.

He was one of the more vile characters in US history. J. Edgar Hoover was much worse, I'll concede; Hoover was actually a traitor, the worst in US history, and should have been jailed or executed. But McCarthy deserves every bit of tarnishing he gets, and a whole lot more that he doesn't get because people have forgotten.

reply


The author of this article did a poor job of refuting Susan Hennessey's statement that reverse targeting is unlawful and not practiced. Taking an excerpt of a Hayden speech and then highlighting his statement that "communications with one end in the U.S." are the most interesting doesn't really prove this.

The author would have a stronger argument by sticking to the facts. Searches of U.S. persons without a warrant are directly at odds with the language in the 4th amendment of the Constitution, full stop.

reply


Where exactly does Paul stand on issues of privacy like this? You'd think we is against it, but he is also okay with ISPs selling your browsing history.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/03/gop-senators-new...

reply


Whether or not you agree, there is a legitimate & legal distinction between a private corporation and a publicly-funded government organization.

reply


Line gets fuzzy when ISPs, in most part, are government-backed monopolies (I'm "lucky" because both Verion and Comcast covers my area)

reply


So in my mind there are two parts to publicly funded projects. One is whether the spending of funds is worth it and another is whether the people have a choice.

We think that by definition that when private companies have programs, they're not spending public money but I'd argue (somewhat controversial I agree) that any tax break is public money. Also the second part of whether participation is mandatory. I'd say if an ISP has a de facto Monopoly in a market, then we could say participation is mandatory. I hope this part is less controversial.

reply


SSL should prevent that. Sadly, SNI leaks the domain name. Hacker News appears in favor of SNI though, because lack of IPv4 address space.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13639112

Oddly, HN is really worried about server privacy. If we shared a single certificate across 20 domains, then people could see all those domains are hosted in the same place.

My point? We are part of the problem.

reply


It's interesting that the article mentions then Sen. Obama's change of heart re: the FISA Amendments Act - saying he would filibuster it and then voting for it. I wonder what led to his change of heart. I haven't heard that explained.

reply


Probably that he was running for president and wanted to appear on the side of the security services? Then when in office it clearly must be a useful tool to start build profiles of everyone and be able to mine their activities.

reply


Exactly. I think it also underscores Obama's unprincipled, opportunistic nature. This is not a criticism of Obama, I think it applies to all presidents, and likely most elected officials worldwide.

reply


Pragmatism is a principle.

reply


> Pragmatism is a principle.

Sure, but toward what end? Himself being elected? Surely most politicians are of the opinion that simply by having their butt in the chair in the office, good has been done. This sort of reasoning is considered sociopathic in most other contexts.

reply


It's easy to be principled when you're not calling the shots yet and not confronted with all the realities of the choice.

I imagine once Obama was in office, he was told what had been accomplished so far using this kind of intelligence (terrorists killed, plots prevented, lives (allegedly) saved, etc) that the US would give up if the intelligence dried up. Who will chose to accept that attacks might happen on your watch as President when the tools to avoid them are already in hand?

reply


Yes, but it's clearly illegal to search everyone under the constitution, so these sort of advances in counter terrorism should never have been allowed. Hard to argue with tracking everyone once it's happening without uproar, I imagine it's very very useful.

reply


The problem with the press coverage of this topic is a lack of personalization. What does the government know about me and why is that important? I think most US citizens would be shocked to learn that most of our personal information is accessible without a warrant. (phone records / bank account / email / web history / phone location data / Car location / Purchase history / Facebook etc....). Also, how much the government can interpret from that information.

reply


Unfortunately I have found that most people aren't shocked when I explain this to them. Most commonly they just say That their life is boring and they've got nothing to hide. Additionally they think that it may be worth the invasion if we can catch the 'bad guys'. I'm not sure what would need to happen to change this sentiment on a large enough scale to get people motivated into political action.

reply


I've heard this same argument, "I've got nothing to hide." I personally don't understand how, even if that's true, someone would want to freely provide many personal details of their lives for strangers to look at. Maybe certain privacies are becoming uncommonly valued.

