Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane, it also seems to be counterproductive. It looks like every kind of screening of immigrants will deter the more desirable ones, as far as that determination is possible on their arrival at all.
I'm in favor of a solid border control regime (i.e. "build the wall"), combined with a transparent and straightforward points-based system for mainly immigrant visas. I'd eliminate the inherent racism in the current system (penalizing India and China vs. Equatorial Guinea and Monaco). As a first pass, just copy the Canadian or New Zealand systems.
Where we set the threshold for entry is a worthwhile debate. Should it be anyone who isn't likely to be strongly negative? Anyone where net benefit exceeds cost? Where net benefit is >3x the annual median income?
A baseline of "not a felon, terrorist, etc." for visitors, a solid system of constraining visitors to defined periods of time (thus making it easier to grant visit visas), and a straightforward path to immigration and citizenship for high-value immigrants is a better starting point than the current immigration system.
Having lived on the east side of Berlin (post Wall!) I cannot forget that that wall was supposedly built to keep people out but of course it kept people in.
I am Australian, and I have to admit the points based system does work there...but. I have lived longest in the USA where the chaos has been beneficial for the country, and thus for me. Australia doesn't have a culture of "creative destruction" and its system has kept that from arriving/emerging.
If the US does choose to shut the door and I'll jump through it before it slams...and continue starting businesses (and creating jobs) elsewhere.
Does the ability for people to historically (and to some extent, currently) illegally cross the southern border benefit your business? Does people overstaying visa waiver or other visas help? It would seem to me that being able to easily hire and have a simple, deterministic, and painless process would be a net win.
I didn't think the Berlin part of the wall was ever claimed to be for security; the other inner German border was. I didn't look this up recently so mah be wrong.
Now if the democratic process is producing something like the White Australia Policy[1] then we have cause to cry out our moral censure from the rooftops. But whatever your view on the current points system, that's just a policy debate, not a great moral issue.
Walls going up are days of sadness. Walls broken down are days of joy.
The thing to keep in mind here is that such walls built to keep others out can be used just as easily to keep the locals in (on either side).
Depends. Whenever people put up the walls for their house (which serve the same purpose) those are days of joy too.
Same for nations that fought hard to establish their borders and sovereignty.
And fewer national borders is not some "wave of the future" -- it's what was tried and rejected when nation states became a thing.
We had large, all-encompassing empires before and it wasn't that nice...
I don't think that was the context of the OP's comment, but if you wish to extend to those kinds of walls then that's fine with me. It's just not the way I would have interpreted the meaning of a border wall.
Well, consider a country as a people's collective house.
In this, a border, if not analogous to the walls, is at least analogous to the fence around the house and/or the lock on the door.
Note that most dictatorships use walls around their 'houses' to keep the population in, not to keep others out.
Note that countries that are bordering other countries with great wealth disparity are using walls to keep the wealth concentrated and those on the other side of the wall poor so they may be further exploited.
This is not the same as you and your roughly equally wealthy neighbor sharing a wall in a duplex or a fence between your two gardens.
Those fences and walls are there for practical reasons and to delineate responsibility and right-of-way, not to specifically make it harder for your neighbor to share in the collective wealth of the neighborhood.
The equivalent of that would be a gated community in a poor country (which by the way look exactly like inside-out prisons).
I think you miss a "despite" or "notwithstanding" somewhere there.
In any case, even though a country is indeed not a house in some ways (no ceiling for one), it is quite like a house in others -- a set of people live there, some where born there, others came later, but in any case, it's their house, they (and their parents and grandparents) maintained it over the years, and its their decision who comes in and how it's run.
>Note that most dictatorships use walls around their 'houses' to keep the population in, not to keep others out.
That's not generally applicable, except when the dictatorship can't guarantee enough prosperity or is especially violent towards some groups. It's safety and/or food primarily. Otherwise, most people have little intention of living merely for political freedom.
But even if so, it's orthogonal to our subject. Dictatorships might do that (keep their population in), but we're talking about the inverse (keep non-citizens out -- which, by some logic, would be what democracies do).
>Those fences and walls are there for practical reasons and to delineate responsibility and right-of-way, not to specifically make it harder for your neighbor to share in the collective wealth of the neighborhood.
Borders are there for very practical purposes too. To define the area that a nation state controls, taxes, enforces laws, etc, and to keep non citizens of that state, outside of it unless asked to come in.
No, I'm perfectly ok with what I wrote.
What I find interesting is that many people are perfectly ok with exploiting a poorer neighbor, but they definitely should stay on their side of the dotted line.
All this hoopla about illegal immigration, walls and repatriating jobs to the other side of that dotted line will have the exact opposite effect. Illegal immigration will go up.
It's akin to a chemistry process called osmosis.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osmosis
Since we're in broken analogy territory anyway, why not use another?
So, in osmosis you have a wall - which should be easy to identify as your border - and two liquids on either side with a varying concentration of some substance. Say 'wealth'.
Now for wealth to stop flowing from one side to the other you will have to reach some kind of equilibrium first.
The faster you reach that equilibrium the faster you no longer have to worry about 'illegal crossings of the wall'.
In the end that border wall never was about people: it was all about wealth, and possibly about the sharing of that wealth.
How is having trade with a poorer neighbor country "exploitation"? Or when manufacturing plants move to the poorer nation? How is that exploitation? It's not good for the higher-paid workers who now are unemployed in the richer country, but it's good for the workers in the poor country who now have jobs which they apparently want because those plants do get staffed quickly.
As for your equilibrium/osmosis analogy, what if that substance differs highly in concentration because there's fundamental differences between the two countries, and one of them is severely broken politically (the other one is too, just not as badly and not in the same way)? Until the fundamental problem in the poorer country is addressed, I don't see how you're going to ever achieve equilibrium unless it's to the severe disadvantage of the richer country (i.e., dragging them down). And the responsibility for fixing that is not with the richer country; doing that is generally called "imperialism" and not viewed positively these days.
> Walls don't impact legal immigration.
Yes, they do. But not in a way that you would immediately recognize as linked so I'll forgive you.
> They only only impact the proportion of illegal immigrants that sneak across the border.
Yes, so they will cross legally and then disappear into illegality. Same thing really, only this time you'll be able to put an exact figure on it.
You know what will really change illegal immigration from Mexico?
Making Mexico wealthy. And if anything that was already happening leading to a decline in people moving to the US and even a reversal (people moving back to Mexico).
But now with the border wall and companies being strong-armed to move their production back to the US how long will it take for that trend to reverse again?
Because the people will follow the work.
I think it would be great to for Mexico to be more prosperous so people wouldn't have to leave their families to come to the U.S. But you also have to ask yourself: does that fit with the purpose of the U.S.?
Having a government necessarily means yoking people, stripping them of their natural autonomy using coercion and under the threat of violence. I'm by no means an anarchist, but the only way I can justify that state of affairs morally is by (1) putting the beast we've created under democratic control, and (2) giving that beast the mandate to work toward the prosperity of its subjects.
Saying that the solution to illegal immigration is for the U.S. government to work to make Mexico wealthy is really difficult to reconcile with what I see as the only legitimate purpose of government.
Mexico was getting wealthier, people were more likely to return to Mexico.
Ironically this whole border wall + move jobs back to the USA thing has made the chances of illegal immigration from Mexico to the USA for a given individual go up rather than down.
As for who would make Mexico wealthy: that would not be the US government but market forces and corporations, the things that America has historically been such a huge proponent of.
But that's all gone now, it's the new times now, market forces are bad, companies need to be 'incentivized' to move their production back to the home country and all those illegals need to rounded up and sent back.
Government would have a hard time achieving the goal of making Mexico wealthy but they sure can do a lot to make things worse which will put upwards pressure on Mexicans to seek a better life elsewhere.
Market forces are merely a means to an end. The U.S. Government should only permit them to operate to the extent that has the effect of making the majority of Americans more prosperous (which it usually does). Do trade policies that have the effect of making Mexico richer have the effect of making the median American richer? I don't know the answer to that. Americans seem to think not.
The US Government should do what is best for the country and it's surroundings in the longer term, not what is best for isolated groups of Americans in the short term, and it was doing mostly that.
Trade policies that only work to the advantage of one of the trading partners are bad for everybody in the long term, they need to be win-win to really work.
> Americans seem to think not.
Americans by and large seem to think things are reasonably ok, as they should given the fact that the country is doing amazingly well. All this talk of doom and gloom is mostly a stage show set up to galvanize the votes of the dis-enfranchised.
It's a natural reaction: who cares if the country as a whole on average is doing much better if your little pocket of it is doing much worse? Who cares about the world as a whole doing better if your part of it is sliding backwards.
Adapt or die is easy to say when you're the one that has adapted, it's a lot harder if you're likely in the part of the population that will simply die.
And that's the heart of the problem, not whether or not the median American is getting richer, if that were the case nothing should have been changed because that was exactly what was happening already.
Also, it is not at the cost of American jobs; of course those specific jobs are lost, but unemployment is down, private sector is adding thousands of jobs etc.
Give it some time.
Illegal immigration is fine with you if it is to escape a country, but not if it is to enter a country?
Do realize that by using force to escape one country you'd immediately be illegally emigrating into another.
A lot of your Southern neighbors feel just like you. They use force to escape their economic situation, a prison whose walls are roughly as effective a one built out of stones.
America building 'that wall' is essentially simply making the wall a formal arrangement rather than a social construct that is already there.
I'm not sure why I should be ok with you using force to escape your country but why I should frown upon Mexicans using force to enter yours.
In my world, it's always OK for someone for someone to enter someone else's land/property if they've been given permission. If's not OK to do so if they haven't. However, holding people prisoner is always morally wrong. That's pretty much the definition of slavery.