Even though I feel I don't have anything worthwhile to hide, I don't like the idea of random strangers finding out the details of my personal life and habits. I don't understand why some(most?) people are totally fine with that...

reply


> I'm not sure what would need to happen to change this sentiment on a large enough scale to get people motivated into political action.

A couple of razzias where they or their loved ones were taken to gas chambers should do the job.

But we have such short memories.

In just about every Dutch town, usually near the railway station there is a monument documenting just that and it still does not seem to make much of a difference.

reply


The Nazis didn't have anything like modern surveillance, and they didn't need it to enact the Holocaust. So I'm not sure what your point is; could you clarify?

Surveillance enables many kinds of government oppression, but large-scale ethnic cleansing doesn't seem to be one of them, in that it's already possible and efficient. The Nazi's logistical problems in enacting the Holocaust were more in moving and killing Jews, less in finding them.

ETA: many of the Dutch Jews who did survive were hidden by Dutch people. And yes, such efforts could be thwarted by surveillance. But that seems like an edge case; rare even in the Netherlands, where only a few percent of local Jews were so hidden, and vanishingly rare in the Holocaust as a whole across Europe.

reply


> The Nazis didn't have anything like modern surveillance, and they didn't need it to enact the Holocaust. So I'm not sure what your point is; could you clarify?

If they had there would most likely not be a Jewish people to speak of, as it was the little bit of automation they had coupled with a stereotypical dose of German thorougness already did a very good job (good is not really applicable here). Now combine that with say a twist of 'big data' and some nice pattern recognition algorithms (facial recognition for instance, or maybe DNA analysis) and it would have been possible to round up a significantly larger chunk of the Jewish population than what already happened.

The fact that we now have wall penetrating radar doesn't help either.

> The Nazi's logistical problems in enacting the Holocaust were more in moving and killing Jews, less in finding them.

They had a hard time actually, because the local population did a reasonably good job of hiding them in the strangest spots.

> Surveillance enables many kinds of government oppression, but large-scale ethnic cleansing doesn't seem to be one of them, in that it's already possible and efficient.

Yes. But it won't be made any less efficient by all this helpful identification technology we have nowadays, most likely more, and communications intercepted long before a conflict might even help to identify those that would aid the hunted.

reply


From what I understand, the Dutch are one of the most surveilled societies on earth. It would appear that a holocaust doesn't make a population sensitive to state surveillance.

reply


Yep. Because 'we have nothing to hide'.

Interestingly though, just after the wall fell if there was one country that was hyper-sensitive to any kind of surveillance it was the Eastern part of re-united Germany. That was one part of Europe where people seemed to 'get it' in large enough numbers to actually make a difference. Some parts of Poland after their independence from Soviet domination as well.

Though for the most part that seems to have slowly crumbled away.

reply


We're fighting an uphill battle against fear peddled by various media outlets to attract viewers and clicks. Fear that is useful to the surveillance apparatus.

reply 


    The fight against apathy is unforgiving, relentless, and it only works in small doses.  As long as the masses have their opiate of choice nothing will ever change.

reply


I've found that while it is true that most people don't care about government surveillance, many do care about cyber crime, identity theft, and unsettling ad personalization. I typically am successful in getting people to adjust their behavior to counter these things which has the added benefit of protecting against mass surveillance somewhat.

reply


Someone (the EFF?) put out a really interesting widget a few years ago that demonstrated what you could learn about a hypothetical person using two-removes metadata. In fact, they managed to build a metadata feed which cast the innocent person as a major terrorism threat by sheer coincidences.

reply


I'd love a link!

reply


> I think most US citizens would be shocked to learn that most of our personal information is accessible without a warrant. (phone records / bank account / email / web history / phone location data / Car location / Purchase history / Facebook etc....).

They would probably be shocked if they did learn that, but there is no evidence for any of those besides phone records prior to 2015. Thankfully (after 2013 leaks), the USA Freedom Act was enacted in response to the "metadata" versus "data" interpretation, so now your phone records (Call Detail Records) will require a warrant if you are a US Person.

reply


>What does the government know about me and why is that important?