IMO, it's always OK for people to forcibly leave someone who's enslaving them; the complication is finding someone who will take them in. Assuming they've found such a place, what possible defense can you have for people who want to imprison them?
>Do realize that by using force to escape one country you'd immediately be illegally emigrating into another.
This is wrong. You're assuming the country they're immigrating into hasn't given them permission. This is a baseless assumption.
> In my world, it's always OK for someone for someone to enter someone else's land/property if they've been given permission.
Good.
> If's not OK to do so if they haven't.
Yes, because that suits you well. Because you only recognize those kinds of hardship that you yourself would want to escape from and ignore those that are actually in play.
> However, holding people prisoner is always morally wrong. That's pretty much the definition of slavery.
No, it isn't. There are some points in common but that's not slavery.
> IMO, it's always OK for people to forcibly leave someone who's enslaving them; the complication is finding someone who will take them in. Assuming they've found such a place, what possible defense can you have for people who want to imprison them?
Good question. Ask those who want to build a wall. You do realize that building that wall essentially says: Mexicans, you're on your own, you won't be able to vote with your feet any more, and we will not allow you to come to work in the USA to send money home in order to slowly increase the standard of living South of the border, made worse by American companies being strong-armed into operating North of that same border?
> You're assuming the country they're immigrating into hasn't given them permission.
I'm not aware of any of my friends who 'made it' having received prior permission to enter the country they fled to.
In fact, without exception they ended up in 'internment camps' after which they were allowed to apply to a number of countries around the world who might want to accept them.
Effectively they were in no-mans land.
> This is a baseless assumption.
No, in fact this is the way it goes. Given that I've actually lived on both sides of such a wall for a while I figure my assumptions are anything but baseless.
Sure, that's fine as long as you aren't illegally immigrating into another.
Not if you're a cell.
One option might be to enroll them on entry with lots of biometrics, and then do a "not on blacklist" biometric check at government-provided services. That wouldn't necessarily require identifying the US people, just validating that the US people are not the other non-US people.
Is an artist useful?
Are they a respected contributor in their field?
Can they afford to support themselves here?
The view of the starving artist doing their best work for free is compatible with our modern, post Industrial Revolution views but largely inaccurate.
I think that's extremely hard in terms of startups. You're essentially expecting the government to select what is valuable and what isn't. I don't like unclear visa situations either, but I haven't really seen a country effectively implement "come here and do whatever for a bit as long as you can take care of yourself". Which is what I would think is most compatible with creating startups.
Also, most people who do start startups are also competent, if not educated, enough to probably qualify under a more traditional points based system. A specific job accepted might be a +5 (and maybe make it contingent on remaining there for some period of employment), a college degree might be evaluated on school/program and +1 to +5, other specific achievements might get some bonuses, age (youth; working life before retirement, generally) would be some benefit, and such. Proof of assets is some benefit, and maybe sponsorship/bond/whatever from some entity could be a factor.
I think we could probably have a lower point threshold than Canada, although I'm not sure. That is mostly a political decision and should involve a lot of factors beyond economics.
If the negative consequence here is you have to come to the US for a job, but your immigration status isn't tied to that job, and you thus have to work in the US for 2-4y before getting PR or citizenship, that's not a huge bar to entrepreneurs, IMO. If you don't already have the business or funding, working in the US first is probably necessary anyway. The problem with H1B is retaining residency after switching to the startup.
True, even less create successful startups in a timely manner (even though they contribute overall). Which makes them so hard to target.
"Also, most people who do start startups are also competent, if not educated, enough to probably qualify under a more traditional points based system."
There's only so many ways to measure something and dropping out school to work for random Internet companies and starting your own before you have kids, which is a common profile for entrepreneurial people in Europe, tends to not tick a lot of them.
The US immigration system desperately needs reform, I just don't think any country has managed to create a formal system that is better for entrepreneurship than the realities of running your business illegally in the beginning (or at least pushing the meaning of a business visa). With some reservation for not having looked into the European startup/freelance visas.
regardless, the problem is if you are perceived as not wanting immigrants, the most skilled ones will go elsewhere, because they can.
certainly talented people will have lots of different options as to where to apply their talent
but lets not pretend that all the places to apply talent are inherently equal, or that that there value propositions of those places is merely a function of whether those places are perceived as welcoming
though its a highly imperfect analogy to a county, Harvard and Stanford regularly tell 95% of hopeful student that they're not welcome to come and study there, seemingly with little effect on their ability to attract the talent that they do want
I think that does indicate that talent attraction doesn't neatly equal welcomeness
also seems worth noting, if one of the US's large assets in attracting talented foreigner is its large market available for entrepreneurial ambitions, one of its main competitors in this space doesn't have any issue categorizing entrants in their society based on their likely usefulness for their hosts https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/22/world/asia/china-work-per...
It has come to symbolise it, in a sense of "no more Mexicans." But op specifically meant it literally, as in: be strict about visa enforcements. If you have a wall, but a very liberal immigration policy, that's not racist.
Again: you're right in other situations, but in this specific case, he was playing with the words.
Australia was a penal colony ... yet they seem to be doing fine for themselves now. My point is ... why change the rules of immigration from what existed in 1800s or early 1900s
2) technology -- bad immigrants (in the form of terrorists) impose potentially existential costs now.
Also, in that period immigration was inherently racist, which I'd absolutely like to change. ("Chinese exclusion act", etc)
Economics have also changed; costs of migration into the US are far lower than before, and we are far richer than we were then, so it changed who would immigrate. I'd expect a remote, expensive to reach place with endless land and a shortage of labor to have different immigration policies than a rich country next to a poor country a short walk away.
As far as the work permitting process goes, that part is almost certainly broken. The H1-B system benefits body shops the most and is almost impossible for smaller businesses to use. It should be scrapped in favor of a system that puts the onus of determining who gets a work visa on the employers rather than the government. A points system is an unnecessary proxy for actually determining someone's ability to do the job and the job interview process is, despite how imperfect it is, the best tool we have for making that determination.
I'd be in favor of allowing any US company to get work a permit for any employee they want to hire, provided they pass the security screening. The necessary caveat would be that the company would need to maintain a certain ratio of US to immigrant employees and salary. This would destroy the body shops that know how to game the current lottery system. And it would make hiring immigrants much more predictable for smaller companies that currently don't benefit, at all, from the immigrant labor pool due to the complexities involved in sponsoring an H1-B visa. It would take race and country of origin almost completely out of the equation, at least from public policy since those decisions would be made by employers. And it would make life better for H1-B visa holders as well, since they could easily transfer to any company that was below the required ratio. Other countries have a ratio system and the worst that happens is they game the system by employing locals in no-show jobs, which doesn't seem like such a bad deal for those locals. It seems appropriately protectionist while still making it as easy and predictable as possible for immigrants.
As far as the wall goes, it's the dumbest public policy suggestion I've heard in my lifetime. Speaking as a Californian, our economy won't work without the steady stream of near-slave labor that comes across our southern border. It's an uncomfortable truth, but almost everyone in the state depends on the work of these people, whether they realize it or not. The fear of deportation keeps them from using services that cost us money. Getting rid of them would be like getting rid of the motor oil in a car engine. All the individual parts would still be there, but the engine would break down. And on top of destroying our economy, the wall would cost at least $20b as well, and Mexico won't be picking up that bill.
(I'm not sure about the merits of immigration, naturalization, and then return to/interface with birth country, vs. a non-immigrant status. There is probably a good case to be made that having people gain US citizenship is overall better, and it provides optionality. With global taxation it is a clear net win for the US, too.)
I agree it makes less sense for an individual worker to move back (unless there are family or other concerns).
However, there is also a greater advantage to going back home: Those markets usually lack the capital and the knowledge, and it's relatively easy to copy startups from here and implement them in their home countries.
Why is that? I'm genuinely curious. Are you making an economic or a cultural argument? On the economic side, there's no evidence that immigration, even mass immigration, has any negative consequences, apart from some more competition at the very low end of salaries, which should obviously be addressed. By and large, immigrants are net contributors to the economy.
> On the other hand, brain drain.
We can hypothesis that tight immigration policy actually creates more brain drain. It's so difficult to come to the US that you're not likely to go back, even for a few years, once you're here. If you can easily move between your country of origin and your country of immigration, you can probably alleviate the brain drain somewhat. Easy come, easy go.
I believe that cost per person in developed counties is very high and if the marginal person is not paying a large amount of taxes then they will "cost" the system.
Think things like policing, schooling (for their kids), infrastructure usage, medical costs, administrative costs (documents, id, various "counting"), city services etc. etc.
IMO we should allow immigrants an option to fund these costs to jump the queue (eg, you can get a 4 yr visa for $500k or whatever). Many people feel these kinds of systems "unfair", but I see it as a way that a new person to the country and full invest their future in the good of their new country. Of course all the negative checks should still apply (criminal history for example).
How many people do you know that pay $500k in taxes over 4 years?
You may as well make the cost $500 million, you'll get the same number of applicants.
2) 500k taxes over 4 yrs is not the point, the point is to match (or even over charge for) the marginal systemic costs of that person entering the country. Not just a fee for applying for the visa but all the infrastructure and social support costs.
3) Actually there is kind of an entrepreneur system in place anyways. And they allow upto 10k per year https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree...
So, in other words, there is evidence that it does have negative consequences?
I myself don't know either way. I just think that, if what you write is true, an impact at the low end of the salary spectrum isn't something to brush off as if it's nothing and doesn't count.
that effect is positive for businesses and consumers.
Low wage earners are a huge chunk of the legal US population. After the government the next largest employer in the country is Walmart. Most of those people live outside major metros because at those wages it's not affordable to get housing in major metros.