This is why no one will care until we're years beyond too late. It won't be until the federal government starts mass-arresting (e.g. hundreds of thousands) people for some thing found through the dragnet. This probably won't be for several years, if not decades, but it will come.

reply


All that is available without a warrant? Strange then that the government gets search warrants for lots of that stuff.

edit: Maybe my sarcasm/snark wasn't clear: almost the entirety of the parent comment's list of stuff available to the government without a warrant actually requires a warrant.

reply


Would be interesting to get a comprehensive list of what is and isn't available without a warrant from a judge. For example...

"Police can get phone records without a warrant thanks to a 1979 Supreme Court case, Smith v. Maryland, which found that the Constitution's Fourth Amendment protection against unreasonable search and seizure doesn't apply to a list of phone numbers. The Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) — a 1986 law that underpins much of how the government can get digital data — requires providers to allow access to real-time data with a court order and historical data with a subpoena."

https://www.propublica.org/special/no-warrant-no-problem-how...

reply


A formal statement of "we want this information and may be using it." There is a lot of paperwork that government goes through to document how it gets its information. Getting the information via warrant shows that this was asked for and received in a legal manner (rather than someone dropping some illegally obtained data on a website - even if there are legal channels to get it).

reply


I think it is important to note, that thought "lots of stuff" may may be available to the government without a warrant, "lots of stuff" may not be usable in court without a warrant. So - search warrant is often needed...

reply


They can't get the content of communications w/o a warrant is the reason. They need that for legal action.

However, the stuff they can get without a warrant is enough people /do/ freak out if its applied in a manner they understand.

reply


It would have to be revealed in a fashion genuinely disruptive to the public. The average Joe Sixpack may grumble about the occasional privacy headline, but he won't feel the impact until it dwarfs our daily distractions.

reply


Of course the other 7.2 billion people in the world are also routinely monitored, but since this is an action on foreign territory, these 7.2 billion people have no recourse against this practice.

reply


I hear this brought up a lot but do not see how it would be an issue. This is part of the job of an intelligence agency.

Something often ignored: The intelligence agencies of other countries are likely to be doing the same thing. It has already been shown that BND and GCHQ engage in similar behavior with regards to upstream and satellite signals interception, but it seems foolish to assume that other countries are not engaging in this type of intelligence collection.

reply


No i don't think it is the job of an intelligence agency to spy on the rest of the world's citizens and i think its a terrible idea to normalise this behaviour as such or to somehow make it sound ethical.

The everyone else is doing it defence does not change the unethical nature of the action.

reply


I am curious how you would define "spying" though.

- Should NGA not use imaging satellites to keep track of national disasters and environmental issues?

- Should NGA not use imaging satellites for nuclear non-proliferation monitoring?

- Should DoD not have digital sensors at the egress points of their networks to gather information on attacks by foreign actors?

- Should NSA not monitor the communications of foreign adversaries to determine their intentions on the battlefield?

- Should NSA not investigate adversarial nations launching attacks and information-gathering operations against DoD infrastructure as well as US private industry?

- Should our military intelligence branches not monitor weapons development of adversarial nations (using ELINT measurements, imaging satellites, along with other forms of intelligence gathering to determine their offensive/defensive capabilities)

- Should we not use SIGINT sensors and capabilities to detect an incoming attack on the USA or an ally?

- I can add a whole lot more to this list if interested.

The act of "spying" is far more than just SIGINT collection and processing of internet data. Can you elaborate on what you specifically take issue with? Do you take issue with all intelligence collection as a whole, or specifically SIGINT collection, or more specifically SIGINT collection of internet data or phone records? I am curious and like to keep an open mind about these things, so am being genuine when I ask this.

reply


Yes it is. Otherwise you're putting yourself at a strategic disadvantage. It's an inevitable outcome of the technology being available. We have great weather satellites now partly because knowing the weather and observing agriculture in other countries makes us economically competitive.

If a technology exists it's going to be used, within the normal variations of supply and demand. You might prefer to abstain from using a particular technology, but there's also the possibility that it will get used on you. From a governmental perspective, a country has a requirement to be as aware of its political environment as it can for the sake of its citizens' safety.

reply


Imagine if the US just bought all the foreign media companies it could and then controlled the news to protect national security. Would that be ethical or legal?

This is analogous to what the government is doing with privacy rights. The US can't say we're a nation rooted in innate human rights but then dismiss those rights when dealing with the rest of the world.

To the contrary, the US should be supporting countries that don't spy on their citizens and punishing those that do. We should want to encourage liberal free societies, and not become a global threat to freedom.

reply


> Imagine if the US just bought all the foreign media companies it could and then controlled the news to protect national security. Would that be ethical or legal?

I have trouble understanding how this analogy relates, do you have a different one which can illustrate your point? (It may be a good point so I would like to understand it)

> To the contrary, the US should be supporting countries that don't spy on their citizens and punishing those that do. We should want to encourage liberal free societies, and not become a global threat to freedom.

How would we go about doing this? Would we trust other nations if they said that they do not conduct any of intelligence gathering operations, or would we use a more covert manner of discovering and verifying that they indeed are not engaged in such activities?

Additionally, how would we be able to continue to ensure the safety of our allies if we removed all sensors responsible for detecting an incoming attack from an enemy?

reply


I don't think it's a given that the right and proper thing for an intelligence agency to do is spy on every person it possibly can as much as it possibly can.

reply


> I don't think it's a given that the right and proper thing for an intelligence agency to do is spy on every person it possibly can as much as it possibly can.

I do not understand what you mean by this. I am assuming you do not believe there is an analyst looking at every bit of data that flows through the internet backbone, so could you elaborate here? Are you referring to intelligence collection?

reply


>> I hear this brought up a lot but do not see how it would be an issue.

Because it's a massive human rights violation. Just because the agencies job is to gather intelligence doesn't mean it can trod all over the rights of non-US citizens.

reply


Can you be more specific? This is often repeated, and I like to be open minded, but I have never seen it articulated as to how exactly intelligence gathering is a violation of human rights.

reply


Article 12 of the UDHR for a start: "No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence...". Similar protections exist in the ECHR.

It could be also argued that it's a violation of our right to freedom of expression. Personally I have started to self-censor anything I post online.

The CJEU also recently ruled against mass data collection that the UK was doing and I believe that sharing data with agencies outside Europe was also ruled illegal.

I'm not saying that wiretapping someone with a warrant or monitoring someone within the law is a human rights violation. It's specific to bulk collection.

reply


They could declare war on the US.

reply


sounds like a problem for them and their governments

reply


I have a question about this whole government intrusion thing. Perhaps a lawyer can explain:

Suppose the government gets a warrant to wiretap some guy. He happens to get a call from his lawyer, and the government overhears that he's committed some crime.

Now there's an attorney/client privilege preventing you from directly producing the tape (is there?) so you can't just do that. But the fact that you've heard this means as an investigator you'll probably pursue this guy much more aggressively, and perhaps gather other evidence rather than give up.

How does that work?

reply


They hang up the recording when the lawyer calls. Have you watched The Wire? The cops get in trouble because they listen too long to a non-pertinent call which becomes pertinent when a shipment is discussed.

reply


If you gather other evidence, it's called "parallel construction" and it's A Thing. It doesn't just apply to wire-taps; all sorts of evidence would be inadmissible, but of course once investigators know something there are often other ways of figuring out a means to get evidence (or, at least, getting to the point you can justify a warrant).

reply


Parallel construction: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parallel_construction

reply


I think the short answer is that they could get away with it if they kept it secret, but if the courts found out about it that alone could be enough to through the entire case.

> The N.S.A.’s protections for attorney-client conversations are narrowly crafted, said Stephen Gillers, an expert on legal ethics at New York University’s School of Law. The agency is barred from sharing with prosecutors intercepted attorney-client communications involving someone under indictment in the United States, according to previously disclosed N.S.A. rules. But the agency may still use or share the information for intelligence purposes.