I understand your city folk bubble, but I suggest you step out of it before spreading elitist rhetoric. Economies are complex systems which cause strong interdependence between cities and rural areas. The politics from both sides of the aisle of trying to injure their opponents is counter productive to the entire nation.
I apologize that my logic in support of open borders and extending the american jobs economy to immigrants has been construed as a Trump-esque attitude of "screw the [...] middle of the country"
For what it's worth, I am not on either side of an aisle, and am so disconnected from media that I have no idea how my perspective is in any way correlated to Trump's antithetical closed-borders policy. Please forgive my ignorance of that narrative.
Second and perhaps more importantly, the more salaries are driven down, the less money those earners have to spend, which means businesses will see less potential revenue.
Honestly I think the statements I made are extremely simple.
Is it false that low-wage earners are also consumers?
Is it false that low-wage earners have less money to spend as consumers?
By the way, I'm asking these questions in earnest -- this isn't a debate to me, and I'm more than happy to "lose". I don't know much about this topic and would like to learn.
At the moment we have pretty good job growth combined with low unemployment so new people starting working aren't putting downward pressure on wages (evidence of this is that we are seeing wage growth).
Oh just the low end huh? Why all the whining about H1-Bs on this site then?
> which should obviously be addressed
How? Increasing the labor pool is increasing the labor pool. That doesn't lead to higher or even stable wages.
So first you have to decide whether you support completely open borders, or borders. At that point we're arguing about who to let in and how many. Right? So my first comment "can't let them all in" is related to open borders. It would be an unmitigated disaster for a country like the US to have an open border policy. I agree with you that immigrants are net positives. But the details of which are nuanced and worth discussing because the benefit isn't a simple more immigrants == better economy. There are other factors at play.
It's also a cultural argument. People don't like change. They really don't like abrupt change that appears that they have no control over, especially if it involves people with real or perceived different cultural values. These are simple facts of human nature. Mass migration of any people to any other location on earth will inevitably cause tension and conflict. The absolute wrong thing to do is to take a large group of immigrants and settle them in a mostly homogenous community. Again, there is a lot of discussion to be had here.
In regard to brain drain, I think you're flat out incorrect. People may take a vacation to see family, but there is a negligible amount of immigrants that are packing their bags and moving back to their country of origin for any reason. Coming and going between countries is just not happening. If you manage to get a US Visa you're hanging on to it. Softening of the number of visas issued just means more immigrants, not that they return with money and skills to their home countries.
The West probably needs a comprehensive, global effort to teach, support, and train people across the planet. Global warming, conflict, and a widening technology gap will only make things worse.
http://www.pewhispanic.org/2015/11/19/more-mexicans-leaving-...
I don't think you need >3x the annual median income (that's top 10%) for immigrants to benefit.
Economics research says high wage immigrants benefit while low wage immigrants benefit the natives on net, although it may harm some natives.
In my opinion, even if it may harm some natives, due to the poverty alleviating effects of immigration, we should open immigration to anyone who doesn't have a criminal record. This isn't that crazy, till 1914 in the U.S.:
"Generally, those immigrants who were approved spent from two to five hours at Ellis Island. Arrivals were asked 29 questions including name, occupation, and the amount of money carried. It was important to the American government that the new arrivals could support themselves and have money to get started. The average the government wanted the immigrants to have was between 18 and 25 dollars ($600 in 2015 adjusted for inflation). Those with visible health problems or diseases were sent home or held in the island's hospital facilities for long periods of time. More than three thousand would-be immigrants died on Ellis Island while being held in the hospital facilities. Some unskilled workers were rejected because they were considered "likely to become a public charge." About 2 percent were denied admission to the U.S. and sent back to their countries of origin for reasons such as having a chronic contagious disease, criminal background, or insanity."
(from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ellis_Island#Primary_inspectio... )
What I want is this minus the racism and disqualification for health problems except maybe for contagious diseases.
What is the point of government if not to act in the best interests of its citizens? Why are our governments now apparently obligated to act in the best interests of foreign nationals? This has nothing to do with alleviating poverty or humanitarian ideals. It's blatantly obvious that this advocacy for open borders is part of a power grab by the left to ensure that they stay in power for decades to come, at the expense of the people who actually built the society that they want to invite everyone else to live in. What party do they think these people are going to overwhelmingly vote for? I don't understand how people can openly advocate for destroying our society just for political gain.
I self-identify as a neoliberal (fiscally conservative); is that part of the left?
Economics research says low wage immigrants are a net economic benefit, so it is in the interest of its citizens, but not completely objectively as some people are harmed. Also, I think the extreme poverty in parts of the world can justify help, just like how 1000$ is more to a poor person than a millionaire.
No, immigration alleviates poverty as Americans are much richer than the average person. Why do you think so many people want to immigrate?
I don't think it's a power grab by the left (open borders are not popular, as you can see right here) and that's irrelevant to the merits of open borders.
> the people who actually built the society that they want to invite everyone else to live in
This criticism seems to be for leftists.
Well, I am against forcing racial diversity, so you can stay with your ethnic group/society in my proposal.
No. The left believes in the workers controlling the means of production and stopping capitalists from exploiting labour by appropriating value that they have no right to. I am for the concept of open borders, though. I wish for the destruction of nations, and like Marx, I am only in favour of 'globalisation' for this purpose - to break down and dissolve those old traditions and natonalities.
The dialectic of immigratation asks to investigate the reason why people immigrate - to move from one state of exploitation (or even a feudal way of living) into a slightly better one (such as you would find in the US). They also immigrate beacuse of war, moved on in no small part by the capitalism of the military industrial complex.
Rather than selfishly trying to 'fix' immigration by building walls, perhaps we should destroy the reason why people want to immigrate. It's unfortunate that world leaders have such little foresight to do this.
Economics is not the only factor to factor into someone's interests. Everyone has things they value more than money.
>Also, I think the extreme poverty in parts of the world can justify help, just like how 1000$ is more to a poor person than a millionaire.
How does that justify help? It's not just like you help them to get on their feet and you're done. They and their descendants will live in your society for generations. Nobody is obligated to give them this at the expense of their citizens.
>No, immigration alleviates poverty as Americans are much richer than the average person. Why do you think so many people want to immigrate?
They want to immigrate here because wages are higher. However, there are only a limited number of jobs, and so flooding the job market with more people prevents natives from being able to find work, which is against their interests.
>I don't think it's a power grab by the left (open borders are not popular, as you can see right here) and that's irrelevant to the merits of open borders.
It's exactly like Roosevelt's Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937, where he tried to pack the supreme court with justices favorable to his political faction, except this time they are trying to pack the US electorate. These people and their descendants overwhelmingly vote left.
>Well, I am against forcing racial diversity, so you can stay with your ethnic group/society in my proposal.
That's illegal in the United States. Every ethnic group has to live among every other ethnic group. Nobody can create societies that only allow people of their ethnic group to live among them, so it's not true that anyone can stay with their ethnic group, barring some serious constitutional reforms.
There's also a group of well-meaning people who see the plight of good people who just want to make a living and therefore are for open borders. The first group takes advantage of the second group and there's no way of disentangling them.
There is a very real criticism, however, that something like open borders could destroy the productive society people are fleeing to especially if that immigration is against rule of law or eventual assimilation.
As the descendants of immigrants who are now Americans, a lot of people are opposed to haphazard immigration without assimilation. American society is so great because people of various cultures come together and make it something new. It appears (to me) that some people don't care about what is sustainable and would rather win for the sake of politics.
Are you sure nothing has changed about the economy since 1914?
Tell me a relevant change that affects my case.
Take a look at https://openborders.info for lots of reasons.
Universities do it.
Ask Australia? But at a very basic level:
* Criminal background -> sorry
* No high school-equivalent education -> sorry
* Crippling, expensive disease -> sorry
Those are just three basic things that let you know straight away that this person has little chance to do anything but consume resources.
There's no way a standard policy is going to somehow separate the Stephen Hawkings from the general population before they have actually accomplished anything of note.
So your policy can either be cautious, or it can be over liberal.
As a fellow dropout, I think you just took this chance to show-off (like many dropouts/unconventionally successful do).
You think a person from Mexico is more useless than a person from Canada?
It's got nothing to do with race or nationality, just a statement about the average Mexican vs the average Canadian. Don't throw logic out the window in service to liberal ideals.
Why would we even want someone who's "culturally" a better fit? I'd love it if the people around me were more diverse, it makes life richer and more interesting.
It seems like he fit in just fine, thanks to his command of English (his service business would have gotten nowhere if he didn't speak English), and an invention called "air conditioning" let him deal with the 100 degree heat, just like every other person in that metro area.
Honestly, your comment about moose hunting is downright offensive.
We don't have enough people that picks Strawberry crops in California or does home construction in suburbs. We literally don't have those people willing to do those jobs, which can cause runaway inflation.
Immigration is not about adding more of the same. It's about filling holes in our economy and labor force.
How many Canadians do you think are going to go picking Strawberries in California?
Standing here, looking out the window at the cold snow blowing, I can say that I would very much prefer to be picking strawberries in California at the moment.
Reading you other replies, I'm not sure if I understand the perspective you're coming from, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but I'm curious. Do you consider yourself anti-union?
Then increase the wage paid. You're literally arguing for a slave-wage underclass.
And you are literally asking for runaway inflation. Guess who pays for that the most at a rate higher than the rest of society? The poor and the elderly on fixed income.
Do you want to punish the poor and elderly on fixed income because millennials can't be bothered to work hard labor because it might interrupt their precious time?
Maybe you would like to take away the healthcare for the poor and elderly as well?
Has anyone actually tried paying $25 per hour plus benefits for strawberry picking?
Let me guess, you're entirely consistent in your beliefs and likewise oppose the $15/hour minimum wage for fast food workers. Because after all, that would lead to runaway inflation.
Yes. Actually here's one article about farmers offering $25/hr picking strawberries:
http://komonews.com/news/local/local-berry-farmers-lament-la...
Their crops are getting ruined because they can't get workers.
I can't believe people don't understand how comfortable the average millennial is in this life, and how completely unnecessary it is for them to work hard labor.
And there's no faking it in economics. If you artificially raise prices for unskilled labor, you're going to raise inflation, and now you're back to square one in needing to raise wages again.
We need to have wages tied with age and skill level/profession. A blanket minimum wage is just a dumb idea. Teenagers don't need $15/hour, as they should be at school. The head of a family household does.
Sounds like Mexicans weren't willing to do it either. What changed from year to year? Clearly there's something else at play if they couldn't even get Mexicans to do it. The article doesn't mention that the farmer is exclusively hiring legal citizens, Washington State is ranked 15th for Hispanic population, and the farm is near a major metro area, so I don't buy the argument that there aren't enough Mexicans available either. It's clearly something else.
> Teenagers don't need $15/hour, as they should be at school. The head of a family household does.
Great, now you've just created an incentive to not hire anyone older than some particular age in a low-skill industry.
I know tons of people who'd take that job.
Raise it to 100$ an hour and I'll volunteer to do it myself.
If prices go up, then prices go up. Supply and demand.
Which people are most affected by the change in price?
My father lives in rural Alabama and is a proud red neck. But he's a transplant and a little less provincial than many native Alabamians. I visited him a few years ago and noted how many Mexicans and Central Americans had moved into the area, starting from basically none 20 years ago.
Most of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle is timber land, much of it owned by paper companies. As he explained it to me, at some point the locals became averse to planting new trees. It's back-breaking manual labor. Immigrants filled in the gaps until at some [inflection] point the work all of sudden became "Mexican work", which pretty much guaranteed no white or black native would ever work it again no matter the wage. In a very short timeframe you saw a large influx of Mexicans and Central Americans as the baton was passed from poor whites to poor immigrants. It was to my mind something of an oddity in the rural Deep South, at least since the last influx of Scottish and Irish a hundred-plus years ago.
If the immigrants weren't available, I have no doubt that the paper companies would have turned to automation. The machines they operate to harvest trees are marvels. A machine for planting saplings probably isn't that difficult; indeed, it probably already exists. Doubtless the days of manual sapling planting are already numbered. Nonetheless, the influx of immigrants was a small economic boon that the locals would have appreciated were it not for the typical racist and nativist sentiments almost universally held.
As my father put it, it's absolutely ridiculous that they look down on hard-working immigrants doing the work that they recently once performed but now feel themselves too good to do. To be clear, the unemployment rate in that area is much higher than the national rate, and always has been. But irony of ironies, the social safety net (such as it is in Alabama) provides just enough comfort that poor whites can get by without having to do such work. Mind you, "get by" is still incredibly impoverished, but in that neck of the woods expectations are much lower than most of the rest of the country.
Anyhow, I don't mean to argue with the notion that immigration has historically been used to suppress wages, and that it can contribute to greater income inequality. On the whole I agree with that--it historically has, even though I don't think it's a necessary outcome of immigration. But higher wages isn't always an answer. There are structural and cultural reasons that act as a barrier to natives (especially white natives) performing certain tasks, particularly in historically poor areas where both structural and cultural influences are exaggerated.
That said, maybe automation in this case would have been better than supplementing the unskilled labor pool. Maybe the wages paid to a few skilled machine operators would have been better for the community than the low wages paid to a large number of new manual laborers. It's all a very complex subject. What is certain is that there was no third alternative; higher wages for the manual labor was never gonna happen.
All else being equal though, I don't see how you could make the claim that the U.S. is engaged in favouritism between equally-promising Canadian and Mexican potential immigrants. Mexicans and Canadians both (technically) need to get permits to work in the U.S.
Who do you think is better for controlling the US inflation rate?
Anyway, there's no point in enhancing the productivity of U.S. domestic agriculture. It is incredibly productive and food is incredibly cheap at the wholesale level. If it becomes a bit more expensive at the wholesale level, I doubt that will shift the consumer price all that much. The people who would have more trouble affording food would also have higher mean income, since they would be more likely to be employed.
Selective schools don't need to, less selective schools don't want to.
On top of that, people are born in a random country leading to very unfair [dis]advantages.
E.g. I wasn't smart enough to get a fancy scholarship and entry to a top-tier American university? But, I sure was able to get into a good university in a third-world country. Options are available! America is not the only answer out there, so to phrase it as if America has the sole responsibility of fixing the world's problems is kind of one-sided.
It was common for dysfunctional parents to teach racism in the 1960's -- but parroting back this statement of fact didn't end racism. Simply stating "universities do it" isn't helpful, unless you're indicating where you'd like to start affecting change.
People need to be accountable to "the better angels of our nature" in order to affect useful change.
http://www.infoworld.com/article/3004501/h1b/proof-that-h-1b...
http://abcnews.go.com/Business/top-10-companies-request-visa...
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/11/us/large-companies-game-h...
Legislation is needed to reform the system. I would be in favor of expanding the program if the widely abused loopholes were taken out.
That's actually one of the basic premises of pro-immigrant policy, too (perhaps even moreso than anti-immigrant policies.)
Actually, anti-immigrant groups favoring a hard closed door with little attempt to distinguish useless from useful are probably more significant among the anti-immigrant side than the opposite I idea,puren-source with little attempt to distinguish, is on the pro-immigrant side.
Don't employees do that as well - "we want people with these qualifications"... is that terribly wrong?
I think there is a very strong correlation to 'documented' vs 'undocumented'.
"Science vs" had a great episode on immigration that talks specifically about the difference in these groups: https://gimletmedia.com/episode/immigration/
I'm sure it's possible to do it, if you take a narrow enough view of 'usefulness', e.g. 'usefulness' = measurable economic productivity. You can screen out people with expensive preexisting medical conditions, people who cannot work, etc., and that will obviously raise the average productivity of immigrants. But it's immoral. Rich host countries are poaching productive individuals while selecting against people who are most in need of help, leaving them to be taken care of by their (usually) poorer country of origin. The fair thing to do would be to accept a random sample of would-be immigrants.
Why? You appear to be making an argument that a sovereign nation has a moral obligation of care for another sovereign nation as a penalty for their success. What is your rational basis for believing that the US should take in immigrants that are unable to contribute to our society?
I'm generally pro-immigration, but this type of argument stinks of an insidious combination of American exceptionalism and white guilt. What makes you think someone who is unable to be productive and needs care is better off immigrating to a wealthy foreign country rather than staying in their home country? In their home country they have shared culture, family, and a social system that allows subsistence living more easily. Someone like this coming to the US would be faced with language barriers, likely homelessness, and an immediate need to rely entirely on the government as they'd have no other support system. I'd argue if they're trying to immigrate to a wealthier nation for other reasons they'd be better served going to Northern Europe, not the US.
> they'd be better served going to Northern Europe, not the US
You're right, for most people, there are better places to migrate to than the U.S.
> You appear to be making an argument that a sovereign nation has a moral obligation of care for another sovereign nation as a penalty for their success
A sovereign nation is not a natural kind. What is your basis for believing that humans have a moral responsibility to care for humans on one side of a political line, but not the other side?
What coherent moral framework leads one to conclude that we should care only for compatriots?
> What makes you think someone who is unable to be productive and needs care is better off immigrating to a wealthy foreign country rather than staying in their home country?
That's for them to decide. The discussion is about letting would-be migrants in, not yanking people out of their home countries against their will. If they are trying to migrate it must be because they think they will have a better life in the host country. I wouldn't presume to know better than them.
(To reiterate, I said accepting a random sample of immigration applicants, not taking in a random sample of the population.)
I'm not sure that "poaching" is the right word. The US isn't seeking out potential immigrants and trying to entice them to come here, but that's what "poaching" suggests to me. Rather, it's just trying to filter those who have already established on their own a desire to come here.
Not the best source but it's what I could find on Google:
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/columnists/2007/02/05/the_et...
I'm failing to see how these economics work. Host countries have an incentive to acquire productive individuals. And subsequently they have a negative incentive to acquire those 'most in need' (need metric assumed).
A rough attempt to try and square up the two has me thinking we need two immigration systems. One that treats immigration as an altruistic endeavor, and another that treats immigration as an economic endeavor.
> The fair thing to do would be to accept a random sample of would-be immigrants.
I couldn't disagree with this more. Even with pretending that fairness is a thing, I have to argue that the 'most fair entry path would be some form of earning entry by establishing the criteria up front. Much the same as public universities do in the US.
All points aside, isn't that exactly what the US is doing with the Green Card lottery system? It's entire mandate is to "increase immigrant diversity", by giving countries with low immigration to the US preferential counts towards the lottery.
>"But it's immoral. Rich host countries are poaching productive individuals while selecting against people who are most in need of help, leaving them to be taken care of by their (usually) poorer country of origin."
You know what is actually immoral? Forcing individuals that want to make a better life for their children, into staying in a country that "needs help" and they want to get out of. The world is not some giant "experiment" for you to optimize and fix. Let people leave and go where they want, and if you want to prevent people from coming into your area, well then let the majority current residents decide.
But that's also true of would be migrants who are most in need of help. In either case you are 'forcing' someone to stay in their home country. The question is, if you don't have an open border policy, which of the would be migrants will you "force" to stay in a rotten country? The sick, elderly, under-educated, or the able-bodied, educated, rich, etc.
> Let people leave and go where they want
Yes absolutely.
> if you want to prevent people from coming into your area, well then let the majority current residents decide.
The controversial question is what constitutes 'your area'. Depending on who you asks it's anywhere from your neighborhood to the entire Earth. Depending on your take on that you could conclude that you have a legitimate right to kick people out of your street or that we should adopt an open border policy worldwide.
This is exactly what the study shows is not just possible but easy in screening by nationality. Think about US immigration statistics by country (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_to_the_United_Stat...): you'll see lots of Central and South American countries. Now take a look at what the study finds (http://nfap.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Immigrants-and-Bi...):
"The leading country of origin for the immigrant founders of billion dollar companies was India with 14 entrepreneurs, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom with 8, Israel (7), Germany (4), China (3), France (2), Ireland (2) and 12 other countries with one entrepreneur.2
India: 14
Canada: 8
United Kingdom: 8
Israel: 7
Germany: 4
China: 3
France: 3
Ireland: 2
Armenia: 1
Azerbaijan: 1
Argentina: 1
Egypt: 1
Holland: 1
Iraq: 1
Norway: 1
Russia: 1
Singapore: 1
South Africa: 1
South Korea: 1
Uzbekistan: 1"
Does this look remotely like current US immigration? It does not. (Hey, you know what countries I don't see on that startup founder list? Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Jamaica, Colombia, Haiti, Honduras, Peru, Ecuador...) If you were building a model to predict startup founding by nationality and personal details like IQ or ethnicity (no prizes for guessing what ethnicity that 1 South Africa founder is, or what religion that 1 Iraqi founder is), and designing immigration policy around that, it would look nothing like what has gone on for decades.
Using startup founders as an argument for the status quo of illegal immigration is a deeply dishonest bait-and-switch piece of equivocation (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallacy_of_division ) and it makes my teeth grind every time I see someone go 'did you know 50% of startup founders/CEOs/scientists are immigrants?' Justify it on its own merits, don't pretend that Indian brahmins and Israeli Jews' accomplishments have anything to do with not building a wall along the Mexican border!
This is a very similar fallacy as the 'US has only 5% of the world population, therefore it only has 1 out of 20 of the best researchers/programmers/entrepreneurs' (most recently seen on Paul Graham's Twitter). This is not remotely the case because of differing health & political & economic & scientific development & mean IQ, and the further out on the tail you go (such as 'best programmers in the world') the more lopsided the global distribution becomes - much the same way that women make up 50% of the population but do not make up 50% of people over 7 feet tall or the NBA.
> Immigrants are found to have higher business
ownership and formation rates than non-immigrants.
https://www.sba.gov/content/immigrant-entrepreneurs-and-smal...
And let's go ahead and ignore just how unfair Manifest Destiny was to begin with and even more recently Mexican Repatriation.
Looking at >$1B businesses only, as this story does, presents a rather skewed perspective. Per Fiscal Policy Institute "there are nonetheless more small business owners from Mexico than from any other single country... Immigrants
born in Mexico make up 12 percent of immigrant small business owners, followed by immigrants born in India, Korea, Cuba, China, and Vietnam." http://fiscalpolicy.org/immigrant-small-business-owners-FPI-...
http://www.migrationpolicy.org/programs/data-hub/charts/larg...
It's why Asian-Americans went from being part of the Republican base to overwhelmingly voting Democratic.
I think this is already subtly done with investor visas. They don't outright deny you obviously, but there are different lines to stand in depending on your usefulness to the country you're going to.
In other words one of the basic premises of anti-immigrant policies is nonsense.
> This class has become very popular and also known as professional class or skilled worker class and the application is assessed based on a point system. An individual should make an application under this class if he/she wishes to come to Canada based on his/her qualification, work experience and knowledge of English or French language. [1]
Canada's doing just that.
[1] http://www.canadaimmigrationvisa.com/visatype.html
I would say in the case of the US, just getting here requires a certain amount of motivation. Even the folks crossing the border from Mexico have to be rather motivated. Anyone coming from another country usually has to pay for transportation at the very least. When the country was founded, these challenges were much greater so I figure the US had the advantage of getting only immigrants above some level of motivation when it started - in addition to the other advantages it had.
I.e. the US get 80% of the most resourceful immigrants while ex Europe get 80% of the least resourceful.
Will see if I can dig up the report.
(Edit: I am an immigrant. And of course immigrant lives matter. All human lives matter)
I suppose this also relies on national productivity being the product of, not the sum of individuals productivity.
The revenue generated by Google, Chobani, and other companies is not "Mickey mouse" money. Not to mention that Microsoft and Google both picked immigrants to be their leaders.
Changing the numbers around on our existing centrally planned system doesn't make it any more or less centrally planned.
If your proposal is not affecting who arrives and for what job, then what's the point of it?
Immigration Program A that already exists allows 200k with qualities B.
This is the state of the current world. We have an existing bureaucracy that dictates who is allowed to immigrate, and when.
Make change C so that Program X allows 250k, and Program A only allows 50k.
Change C is not changing the amount of government bureaucracy. We already had the bureaucracy! We were doing the centrally planning already, and making change C does not make it any more centrally planned, because it was already centrally planned.
Imagine a government run factory already exists. Now imagine making a change to the government fun factory. This change is not ADDITIONAL central planning, because it was already a government run factory.
We could cut bureaucracy and improve economic efficiency at the same time! I'm a small-government guy.
How do you choose which ones?
If you put on any cap, you are picking and choosing.
Personally, I'd sort by salary/expected taxes.
It wouldn't be the full immigration system -- it would just be nice for states to have some role. There already are incentives to recruit doctors to work in underserved areas.
I'm not talking about a billion dollar startup, but trillion-dollar technology. Think Manhattan project, not WhatsApp.
So established scientists from Western countries?
https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2011/11/11/a-vet...
Edit: I apologize for the snark. As long as Hungary, Russia, Poland are counted as the West (and they generally are), then I agree with you.
"Why did the immigrant scientists succeed? Clearly these were some of the most highly-skilled people on earth but it was something more. Beyond their skills, Laura Fermi notes the unique characteristics and emotions that the foreign-born scientists brought to the atomic project: “The determination to defend America at all costs spurred the newcomers no less than the Americans, and the European-born may have come to this determination somewhat earlier than the native-born, driven by stronger personal emotions. The picture of their country under Nazi power in the event of a German victory was something the Americans could imagine only with difficulty.” That was not the case for those who had already seen their countries overrun."
By that logic you can easily argue it's imperative to weed out those with productivity close to 0 (and below 1).
Great people inspire greatness, awfully people can bring their whole environment down. That's why ghettos are such a bad idea.
From your arguments alone I wouldn't be able to tell which side you are arguing for.
I'm not against harsh penalties for criminals. I am not a fan of pretending to care about rehabilitation or deterrence, which clearly are not the purpose of our prisons. Let's call it like it is -- punishment and ejection from society.
I'm not arguing for immigration for ethical reasons, but purely out of self-interest.
As an aside, this is probably my last post on HN, reading the xenophobic and likely astro-turfed replies to this and other threads has really reduced the value of HN comments to me. Seems to be as an increasing problem in all online venues :(
I'm sorry but this is totally unfair.
Nearly every nation has immigration criteria.
Canada, Australia and UK (non-EU) all have a 'points system' which definitely separates 'the useful' form the 'useless'.
Education, skill-set are key components.
I would argue language ability should be added to the list as it's the #1 predictor of integration. It's impossible to engage with a community that one cannot communicate with - and this will help a lot with those immigrants who are likely to be most marginalized (i.e. not the rich one's we are worried about). Language training should be a primary part of social support for newcomers.
"It looks like every kind of screening of immigrants will deter the more desirable ones"
No, this is not true at all. The most talented immigrants are entirely undeterred. The nations noted above are good examples of that.
"as far as that determination is possible on their arrival at all."
There is no 'determination' at arrival. The discriminating criteria are usually applied before immigrants arrive.
This doesn't preclude status for refugees and other family-class migrants either - you can have both.
Finally - I think looking at success rates of immigrants overall is a much better exercise than looking at a handful of billionaires, though the later does have value.
How do you think it would affect a country to suddenly have a very large amount of low-skill immigrants? How would the native citizens, the people by which their government is held accountable and to whose interests their government's purpose is to advance, be affected? The answer is probably that they would be very adversely effected, in which case however "inhumane" it is to sort people like this, it is also inhumane to do wrong by the native citizens who build the country that those immigrants would be living in. Immigration is not a human right, nobody has a right to immigrate anywhere and no country has an obligation to accept any particular person or group of people as immigrants.
No one is trying to stop legal immigration.
Tech companies are mad because they are cracking down on H1-B Visa abuse. This is not a bad thing.
You're fooling yourself if you think this is just about undocumented Mexicans, Muslims, or H1-B abuse. There's way too much circumstantial rhetoric that's been said that indicates this is something more and we invite peril if we don't harshly
Critique it.
As an immigrant in America, if Bannon and Miller were removed, Trumps policies are not that much different from any other boilerplate republican.
[1] http://www.theverge.com/2016/11/16/13653490/steve-bannon-tru...
[2] http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/03/06/steve_bann...
First and foremost thing that is apparent about Trump's administration is the anti-globalist "america first" approach. It's not just the rhetoric either - he's acting on his promises of bringing american jobs back, addressing the trade deficit disparities, cutting down on the debt (US debt is down by almost 70 billion in the last 2 months) and so on.
This sets him apart not only from the Dems but also from the mainstream and rhino GOP which is why they publicly denounce him.
Rhetoric aside, as you pointed out, this is only the beginning. Authoritarians always need a scrapegoat to blame for "failed policies". Once one group is eliminated, on to another.
Why do you think they are authoritarians. I don't get this.
The right in the US is about freedom. The left is the part of authoritarianism. The progressive left especially has incredibly tight control of freedom of speech. Everything they don't like is called hate speech, all discussions are shut down, and PC terminology means that it doesn't matter what you say anymore, if you accidentally choose the wrong words, you are finished.
Except when it comes to a woman's right to choose, the freedom to assemble and protest, freedom from religion, freedom of the press, freedom of movement, freedom to use the bathroom associated with your gender, freedom to use drugs recreationally, or any other area of personal freedoms you'd care to name wherein - to be really, really generous - the right doesn't perform any better than the left.
IMO authoritarianism is totally orthogonal to right/left. It's clearly the case that members of both espouse changes that would limit our freedoms.
I'm specifically referring to the current WH. It's authoritarian because it refuses to accept facts and wants to distort them to fit its own narrative. It will discredit the press if it does not "fall in line".
There is historical precedent in this particular instance...
Supporters of Trump and his policies go out of their way to try and soften and explain what he "really" means by saying to ignore what he or his advisors literally say. I think this is dangerously naive and the time is past giving the benefit of the doubt and sticking to rigid logical standards. This isn't philosophy class and this stuff poses real world dangers.
The Obama administration has deported many many illegal immigrants and yet I've never felt that way for them.
There is ample historic precedent for regimes and loud minorities implementing agendas by first going after the easiest targets (jews, kurds,hooligans,illegal immigrants) then slightly generalising (disabled, kurdish supporters, all "potentially violent", immigrants in general) in some steps until the end goal (political opponents, political opponents, political opponents and...political opponents). Hence in this case, the slippery slope is a given and justified.
The market is up because of an irrational belief that Trump is going to enact the pipe dreams of the SeekingAlpha crowd with massive tax cuts that the Democrats are never going to approve.
Statistics show most likely there is going to be a big correction and a recession on Trump's watch. Never in the US's 200+ year history has it gone more than 11 years without a recession, check the NBER data.
So given the likely downturn in the markets when people realize that this stuff isn't going to be enacted, will speak up then because it's no longer "awesome" for you?
To be clear, I think presidents have little to do with market moves. So they should not be accredited with gains nor blamed for falls.
Im well positioned for the bear market
From http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/1/14773298/mer...:
"Reforming the immigration system to be more “merit-based” is predicated on the idea that some of these slots are going to the wrong immigrants — immigrants who don’t have as much to give the US as the US has to give them. Proponents point to Australia and Canada — places that don’t have the American tradition of family-based migration, and that deliberately select for immigrants who are likely to contribute economically and assimilate culturally from the moment they arrive. In these countries, having a family member who’s already a citizen doesn’t guarantee you a spot as an immigrant yourself — having an advanced degree, being fluent in the language, and being able to support yourself (or have a job waiting for you when you arrive) matter as much or more."
Yes, Australia and Canada.
> Why is Bannon and Miller's favorite novel a racist French book about Europe becoming less white?
I could not find the quote from Bannon or Miller saying that "Camp of the Saints is my favourite novel"? Where can I find this?
> Why when Bannon was interviewed on radio he said he wanted to bring the numbers on legal immigration way down?
See http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/2/2/14472404/ste...
He is talking about H1-B visa abuse, just as the OP says.
"They get into graduate schools, they can’t get engineering degrees, they can’t get into graduate schools because there are all these foreign students, when they come out, they can’t get a job."
NOTE: "Foreign students". You do realise that by addressing this problem, he is helping all American citizens - who are all different ethnicities.
> You're fooling yourself if you think this is just about undocumented Mexicans, Muslims, or H1-B abuse. There's way too much circumstantial rhetoric that's been said that indicates this is something more and we invite peril if we don't harshly Critique it.
You, my friend, are reading fake news.
We're dealing with an extremely xenophobic white house and need to unite against it.
1: http://www.npr.org/2017/03/13/519662321/in-their-search-for-...
This is a type of reaction that people have when faced with what they perceive to be a quick cultural change. Things to them were goo as they were, so changes present a threat to that stability. It's human nature.
I don't think we should sweep racism and xenophobia under the rug with the argument that "boys will be boys"
We have also done as many ugly things to one another in order to build cross-national entities, like empires and communist-based internationalist mega-states.
>I don't think we should sweep racism and xenophobia under the rug with the argument that "boys will be boys"
Well, first let's not call the desire to maintain one's national identity "xenophobia", the same way wanting to have your own house and family, and live as you like there, and accept whoever you like, is not "strangerophobia".
You can justify anything by explaining away people'a xenophobia or bigotry by saying they didn't want change.
We just went through the same argument with gay marriage with people alleging great harm and the need to discriminate against gay people, causing greater harm to them.
I find great irony that people on HN who probably subscribe to ideas of dynamism and creative destruction and disruption as the life blood of innovation are defending cultural conservatism.
I don't think articles like "Study: Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups" are all about anti-Trump, it's more like pointing out to the American public that immigrants are not a tax on the rest of society.
https://www.cbs.nl/nl-nl/nieuws/2015/31/zeven-van-de-tien-so...
Edit: guys.. just read the link or come with rebuttals instead of this lame cop-out when facing the truth. I thought we are people of science and facts here?
Did you mean no one in the sense that no one knows healthcare is complicated?
> No one is trying to stop legal immigration.
> Tech companies are mad because they are cracking down on H1-B Visa abuse. This is not a bad thing.
Trump allies in Congress are literally introducing a bill to cut legal immigration in half.
Whenever I see comments like this I get sad. The idea that the administration is only trying to stop "illegal immigration is just plain wrong. It's clear Steve Bannon sees successful immigrants, especially non white non Christian ones, as a danger. And as for Stephen Miller he literally broke up with a close friend because he was Latino.
Tech companies aren't just worried about profits, many are headed by immigrants and they're worried about an extremely xenophobic white house.
Bannon responded: “When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think . . . ” he didn’t finish his sentence. “A country is more than an economy. We’re a civic society.”
http://www.theverge.com/2016/11/16/13653490/steve-bannon-tru...
> While Bannon didn’t explicitly say anything against immigrants, he seemed to hint at the idea of a white nationalist identity with the phrase “civic society.”
That seems like a pretty big jump from him citing a common stat to Verge accusing him of calling for a white nationalist state. He didn't say anything close to that.
He may hold nationalist ideas where he wants more American's founding good companies domestically. But I'm not really seeing where he is calling for a white society or for an end of Asians starting companies? It could easily just as much imply that he just wants to see more Americans being successful founders in the US tech industry in addition to Asians?
From someone outside of the industry it may be a rational concern question to ask why there aren't more Americans starting those top companies? You can ask that and be concerned about that while not being characterizing the problem as Asians taking some fixed amount of jobs.
The insistence of people to fill in all the blanks of everything Steve Bannon doesn't say with some generic white supremacist viewpoint is really strange to me. Like there's an attempt to discredit any of his ideas by associating them with white nationalism. Usually by cherry picking statements and inventing a bunch of implied underlying meaning - that may or may not actually exist - to fill in the gaps until a narrative is complete. It's actually quite brilliant from a partisan character assassination perspective.
> It could easily just as much imply that he just wants to see more Americans being successful founders in the tech industry in addition to Asians?
First, Asians can be and often are Americans.
Second, why would Bannon bring up this point that more "Americans" should be successful founders? Is it that our schools are failing? No, because Asians attend the same schools. Ah, I've got it. Perhaps there's a cultural problem with white anglo-saxon protestants: anti-intellectualism and anti-education. Is that what Bannon is getting at?
You have got to be kidding me. Ok, let me play along.
Xapata is clearly a white nationalist! How do I know it? He doesn't speak in white nationalist terms! Those white nationalists need to speak in code, so the evidence is clear!
Suppose I'm a nice girl. A guy just asked me if I was free to go to dinner tonight. I don't want to offend, so I say, "I'm sorry, I'm washing my hair tonight." The guy now has a conundrum. He can interpret the statement literally and ask if I'm free for dinner tomorrow night, or he can interpret it as that I do not want to eat dinner with him. Humans speak in codes and implications regularly.
In Bannon's case, we must decide what interpretation of his thought is the most plausible cause of his speech. I can come up with two options:
1. Bannon believes there's something hindering the ethnic and cultural majority from technological entrepreneurialism and we should address that problem.
2. Bannon believes the number of ethnic minorities achieving economic success will decrease the prevalence of the historically common culture. Being of that culture, he dislikes this trend.
Are there any other interpretations? What's the most plausible to you?
This is a terribly dishonest debating tactic.
I didn't think I was assigning new meaning, but only exactly what Bannon intended. I can, obviously, never be certain I've understood him correctly, so I just make my best guess. It's reasonable to expect that different people will make different guesses.
What is your interpretation of Bannon's words?
The citation seems quite clear to me. Perhaps I'm missing something. Was Bannon not complaining about the number of ethnic minorities?
"When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think [...]" he didn't finish his sentence. "A country is more than an economy. We're a civic society." [1]
[1] https://politics.slashdot.org/story/16/11/16/2331221/steve-b...
My problem with Trump administration rhetoric is there is this assumption that non-white == immigrant. Many Silicon Valley CEOs and entrepreneurs are second (or even third) generation Asian-Americans. And let's not forget the first generation Canadian or European founders. The fact that he singled out Asians in particular shows the undercurrent of racist ideology driving Bannon (the primary hardliner influencing Trump).
“When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think . . . ” Bannon said, not finishing the sentence. “A country is more than an economy. We’re a civic society.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/how-bannon-flattered...
I'll give you the benefit of doubt and believe that YOU are not trying to stop legal immigration. However, many are trying to stop immigration, some are against all immigration, some are against only those of a certain religion.
Don't try to paper over or make excuses for the blatant racism espoused by the Republican party.
By some members of it, anyway. The Republican party is no more a united front than the Democrat party at the moment.
If you don't feel that the actions of the Republican leadership represents your viewpoints, you are not a Republican. Republicans put Trump in power and are keeping Trump in power and they are directly responsible for anything that comes from that.
Supporting Republicans means supporting racism. This was made extremely clear during the 2016 election, and I don't see any Republicans scrambling to prevent the White House's blatantly racist policies since then. There are no more excuses, you are either a supporter of hate and bigotry or you are not a Republican.
This is patently untrue and statements like these are not helpful to the overall political situation that you're upset about. Demonizing your opposition in your rhetoric is divisive and causes reasonable people to shy away. One of the reasons the Democrats lost the elections almost across the board in 2016 was because of their insistence on divisive rhetoric. To win elections you need the reasonable middle that are registered to neither party, this voting bloc overwhelmingly voted Republican in 2016.
The conservative ideology is not racist. In fact, strong conservativism was a primary hallmark of support for things like the civil rights movement. Unfortunately the Republican Party is more authoritarian and corporatist than conservative these days. Regardless, many people are registered as Republicans who abhor racism and bigotry.
You are misinformed:
"GOP Senators Move to Limit Legal Immigration
A pair of Republican senators are teaming up with the White House to introduce legislation to restrict legal immigration by slashing the number of visas and green cards available each year."
https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2017-02-07/sen...
How does it make sense to let people in who will not work or fulfil a need? How is this sustainable?
Family-based migration doesn't exist in other countries, and doesn't make sense.
There is a debate to be had here, but instead everyone is reading fake news headlines and confirming their biases.
Sigh.
Reference:
"It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-gree...
This has a huge impact on legal immigration, which will have an impact on business in this country, both as we look abroad for strong workers and innovators.
Seriously, if you haven't gotten off the Trump train by this point you need to open your eyes.
American companies aren't completely off the hook though, for example in WA, AT&T and T-Mobile don't hire many international students from universities, instead they prefer to bring in employees from HCL to work on H1-B visas.
1: https://gspp.berkeley.edu/assets/uploads/research/pdf/h1b.pd...
You know, except for all of the legal visas and green cards for Iranian citizens and citizens of the other 5/6 countries.
Serious question, what do you think the ban was?
I do think that America--and indeed any country--should allow for, and advocate, that the best and brightest from around the world be allowed to legally immigrate.
But I agree with what capocannoniere is implying, that no one builds that kind of success alone.
Anti-immigrant policies, including ones sold on rhetoric about illegal immigration, often include changes to reduce levels of legal immigration or erect new cosrs and/or procedural obstacles to it, so that people who were legal immigrants under the old system would be prevented or discouraged from legal immigration under the new system.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/politics/cotton-perdue-immigra...
http://registrar.calpoly.edu/content/stu_info/credit_byexam
http://admissions.utah.edu/apply/special-credit/challenge-a-...
Also I did a duckduckgo search (I don't use Google due to their TOS and my perception of their ethics) and could find nothing on the first page of results to support what you were saying which is why I asked.
Please advise.
I am not arguing in favor of an immigrant ban in any way, I think it's a bad idea, but when a headline is trying to argue against the ban the president has put forward and lists people from Canada and South Africa... well I mean yeah they're technically immigrants, but they wouldn't have been banned by the policy anyway. Now, Arash Ferdowsi, Iranian co-founder of Dropbox, that's your success story. Unfortunately the number of billion-dollar startups with founders born in countries listed in the travel ban is far smaller so it'd make for a worse headline.
I feel the inclusion of people like Camp and Musk hurts the point the story is trying to make. We have tons of important people from countries affected by the immigration ban, and it'd be worth it to highlight those people rather than just any immigrant. The president has never called for banning all immigration from any country regardless of anything. So the argument is disingenuous.
Yes, Garrett Camp is an immigrant. He just happens to be white and from Canada and is thus perceived less as "those other people" and more "American" because he blends in. If he came from Sudan would you consider him to be "more of an immigrant"? Your own comment implies this bias even if you didn't mean for it to sound that way.
I see your point, but I disagree in this situation. If there was no context around the discussion, you'd be exactly right. But there is context, and the context is the immigration ban put in place by the president. That immigration ban excludes people from specific countries. This article was very obviously written to show how important immigration is as a way to counter the reasoning that bore the immigration ban, but I feel it cheapens the point when you include immigrants who are not part of the ban.
Basically, if the point of the article was just "immigrants are good", then yes, you're right. But since the point of the article is "this immigration ban is bad!", it makes sense to restrict the discussion to people from countries actually listed on the ban.
To put it another way, what if the article mentioned Canadian immigrants, South African immigrants, German immigrants, British immigrants.... but no Iranians? No Syrians. No Iraqis. The conclusion of the article could then be portrayed as "see? muslim immigrants don't do anything useful anyway! ban them!" For every immigrant you put in the article that isn't affected by the ban, the case for the ban becomes stronger. That's why I think we should limit our conversation to the context implied by the article's conclusion.
I think the point of the article still stands. The current immigration ban is limited to a handful of countries, but xenophobic bigotry generally extends towards anyone not born in the US.
At least from a cultural perspective for the majority of legal immigrants I'm sure day-to-day life isn't much different than before the wall plan. There are still more than enough good people in the US. Especially in urban areas where most immigrants end up.
As someone who has applied for an American Visa, my main concern would be more about the available Visas suddenly changing after I've established a life there. The process is quite complicated and stressful, and the T1 visa was the most common one for my type of work. For T1 you had to get it renewed each year.
That was a concern even in a pre-Trump US. The immigration policies there definitely need some work. And have for a long time. I was happy to see Trump saying he was looking at Canada's immigration policy (where I'm from) as a good example.
It will always be stressful for legal immigrants when the immigration policies are currently in political flux.
The headline itself is somewhat disingenuous. It might as well read "51% of people who aggressively seek opportunity are highly successful." Now just swap out 'people' with 'immigrant' and use it to veil the actual motive. ... Disingenuous indeed.
A better way to make the argument would be to identify what these successful immigrants have in common and suggest that these attributes might be good filters for permitting immigration. But I suspect that the results would not validate the author's true motivations.
The other reality is that traditional means of economic ascendancy in countries are often restricted to immigrants. Best example I can think of is the non-acknowledgement of certain foreign degrees in America.
Combating xenophobia should be a moral issue, not a utilitarian one.
I understand some people will not be swayed by moral arguments, but society doesn't seem to try anymore. Utilitarian arguments have become the default.
http://www.nytimes.com/2005/04/05/business/illegal-immigrant...
And by the way, many have kids that are Americans by birthright. So, I'm not sure what the benefit is to scapegoating the undocumented immigrant labor class. Maybe you can answer that.
Another is Fannie Mae subsidizing housing. Another is public school. Another is protection under the law. Another is all public road/land use.
The fact of the matter is that we have finite resources. And simply being a person inside the US's borders give you rights to these resources, and if we do not make sure that the return we get from the presence of the people we're letting in at least makes up the cost of bringing them in, then we are doomed.
Again, a lot of those public services are paid for through taxes immigrants do pay into, like property taxes, sales taxes, gas taxes, registration fees, and even income taxes. And again, their children are Americans by birthright so public education is an investment in Americans.
http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2016/oct/02/...
http://thf_media.s3.amazonaws.com/2013/pdf/sr133.pdf
We can argue resource allocation, entitlement programs but considering China has 1 billion more people with a land mass not much larger than ours, we're certainly not running out of space.
And if you gave them a pathway to amnesty it would be much easier to allocate entitlement programs and have common sense taxation.
The original statement was "I'm appalled by the need for statistics showing how "useful" immigrants are." Mine response is that it's a necessary framework. I in no way gave any conclusions about what I believe is the result of thinking in that framework, but you seem to harbor some sort of prejudice that makes it so you've assumed what I think.
You implied that illegal immigrants consume no government resources / cannot be a utilitarian concern.
Equating 'pro immigration' with 'morality' is the rather problematic basis of your statement.
Many countries (most, in fact) do just fine without large scale immigration policies.
Many nations with immigration are struggling to cope.
Moreover, there are serious flaws with US immigration policy such that one could be opposed to it on that basis.
Very, very few people 'hate immigrants'. But significant numbers of people think it's inappropriate to have people sneaking across the border, without documentation or status, and others just don't support large scale immigration, or perhaps have other criteria.
[0] https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/841305139440959488
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lump_of_labour_fallacy
Some people see studies like this and think, wow, think of how much we'd lose if we didnt let in immigrants. Our economy would be smaller, we'd have fewer jobs, etc.
Other people see studies like this and think, wow, only us locals should own, run, and be employed by these Billion-Dollar Startups. Bannon has explicitly noted this as a goal!
Discriminating on nationality (which most had zero choice in, and was decided for them at birth) is the same as discriminating based on skin color or biological sex. It's just standard anticompetitive in-group/out-group fear-driven nonsense.
Why should the richest country in the world get richer by taking the best and brightest who could have helped elevate their own countries? Isn't this just contributing to a world stratification of wealth?
Does anyone know of existing evidence to support this claim?
Moreover, there is some (wrong) assumption that an American could not have been a founder in place of the immigrant founders of a similar company.
H1-B visas were created for the intent of not displacing Americans but rather filing jobs for which Americans do not have the skill.
Americans have skills for almost all of the jobs that are filled with H1-B visas. There should be a independent committee that verifies that there are absolutely no Americans available for each individual job.
The 51% is misleading. What would be important to know is
how many immigrants were founders with a denominator of
how many founders were there.
I wrote a lengthy post about the effects of immigration recently, so here's I'll just focus on the issue of human capital.
Immigration creates a situation for rich countries to be able to draw from a much larger pool of talent than they otherwise would since they take talent from other countries. This is a great situation for the host country, and devastates developing economies. It's basically colonialism all over, except instead of stealing physical commodities you're stealing human capital.
Relevant article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_capital_flight
And of course, there are negative effects in the host country, namely that there's more competition for jobs, which can drive wages down, eliminate some jobs for natives altogether, etc... The hope is that this effect is offset by the job creation effect, sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. The US rust belt certainly doesn't seem to be gaining much, but other areas are.
Anyhow, the whole point of this is that there's well known pros and cons to immigration. It's not all pro, nor all con. You need to ask exactly what you want the end-game to be - not just for the US, but for the world. Human capital flight is the single biggest obstacle to development for the third world. At the same time, it allows the west to gather all the brightest minds in the world to maintain its hegemony. What's more important - maintaining a dominant place in the world, or more equal development that doesn't leave anyone behind? (I mean, I know the answer - we're willing to destroy countries who go against western hegemony and simply absorb the migrants)
Citation needed.
Anyhow, here's one: http://siteresources.worldbank.org/INTAFRREGTOPTEIA/Resource...
Quote from it: Weakness in human capital and particularly skill deficiency is a drag on investment and growth
in Africa. Progress in overcoming shortages of skilled and trained manpower seems to be
disappointingly slow, despite substantial resources devoted by both governments and donors to
this effort during the last three decades (OED, 1994). This deficiency is sustained at the same
time that Africa is losing a very significant proportion of its skilled and professional manpower
to other markets and increasingly depending on expatriates for many vital functions.
Edit - here's another: http://www.sesric.org/files/article/491.pdf
Relevant quotes:
OIC countries face multiple challenges in achieving their development goals and reducing the gap with developed countries; one of the main challenges is the plight of human capital flight or what is known as brain drain.
In recent times, brain drain has been exacerbated by globalization which has increased people mobility
across country boundaries (see Iredale, 2001; Shenkar, 2001; Stalker, 2000). Furthermore, the
internationalization of professions and professional labor market has led to an increase in the level of
mobility and thus brain drain as documented in the works of Carr et al. (2005) and Iredale (2001)
Like I said, this is a well known, well understood phenomenon. Hell, a generation ago the Canadian government was trying to stop brain drain to the US since it was a drag on growth.
Edit2
http://web.pop.psu.edu/projects/help_archive/help.pop.psu.ed...
A little more academic (ie. more math-y and economics-y).
But now that you mention it, none of those citations support your hyperbole that human capital flight "is the single biggest obstacle". They all refer to it as "a" problem, or "one of the main."
Anyhow, it's not politically popular to state such in today's climate, but it is the largest impediment to development. We could also add war, famine, and a lack of institutions, but those are arguably caused by a lack of development and lower human capital. It's not exactly a politically correct thing to say but, if all the educated people move away from a country, who's left to rule it?
Anyhow, lots of sources list corruption, inequality, human capital flight - my opinion is based on both my education (in economics) as well as my experience.
You mean like his father who abandoned him?
You can come to the US, start a company, employ yourself, and support your own h1-b?
https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/USCIS/Laws/Memoran...
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-02-10/how-tech-...
I would love for us to equal the playing field, not by blocking immigrants, but by leveling the field on tax benefits and subsidies (ideally getting rid of subsidies and flattening the structure) and have reforms that lower the opportunity cost of all Americans that allows them to start their own business. There are way more reforms needed too outside of that, which everyone already has to deal with in regards to starting a business.
So, imo, the complaint or point here shouldn't be that immigrants are better, or Americans are worse or there's only so much of the pie etc...it should be that we need reforms that makes it easier for everyone to start a business.
What, specifically, are you referring to here?
I think a pretty easy explanation for the difference is that, almost by definition, if you are an immigrant you are someone who is uncomfortable with the status quo, and you are going to take a considerable risk to change it. It's not surprising those people would also be more inclined to be an entrepreneur than your average person.
For example? Legal US immigrants pay the same taxes as everyone else.
> Secondly, immigrants don't have entrenched interests or preoccupations that would otherwise give them a very high opportunity cost to starting their own business.
One of the most popular routes to US [legal] immigration is via family, which naturally leads to preoccupation. Your notion of who immigrants are is very skewed.
http://www.encyclopediavirginia.org/Indentured_Servants_in_C...
Not for Indians, like me, who are waiting in line for 10+ years due to per country cap.
what is to be done though?
the only historically proven thing a person in a potential victim class (such as my own Jewish grandparents) could do in those circumstances is flee for their lives. I hope that things never get to that point in America. We've already a few steps in the wrong direction though.
Most of those accused of being "anti-immigrant" aren't against immigrants, but are against illegal immigrants. There must be an orderly process to entry, primarily to prevent criminals & diseases, and also to keep the numbers assimilate-able.
The headline alone seems designed to invoke consternation where none existed, or to construe a common position as anti-immigrant which isn't.
ETA: Legitimate refugees, people actually being violently persecuted by the state for some aspect of their minority status, are unlikely to get proper vetting regardless of the quality of the vetting process, and 'tis quite humanitarian to take them in if they can be reasonably identified as such. Those not so persecuted are in the best position for their state to provide proper vetting, which if their state can't/won't provide proper vetting then we need to halt their immigration until reasonable vetting can be established. This has NOTHING to do with religion per se, especially when the allegedly discriminated-against group has over 5x as many members in other countries who can apply for properly-vetted visas without any difficulty.
But you have to admit that it got quite outrageous once they started removing LPRs and dual-citizens of foreign countries from inbound flights.
ETA: I married an immigrant. Stop the imputation of "xenophobia".
Curious if the overwhelmingly-Jewish editorialists at WSJ would likewise rationalize unlimited non-Jewish immigration to Israel based on spurious "greater good" economic arguments.
Maybe there's something more important than the economy at stake when deciding the fate of a national inheritance?
The same HN readership who believes this narrative also gets on board with the idea that we need immigrants in order to innovate.
If the latter is true it very much supports my claim that opportunity in the US has never been greater and that the rich are not keeping anyone from reaching for the stars.
It also supports the idea that rising inequality has nothing to do with the rich doing things the rich do but rather a complex set of factors, ranging from education to lack of drive and motivation. Some choose to blame others (the rich) for their ailments instead of going after root causes. The latter is far more difficult and time consuming.
Immigrants arrive at our shores devoid of these pre-conditions. Why, then, is it that they excel and thrive? Simple: Drive, motivation, dedication, commitment, grit and lack of victim mentality.
This should come as no surprise to anyone who understands subjects such as competitive sports. Often the difference between athletes of similar physical capabilities is in their minds far more than anything else. Same characteristics I listed above: Drive, motivation, dedication, commitment and grit.
A few months ago I could not dead-lift 325 lbs when just a few days earlier I had done 320. I could not get the damn thing off the ground. My trainer looked at me and said: "Dude, it's all in your head. Take five minutes and think about that". Minutes later I completed my set as if nothing had happened.
If it is true that we need to "import" innovators and entrepreneurs this is a sign that our approach to education (and other areas) need a serious pivot. With over 300 million people this country should not need to import entrepreneurs or well qualified candidates. Tech companies would not be crying for qualified people if our educational system was doing a good job.
How many high school kids graduate with a solid understanding of how business, money and finances work? Virtually none.
Our kids graduate with, for the most part, a binary view of the world ahead: Enlist in the military or be a good employee for life. The vast majority of them have trouble calculating a tip at a restaurant and couldn't tell you what simple interest is if their life depended on it. They know more about Kim Kardashian than they do about business, finance, investment and career building.
How can this be good for the US?
And we blame the rich for a gap in equality? How about we stop living in fantasy and address real problems?
Interestingly enough, another thread on HN today [2] echoes some of the issues with education as it pertains to opportunity. A quote I like from the current top comment:
"At the same time, we have a public school system that after 18 years with a child...has not actually prepared them to get a job. That's borderline criminal IMHO."
Clearly some understand the realities of where we are failing while others prefer the simpler path of blaming others for all problems.
[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13847775
[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13858508
Try making distinctions.
I don't think that comment implied anywhere that the only businesses Native Americans own are casinos. Merely that only Native Americans are allowed to own casinos in many locations.
Looking for racism where it doesn't exist doesn't help anyone, especially those who are actually victims.
Las Vegas and Atlantic City might disagree. I think it implied what it said. Its a cheap shot.
[edit]that "Alright settle down there." is probably one of the most rude ways to start any comment
On the other hand, I can name one where the vast majority of business are only allowed by law to be owned by native americans. Yes, LV and AC have a lot of casinos, but I can count hundreds of them in my state alone, and they're exclusively Native American owned because that's what the law allows.
Point is, "casinos are the only business that can be exclusive to Native Americans" is a true statement, and calling that racist is not only offensive, but is a statement made in really (really really) poor taste. Because racism exists, and that comment isn't it.
It's not racism. Under the law, many locations restrict casino ownership to Native Americans. Fact. It's not racist to point it out. So yeah, settle it down. Let's reserve the cry for racism to places where it actually exists. Falsely calling someone a racist is far more rude than anything I've ever said.
The report runs on 30 or so pages and includes descriptions of companies with immigrants in key positions and, how they came to the US, and mini-bios of many of them.
"Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." - Congressman Steve King, Republican Iowa, 12th March, https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA/status/840980755236999169
And then its also an unfair act against other countries. The other countries that send immigrants technically stay poorer and weaker - because their talent is gone!!!
Make a choice - Do we want to keep pouring in the best and brightest from the globe - or Do we want to keep our citizens employed? - Can't have both in longer term. Keep it unsolved and something extreme might happen to resolve it.
Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane, it also seems to be counterproductive. It looks like every kind of screening of immigrants will deter the more desirable ones, as far as that determination is possible on their arrival at all.