[1]: https://www.nytimes.com/2014/02/16/us/eavesdropping-ensnared...

reply


TLDR: use illegal methods to find a crime, use that to make up a way to "discover" it legally. Present to a judge, easy conviction.

reply


Why aren't politicians and their staff using end-to-end encrypted VOIP?

reply


The same reason you aren't. The same reason PGP has been around for 25 years and only a miniscule fraction of people ever encrypt their email.

I.e., it's because none of this privacy technology is built-in as the default into our communications infrastructure. Therefore, for the average person (and even for privacy-conscious techies), it is inconvenient and difficult, and you have to convince the party you're talking with to also install and configure something that is inconvenient and difficult for them.

I'm convinced that the question of why end-to-end crypto isn't the default is a political one; i.e., there is pressure not to do it.

reply


There's a big discussion about PGP here and why so many fail to use it: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13114538

Some of the comments are worth reading if not for the sheer size of the discussion. It could take an afternoon or two to fully digest that thread.

The comments are in response to this: https://blog.filippo.io/giving-up-on-long-term-pgp/

reply


Shifting people onto E2E encrypted VOIP as we move off analog phone lines would be far easier than moving peoples existing email to PGP. Much like how it was pretty seemless for WhatsApp to turn it on.

Email is a special case because of the various semantics like searching and federated clients.

reply


It's really not that hard. Mumble works quite well in TCP mode, via Tor onion service. That gives you end-to-end encryption plus some anonymity. Except for the voiceprint issue, anyway. And you get cellular-level sound quality. Latency isn't problematic if you run in press-to-transmit mode.

reply


Mumble is not end to end encryption, at least if the setup isnt one of a party of two running a server.

reply


It's easy to run your own server in Whonix. Friends can run clients in Whonix.

reply


Politicians and their staff should not be ignorant; they ought be very acutely aware of the risks and that they are a target, and ought be highly motivated to fix this for themselves by securing their own systems.

reply


They often are definitely doing so, at least for sensitive calls. Did I miss something in the article indicating otherwise?

reply


Dana Priest and William Arkin's project documents a lot of the issues w/ the intelligence bureaucract.... http://projects.washingtonpost.com/top-secret-america/

reply


One feels that Paul doesn't quite have a full grasp of the techniques he's describing (and it sounds like he's conflating a lot of stuff that Snowden leaked), but that headline sure gets the clicks, so let's go with it. Especially since it's Greenwald, who uses Paul's jumbled mess of an explanation to burn everything down.

Doesn't even make sense what he's proposing: Instead of getting a warrant to record the American, the NSA targets the foreigner? But what if they call someone else overseas? Or call people in the US? Seems like a really suboptimal way of targeting someone. And a low-level employee could unmask the caller? Sure, and that could also lead to that employee getting fired and prosecuted. I can access lots of data at work, but I would be shown the door and possibly sued if I did so.

reply


Paraphrasing Donald Rumsfeld, "You spy on your own people within the legal regime you've got, not the one you wish you had."

reply


You can legally tap phones of Americans in a far less convoluted way than what Rand Paul attempted to describe.

reply


[flagged]


> Just because he's "good" on this issue doesn't change that... You have to deny them victories, even on issues that you support

I understand this argument when it's something like a good stance on education, with bad stances on abortion and the environment. There are lots of people on the left who would share that education stance, and they should be championed instead.

But that's really, really not the case on surveillance. We don't have the luxury of siding with the left and denying the right (or vice-versa). Dianne Feinstein is the Congressional Democrat's standard-bearer on surveillance. We don't want to empower the right, great. But this is a hugely important issue where the left is terrible. So is most of the right - only a handful of figures on each side (especially Wyden, Udall, and Paul) doing anything good.

So what the heck does party discipline look like? Surrendering the entire issue because the Democrats are so profoundly wrong?

reply


It means primary Feinstein from the left. Even if you lose you will have scared her. It means you don't surrender the issue. It means that you use this as an opportunity to hit Paul on the issues he's bad on. You thank him for making sense for once and the point out how he's opposed to the voting rights act. I'm not saying that we should be soft on democrats. I'm saying that they are the only party that doesn't actively portray you as a villain to their base. Forcing them left and forcing them to take the correct stand on issues is the only choice.

reply


>> You have to deny them victories, even on issues that you support. It sucks but the right has outsized influence over the country because of party discipline like I've just described.

This attitude is the reason politics is fucked. Vote based on issues, not party bullshit. If a party is good on one issue you support and bad on every other issue obviously they won't get your support but voting based on a party and not issues is idiotic.

reply


[flagged]


If we're going to have the occasional political discussion on Hacker News, we're going to have to please refrain from calling names like "apocalyptic cult".

reply


Your attitude is the problem. The other party is not 'an apocalyptic cult'. It's a different set of ideas to your own that's supported by about half the voters in your country. I'm not American but I say this as someone who's own views are pretty much opposite of everything the GOP stands for (I consider even the Democratic party in the US right wing). Demonising the other side gets you nowhere - it makes you look like the asshole, not them.

reply


>Democrats will need to understand at some point. You have to deny them victories, even on issues that you support.

Putting party warfare comjng first before the actual issue is the reason why politics is such a shitshow.

reply


Then how are the republicans so ducking successful? Like it or not our system is controlled by two parties. One of them is opposed to science and democracy. The other is an imperfect group of competing interests. If you want things to change you have to deal with the framework we have. Not choosing is a choice for the side that aims to empower the already powerful.

But you look great on that high horse, cowboy. Your cool disinterest and disdain for the world as is must make your apathy relatively painless. Getty up!

reply


This is not a Democrat/Republican issue. Obama and Bush both expanded these programs with their party's blessing. There are pockets of civil liberty defenders in both parties.

reply


It should have become pretty clear that this wasn't partisan when an outgoing Obama helped ramp up surveillance in full knowledge of who was next. Seeing people treat this as a D/R fight when Udall and Feinstein are viciously opposed to one another is bizarre to me.

reply


Jesus Christ. Who do you think you can influence? Do you honestly believe that you can sway enough republicans to get anything important done?

People who don't see the republicans for what they are is pretty bizarre to me. We have a two party system. Which one do you think you could have an impact on?

reply


Your comments in this thread are repetitive and totally devoid of content. The one above is a non sequitur that is unnecessarily aggressive.

I think it is you not paying attention if you haven't noticed yet that Democrats and Republicans are nearly the same and equally blunderous and corrupted. They both support war, surveillance, mass incarceration, mass deportation, drug prohibition, and more. Barack Obama was a terrible president, so much so that I'm not sure even Trump will do worse. At least Trump seems to attract more scrutiny.

reply


And this right here is why reasonable debate has died in the world today.

Put your country before your party or you're damned to lose both.

reply


Great. Another half thought out cliché. That really helps. Thanks.

Meanwhile the Republicans have been focused and disciplined for decades on policies that screw everyone but a few. The democrats are corrupt, but you can work with corrupt. The republicans have a well financed ideology machine that polices itself for dissention. Hopefully your trite cliché will disarm them and convince them that your aren't a pointy headed elite intellectual to be scorned and derided.

If you think the two parties are the same, then you haven't looked closely enough.

reply


You're completely hopeless. Grow up and stop acting like a petulant stuck up spoiled little brat.

reply


> You have to deny them victories, even on issues that you support.

And then the right does the same, and nothing ever gets done in the Legislature. Now any real progress needs to be made by the judiciary or by executive fiat.

"Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future." -JFK

reply


Listen up captain purity... there are two parties in our system. You have to deal with them to actually make change. Its easy to reply with a quote that seems to make you out to be more moral.

How do you get anything changed then? Riddle me this... the right has been doing what I said for decades now and they Have been successful. should we not try to be successful as well? Of more accurately, what is it about the republican party that makes you think that you can work with them?

EDIT: I didn't see your username until after I replied. Never mind. Lets build a market for organs instead.... then well all have jetpacks.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: