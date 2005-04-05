Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Study: Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups (wsj.com)
401 points by dankohn1 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 442 comments | favorite





One of the basic premises of anti-immigrant policies is that you can somehow influence the ratio of "useful" vs "not-useful" immigrants.

Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane, it also seems to be counterproductive. It looks like every kind of screening of immigrants will deter the more desirable ones, as far as that determination is possible on their arrival at all.

reply


It wouldn't be hard to have an immigration system which is biased toward useful vs. not useful. The question is: where do you want to have the cutoff?

I'm in favor of a solid border control regime (i.e. "build the wall"), combined with a transparent and straightforward points-based system for mainly immigrant visas. I'd eliminate the inherent racism in the current system (penalizing India and China vs. Equatorial Guinea and Monaco). As a first pass, just copy the Canadian or New Zealand systems.

Where we set the threshold for entry is a worthwhile debate. Should it be anyone who isn't likely to be strongly negative? Anyone where net benefit exceeds cost? Where net benefit is >3x the annual median income?

A baseline of "not a felon, terrorist, etc." for visitors, a solid system of constraining visitors to defined periods of time (thus making it easier to grant visit visas), and a straightforward path to immigration and citizenship for high-value immigrants is a better starting point than the current immigration system.

reply


> I'm in favor of a solid border control regime (i.e. "build the wall"),

Having lived on the east side of Berlin (post Wall!) I cannot forget that that wall was supposedly built to keep people out but of course it kept people in.

I am Australian, and I have to admit the points based system does work there...but. I have lived longest in the USA where the chaos has been beneficial for the country, and thus for me. Australia doesn't have a culture of "creative destruction" and its system has kept that from arriving/emerging.

If the US does choose to shut the door and I'll jump through it before it slams...and continue starting businesses (and creating jobs) elsewhere.

reply


What is the chaos in the immigration system in the US that benefits you? The uncertainty and delays in the H1B process for employees? Australian US visas are a special case but I assume you are talking about employees. I'd be de privileging family unification visas and removing per country caps, primarily. Also eliminate h1b but as part of improving immigrant visas to accomplish the same mission but with benefits to both domestic and immigrant workers, penalizing the abusive body shops.

Does the ability for people to historically (and to some extent, currently) illegally cross the southern border benefit your business? Does people overstaying visa waiver or other visas help? It would seem to me that being able to easily hire and have a simple, deterministic, and painless process would be a net win.

I didn't think the Berlin part of the wall was ever claimed to be for security; the other inner German border was. I didn't look this up recently so mah be wrong.

reply


Well, I am inclined to like creative destruction and open borders too. But Australia and the US are democracies -- they are ruled by the people, most of whom seem to like a bit more orderliness.

Now if the democratic process is producing something like the White Australia Policy[1] then we have cause to cry out our moral censure from the rooftops. But whatever your view on the current points system, that's just a policy debate, not a great moral issue.

reply


> I'm in favor of a solid border control regime (i.e. "build the wall")

Walls going up are days of sadness. Walls broken down are days of joy.

The thing to keep in mind here is that such walls built to keep others out can be used just as easily to keep the locals in (on either side).

reply


>Walls going up are days of sadness. Walls broken down are days of joy.

Depends. Whenever people put up the walls for their house (which serve the same purpose) those are days of joy too.

Same for nations that fought hard to establish their borders and sovereignty.

And fewer national borders is not some "wave of the future" -- it's what was tried and rejected when nation states became a thing.

We had large, all-encompassing empires before and it wasn't that nice...

reply


> Whenever people put up the walls for their house (which serve the same purpose) those are days of joy too.

I don't think that was the context of the OP's comment, but if you wish to extend to those kinds of walls then that's fine with me. It's just not the way I would have interpreted the meaning of a border wall.

reply


>It's just not the way I would have interpreted the meaning of a border wall.

Well, consider a country as a people's collective house.

In this, a border, if not analogous to the walls, is at least analogous to the fence around the house and/or the lock on the door.

reply


Claims to the contrary the map is not the territory and a country is not a house. Finally, a wall around a country is definitely not the same as a wall or fence around your house.

Note that most dictatorships use walls around their 'houses' to keep the population in, not to keep others out.

Note that countries that are bordering other countries with great wealth disparity are using walls to keep the wealth concentrated and those on the other side of the wall poor so they may be further exploited.

This is not the same as you and your roughly equally wealthy neighbor sharing a wall in a duplex or a fence between your two gardens.

Those fences and walls are there for practical reasons and to delineate responsibility and right-of-way, not to specifically make it harder for your neighbor to share in the collective wealth of the neighborhood.

The equivalent of that would be a gated community in a poor country (which by the way look exactly like inside-out prisons).

reply


>Claims to the contrary the map is not the territory and a country is not a house

I think you miss a "despite" or "notwithstanding" somewhere there.

In any case, even though a country is indeed not a house in some ways (no ceiling for one), it is quite like a house in others -- a set of people live there, some where born there, others came later, but in any case, it's their house, they (and their parents and grandparents) maintained it over the years, and its their decision who comes in and how it's run.

>Note that most dictatorships use walls around their 'houses' to keep the population in, not to keep others out.

That's not generally applicable, except when the dictatorship can't guarantee enough prosperity or is especially violent towards some groups. It's safety and/or food primarily. Otherwise, most people have little intention of living merely for political freedom.

But even if so, it's orthogonal to our subject. Dictatorships might do that (keep their population in), but we're talking about the inverse (keep non-citizens out -- which, by some logic, would be what democracies do).

>Those fences and walls are there for practical reasons and to delineate responsibility and right-of-way, not to specifically make it harder for your neighbor to share in the collective wealth of the neighborhood.

Borders are there for very practical purposes too. To define the area that a nation state controls, taxes, enforces laws, etc, and to keep non citizens of that state, outside of it unless asked to come in.

reply


> I think you miss a "despite" or "notwithstanding" somewhere there.

No, I'm perfectly ok with what I wrote.

What I find interesting is that many people are perfectly ok with exploiting a poorer neighbor, but they definitely should stay on their side of the dotted line.

All this hoopla about illegal immigration, walls and repatriating jobs to the other side of that dotted line will have the exact opposite effect. Illegal immigration will go up.

It's akin to a chemistry process called osmosis.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Osmosis

Since we're in broken analogy territory anyway, why not use another?

So, in osmosis you have a wall - which should be easy to identify as your border - and two liquids on either side with a varying concentration of some substance. Say 'wealth'.

Now for wealth to stop flowing from one side to the other you will have to reach some kind of equilibrium first.

The faster you reach that equilibrium the faster you no longer have to worry about 'illegal crossings of the wall'.

In the end that border wall never was about people: it was all about wealth, and possibly about the sharing of that wealth.

reply


>What I find interesting is that many people are perfectly ok with exploiting a poorer neighbor, but they definitely should stay on their side of the dotted line.

How is having trade with a poorer neighbor country "exploitation"? Or when manufacturing plants move to the poorer nation? How is that exploitation? It's not good for the higher-paid workers who now are unemployed in the richer country, but it's good for the workers in the poor country who now have jobs which they apparently want because those plants do get staffed quickly.

As for your equilibrium/osmosis analogy, what if that substance differs highly in concentration because there's fundamental differences between the two countries, and one of them is severely broken politically (the other one is too, just not as badly and not in the same way)? Until the fundamental problem in the poorer country is addressed, I don't see how you're going to ever achieve equilibrium unless it's to the severe disadvantage of the richer country (i.e., dragging them down). And the responsibility for fixing that is not with the richer country; doing that is generally called "imperialism" and not viewed positively these days.

reply


>No, I'm perfectly ok with what I wrote.

Because HNers will fill in the blanks for you?

reply


No, because there are no blanks, adding either of those words would change the meaning of the sentence in a way that I don't support.

reply


Walls don't impact legal immigration. They only only impact the proportion of illegal immigrants that sneak across the border.

reply


Yes, we really should put a stop to all those Americans sneaking across the border to work illegally in Mexico.

/s

> Walls don't impact legal immigration.

Yes, they do. But not in a way that you would immediately recognize as linked so I'll forgive you.

> They only only impact the proportion of illegal immigrants that sneak across the border.

Yes, so they will cross legally and then disappear into illegality. Same thing really, only this time you'll be able to put an exact figure on it.

You know what will really change illegal immigration from Mexico?

Making Mexico wealthy. And if anything that was already happening leading to a decline in people moving to the US and even a reversal (people moving back to Mexico).

But now with the border wall and companies being strong-armed to move their production back to the US how long will it take for that trend to reverse again?

Because the people will follow the work.

reply


> Making Mexico wealthy.

I think it would be great to for Mexico to be more prosperous so people wouldn't have to leave their families to come to the U.S. But you also have to ask yourself: does that fit with the purpose of the U.S.?

Having a government necessarily means yoking people, stripping them of their natural autonomy using coercion and under the threat of violence. I'm by no means an anarchist, but the only way I can justify that state of affairs morally is by (1) putting the beast we've created under democratic control, and (2) giving that beast the mandate to work toward the prosperity of its subjects.

Saying that the solution to illegal immigration is for the U.S. government to work to make Mexico wealthy is really difficult to reconcile with what I see as the only legitimate purpose of government.

reply


Well, it fit just fine until a few short weeks ago.

Mexico was getting wealthier, people were more likely to return to Mexico.

Ironically this whole border wall + move jobs back to the USA thing has made the chances of illegal immigration from Mexico to the USA for a given individual go up rather than down.

As for who would make Mexico wealthy: that would not be the US government but market forces and corporations, the things that America has historically been such a huge proponent of.

But that's all gone now, it's the new times now, market forces are bad, companies need to be 'incentivized' to move their production back to the home country and all those illegals need to rounded up and sent back.

Government would have a hard time achieving the goal of making Mexico wealthy but they sure can do a lot to make things worse which will put upwards pressure on Mexicans to seek a better life elsewhere.

reply


> As for who would make Mexico wealthy: that would not be the US government but market forces and corporations, the things that America has historically been such a huge proponent of.

Market forces are merely a means to an end. The U.S. Government should only permit them to operate to the extent that has the effect of making the majority of Americans more prosperous (which it usually does). Do trade policies that have the effect of making Mexico richer have the effect of making the median American richer? I don't know the answer to that. Americans seem to think not.

reply


> The U.S. Government should only permit them to operate to the extent that has the effect of making the majority of Americans more prosperous (which it usually does).

The US Government should do what is best for the country and it's surroundings in the longer term, not what is best for isolated groups of Americans in the short term, and it was doing mostly that.

Trade policies that only work to the advantage of one of the trading partners are bad for everybody in the long term, they need to be win-win to really work.

> Americans seem to think not.

Americans by and large seem to think things are reasonably ok, as they should given the fact that the country is doing amazingly well. All this talk of doom and gloom is mostly a stage show set up to galvanize the votes of the dis-enfranchised.

It's a natural reaction: who cares if the country as a whole on average is doing much better if your little pocket of it is doing much worse? Who cares about the world as a whole doing better if your part of it is sliding backwards.

Adapt or die is easy to say when you're the one that has adapted, it's a lot harder if you're likely in the part of the population that will simply die.

And that's the heart of the problem, not whether or not the median American is getting richer, if that were the case nothing should have been changed because that was exactly what was happening already.

reply


This is a good point. Rationally, the US government exists solely for the purpose of advancement of the interests of the American people. However, trade wars are NOT in the interest of the American people either; free markets are. We don't even need to theorize about this, there has been an actual drop in illegal immigration from Mexico because of its rising prosperity. So the rational conclusion should be to continue down this path, as it seems like the only solution that seems to really work.

Also, it is not at the cost of American jobs; of course those specific jobs are lost, but unemployment is down, private sector is adding thousands of jobs etc.

reply


Easier alternative to "make Mexico wealthy" is "make America poor."

reply


You're working on it.

Give it some time.

reply


It would barely impact them. Impoverished people who voyage hundreds of miles through the desert in search of a better life are not going to be deterred by a wall. They'll dig under it, climb over it, or smash right through it if need be.

reply


I'm concerned about potentially blocking US persons from exiting with a wall, but without legal changes it wouldn't be a problem. Even with legal changes, you'd need to restrict a LOT of technology on the US side to keep people from forcibly exiting, and I'd feel morally OK with using force to escape a country.

reply


> I'd feel morally OK with using force to escape a country.

Illegal immigration is fine with you if it is to escape a country, but not if it is to enter a country?

Do realize that by using force to escape one country you'd immediately be illegally emigrating into another.

A lot of your Southern neighbors feel just like you. They use force to escape their economic situation, a prison whose walls are roughly as effective a one built out of stones.

America building 'that wall' is essentially simply making the wall a formal arrangement rather than a social construct that is already there.

I'm not sure why I should be ok with you using force to escape your country but why I should frown upon Mexicans using force to enter yours.

reply


That's a really strange and horrible viewpoint you have.

In my world, it's always OK for someone for someone to enter someone else's land/property if they've been given permission. If's not OK to do so if they haven't. However, holding people prisoner is always morally wrong. That's pretty much the definition of slavery.

IMO, it's always OK for people to forcibly leave someone who's enslaving them; the complication is finding someone who will take them in. Assuming they've found such a place, what possible defense can you have for people who want to imprison them?

>Do realize that by using force to escape one country you'd immediately be illegally emigrating into another.

This is wrong. You're assuming the country they're immigrating into hasn't given them permission. This is a baseless assumption.

reply


> That's a really strange and horrible viewpoint you have.

> In my world, it's always OK for someone for someone to enter someone else's land/property if they've been given permission.

Good.

> If's not OK to do so if they haven't.

Yes, because that suits you well. Because you only recognize those kinds of hardship that you yourself would want to escape from and ignore those that are actually in play.

> However, holding people prisoner is always morally wrong. That's pretty much the definition of slavery.

No, it isn't. There are some points in common but that's not slavery.

> IMO, it's always OK for people to forcibly leave someone who's enslaving them; the complication is finding someone who will take them in. Assuming they've found such a place, what possible defense can you have for people who want to imprison them?

Good question. Ask those who want to build a wall. You do realize that building that wall essentially says: Mexicans, you're on your own, you won't be able to vote with your feet any more, and we will not allow you to come to work in the USA to send money home in order to slowly increase the standard of living South of the border, made worse by American companies being strong-armed into operating North of that same border?

> You're assuming the country they're immigrating into hasn't given them permission.

I'm not aware of any of my friends who 'made it' having received prior permission to enter the country they fled to.

In fact, without exception they ended up in 'internment camps' after which they were allowed to apply to a number of countries around the world who might want to accept them.

Effectively they were in no-mans land.

> This is a baseless assumption.

No, in fact this is the way it goes. Given that I've actually lived on both sides of such a wall for a while I figure my assumptions are anything but baseless.

reply


Yes: Illegal emigration is always fine with me. Just not illegal immigration.

reply


Because you apparently base your moral viewpoint around illigal immigration (rather than the other way round), why does the fact that it's illegal change whether it's right or not?

reply


>Do realize that by using force to escape one country you'd immediately be illegally emigrating into another.

Sure, that's fine as long as you aren't illegally immigrating into another.

reply


> Walls broken down are days of joy.

Not if you're a cell.

reply


Then those people can use a local border crossing with a legal visa.

reply


We have a solid border control regime, so we need to move straight to a rational immigration/visa system.

reply


We don't do effective overstay tracking.

reply


For effective tracking you will need a national Id card for us nationals. That is something many different groups in the US are against for different reasons. Such an id could solve a lot of other problems and of course will create its own problems. But I think the net benefit outweighs the loss.

reply


You could also potentially do it by retaining positive tracking of non-permanent visitors and then going after them as soon as status becomes disallowed. It would be challenging to locate someone in a disallowed visa status on transition without a national ID card, but there are probably ways.

One option might be to enroll them on entry with lots of biometrics, and then do a "not on blacklist" biometric check at government-provided services. That wouldn't necessarily require identifying the US people, just validating that the US people are not the other non-US people.

reply


If we can dramatically reduce the number of illegal status people by making legal immigration reasonable, it becomes easier to go after illegal immigration with more resources per person, and higher penalties.

reply


You start getting into weird questions with "usefulness" right?

Is an artist useful?

reply


> Is an artist useful?

Are they a respected contributor in their field?

Can they afford to support themselves here?

reply


Start running down the list of classic famous artists and you may be surprised at how many wouldn't have met those criteria at the time when they created their most important work.

reply


To be fair... a lot were. If anything, most of the artists we still remember from before the modern era did their best work under wealthy patrons or a purpose (David's Death of Marat and Oath of the Horatii both being pseudo-propaganda for the French Revolution).

The view of the starving artist doing their best work for free is compatible with our modern, post Industrial Revolution views but largely inaccurate.

reply


Should artists be exempted from the basic requirement of being able to support themselves that we expect from people of other professions?

reply


If the bar for "can support himself" is suitably low, someone could be an artist, immigrate to the US to work as an engineer or accountant or nurse, and be an artist. Once he can support himself through art (and is likely a citizen), then be a great artist full time.

reply


You have a really sad view of what "art" is, if you think "oh, he can just be a <insert equally time consuming profession>"

reply


"It wouldn't be hard to have an immigration system which is biased toward useful vs. not useful."

I think that's extremely hard in terms of startups. You're essentially expecting the government to select what is valuable and what isn't. I don't like unclear visa situations either, but I haven't really seen a country effectively implement "come here and do whatever for a bit as long as you can take care of yourself". Which is what I would think is most compatible with creating startups.

reply


People founding startups are a very small subset of overall immigrants. There is probably another form of visa which would work well for that.

Also, most people who do start startups are also competent, if not educated, enough to probably qualify under a more traditional points based system. A specific job accepted might be a +5 (and maybe make it contingent on remaining there for some period of employment), a college degree might be evaluated on school/program and +1 to +5, other specific achievements might get some bonuses, age (youth; working life before retirement, generally) would be some benefit, and such. Proof of assets is some benefit, and maybe sponsorship/bond/whatever from some entity could be a factor.

I think we could probably have a lower point threshold than Canada, although I'm not sure. That is mostly a political decision and should involve a lot of factors beyond economics.

If the negative consequence here is you have to come to the US for a job, but your immigration status isn't tied to that job, and you thus have to work in the US for 2-4y before getting PR or citizenship, that's not a huge bar to entrepreneurs, IMO. If you don't already have the business or funding, working in the US first is probably necessary anyway. The problem with H1B is retaining residency after switching to the startup.

reply


"People founding startups are a very small subset of overall immigrants."

True, even less create successful startups in a timely manner (even though they contribute overall). Which makes them so hard to target.

"Also, most people who do start startups are also competent, if not educated, enough to probably qualify under a more traditional points based system."

There's only so many ways to measure something and dropping out school to work for random Internet companies and starting your own before you have kids, which is a common profile for entrepreneurial people in Europe, tends to not tick a lot of them.

The US immigration system desperately needs reform, I just don't think any country has managed to create a formal system that is better for entrepreneurship than the realities of running your business illegally in the beginning (or at least pushing the meaning of a business visa). With some reservation for not having looked into the European startup/freelance visas.

reply


E2 visa is a decent proxy for usefulness already.

reply


"building the wall" is racism....

regardless, the problem is if you are perceived as not wanting immigrants, the most skilled ones will go elsewhere, because they can.

reply


is that true? or do we merely wish it were true?

certainly talented people will have lots of different options as to where to apply their talent

but lets not pretend that all the places to apply talent are inherently equal, or that that there value propositions of those places is merely a function of whether those places are perceived as welcoming

------------ ------------

though its a highly imperfect analogy to a county, Harvard and Stanford regularly tell 95% of hopeful student that they're not welcome to come and study there, seemingly with little effect on their ability to attract the talent that they do want

I think that does indicate that talent attraction doesn't neatly equal welcomeness

-----------

also seems worth noting, if one of the US's large assets in attracting talented foreigner is its large market available for entrepreneurial ambitions, one of its main competitors in this space doesn't have any issue categorizing entrants in their society based on their likely usefulness for their hosts https://www.nytimes.com/2016/09/22/world/asia/china-work-per...

reply


"building the wall" is racism....

It has come to symbolise it, in a sense of "no more Mexicans." But op specifically meant it literally, as in: be strict about visa enforcements. If you have a wall, but a very liberal immigration policy, that's not racist.

Again: you're right in other situations, but in this specific case, he was playing with the words.

reply


"A baseline of "not a felon, terrorist, etc." ..."

Australia was a penal colony ... yet they seem to be doing fine for themselves now. My point is ... why change the rules of immigration from what existed in 1800s or early 1900s

reply


1) welfare state -- "bad" immigrants impose higher costs now.

2) technology -- bad immigrants (in the form of terrorists) impose potentially existential costs now.

Also, in that period immigration was inherently racist, which I'd absolutely like to change. ("Chinese exclusion act", etc)

Economics have also changed; costs of migration into the US are far lower than before, and we are far richer than we were then, so it changed who would immigrate. I'd expect a remote, expensive to reach place with endless land and a shortage of labor to have different immigration policies than a rich country next to a poor country a short walk away.

reply


When it comes to immigration, there's two different concerns that we shouldn't try to conflate. There's the security aspect and the work permitting aspect and they should be handled almost entirely separately. As far as security goes, I'm fine with DHS and the various three-letter agencies being able to weigh in and veto someone's visa based on whatever vetting process they need to put in place. This part of the system doesn't seem particularly broken, despite how much Trump wants it to be broken so he can keep beating that drum.

As far as the work permitting process goes, that part is almost certainly broken. The H1-B system benefits body shops the most and is almost impossible for smaller businesses to use. It should be scrapped in favor of a system that puts the onus of determining who gets a work visa on the employers rather than the government. A points system is an unnecessary proxy for actually determining someone's ability to do the job and the job interview process is, despite how imperfect it is, the best tool we have for making that determination.

I'd be in favor of allowing any US company to get work a permit for any employee they want to hire, provided they pass the security screening. The necessary caveat would be that the company would need to maintain a certain ratio of US to immigrant employees and salary. This would destroy the body shops that know how to game the current lottery system. And it would make hiring immigrants much more predictable for smaller companies that currently don't benefit, at all, from the immigrant labor pool due to the complexities involved in sponsoring an H1-B visa. It would take race and country of origin almost completely out of the equation, at least from public policy since those decisions would be made by employers. And it would make life better for H1-B visa holders as well, since they could easily transfer to any company that was below the required ratio. Other countries have a ratio system and the worst that happens is they game the system by employing locals in no-show jobs, which doesn't seem like such a bad deal for those locals. It seems appropriately protectionist while still making it as easy and predictable as possible for immigrants.

As far as the wall goes, it's the dumbest public policy suggestion I've heard in my lifetime. Speaking as a Californian, our economy won't work without the steady stream of near-slave labor that comes across our southern border. It's an uncomfortable truth, but almost everyone in the state depends on the work of these people, whether they realize it or not. The fear of deportation keeps them from using services that cost us money. Getting rid of them would be like getting rid of the motor oil in a car engine. All the individual parts would still be there, but the engine would break down. And on top of destroying our economy, the wall would cost at least $20b as well, and Mexico won't be picking up that bill.

reply


Generally points are awarded for job offers, more for specific ones. There is benefit to retaining labor mobility for immigrants.

reply


Yeah I mean, the problem is that we can't afford to "let them all in", so how do you decide who to let in? An immigration policy that is held be numerous other countries that favors skilled immigrants seems to be reasonable. On the other hand, brain drain. How will those countries continue to get better and enjoy a modern standard of living if all the smart people leave?

reply


Perhaps nations will be incentivized to fix the underlying causes of their brain drain if they perceive it as a big problem.

reply


Also there is value in "go to US/SV, work there, return home with knowledge of how better systems work, establish in your home country", although there are probably scale effects so it's best for humanity overall for the best people to be concentrated.

(I'm not sure about the merits of immigration, naturalization, and then return to/interface with birth country, vs. a non-immigrant status. There is probably a good case to be made that having people gain US citizenship is overall better, and it provides optionality. With global taxation it is a clear net win for the US, too.)

reply


I agree, but how many people come here from, say, India or wherever, work in IT in somewhere like SF and say ok I've had enough training, time to go make my country a better place? None. I don't blame them either.

reply


Actually there are a LOT of Chinese and Indian entrepreneurs I know who moved to the US, worked here, and especially back in India are now building SV-style companies there. Or are putting parts of their global businesses there -- given how expensive labor is in the US and especially SV, it's a huge competitive advantage to be from, say, Ukraine and be able to set up a great engineering organization there.

I agree it makes less sense for an individual worker to move back (unless there are family or other concerns).

reply


It depends on person, as usual. For many, the US residency is a blessing. Things are nice here, compared to where they come from. The quality of life is much nicer, and this is something i'd most definitely want for my kids.

However, there is also a greater advantage to going back home: Those markets usually lack the capital and the knowledge, and it's relatively easy to copy startups from here and implement them in their home countries.

reply


That is most certainly not the case. While there are many who stay, there are also a sizeable number who go back to their home countries.

reply


Aren't the "brains" the ones most suited to fix those problems in the first place?

reply


No, not if they're not good at national politics, or don't have the right connections to be effective there.

reply


> the problem is that we can't afford to "let them all in"

Why is that? I'm genuinely curious. Are you making an economic or a cultural argument? On the economic side, there's no evidence that immigration, even mass immigration, has any negative consequences, apart from some more competition at the very low end of salaries, which should obviously be addressed. By and large, immigrants are net contributors to the economy.

> On the other hand, brain drain.

We can hypothesis that tight immigration policy actually creates more brain drain. It's so difficult to come to the US that you're not likely to go back, even for a few years, once you're here. If you can easily move between your country of origin and your country of immigration, you can probably alleviate the brain drain somewhat. Easy come, easy go.

reply


> the problem is that we can't afford to "let them all in"

I believe that cost per person in developed counties is very high and if the marginal person is not paying a large amount of taxes then they will "cost" the system.

Think things like policing, schooling (for their kids), infrastructure usage, medical costs, administrative costs (documents, id, various "counting"), city services etc. etc.

IMO we should allow immigrants an option to fund these costs to jump the queue (eg, you can get a 4 yr visa for $500k or whatever). Many people feel these kinds of systems "unfair", but I see it as a way that a new person to the country and full invest their future in the good of their new country. Of course all the negative checks should still apply (criminal history for example).

reply


> IMO we should allow immigrants an option to fund these costs to jump the queue (eg, you can get a 4 yr visa for $500k or whatever).

How many people do you know that pay $500k in taxes over 4 years?

You may as well make the cost $500 million, you'll get the same number of applicants.

reply


1) thats why "or whatever" followed 500k, it was an example number.

2) 500k taxes over 4 yrs is not the point, the point is to match (or even over charge for) the marginal systemic costs of that person entering the country. Not just a fee for applying for the visa but all the infrastructure and social support costs.

3) Actually there is kind of an entrepreneur system in place anyways. And they allow upto 10k per year https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/green-card-through-job/gree...

reply


> there's no evidence that immigration, even mass immigration, has any negative consequences, apart from some more competition at the very low end of salaries

So, in other words, there is evidence that it does have negative consequences?

I myself don't know either way. I just think that, if what you write is true, an impact at the low end of the salary spectrum isn't something to brush off as if it's nothing and doesn't count.

reply


There's no consensus on that, compared to other areas where there is consensus that immigration, as a whole is either a net benefit or, at worse, neutral. There are, however, individual cases where native born individuals will suffer losses. The answer is better access to retraining.

reply


that effect is only negative from the specific perspective of low end salary holders.

that effect is positive for businesses and consumers.

reply


The attitude you just displayed is basically why Trump won the election. Let me translate your statements to an economic reality: "Screw the entire middle of the country and anyone who doesn't live in cities. Except those guys in Chicago, I guess they're alright."

Low wage earners are a huge chunk of the legal US population. After the government the next largest employer in the country is Walmart. Most of those people live outside major metros because at those wages it's not affordable to get housing in major metros.

I understand your city folk bubble, but I suggest you step out of it before spreading elitist rhetoric. Economies are complex systems which cause strong interdependence between cities and rural areas. The politics from both sides of the aisle of trying to injure their opponents is counter productive to the entire nation.

reply


I see.

I apologize that my logic in support of open borders and extending the american jobs economy to immigrants has been construed as a Trump-esque attitude of "screw the [...] middle of the country"

For what it's worth, I am not on either side of an aisle, and am so disconnected from media that I have no idea how my perspective is in any way correlated to Trump's antithetical closed-borders policy. Please forgive my ignorance of that narrative.


Well, first of all, many consumers are also low-end salary earners.

Second and perhaps more importantly, the more salaries are driven down, the less money those earners have to spend, which means businesses will see less potential revenue.

reply


You are assuming a zero sum market. Generally, when the market changes, the labor force changes as well (skills retraining etc.). It might be inelastic (i.e. changes in labor takes more time to adjust to new markets) but it does eventually happen. This is how the US workforce made the jump from agrarian to industrial to service economy.

reply


> This is just not sound economics at all.

Honestly I think the statements I made are extremely simple.

Is it false that low-wage earners are also consumers?

Is it false that low-wage earners have less money to spend as consumers?

reply


I edited my comment to remove that line.

reply


The rest of your post seems to be talking about cases where the market changes and the labor force changes as a result. But we're looking at the opposite, right? We're looking at a direct change to the labor force, and there may or may not be any commensurate change in the market. So I don't see how your example of the transition from agrarian society applies, at least not directly.

By the way, I'm asking these questions in earnest -- this isn't a debate to me, and I'm more than happy to "lose". I don't know much about this topic and would like to learn.

reply


The added spending from the additional incomes is likely to be larger than the reduction in spending in the baseline incomes.

reply


Why?

reply


Because you end up with more people working and for low wage jobs there isn't all that much room to cut wages.

At the moment we have pretty good job growth combined with low unemployment so new people starting working aren't putting downward pressure on wages (evidence of this is that we are seeing wage growth).

reply


Thanks, that explanation makes sense to me.

reply


> On the economic side, there's no evidence that immigration, even mass immigration, has any negative consequences, apart from some more competition at the very low end of salaries

Oh just the low end huh? Why all the whining about H1-Bs on this site then?

> which should obviously be addressed

How? Increasing the labor pool is increasing the labor pool. That doesn't lead to higher or even stable wages.

reply


It's an economic and cultural one, but not in the terms you have described.

So first you have to decide whether you support completely open borders, or borders. At that point we're arguing about who to let in and how many. Right? So my first comment "can't let them all in" is related to open borders. It would be an unmitigated disaster for a country like the US to have an open border policy. I agree with you that immigrants are net positives. But the details of which are nuanced and worth discussing because the benefit isn't a simple more immigrants == better economy. There are other factors at play.

It's also a cultural argument. People don't like change. They really don't like abrupt change that appears that they have no control over, especially if it involves people with real or perceived different cultural values. These are simple facts of human nature. Mass migration of any people to any other location on earth will inevitably cause tension and conflict. The absolute wrong thing to do is to take a large group of immigrants and settle them in a mostly homogenous community. Again, there is a lot of discussion to be had here.

In regard to brain drain, I think you're flat out incorrect. People may take a vacation to see family, but there is a negligible amount of immigrants that are packing their bags and moving back to their country of origin for any reason. Coming and going between countries is just not happening. If you manage to get a US Visa you're hanging on to it. Softening of the number of visas issued just means more immigrants, not that they return with money and skills to their home countries.

The West probably needs a comprehensive, global effort to teach, support, and train people across the planet. Global warming, conflict, and a widening technology gap will only make things worse.

reply


I think building a wall will increase the net flow of illegal immigrants as currently more people are leaving than entering.

http://www.pewhispanic.org/2015/11/19/more-mexicans-leaving-...

I don't think you need >3x the annual median income (that's top 10%) for immigrants to benefit.

Economics research says high wage immigrants benefit while low wage immigrants benefit the natives on net, although it may harm some natives.

In my opinion, even if it may harm some natives, due to the poverty alleviating effects of immigration, we should open immigration to anyone who doesn't have a criminal record. This isn't that crazy, till 1914 in the U.S.:

"Generally, those immigrants who were approved spent from two to five hours at Ellis Island. Arrivals were asked 29 questions including name, occupation, and the amount of money carried. It was important to the American government that the new arrivals could support themselves and have money to get started. The average the government wanted the immigrants to have was between 18 and 25 dollars ($600 in 2015 adjusted for inflation). Those with visible health problems or diseases were sent home or held in the island's hospital facilities for long periods of time. More than three thousand would-be immigrants died on Ellis Island while being held in the hospital facilities. Some unskilled workers were rejected because they were considered "likely to become a public charge." About 2 percent were denied admission to the U.S. and sent back to their countries of origin for reasons such as having a chronic contagious disease, criminal background, or insanity."

(from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ellis_Island#Primary_inspectio... )

What I want is this minus the racism and disqualification for health problems except maybe for contagious diseases.

reply


>In my opinion, even if it may harm some natives, due to the poverty alleviating effects of immigration, we should open immigration to anyone who doesn't have a criminal record.

What is the point of government if not to act in the best interests of its citizens? Why are our governments now apparently obligated to act in the best interests of foreign nationals? This has nothing to do with alleviating poverty or humanitarian ideals. It's blatantly obvious that this advocacy for open borders is part of a power grab by the left to ensure that they stay in power for decades to come, at the expense of the people who actually built the society that they want to invite everyone else to live in. What party do they think these people are going to overwhelmingly vote for? I don't understand how people can openly advocate for destroying our society just for political gain.

reply


> What is the point of government if not to act in the best interests of its citizens? Why are our governments now apparently obligated to act in the best interests of foreign nationals? This has nothing to do with alleviating poverty or humanitarian ideals. It's blatantly obvious that this advocacy for open borders is part of a power grab by the left to ensure that they stay in power for decades to come, at the expense of the people who actually built the society that they want to invite everyone else to live in. What party do they think these people are going to overwhelmingly vote for? I don't understand how people can openly advocate for destroying our society just for political gain.

I self-identify as a neoliberal (fiscally conservative); is that part of the left?

Economics research says low wage immigrants are a net economic benefit, so it is in the interest of its citizens, but not completely objectively as some people are harmed. Also, I think the extreme poverty in parts of the world can justify help, just like how 1000$ is more to a poor person than a millionaire.

No, immigration alleviates poverty as Americans are much richer than the average person. Why do you think so many people want to immigrate?

I don't think it's a power grab by the left (open borders are not popular, as you can see right here) and that's irrelevant to the merits of open borders.

> the people who actually built the society that they want to invite everyone else to live in

This criticism seems to be for leftists.

Well, I am against forcing racial diversity, so you can stay with your ethnic group/society in my proposal.

reply


>I self-identify as a neoliberal (fiscally conservative); is that part of the left?

No. The left believes in the workers controlling the means of production and stopping capitalists from exploiting labour by appropriating value that they have no right to. I am for the concept of open borders, though. I wish for the destruction of nations, and like Marx, I am only in favour of 'globalisation' for this purpose - to break down and dissolve those old traditions and natonalities.

The dialectic of immigratation asks to investigate the reason why people immigrate - to move from one state of exploitation (or even a feudal way of living) into a slightly better one (such as you would find in the US). They also immigrate beacuse of war, moved on in no small part by the capitalism of the military industrial complex.

Rather than selfishly trying to 'fix' immigration by building walls, perhaps we should destroy the reason why people want to immigrate. It's unfortunate that world leaders have such little foresight to do this.

reply


It's really not as complicated as you make it out to be. Everyone has a right to put the interests of themselves and their group first and foremost. Given that, the "solution" to immigration is to just not bother with it when it isn't in your interests. The reason the left wants immigration is because they overwhelmingly vote left. The reason the right doesn't is because they don't want to lose their cultural and national identity. Nowhere along the line does anybody care about why people want to be here - it's not their concern.


>Economics research says low wage immigrants are a net economic benefit, so it is in the interest of its citizens

Economics is not the only factor to factor into someone's interests. Everyone has things they value more than money.

>Also, I think the extreme poverty in parts of the world can justify help, just like how 1000$ is more to a poor person than a millionaire.

How does that justify help? It's not just like you help them to get on their feet and you're done. They and their descendants will live in your society for generations. Nobody is obligated to give them this at the expense of their citizens.

>No, immigration alleviates poverty as Americans are much richer than the average person. Why do you think so many people want to immigrate?

They want to immigrate here because wages are higher. However, there are only a limited number of jobs, and so flooding the job market with more people prevents natives from being able to find work, which is against their interests.

>I don't think it's a power grab by the left (open borders are not popular, as you can see right here) and that's irrelevant to the merits of open borders.

It's exactly like Roosevelt's Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937, where he tried to pack the supreme court with justices favorable to his political faction, except this time they are trying to pack the US electorate. These people and their descendants overwhelmingly vote left.

>Well, I am against forcing racial diversity, so you can stay with your ethnic group/society in my proposal.

That's illegal in the United States. Every ethnic group has to live among every other ethnic group. Nobody can create societies that only allow people of their ethnic group to live among them, so it's not true that anyone can stay with their ethnic group, barring some serious constitutional reforms.

reply


Realistically there is a group within the Democratic party which justifies illegal immigration because it excites the base and offers a potential constituency. We've had this cycle once before - in the 80s the Republicans agreed to amnesty on the condition of enforcement. The enforcement never came.

There's also a group of well-meaning people who see the plight of good people who just want to make a living and therefore are for open borders. The first group takes advantage of the second group and there's no way of disentangling them.

There is a very real criticism, however, that something like open borders could destroy the productive society people are fleeing to especially if that immigration is against rule of law or eventual assimilation.

As the descendants of immigrants who are now Americans, a lot of people are opposed to haphazard immigration without assimilation. American society is so great because people of various cultures come together and make it something new. It appears (to me) that some people don't care about what is sustainable and would rather win for the sake of politics.

reply


"This isn't that crazy, till 1914 in the U.S."

Are you sure nothing has changed about the economy since 1914?

reply


I am not saying that and I think the only relevant change is welfare programs—which we can remove/limit for immigrants to stop it from being excessively costly.

Tell me a relevant change that affects my case.

Take a look at https://openborders.info for lots of reasons.

reply


Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane, it also seems to be counterproductive.

Universities do it.

reply


The distinction often is more akin to "promising" and "not promising". Universities, employers, creditors, those looking for a spouse, etc. Everyone does it to some degree. Why can't a country?

reply


I never finished university, and I started a bunch of companies. How do you sort out people on a "promising"/"not promising" scale for doing good things for the economy?

reply


> How do you sort out people on a "promising"/"not promising" scale for doing good things for the economy?

Ask Australia? But at a very basic level:

* Criminal background -> sorry

* No high school-equivalent education -> sorry

* Crippling, expensive disease -> sorry

Those are just three basic things that let you know straight away that this person has little chance to do anything but consume resources.

reply


Under your simple scale you would exclude Nelson Mandela, the Dalai Lama, and Stephen Hawking, respectively. I think they've all been supremely wasteful 'consumers of resources.'

reply


Exceptions all. The point of any laws is not to catch the exceptions, but to state the rule for the average.

There's no way a standard policy is going to somehow separate the Stephen Hawkings from the general population before they have actually accomplished anything of note.

So your policy can either be cautious, or it can be over liberal.

reply


You get an exemption from the rules if you are a Nobel Peace prize winner or were ever the Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge.

reply


And you think of the millions of people wanting to get in here they're all world-renowned physicists or spiritual leaders? We would long run out of money supporting the hordes of cancer-stricken dirt farmers clamoring to get in here before the next Stephen Hawking shows up.

reply


Having zero false negatives isn't a requirement

reply


You don't and you're not sorted for that sort of thing.

As a fellow dropout, I think you just took this chance to show-off (like many dropouts/unconventionally successful do).

reply


It wasn't my intention, but maybe it was subconscious. If I wanted to show off, then I would have talked about success.

reply


Because the populist parameters used to define usefulness of a person is incorrect.

You think a person from Mexico is more useless than a person from Canada?

reply


More importantly, how can you not think that? Logically a Canadian is going to be culturally a better fit, financially better off, and more educated and skilled.

It's got nothing to do with race or nationality, just a statement about the average Mexican vs the average Canadian. Don't throw logic out the window in service to liberal ideals.

reply


Why would a Canadian be a better fit for southern california or texas? Is their experience moose hunting going to help in 100 degree heat?

Why would we even want someone who's "culturally" a better fit? I'd love it if the people around me were more diverse, it makes life richer and more interesting.

reply


I used to know a guy in Phoenix, Arizona who grew up in Edmonton, Canada. He made tons of money with the business he created.

It seems like he fit in just fine, thanks to his command of English (his service business would have gotten nowhere if he didn't speak English), and an invention called "air conditioning" let him deal with the 100 degree heat, just like every other person in that metro area.

Honestly, your comment about moose hunting is downright offensive.

reply


The US already as plenty of people that "culturally fit better", are more educated, are skilled, etc.

We don't have enough people that picks Strawberry crops in California or does home construction in suburbs. We literally don't have those people willing to do those jobs, which can cause runaway inflation.

Immigration is not about adding more of the same. It's about filling holes in our economy and labor force.

How many Canadians do you think are going to go picking Strawberries in California?

reply


> How many Canadians do you think are going to go picking Strawberries in California?

Standing here, looking out the window at the cold snow blowing, I can say that I would very much prefer to be picking strawberries in California at the moment.

reply


I'm not sure why strawberry pickers are always the example. Is there really a shortage? When I was a teenager, in the country, that was a common minimum wage job mostly done by 14 year olds. It really does suck, almost any job would be better, but I didn't think better jobs were more available now than the late 90s. If anything I would have expected more people to be in the job pool for picking now.

Reading you other replies, I'm not sure if I understand the perspective you're coming from, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but I'm curious. Do you consider yourself anti-union?

reply


> We don't have enough people that picks Strawberry crops in California or does home construction in suburbs. We literally don't have those people willing to do those jobs, which can cause runaway inflation

Then increase the wage paid. You're literally arguing for a slave-wage underclass.

reply


Are you under the mistaken impression that increasing wages paid would cause people to work those jobs?

And you are literally asking for runaway inflation. Guess who pays for that the most at a rate higher than the rest of society? The poor and the elderly on fixed income.

Do you want to punish the poor and elderly on fixed income because millennials can't be bothered to work hard labor because it might interrupt their precious time?

Maybe you would like to take away the healthcare for the poor and elderly as well?

reply


> Are you under the mistaken impression that increasing wages paid would cause people to work those jobs?

Has anyone actually tried paying $25 per hour plus benefits for strawberry picking?

Let me guess, you're entirely consistent in your beliefs and likewise oppose the $15/hour minimum wage for fast food workers. Because after all, that would lead to runaway inflation.

reply


> Has anyone actually tried paying $25 per hour plus benefits for strawberry picking?

Yes. Actually here's one article about farmers offering $25/hr picking strawberries:

http://komonews.com/news/local/local-berry-farmers-lament-la...

Their crops are getting ruined because they can't get workers.

I can't believe people don't understand how comfortable the average millennial is in this life, and how completely unnecessary it is for them to work hard labor.

And there's no faking it in economics. If you artificially raise prices for unskilled labor, you're going to raise inflation, and now you're back to square one in needing to raise wages again.

We need to have wages tied with age and skill level/profession. A blanket minimum wage is just a dumb idea. Teenagers don't need $15/hour, as they should be at school. The head of a family household does.

reply


> Yes. Actually here's one article about farmers offering $25/hr picking strawberries:

Sounds like Mexicans weren't willing to do it either. What changed from year to year? Clearly there's something else at play if they couldn't even get Mexicans to do it. The article doesn't mention that the farmer is exclusively hiring legal citizens, Washington State is ranked 15th for Hispanic population, and the farm is near a major metro area, so I don't buy the argument that there aren't enough Mexicans available either. It's clearly something else.

> Teenagers don't need $15/hour, as they should be at school. The head of a family household does.

Great, now you've just created an incentive to not hire anyone older than some particular age in a low-skill industry.

reply


Then pay them 50$ an hour.

I know tons of people who'd take that job.

Raise it to 100$ an hour and I'll volunteer to do it myself.

If prices go up, then prices go up. Supply and demand.

reply


Let's use logic here. What happens to the price of strawberries if the price of labor goes up 5-10x?

Which people are most affected by the change in price?


Not possible. Without cheap labor that kind of work would either move off shore to where labor is cheaper, or it'd be automated.

My father lives in rural Alabama and is a proud red neck. But he's a transplant and a little less provincial than many native Alabamians. I visited him a few years ago and noted how many Mexicans and Central Americans had moved into the area, starting from basically none 20 years ago.

Most of southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle is timber land, much of it owned by paper companies. As he explained it to me, at some point the locals became averse to planting new trees. It's back-breaking manual labor. Immigrants filled in the gaps until at some [inflection] point the work all of sudden became "Mexican work", which pretty much guaranteed no white or black native would ever work it again no matter the wage. In a very short timeframe you saw a large influx of Mexicans and Central Americans as the baton was passed from poor whites to poor immigrants. It was to my mind something of an oddity in the rural Deep South, at least since the last influx of Scottish and Irish a hundred-plus years ago.

If the immigrants weren't available, I have no doubt that the paper companies would have turned to automation. The machines they operate to harvest trees are marvels. A machine for planting saplings probably isn't that difficult; indeed, it probably already exists. Doubtless the days of manual sapling planting are already numbered. Nonetheless, the influx of immigrants was a small economic boon that the locals would have appreciated were it not for the typical racist and nativist sentiments almost universally held.

As my father put it, it's absolutely ridiculous that they look down on hard-working immigrants doing the work that they recently once performed but now feel themselves too good to do. To be clear, the unemployment rate in that area is much higher than the national rate, and always has been. But irony of ironies, the social safety net (such as it is in Alabama) provides just enough comfort that poor whites can get by without having to do such work. Mind you, "get by" is still incredibly impoverished, but in that neck of the woods expectations are much lower than most of the rest of the country.

Anyhow, I don't mean to argue with the notion that immigration has historically been used to suppress wages, and that it can contribute to greater income inequality. On the whole I agree with that--it historically has, even though I don't think it's a necessary outcome of immigration. But higher wages isn't always an answer. There are structural and cultural reasons that act as a barrier to natives (especially white natives) performing certain tasks, particularly in historically poor areas where both structural and cultural influences are exaggerated.

That said, maybe automation in this case would have been better than supplementing the unskilled labor pool. Maybe the wages paid to a few skilled machine operators would have been better for the community than the low wages paid to a large number of new manual laborers. It's all a very complex subject. What is certain is that there was no third alternative; higher wages for the manual labor was never gonna happen.

reply


On the whole, a Canadian citizen will be more promising in the U.S. Canadians speak English which is close to Standard American English; the cultures are more similar, and the level of poverty is much lower, meaning they're less likely to become dependent on social programs. If usefulness is measured in ability to contribute to the productivity of the nation as a whole, then Canadians are a better bet (knowing nothing else about the individual).

All else being equal though, I don't see how you could make the claim that the U.S. is engaged in favouritism between equally-promising Canadian and Mexican potential immigrants. Mexicans and Canadians both (technically) need to get permits to work in the U.S.

reply


All Canadiens don't speak English. A lot of people only speak Spanish in the US.

reply


The Québécois were estimated in 2011 to be about 43% functionally franco-anglo bilingual; seems they're becoming more so year over year, the estimate was about 41% in 2006. About 8% of Québécois have English as their mother tongue. 5% of Québec doesn't even speak French, granted some of those will be allophones and illiterates.

reply


So how many Canadians do we have picking strawberries in California?

Who do you think is better for controlling the US inflation rate?

reply


There are plenty of Mexican illegal immigrants in Canada, probably helping with our huge pulse crops.

Anyway, there's no point in enhancing the productivity of U.S. domestic agriculture. It is incredibly productive and food is incredibly cheap at the wholesale level. If it becomes a bit more expensive at the wholesale level, I doubt that will shift the consumer price all that much. The people who would have more trouble affording food would also have higher mean income, since they would be more likely to be employed.

reply


There's no university drawing that line.

Selective schools don't need to, less selective schools don't want to.

reply


There are many alternatives if you are denied from a university, such as applying to a different university or learning online instead. There is only one America

reply


Well there are other countries, contrary to popular belief. With your logic, the answer would be to emigrate somewhere else. But I think that's not the point.

reply


there are many other countries. so, there is choice for poeple emigrating.

reply


Far from enough. If each city in the world was its own country, maybe.

On top of that, people are born in a random country leading to very unfair [dis]advantages.

reply


Yes, but America is one of many "countries". If you want to extend the example to universities, then you have to compare America to say "Harvard". Potential students always have the chance to go to other universities, some with definitely lower standards of entry. Same goes for America and other countries.

E.g. I wasn't smart enough to get a fancy scholarship and entry to a top-tier American university? But, I sure was able to get into a good university in a third-world country. Options are available! America is not the only answer out there, so to phrase it as if America has the sole responsibility of fixing the world's problems is kind of one-sided.

reply


universities have limited classrooms and labs to fill. A country is not limited.

reply


Of course a country is limited. Limited territory, limited resources.

reply


https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2016/06/the-gra...

reply


Most immigrants pay more taxes than they owe. In other words they add resources rather than cost them.

reply


How is this a useful statement?

It was common for dysfunctional parents to teach racism in the 1960's -- but parroting back this statement of fact didn't end racism. Simply stating "universities do it" isn't helpful, unless you're indicating where you'd like to start affecting change.

People need to be accountable to "the better angels of our nature" in order to affect useful change.

reply


This article is protesting the idea of further limiting H1-B visas. Presumably most if not all H1-B recipients are "useful". The problem is that there is a massive amount of H1-B abuse, mostly on the part of the employers bringing them over here. Large, cut-rate contractors such as Infosys have abused the system to profit at the expense of Americans and highly qualified legal immigrants alike. Evidence of abuse is everywhere. Here are just a few examples:

http://www.infoworld.com/article/3004501/h1b/proof-that-h-1b...

http://abcnews.go.com/Business/top-10-companies-request-visa...

https://www.nytimes.com/2015/11/11/us/large-companies-game-h...

Legislation is needed to reform the system. I would be in favor of expanding the program if the widely abused loopholes were taken out.

reply


> One of the basic premises of anti-immigrant policies is that you can somehow influence the ratio of "useful" vs "not-useful" immigrants.

That's actually one of the basic premises of pro-immigrant policy, too (perhaps even moreso than anti-immigrant policies.)

Actually, anti-immigrant groups favoring a hard closed door with little attempt to distinguish useless from useful are probably more significant among the anti-immigrant side than the opposite I idea,puren-source with little attempt to distinguish, is on the pro-immigrant side.

reply


Don't most countries implement some sort of merit-based immigration? "We want educated people with degrees from this age range?".

Don't employees do that as well - "we want people with these qualifications"... is that terribly wrong?

reply


Yes, almost all countries have that kind of rules, with varied degrees of success. You don't really notice before you move to live in a different country.

reply


Are you also against interviews or technical tests while hiring people? Do you suppose that jobs should be offered on a first-come first-serve basis, or through a lottery, since number of applicants would be higher than number of positions?

reply


> One of the basic premises of anti-immigrant policies is that you can somehow influence the ratio of "useful" vs "not-useful" immigrants.

I think there is a very strong correlation to 'documented' vs 'undocumented'.

"Science vs" had a great episode on immigration that talks specifically about the difference in these groups: https://gimletmedia.com/episode/immigration/

reply


> you can somehow influence the ratio of "useful" vs "not-useful" immigrants.

I'm sure it's possible to do it, if you take a narrow enough view of 'usefulness', e.g. 'usefulness' = measurable economic productivity. You can screen out people with expensive preexisting medical conditions, people who cannot work, etc., and that will obviously raise the average productivity of immigrants. But it's immoral. Rich host countries are poaching productive individuals while selecting against people who are most in need of help, leaving them to be taken care of by their (usually) poorer country of origin. The fair thing to do would be to accept a random sample of would-be immigrants.

reply


> The fair thing to do would be to accept a random sample of would-be immigrants.

Why? You appear to be making an argument that a sovereign nation has a moral obligation of care for another sovereign nation as a penalty for their success. What is your rational basis for believing that the US should take in immigrants that are unable to contribute to our society?

I'm generally pro-immigration, but this type of argument stinks of an insidious combination of American exceptionalism and white guilt. What makes you think someone who is unable to be productive and needs care is better off immigrating to a wealthy foreign country rather than staying in their home country? In their home country they have shared culture, family, and a social system that allows subsistence living more easily. Someone like this coming to the US would be faced with language barriers, likely homelessness, and an immediate need to rely entirely on the government as they'd have no other support system. I'd argue if they're trying to immigrate to a wealthier nation for other reasons they'd be better served going to Northern Europe, not the US.

reply


I didn't mention the U.S. I'm not American.

> they'd be better served going to Northern Europe, not the US

You're right, for most people, there are better places to migrate to than the U.S.

> You appear to be making an argument that a sovereign nation has a moral obligation of care for another sovereign nation as a penalty for their success

A sovereign nation is not a natural kind. What is your basis for believing that humans have a moral responsibility to care for humans on one side of a political line, but not the other side?

What coherent moral framework leads one to conclude that we should care only for compatriots?

> What makes you think someone who is unable to be productive and needs care is better off immigrating to a wealthy foreign country rather than staying in their home country?

That's for them to decide. The discussion is about letting would-be migrants in, not yanking people out of their home countries against their will. If they are trying to migrate it must be because they think they will have a better life in the host country. I wouldn't presume to know better than them.

(To reiterate, I said accepting a random sample of immigration applicants, not taking in a random sample of the population.)

reply


> Rich host countries are poaching productive individuals while selecting against people who are most in need of help

I'm not sure that "poaching" is the right word. The US isn't seeking out potential immigrants and trying to entice them to come here, but that's what "poaching" suggests to me. Rather, it's just trying to filter those who have already established on their own a desire to come here.

reply


I don't know about the US. I know Canada has a history of running targeted ad campaigns in South Africa and elsewhere, to get doctors to immigrate (while simultaneously complaining about locally-trained doctors leaving to get better paid jobs in the US).

Not the best source but it's what I could find on Google:

https://www.thestar.com/opinion/columnists/2007/02/05/the_et...

reply


> But it's immoral. Rich host countries are poaching productive individuals while selecting against people who are most in need of help, leaving them to be taken care of by their (usually) poorer country of origin.

I'm failing to see how these economics work. Host countries have an incentive to acquire productive individuals. And subsequently they have a negative incentive to acquire those 'most in need' (need metric assumed).

A rough attempt to try and square up the two has me thinking we need two immigration systems. One that treats immigration as an altruistic endeavor, and another that treats immigration as an economic endeavor.

> The fair thing to do would be to accept a random sample of would-be immigrants.

I couldn't disagree with this more. Even with pretending that fairness is a thing, I have to argue that the 'most fair entry path would be some form of earning entry by establishing the criteria up front. Much the same as public universities do in the US.

reply


>"The fair thing to do would be to accept a random sample of would-be immigrants."

All points aside, isn't that exactly what the US is doing with the Green Card lottery system? It's entire mandate is to "increase immigrant diversity", by giving countries with low immigration to the US preferential counts towards the lottery.

>"But it's immoral. Rich host countries are poaching productive individuals while selecting against people who are most in need of help, leaving them to be taken care of by their (usually) poorer country of origin."

You know what is actually immoral? Forcing individuals that want to make a better life for their children, into staying in a country that "needs help" and they want to get out of. The world is not some giant "experiment" for you to optimize and fix. Let people leave and go where they want, and if you want to prevent people from coming into your area, well then let the majority current residents decide.

reply


> You know what is actually immoral? Forcing individuals that want to make a better life for their children, into staying in a country that "needs help" and they want to get out of.

But that's also true of would be migrants who are most in need of help. In either case you are 'forcing' someone to stay in their home country. The question is, if you don't have an open border policy, which of the would be migrants will you "force" to stay in a rotten country? The sick, elderly, under-educated, or the able-bodied, educated, rich, etc.

> Let people leave and go where they want

Yes absolutely.

> if you want to prevent people from coming into your area, well then let the majority current residents decide.

The controversial question is what constitutes 'your area'. Depending on who you asks it's anywhere from your neighborhood to the entire Earth. Depending on your take on that you could conclude that you have a legitimate right to kick people out of your street or that we should adopt an open border policy worldwide.

reply


> One of the basic premises of anti-immigrant policies is that you can somehow influence the ratio of "useful" vs "not-useful" immigrants.

This is exactly what the study shows is not just possible but easy in screening by nationality. Think about US immigration statistics by country (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_to_the_United_Stat...): you'll see lots of Central and South American countries. Now take a look at what the study finds (http://nfap.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Immigrants-and-Bi...):

"The leading country of origin for the immigrant founders of billion dollar companies was India with 14 entrepreneurs, followed by Canada and the United Kingdom with 8, Israel (7), Germany (4), China (3), France (2), Ireland (2) and 12 other countries with one entrepreneur.2

India: 14

Canada: 8

United Kingdom: 8

Israel: 7

Germany: 4

China: 3

France: 3

Ireland: 2

Armenia: 1

Azerbaijan: 1

Argentina: 1

Egypt: 1

Holland: 1

Iraq: 1

Norway: 1

Russia: 1

Singapore: 1

South Africa: 1

South Korea: 1

Uzbekistan: 1"

Does this look remotely like current US immigration? It does not. (Hey, you know what countries I don't see on that startup founder list? Mexico, Philippines, Vietnam, El Salvador, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Jamaica, Colombia, Haiti, Honduras, Peru, Ecuador...) If you were building a model to predict startup founding by nationality and personal details like IQ or ethnicity (no prizes for guessing what ethnicity that 1 South Africa founder is, or what religion that 1 Iraqi founder is), and designing immigration policy around that, it would look nothing like what has gone on for decades.

Using startup founders as an argument for the status quo of illegal immigration is a deeply dishonest bait-and-switch piece of equivocation (see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallacy_of_division ) and it makes my teeth grind every time I see someone go 'did you know 50% of startup founders/CEOs/scientists are immigrants?' Justify it on its own merits, don't pretend that Indian brahmins and Israeli Jews' accomplishments have anything to do with not building a wall along the Mexican border!

This is a very similar fallacy as the 'US has only 5% of the world population, therefore it only has 1 out of 20 of the best researchers/programmers/entrepreneurs' (most recently seen on Paul Graham's Twitter). This is not remotely the case because of differing health & political & economic & scientific development & mean IQ, and the further out on the tail you go (such as 'best programmers in the world') the more lopsided the global distribution becomes - much the same way that women make up 50% of the population but do not make up 50% of people over 7 feet tall or the NBA.

reply


There are a lot of other businesses outside the startup bubble.

> Immigrants are found to have higher business ownership and formation rates than non-immigrants.

https://www.sba.gov/content/immigrant-entrepreneurs-and-smal...

And let's go ahead and ignore just how unfair Manifest Destiny was to begin with and even more recently Mexican Repatriation.

reply


Your reference is irrelevant because it doesn't break down by country and you are pulling exactly the equivocation BS I just demonstrated OP was doing. Please reread my comment if you don't understand why you cannot justify current immigration policy by pointing at immigration averages or totals without reference to country.

reply


The statistic from SBA includes _ALL_ immigrants, including those you seem to despise.

reply


> Hey, you know what countries I don't see on that startup founder list? Mexico, ...

Looking at >$1B businesses only, as this story does, presents a rather skewed perspective. Per Fiscal Policy Institute "there are nonetheless more small business owners from Mexico than from any other single country... Immigrants born in Mexico make up 12 percent of immigrant small business owners, followed by immigrants born in India, Korea, Cuba, China, and Vietnam." http://fiscalpolicy.org/immigrant-small-business-owners-FPI-...

reply


But 26.9% of immigrants in the US are from Mexico (as of 2015), which dwarfs the next largest country of origin India at 5.5%. Furthermore, the Mexican fraction was even larger in the past.

http://www.migrationpolicy.org/programs/data-hub/charts/larg...

reply


Another insidious equivalence of equating immigration policy geared towards unskilled, illegal immigrants with immigration policy in general.

Let the downvotes begin.

reply


It's pretty clear that actual immigrants seem to equate them pretty well.

It's why Asian-Americans went from being part of the Republican base to overwhelmingly voting Democratic.

reply


I'm pretty sure that has more to do with Trump making veiled mentions of building internment camps again. People who have either lived through that or know someone who has rightly share a "never again" attitude. Clearly Trump's campaign had no interest in even remotely cultivating the Jewish or Asian vote.

reply


>Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane, it also seems to be counterproductive.

I think this is already subtly done with investor visas. They don't outright deny you obviously, but there are different lines to stand in depending on your usefulness to the country you're going to.

reply


There's also B, P, L, and other visa types. There's a lot of different lines to stand in depending on how useful you are and the temporaryness of your stay.

reply


With due respect to all, the concerns about immigration are not about immigrants taking the founder jobs, it's about taking the worker jobs.

reply


Pretty much anyone who pays more taxes than they cost could be considered "useful", which is not a hard thing to accomplish and therefore a strong argument for allowing a lot more immigration.

In other words one of the basic premises of anti-immigrant policies is nonsense.

reply


> Applying for immigrant visa of Canada under the Independent Class. Canada Immigration.

> This class has become very popular and also known as professional class or skilled worker class and the application is assessed based on a point system. An individual should make an application under this class if he/she wishes to come to Canada based on his/her qualification, work experience and knowledge of English or French language. [1]

Canada's doing just that.

[1] http://www.canadaimmigrationvisa.com/visatype.html

reply


I'm not sure what you're talking about. Just about every Western country legally favors immigration by the educated and successful. They use things like university degrees, job offers, published works, etc. to evaluate that.

reply


It is not about useful or not useful, it is about the holistic impact. A change to immigration policy will have a lasting impact for decades. As an exaggerated example, if you allowed no one in to the US the travel and tourism industries would be devastated, if you allowed everyone and anyone in to the US you would have reduced costs in some areas like child care, but increased costs in others like taxes to fund social services.

reply


>> It looks like every kind of screening of immigrants will deter the more desirable ones, as far as that determination is possible on their arrival at all.

I would say in the case of the US, just getting here requires a certain amount of motivation. Even the folks crossing the border from Mexico have to be rather motivated. Anyone coming from another country usually has to pay for transportation at the very least. When the country was founded, these challenges were much greater so I figure the US had the advantage of getting only immigrants above some level of motivation when it started - in addition to the other advantages it had.

reply


Are you against criminal records checks for immigrants?

reply


They already do that. You have to disclose any criminal records before applying for a US visa.

reply


Wonder how many birthright US citizens who support this "useful/not-useful" immigration filter would pass if it were applied to themselves.

reply


This reminds me of the quote: "Please accept my resignation. I don't care to belong to any club that will have me as a member".

reply


Which is a great point. The NEED for immigration and how to address it should be balanced with the NEED to develop the knowledge, skills and training of citizens. Importing labor because it's lacking doesn't address the problem of why it's lacking.

reply


Not many, but it doesn't matter. They are here under a different law.

reply


Doesn't really matter because they are legal immigrants.

reply


If you look at it from "most resourceful" it's fairly easy and as far as I remember to have read also how it's normally seen.

I.e. the US get 80% of the most resourceful immigrants while ex Europe get 80% of the least resourceful.

Will see if I can dig up the report.

reply


Immigrants are people whose lives matter. the should be given equal rights and equal value, because even if they are deemed "useless", their kids or grandkids might contribute to the future of humanity.

reply


You don't kill an immigrant when you refuse to give him access to a country. It has nothing to do with the future of humanity and everything to do with the future of the country.

(Edit: I am an immigrant. And of course immigrant lives matter. All human lives matter)

reply


And this matters because individual productivity is a log-normal distribution, like VC returns. As a country it's a good investment to invite millions of immigrants trying to find the next major inventor.

I suppose this also relies on national productivity being the product of, not the sum of individuals​ productivity.

reply


It seems to make that cuts the other way. What is the cost of integrating and potentially supporting a million immigrants compared to the return from one billion dollar startup? (Especially when we're talking a billion dollars of Monopoly money valuation versus day a billion in revenue.)

reply


Um, not much? Immigrants as a whole pay their way in the United States, have lower crime rates.

The revenue generated by Google, Chobani, and other companies is not "Mickey mouse" money. Not to mention that Microsoft and Google both picked immigrants to be their leaders.

reply


I'll assume you're talking about Brin when including Google in your post. He was 6 years old when he came to America. Maybe that is what is important. Did anyone pull stats on the value of companies started by immigrants who came to America already fully grown?

reply


Right so if his parents did not move he would've entered US by himself at 6, same thing for Jobs.

reply


Excellent point. If you include first generation immigrants I'm sure the impact of immigrants is even greater.

reply


I think he is referring to Sundar Pichai

reply


Sundar is just an employee who worked his way up through the ranks...he was not involved in founding Google.

reply


It doesn't "cost" anyone much. Immigrants pay for goods and services and provide labor, so they economy just ends up expanding. It's not like taking "too many" immigrants will make you poor because it cost too much. More likely the cost would be social and political rather than economic.

reply


You can't ignore the social cost of integrating and Americanizing new immigrants. You also can't brush aside the potential load in the social welfare system. The economic cost of immigration tends to be low, but that's partly because we mostly deny welfare services to poor immigrants. Having a class of people living here without a safety net, or being limited in your ability to expand the safety net for everyone is a bad thing, not a good one.

reply


The system is already setup to favor younger and healthy individuals with higher education. To get GC you have to pass medical exams including AIDS test and so on.

reply


OK then, what would your opinion be of tripling the number if H1B, and drastically reducing all other immigration programs at the same time, so the total amount of immigrants stays the same?

reply


I'm not a fan of central planning. The market is usually more efficient at deciding what jobs are useful.

reply


We are already centrally planning immigration.

Changing the numbers around on our existing centrally planned system doesn't make it any more or less centrally planned.

reply


It appears we are using different definitions of "central planning". To the degree that the bureaucracy dictates who is allowed to immigrate, when, and for what purpose, the bureaucracy is planning the economy.

If your proposal is not affecting who arrives and for what job, then what's the point of it?

reply


Immigration Program X that already exists allows 100k with qualities Y.

Immigration Program A that already exists allows 200k with qualities B.

This is the state of the current world. We have an existing bureaucracy that dictates who is allowed to immigrate, and when.

Make change C so that Program X allows 250k, and Program A only allows 50k.

Change C is not changing the amount of government bureaucracy. We already had the bureaucracy! We were doing the centrally planning already, and making change C does not make it any more centrally planned, because it was already centrally planned.

Imagine a government run factory already exists. Now imagine making a change to the government fun factory. This change is not ADDITIONAL central planning, because it was already a government run factory.

reply


Ok. So wouldn't it be better then to simply put a cap on the number of immigrants per month and not screen them for characteristics beyond criminality?

We could cut bureaucracy and improve economic efficiency at the same time! I'm a small-government guy.

reply


Sure, but let's say there are 10X the number of applicants compared to the cap.

How do you choose which ones?

If you put on any cap, you are picking and choosing.

Personally, I'd sort by salary/expected taxes.

reply


Randomness is a reasonable policy until proven inferior. It's efficient and ensures no systematic failure. I'd prefer an experiment comparing any selection strategy against randomness before using that strategy. Even then, it'd be helpful for future experiments to continue to use some random selection indefinitely.


It would be interesting to have baseline federal standards and then let states handle some immigration decisions, actually. In Canada the provinces can do that (so e.g. Quebec can fast-track you for citizenship for speaking French). In Switzerland it is basically all at the Cantonal level.

reply


That'd require some better surveillance to ensure an immigrant permitted in one state does not work in another. I'm not sure that's constitutional, though it is quite practical.

reply


You could just make it for employment visa based on the employer. (or edu visas based on schools there). In most of those cases you already trust the employer to some extent, and can rely on audit and heavy penalties to deal with fraud after the fact. You would be doing the important anti-criminal/anti-terrorist screening to a consistent national standard.

It wouldn't be the full immigration system -- it would just be nice for states to have some role. There already are incentives to recruit doctors to work in underserved areas.

reply


So far it's worked out, I think.

I'm not talking about a billion dollar startup, but trillion-dollar technology. Think Manhattan project, not WhatsApp.

reply


> Think Manhattan project

So established scientists from Western countries?

reply


Even if that's the only group that's worthwhile, bringing in the rest of the world is like a loss-leader at a retail store. Being friendly is good advertising.

reply


Don't comment about history you know nothing about.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2011/11/11/a-vet...

Edit: I apologize for the snark. As long as Hungary, Russia, Poland are counted as the West (and they generally are), then I agree with you.

reply


Perhaps you should comment on what exactly you find wrong with the original post. My reading is that your article is actually supporting the person you replied to.

"Why did the immigrant scientists succeed? Clearly these were some of the most highly-skilled people on earth but it was something more. Beyond their skills, Laura Fermi notes the unique characteristics and emotions that the foreign-born scientists brought to the atomic project: “The determination to defend America at all costs spurred the newcomers no less than the Americans, and the European-born may have come to this determination somewhat earlier than the native-born, driven by stronger personal emotions. The picture of their country under Nazi power in the event of a German victory was something the Americans could imagine only with difficulty.” That was not the case for those who had already seen their countries overrun."

reply


>I suppose this also relies on national productivity being the product of, not the sum of individuals​ productivity.

By that logic you can easily argue it's imperative to weed out those with productivity close to 0 (and below 1).

Great people inspire greatness, awfully people can bring their whole environment down. That's why ghettos are such a bad idea.

From your arguments alone I wouldn't be able to tell which side you are arguing for.

reply


Indeed it does. Criminals, polluters, etc. are a drag on the economy. However, that characteristic is not well-correlated with immigrant. It might even be anti-correlated.

I'm not against harsh penalties for criminals. I am not a fan of pretending to care about rehabilitation or deterrence, which clearly are not the purpose of our prisons. Let's call it like it is -- punishment and ejection from society.

I'm not arguing for immigration for ethical reasons, but purely out of self-interest.

reply


Yes,all the immigrants I know are hard-working people, more so on average than people born and raised here. "Are you willing to go through the current immigration process?" Seems to do a pretty good job of selecting productive individuals already.

As an aside, this is probably my last post on HN, reading the xenophobic and likely astro-turfed replies to this and other threads has really reduced the value of HN comments to me. Seems to be as an increasing problem in all online venues :(

reply


"Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane, it also seems to be counterproductive."

I'm sorry but this is totally unfair.

Nearly every nation has immigration criteria.

Canada, Australia and UK (non-EU) all have a 'points system' which definitely separates 'the useful' form the 'useless'.

Education, skill-set are key components.

I would argue language ability should be added to the list as it's the #1 predictor of integration. It's impossible to engage with a community that one cannot communicate with - and this will help a lot with those immigrants who are likely to be most marginalized (i.e. not the rich one's we are worried about). Language training should be a primary part of social support for newcomers.

"It looks like every kind of screening of immigrants will deter the more desirable ones"

No, this is not true at all. The most talented immigrants are entirely undeterred. The nations noted above are good examples of that.

"as far as that determination is possible on their arrival at all."

There is no 'determination' at arrival. The discriminating criteria are usually applied before immigrants arrive.

This doesn't preclude status for refugees and other family-class migrants either - you can have both.

Finally - I think looking at success rates of immigrants overall is a much better exercise than looking at a handful of billionaires, though the later does have value.

reply


>Apart from the idea of sorting people into useful and useless being inhumane

How do you think it would affect a country to suddenly have a very large amount of low-skill immigrants? How would the native citizens, the people by which their government is held accountable and to whose interests their government's purpose is to advance, be affected? The answer is probably that they would be very adversely effected, in which case however "inhumane" it is to sort people like this, it is also inhumane to do wrong by the native citizens who build the country that those immigrants would be living in. Immigration is not a human right, nobody has a right to immigrate anywhere and no country has an obligation to accept any particular person or group of people as immigrants.

reply


Whenever I see "Immigration" in the title, i think anti-Trump and get sad.

No one is trying to stop legal immigration.

Tech companies are mad because they are cracking down on H1-B Visa abuse. This is not a bad thing.

reply


Really? Than why so many leaked memos show that Bannon and Miller want to reduce family Visas for those already legally here? Why is Bannon and Miller's favorite novel a racist French book about Europe becoming less white? Why when Bannon was interviewed on radio he said he wanted to bring the numbers on legal immigration way down?

You're fooling yourself if you think this is just about undocumented Mexicans, Muslims, or H1-B abuse. There's way too much circumstantial rhetoric that's been said that indicates this is something more and we invite peril if we don't harshly Critique it.

reply


This. so much this. Forget leaks, just stuff he's said in public is alarming enough including the fact that he takes issue with the headline OP posted here [1]. The book he keeps quoting is 'Camp of Saints' and you described it in the nicest way possible[2]. This man sets the agenda for the president :|.

As an immigrant in America, if Bannon and Miller were removed, Trumps policies are not that much different from any other boilerplate republican.

[1] http://www.theverge.com/2016/11/16/13653490/steve-bannon-tru...

[2] http://www.slate.com/blogs/the_slatest/2017/03/06/steve_bann...

reply


>> if Bannon and Miller were removed, Trumps policies are not that much different from any other boilerplate republican.

First and foremost thing that is apparent about Trump's administration is the anti-globalist "america first" approach. It's not just the rhetoric either - he's acting on his promises of bringing american jobs back, addressing the trade deficit disparities, cutting down on the debt (US debt is down by almost 70 billion in the last 2 months) and so on.

This sets him apart not only from the Dems but also from the mainstream and rhino GOP which is why they publicly denounce him.

reply


First they came for the "Illegals"...

Rhetoric aside, as you pointed out, this is only the beginning. Authoritarians always need a scrapegoat to blame for "failed policies". Once one group is eliminated, on to another.

reply


> Authoritarians

Why do you think they are authoritarians. I don't get this.

The right in the US is about freedom. The left is the part of authoritarianism. The progressive left especially has incredibly tight control of freedom of speech. Everything they don't like is called hate speech, all discussions are shut down, and PC terminology means that it doesn't matter what you say anymore, if you accidentally choose the wrong words, you are finished.

reply


I think it's more accurate that both the extreme right and extreme left are the parties of authoritarianism, and the center is about freedom. Leftists want to police what you say, what you think, how you earn your living, and who you associate with. Rightists want to police what you believe, what you do with your body, what substances you inhale, and how you travel. Both sides would do well with a chill pill and the idea that people could be or believe differently than you without being a threat.

reply


> The right in the US is about freedom.

Except when it comes to a woman's right to choose, the freedom to assemble and protest, freedom from religion, freedom of the press, freedom of movement, freedom to use the bathroom associated with your gender, freedom to use drugs recreationally, or any other area of personal freedoms you'd care to name wherein - to be really, really generous - the right doesn't perform any better than the left.

reply


IMO boiling down the complexity of politics to a single axis is deceptive. Sure it makes it easy to find yourself on the map, but it really lends itself to a narrative of "ok here's US on the map. Over there is THEM."

IMO authoritarianism is totally orthogonal to right/left. It's clearly the case that members of both espouse changes that would limit our freedoms.

reply


Definition: favoring or enforcing strict obedience to authority, especially that of the government, at the expense of personal freedom.

I'm specifically referring to the current WH. It's authoritarian because it refuses to accept facts and wants to distort them to fit its own narrative. It will discredit the press if it does not "fall in line".

reply


What legal/government-imposed consequences have arisen from the type of speech you are talking about?

reply


this is also called the slippery slope fallacy.

reply


It's not a slippery slope when it's supported by evidentiary claims: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slippery_slope#Non-fallacious_...

reply


There is no list of examples long enough to get the gun control people to understand why none of the pro-gun people trust them at all. Why should evidence matter here?

reply


While I appreciate the recognition of the fallacy, just because the reasoning fits the template for a fallacious argument doesn't mean that it is. The slippery slope argument is only a fallacy if other evidence doesn't exist to suggest we're on such a slope.

There is historical precedent in this particular instance...

reply


it doesn't just work when it applies to bigots, it applies to everyone.

reply


This is also called history repeating/rhyming with itself.

reply


It's not when there's already evidence that we're slipping down the slope. We have verbal interviews of Steve Bannon's intent and philosophy and leaked drafts of policies aimed at slashing legal immigration by 50%.

Supporters of Trump and his policies go out of their way to try and soften and explain what he "really" means by saying to ignore what he or his advisors literally say. I think this is dangerously naive and the time is past giving the benefit of the doubt and sticking to rigid logical standards. This isn't philosophy class and this stuff poses real world dangers.

reply


I had to look this up :). But I would have to disagree on that. Trump/Bannon have a recorded history of anti-immigration, anti-muslim rhetoric. And they also took a pretty long time to openly call out against the antisemitism.

The Obama administration has deported many many illegal immigrants and yet I've never felt that way for them.

reply


this is also called the fallacy fallacy

There is ample historic precedent for regimes and loud minorities implementing agendas by first going after the easiest targets (jews, kurds,hooligans,illegal immigrants) then slightly generalising (disabled, kurdish supporters, all "potentially violent", immigrants in general) in some steps until the end goal (political opponents, political opponents, political opponents and...political opponents). Hence in this case, the slippery slope is a given and justified.

reply


Slippery slopes have happened before.

reply


First they came for the illegals but I didn't speak up because my 401k has been making massive gains and this whole administration has been awesome for me but I can't say that out loud in California because people are still imagining a reason to lose their minds while the checks and balances are working out as intended the whole time!

reply


And your 401k was up massively since Obama took office as well long before this current wave of anti-immigrant sentiment.

The market is up because of an irrational belief that Trump is going to enact the pipe dreams of the SeekingAlpha crowd with massive tax cuts that the Democrats are never going to approve.

Statistics show most likely there is going to be a big correction and a recession on Trump's watch. Never in the US's 200+ year history has it gone more than 11 years without a recession, check the NBER data.

So given the likely downturn in the markets when people realize that this stuff isn't going to be enacted, will speak up then because it's no longer "awesome" for you?

reply


Its only because the trough was so deep. Its hard not to have a massive gain during your presidency just after a crash.

To be clear, I think presidents have little to do with market moves. So they should not be accredited with gains nor blamed for falls.

reply


Nope. Let's give credit where credit is due. If it wasn't for Bush and Obama recognizing the problem and acting quickly to fix it, we could have had a crisis of much larger proportions. Now, I'm not saying they Personally fixed it. But they did recognize the enormity of the situation and actively took steps that helped remedy it.

reply


Decade long QE money machibe whoop whoop

Im well positioned for the bear market

reply


Given the current composition of Congress and appointees, checks and balances are hanging on by a thread at the moment. That is what has people worried.

reply


I know right, especially after Preet Bharara and all those judges got fired! Can't wait for this week's episode I'm on the edge of my seat

reply


> Than why so many leaked memos show that Bannon and Miller want to reduce family Visas for those already legally here?

From http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/1/14773298/mer...:

"Reforming the immigration system to be more “merit-based” is predicated on the idea that some of these slots are going to the wrong immigrants — immigrants who don’t have as much to give the US as the US has to give them. Proponents point to Australia and Canada — places that don’t have the American tradition of family-based migration, and that deliberately select for immigrants who are likely to contribute economically and assimilate culturally from the moment they arrive. In these countries, having a family member who’s already a citizen doesn’t guarantee you a spot as an immigrant yourself — having an advanced degree, being fluent in the language, and being able to support yourself (or have a job waiting for you when you arrive) matter as much or more."

Yes, Australia and Canada.

> Why is Bannon and Miller's favorite novel a racist French book about Europe becoming less white?

I could not find the quote from Bannon or Miller saying that "Camp of the Saints is my favourite novel"? Where can I find this?

> Why when Bannon was interviewed on radio he said he wanted to bring the numbers on legal immigration way down?

See http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/2/2/14472404/ste...

He is talking about H1-B visa abuse, just as the OP says.

"They get into graduate schools, they can’t get engineering degrees, they can’t get into graduate schools because there are all these foreign students, when they come out, they can’t get a job."

NOTE: "Foreign students". You do realise that by addressing this problem, he is helping all American citizens - who are all different ethnicities.

> You're fooling yourself if you think this is just about undocumented Mexicans, Muslims, or H1-B abuse. There's way too much circumstantial rhetoric that's been said that indicates this is something more and we invite peril if we don't harshly Critique it.

You, my friend, are reading fake news.

reply


Get your facts outta here. Can't you see people are trying to force a perceived threat based on their feelings here?

reply


This is the comment that takes the middle ground and explains to both of you that nothing is black and white and there are bad and good things about Trump's immigration agenda. His plans could actually be philanthropically motivated, but they are undeniably being prematurely spun into action without reasonable consultation from an array of experts and this is the source of most of its flaws. These flaws may or may not be too big to ignore, but without a panel of unbiased experts assigned to investigate the matter we are making an immature decision to support his impulsive strategy of setting policy.

reply


There's no false middle ground

We're dealing with an extremely xenophobic white house and need to unite against it.

reply


Not to mention the efforts being made to stop legal immigration based on asylum seeking [1]. The whole "we're only against ILLEGAL immigration" cry is phony and does not square with the actual actions and opinions of policy-makers and enforcers.

1: http://www.npr.org/2017/03/13/519662321/in-their-search-for-...

reply


What the book was actually about was the worry that the France was losing its national identity, the framework upon which it was built was Christianity. They want to preserve that identity. I don't think it's about skin color, but about shared cultural values that they found to be appealing and necessary. As it happens, white people were those people. You could easily reverse those roles with any other skin color.

This is a type of reaction that people have when faced with what they perceive to be a quick cultural change. Things to them were goo as they were, so changes present a threat to that stability. It's human nature.

reply


Yes, tribalism is human nature, and we have done very many ugly things to one another because of it. Much of modern advancement in civil liberties and human rights have come about because of the recognition that human nature is flawed and we need to act to fight our worse instincts.

I don't think we should sweep racism and xenophobia under the rug with the argument that "boys will be boys"

reply


>Yes, tribalism is human nature, and we have done very many ugly things to one another because of it.

We have also done as many ugly things to one another in order to build cross-national entities, like empires and communist-based internationalist mega-states.

>I don't think we should sweep racism and xenophobia under the rug with the argument that "boys will be boys"

Well, first let's not call the desire to maintain one's national identity "xenophobia", the same way wanting to have your own house and family, and live as you like there, and accept whoever you like, is not "strangerophobia".

reply


Yeah so let's regress to letting tribes in that don't support modern advancement and call anything otherwise bigotry.

reply


What is racist about not wanting things to change? This is a totally separate issue from racism. Calling it "boys will be boys" or "girls will be girls" is a gross oversimplification.

reply


When white people didn't want black people to use their water fountains, it was an existing status quo they didn't want to see changed.

You can justify anything by explaining away people'a xenophobia or bigotry by saying they didn't want change.

We just went through the same argument with gay marriage with people alleging great harm and the need to discriminate against gay people, causing greater harm to them.

I find great irony that people on HN who probably subscribe to ideas of dynamism and creative destruction and disruption as the life blood of innovation are defending cultural conservatism.

reply


Not wanting things to change itself is not racist, the methods to prevent change will of course be racist.

reply


Oh the conspiracy!

reply


It's not a conspiracy when we have this: http://www.npr.org/2017/02/07/513957928/republican-lawmakers...

reply


Issues of H1-B Visa abuse aside, I think this guy was trying to stop legal immigration: http://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/crime/kent-shooting...

I don't think articles like "Study: Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups" are all about anti-Trump, it's more like pointing out to the American public that immigrants are not a tax on the rest of society.

reply


Not true. 70% of Somalians in The Netherlands are still on welfare after 2 years. Most other Africans, most Middle-Eastern types etc all hover between 25 and 50%. In comparison, most Europeans hover around 1-5%. And this is from the CBS (Central Bureau of Statistics), which is a government institution.

https://www.cbs.nl/nl-nl/nieuws/2015/31/zeven-van-de-tien-so...

Edit: guys.. just read the link or come with rebuttals instead of this lame cop-out when facing the truth. I thought we are people of science and facts here?

reply


Does that count people legally barred from working (e.g. refugees)?

reply


No, they are former refugees ('voormalige asielzoekers').

reply


I am sure there are some who don't like any kind of immigration; however, I believe most Americans are only concerned with illegal immigration, so it really doesn't do much to sway public opinion to claim that immigrants are good for the economy, since nobody is denying that and it is irrelevant to the issue of illegal immigration. Most people are fine with immigration, as long as immigrants come in legally. For example, my wife is an immigrant and currently holds a green card, but both of us are against illegal immigration. It's best not to conflate the two.

reply


"Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States..." - https://www.donaldjtrump.com/press-releases/donald-j.-trump-...

Did you mean no one in the sense that no one knows healthcare is complicated?

reply


How many of those founders are muslims?

reply


Tons. Although I'm sure many aren't very religious

reply


> Whenever I see "Immigration" in the title, i think anti-Trump and get sad.

> No one is trying to stop legal immigration.

> Tech companies are mad because they are cracking down on H1-B Visa abuse. This is not a bad thing.

Trump allies in Congress are literally introducing a bill to cut legal immigration in half.

Whenever I see comments like this I get sad. The idea that the administration is only trying to stop "illegal immigration is just plain wrong. It's clear Steve Bannon sees successful immigrants, especially non white non Christian ones, as a danger. And as for Stephen Miller he literally broke up with a close friend because he was Latino.

Tech companies aren't just worried about profits, many are headed by immigrants and they're worried about an extremely xenophobic white house.

reply


No, Bannon has explicitly said he wants to reduce the number of ethnic minorities running tech companies. This is independent of their legal status.

reply


I think that needs a citation with a clear quote.

reply


I think he maybe referring to this:

Bannon responded: “When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think . . . ” he didn’t finish his sentence. “A country is more than an economy. We’re a civic society.”

http://www.theverge.com/2016/11/16/13653490/steve-bannon-tru...

reply


From the Verge article:

> While Bannon didn’t explicitly say anything against immigrants, he seemed to hint at the idea of a white nationalist identity with the phrase “civic society.”

That seems like a pretty big jump from him citing a common stat to Verge accusing him of calling for a white nationalist state. He didn't say anything close to that.

He may hold nationalist ideas where he wants more American's founding good companies domestically. But I'm not really seeing where he is calling for a white society or for an end of Asians starting companies? It could easily just as much imply that he just wants to see more Americans being successful founders in the US tech industry in addition to Asians?

From someone outside of the industry it may be a rational concern question to ask why there aren't more Americans starting those top companies? You can ask that and be concerned about that while not being characterizing the problem as Asians taking some fixed amount of jobs.

The insistence of people to fill in all the blanks of everything Steve Bannon doesn't say with some generic white supremacist viewpoint is really strange to me. Like there's an attempt to discredit any of his ideas by associating them with white nationalism. Usually by cherry picking statements and inventing a bunch of implied underlying meaning - that may or may not actually exist - to fill in the gaps until a narrative is complete. It's actually quite brilliant from a partisan character assassination perspective.

reply


Knowing that explicit white nationalism could be problematic, a white nationalist might speak in code. This is similar to the way someone might speak in code when discussing criminal activity, since it's illegal to surveil non-criminal discussion. The question in court is whether a reasonable person would interpret a conversation as normal speech or criminal code. "The eagle flies at midnight," is obvious code. Other speech is not so clear.

> It could easily just as much imply that he just wants to see more Americans being successful founders in the tech industry in addition to Asians?

First, Asians can be and often are Americans.

Second, why would Bannon bring up this point that more "Americans" should be successful founders? Is it that our schools are failing? No, because Asians attend the same schools. Ah, I've got it. Perhaps there's a cultural problem with white anglo-saxon protestants: anti-intellectualism and anti-education. Is that what Bannon is getting at?

reply


Knowing that explicit white nationalism could be problematic, a white nationalist must speak in code.

You have got to be kidding me. Ok, let me play along.

Xapata is clearly a white nationalist! How do I know it? He doesn't speak in white nationalist terms! Those white nationalists need to speak in code, so the evidence is clear!

reply


Not kidding at all. Was my comparison with drug-speak not clear? Let me try again.

Suppose I'm a nice girl. A guy just asked me if I was free to go to dinner tonight. I don't want to offend, so I say, "I'm sorry, I'm washing my hair tonight." The guy now has a conundrum. He can interpret the statement literally and ask if I'm free for dinner tomorrow night, or he can interpret it as that I do not want to eat dinner with him. Humans speak in codes and implications regularly.

In Bannon's case, we must decide what interpretation of his thought is the most plausible cause of his speech. I can come up with two options:

1. Bannon believes there's something hindering the ethnic and cultural majority from technological entrepreneurialism and we should address that problem.

2. Bannon believes the number of ethnic minorities achieving economic success will decrease the prevalence of the historically common culture. Being of that culture, he dislikes this trend.

Are there any other interpretations? What's the most plausible to you?

reply


>Knowing that explicit white nationalism could be problematic, a white nationalist might speak in code.

This is a terribly dishonest debating tactic.

reply


Yes, it's quite frustrating to try to discuss topics when people won't speak clearly.

reply


I meant on your part, obviously. Once you start assigning new meanings to other people's words you can make them into any kind of people you want.

reply


Not obvious at all. I thought we were sharing a frustration for the recent trend in politics to make implications rather than explicit statements.

I didn't think I was assigning new meaning, but only exactly what Bannon intended. I can, obviously, never be certain I've understood him correctly, so I just make my best guess. It's reasonable to expect that different people will make different guesses.

What is your interpretation of Bannon's words?


What a surprise, a request for citation of an outrageous anti-Trump claim results in an avalanche of irrelevant links.

reply


> outrageous ... irrelevant

The citation seems quite clear to me. Perhaps I'm missing something. Was Bannon not complaining about the number of ethnic minorities?

reply


A generous interpretation of Bannon would be that he simply wants to see more domestic workers founding successful tech companies. He might see these statistics not as a reason to get rid of ethnic minorities, but rather as a sign that something about American culture is discouraging Americans from entrepreneurism.

reply


Why would he not finish his thought to clarify that Americans are not as entrepreneurial as Asians? That seems like an easy thing to say if that's what he meant.

reply


It's possible he didn't think it needed clarification. This discussion took place within effectively a far-right echo chamber where everyone was already more or less on the same page. It's also possible he didn't even feel very strongly about this point to begin with and decided he didn't like it before even finishing his sentence. It's really impossible to say. During live, unscripted discussions it's very common for someone to begin a thought, decide they don't even personally like it while in the midst of saying it, and then cut themselves off.

reply


Steve Bannon quote:

"When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think [...]" he didn't finish his sentence. "A country is more than an economy. We're a civic society." [1]

[1] https://politics.slashdot.org/story/16/11/16/2331221/steve-b...

My problem with Trump administration rhetoric is there is this assumption that non-white == immigrant. Many Silicon Valley CEOs and entrepreneurs are second (or even third) generation Asian-Americans. And let's not forget the first generation Canadian or European founders. The fact that he singled out Asians in particular shows the undercurrent of racist ideology driving Bannon (the primary hardliner influencing Trump).

reply


This is the closest I can find:

“When two-thirds or three-quarters of the CEOs in Silicon Valley are from South Asia or from Asia, I think . . . ” Bannon said, not finishing the sentence. “A country is more than an economy. We’re a civic society.”

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/how-bannon-flattered...

reply


http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/steve-bannon-disgusted-a...

reply


Cant be any clearer http://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/11/steve-bannon-racist-c...

reply


>No one is trying to stop legal immigration.

I'll give you the benefit of doubt and believe that YOU are not trying to stop legal immigration. However, many are trying to stop immigration, some are against all immigration, some are against only those of a certain religion.

reply


The travel ban is 100% about stopping legal immigration.

reply


Visa is different from Immigration, technically speaking.

reply


Green card holders? Refugees? Migrants' family members?

Don't try to paper over or make excuses for the blatant racism espoused by the Republican party.

reply


> by the Republican party.

By some members of it, anyway. The Republican party is no more a united front than the Democrat party at the moment.

reply


As long as the Republican leadership stands with Trump, they're one and the same. The party in power does not get to separate themselves from the words and actions of the president or Congress.

If you don't feel that the actions of the Republican leadership represents your viewpoints, you are not a Republican. Republicans put Trump in power and are keeping Trump in power and they are directly responsible for anything that comes from that.

reply


Gosh, thanks for the correction. We wouldn't want to hurt the feelings of the racists' close allies and supporters, now, would we?

Supporting Republicans means supporting racism. This was made extremely clear during the 2016 election, and I don't see any Republicans scrambling to prevent the White House's blatantly racist policies since then. There are no more excuses, you are either a supporter of hate and bigotry or you are not a Republican.

reply


> Supporting Republicans means supporting racism.

This is patently untrue and statements like these are not helpful to the overall political situation that you're upset about. Demonizing your opposition in your rhetoric is divisive and causes reasonable people to shy away. One of the reasons the Democrats lost the elections almost across the board in 2016 was because of their insistence on divisive rhetoric. To win elections you need the reasonable middle that are registered to neither party, this voting bloc overwhelmingly voted Republican in 2016.

The conservative ideology is not racist. In fact, strong conservativism was a primary hallmark of support for things like the civil rights movement. Unfortunately the Republican Party is more authoritarian and corporatist than conservative these days. Regardless, many people are registered as Republicans who abhor racism and bigotry.

reply


It banned people with green cards. That is a ban on people who already immigrated legally.

reply


The F-1 visa is for education, but is often a step towards an H1-B, since it gives you enough time to work in the U.S. to get an internship/first job.

reply


"No one is trying to stop legal immigration."

You are misinformed:

"GOP Senators Move to Limit Legal Immigration

A pair of Republican senators are teaming up with the White House to introduce legislation to restrict legal immigration by slashing the number of visas and green cards available each year."

https://www.usnews.com/news/politics/articles/2017-02-07/sen...

reply


Stop != Limit

reply


"It simply tries to get a handle on 1 million immigrants coming here a year, virtually none of whom are coming here based on their employment skills or demonstrated economic need," he said. " I don't think our immigration system is working for working Americans."

How does it make sense to let people in who will not work or fulfil a need? How is this sustainable?

From http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/3/1/14773298/mer...:

"Reforming the immigration system to be more “merit-based” is predicated on the idea that some of these slots are going to the wrong immigrants — immigrants who don’t have as much to give the US as the US has to give them. Proponents point to Australia and Canada — places that don’t have the American tradition of family-based migration, and that deliberately select for immigrants who are likely to contribute economically and assimilate culturally from the moment they arrive. In these countries, having a family member who’s already a citizen doesn’t guarantee you a spot as an immigrant yourself — having an advanced degree, being fluent in the language, and being able to support yourself (or have a job waiting for you when you arrive) matter as much or more."

Family-based migration doesn't exist in other countries, and doesn't make sense.

There is a debate to be had here, but instead everyone is reading fake news headlines and confirming their biases.

Sigh.

reply


The first ban was most certainly not only illegal immigrants, it was legal immigrants such as green card holders and even on dual-citizens from a number of countries. Specifically, the first ban also banned permanent residents from a number of countries (i.e. greencard holders.) Note that permanent residents have to pay US taxes even on income back home, even if living overseas. They are very much legal residents that have committed quite a bit of effort (and usually also funds) into becoming legal residents.

Reference: "It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-gree...

reply


Refugees come here legally. The travel ban explicitly tries to stop them from doing so.

reply


For a while, they were keeping green card holders from re-entering the country, and entirely barred people with legal visas from entry. It's clearly not about legality. It's a capricious approach to policy, which seems the message that after spending years navigating the legal system, and uprooting ones entire life to move to the US, one can be turned away for no particular reason.

This has a huge impact on legal immigration, which will have an impact on business in this country, both as we look abroad for strong workers and innovators.

reply


How does this have a huge impact on legal immigration? There is not shortage people wanting to come to the US. (this is not a comment on the merits of the travel ban, only the effect)

reply


The Trump administration is trying to stop legal immigration. One way they are doing this is by reducing the number of refugees America accepts. This is a form of legal immigration that is being stopped, mainly by reducing it bit by bit.

reply


This is incorrect. Evidence suggests Trump wants to make what would now be considered legal immigration illegal (such as the Muslim ban).

Seriously, if you haven't gotten off the Trump train by this point you need to open your eyes.

reply


The only companies abusing H1-B visas are Indian outsourcing firms. The abuse though, is based on the eye of the beholder. From the outsourcing firm's perspective they are merely providing a service that is legally allowed in the market.

American companies aren't completely off the hook though, for example in WA, AT&T and T-Mobile don't hire many international students from universities, instead they prefer to bring in employees from HCL to work on H1-B visas.

reply


There's growing evidence [1] that even when used by american tech companies H1Bs are largely being used to suppress wages of technical laborers (us). From a purely economic perspective, if you could pay someone on an h1b $80k when it would cost you $120k to hire an american, why would you hire the american? Tech CEOs calling for more H1Bs has very little to do with their politics and morality and much more to do with reducing one of their largest costs (labor).

1: https://gspp.berkeley.edu/assets/uploads/research/pdf/h1b.pd...

reply


As much as I'd like to see it happen the Trump admistration has stated that H1B reform is not a priority. I doubt anything will come of it. Just more bait and switch.

reply


> No one is trying to stop legal immigration.

You know, except for all of the legal visas and green cards for Iranian citizens and citizens of the other 5/6 countries.

reply


I think you are confusing immigration with entering a foreign country.

reply


What do you think Green cards are used for?

reply


> No one is trying to stop legal immigration.

Serious question, what do you think the ban was?

reply


I assume what they really mean by Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups is that 51% of $1B+ U.S. startups have at least one immigrant founder, right? (as opposed to 51% of unicorn founders are immigrants)

reply


From what I've read of the report, the 51% were all 100% legal immigrants. Therefore I'm wondering what exactly is the news story here? Would the Wall Street Journal really lead with a headline "Legal Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups"? I really doubt it... and think the title is disingenuous because it implies the notion that all immigration is good. I don't buy that line of reasoning and I haven't heard any compelling arguments or seen any verifiable data to back that up.

I do think that America--and indeed any country--should allow for, and advocate, that the best and brightest from around the world be allowed to legally immigrate.

But I agree with what capocannoniere is implying, that no one builds that kind of success alone.

reply


> From what I've read of the report, the 51% were all 100% legal immigrants.

Anti-immigrant policies, including ones sold on rhetoric about illegal immigration, often include changes to reduce levels of legal immigration or erect new cosrs and/or procedural obstacles to it, so that people who were legal immigrants under the old system would be prevented or discouraged from legal immigration under the new system.

reply


I'm not aware of this being a variable worth considering. Can you please give me some specific examples so as to sway my opinion?

reply


As a replacement for the odd and misplaced response I posted earlier, consider the new Cotton/Perdue immigration bill said to be backed also by Trump. The Senate backers (and Trump) have been big attackers of illegal immigration and blamed engative job impacts on that source, but the bill would halve the number of legal immigrants annually, partially by eliminating several family-based visa categories.

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/07/politics/cotton-perdue-immigra...

reply


Two example policies (chosen because they were the first two in a Google search, and show contrasting approaches to the general issue, not, e.g., because of any special relevance of the two institutions):

http://registrar.calpoly.edu/content/stu_info/credit_byexam

http://admissions.utah.edu/apply/special-credit/challenge-a-...

reply


Hi dragonwriter... I've visited both links and neither of them seem to be related to immigration and how limits to illegal immigration impacts pathways for legal immigration.

Also I did a duckduckgo search (I don't use Google due to their TOS and my perception of their ethics) and could find nothing on the first page of results to support what you were saying which is why I asked.

Please advise.

reply


That...Was a mistake I somehow read your post as a reply to a different post of mine on a different thread. I have no idea how that happened. Since it's impossible to edit now, I'll replace (well, accompany since it can be deleted) it with a more relevant response.

reply


It also heavily depends on the definition of "immigrant". Uber is listed, for example. The two founders of Uber are Travis Kalanick (born in Los Angeles, not an immigrant) and Garrett Camp (born in Canada, resides in San Fransisco). Is Garrett Camp an immigrant? Sure sounds like it. But is that really in the spirit of "founded by immigrants"?

I am not arguing in favor of an immigrant ban in any way, I think it's a bad idea, but when a headline is trying to argue against the ban the president has put forward and lists people from Canada and South Africa... well I mean yeah they're technically immigrants, but they wouldn't have been banned by the policy anyway. Now, Arash Ferdowsi, Iranian co-founder of Dropbox, that's your success story. Unfortunately the number of billion-dollar startups with founders born in countries listed in the travel ban is far smaller so it'd make for a worse headline.

I feel the inclusion of people like Camp and Musk hurts the point the story is trying to make. We have tons of important people from countries affected by the immigration ban, and it'd be worth it to highlight those people rather than just any immigrant. The president has never called for banning all immigration from any country regardless of anything. So the argument is disingenuous.

reply


>Is Garrett Camp an immigrant? Sure sounds like it. But is that really in the spirit of "founded by immigrants"?

Yes, Garrett Camp is an immigrant. He just happens to be white and from Canada and is thus perceived less as "those other people" and more "American" because he blends in. If he came from Sudan would you consider him to be "more of an immigrant"? Your own comment implies this bias even if you didn't mean for it to sound that way.

reply


>Your own comment implies this bias even if you didn't mean for it to sound that way.

I see your point, but I disagree in this situation. If there was no context around the discussion, you'd be exactly right. But there is context, and the context is the immigration ban put in place by the president. That immigration ban excludes people from specific countries. This article was very obviously written to show how important immigration is as a way to counter the reasoning that bore the immigration ban, but I feel it cheapens the point when you include immigrants who are not part of the ban.

Basically, if the point of the article was just "immigrants are good", then yes, you're right. But since the point of the article is "this immigration ban is bad!", it makes sense to restrict the discussion to people from countries actually listed on the ban.

To put it another way, what if the article mentioned Canadian immigrants, South African immigrants, German immigrants, British immigrants.... but no Iranians? No Syrians. No Iraqis. The conclusion of the article could then be portrayed as "see? muslim immigrants don't do anything useful anyway! ban them!" For every immigrant you put in the article that isn't affected by the ban, the case for the ban becomes stronger. That's why I think we should limit our conversation to the context implied by the article's conclusion.

reply


> I feel the inclusion of people like Camp and Musk hurts the point the story is trying to make.

I think the point of the article still stands. The current immigration ban is limited to a handful of countries, but xenophobic bigotry generally extends towards anyone not born in the US.

reply


You think immigrants smart enough to co-found a billion dollar startup want to come to a country that hates the idea of immigration so much they want to build a wall they know won't work?

reply


Considering the amount of people who are against the idea of building an expensive US/Mexian wall in the US, even among people on the right (for financial, efficacy, etc reasons), I doubt immigrants would expect life to be much different in the US. Besides maybe Mexican immigrants who may join communities affected by policies limiting illegal immigration at the southern border.

At least from a cultural perspective for the majority of legal immigrants I'm sure day-to-day life isn't much different than before the wall plan. There are still more than enough good people in the US. Especially in urban areas where most immigrants end up.

As someone who has applied for an American Visa, my main concern would be more about the available Visas suddenly changing after I've established a life there. The process is quite complicated and stressful, and the T1 visa was the most common one for my type of work. For T1 you had to get it renewed each year.

That was a concern even in a pre-Trump US. The immigration policies there definitely need some work. And have for a long time. I was happy to see Trump saying he was looking at Canada's immigration policy (where I'm from) as a good example.

It will always be stressful for legal immigrants when the immigration policies are currently in political flux.

reply


I agree. My first instinct when reading the headline, sadly, is not to first find merit in the argument begin made but to question the true motivation for the argument being made.

The headline itself is somewhat disingenuous. It might as well read "51% of people who aggressively seek opportunity are highly successful." Now just swap out 'people' with 'immigrant' and use it to veil the actual motive. ... Disingenuous indeed.

A better way to make the argument would be to identify what these successful immigrants have in common and suggest that these attributes might be good filters for permitting immigration. But I suspect that the results would not validate the author's true motivations.

reply


Yes. "The research finds that 51 percent, or 44 out of 87, of the country’s $1 billion startup companies had at least one immigrant founder." http://nfap.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Immigrants-and-Bi...

reply


I would argue that the very act of immigration means you're getting a higher-than-average selection of a country's population. Immigrants, after all, are a self-selecting group. People who are willing to upend everything in their lives in order to better themselves and their families would seem, to me, to be quite well-suited for entrepreneurship.

The other reality is that traditional means of economic ascendancy in countries are often restricted to immigrants. Best example I can think of is the non-acknowledgement of certain foreign degrees in America.

reply


I'm appalled by the need for statistics showing how "useful" immigrants are.

Combating xenophobia should be a moral issue, not a utilitarian one.

I understand some people will not be swayed by moral arguments, but society doesn't seem to try anymore. Utilitarian arguments have become the default.

reply


When merely being a person gives you rights to government-issued finite resources, it has to be a utilitarian argument.

reply


You need to be a lawful permanent resident to qualify for any federal public benefits.

reply


Tell that to the emergency care centers that aren't allowed to turn away anyone or else they will not receive medicare reimbursements.

reply


That is literally the least we can do. Or would you rather we deny emergency medical treatment and let people just die? They do pay sales taxes, rent payments (they have to live somewhere) that go towards property taxes and the majority also pay into social security which they will never qualify for.

http://www.nytimes.com/2005/04/05/business/illegal-immigrant...

And by the way, many have kids that are Americans by birthright. So, I'm not sure what the benefit is to scapegoating the undocumented immigrant labor class. Maybe you can answer that.

reply


I'm just offering you counter arguments to the idea that the government doesn't give out resources to people. I'm sorry you can't handle one refutation without turning to emotional arguments.

Another is Fannie Mae subsidizing housing. Another is public school. Another is protection under the law. Another is all public road/land use.

The fact of the matter is that we have finite resources. And simply being a person inside the US's borders give you rights to these resources, and if we do not make sure that the return we get from the presence of the people we're letting in at least makes up the cost of bringing them in, then we are doomed.

reply


Speaking of emotional arguments, we're not all doomed.

Again, a lot of those public services are paid for through taxes immigrants do pay into, like property taxes, sales taxes, gas taxes, registration fees, and even income taxes. And again, their children are Americans by birthright so public education is an investment in Americans.

http://www.politifact.com/punditfact/statements/2016/oct/02/...

http://thf_media.s3.amazonaws.com/2013/pdf/sr133.pdf

We can argue resource allocation, entitlement programs but considering China has 1 billion more people with a land mass not much larger than ours, we're certainly not running out of space.

And if you gave them a pathway to amnesty it would be much easier to allocate entitlement programs and have common sense taxation.

reply


I don't know what to say other than chill out. You have completely hijacked the original thread with your ill-argued cliche talking points.

The original statement was "I'm appalled by the need for statistics showing how "useful" immigrants are." Mine response is that it's a necessary framework. I in no way gave any conclusions about what I believe is the result of thinking in that framework, but you seem to harbor some sort of prejudice that makes it so you've assumed what I think.

reply


>That is literally the least we can do. Or would you rather we deny emergency medical treatment and let people just die?

You implied that illegal immigrants consume no government resources / cannot be a utilitarian concern.

reply


"Combating xenophobia should be a moral issue, not a utilitarian one."

Equating 'pro immigration' with 'morality' is the rather problematic basis of your statement.

Many countries (most, in fact) do just fine without large scale immigration policies.

Many nations with immigration are struggling to cope.

Moreover, there are serious flaws with US immigration policy such that one could be opposed to it on that basis.

Very, very few people 'hate immigrants'. But significant numbers of people think it's inappropriate to have people sneaking across the border, without documentation or status, and others just don't support large scale immigration, or perhaps have other criteria.

reply


Therefore, we need unbridled in-migration of Hispanics and Arabs!

reply


I appreciate Matt Yglesias's snarky tweet[0]: "Depriving Americans of valuable founder opportunities". The lump of unicorns fallacy is a nice update to the lump of labor fallacy [1].

[0] https://twitter.com/mattyglesias/status/841305139440959488 [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lump_of_labour_fallacy

reply


The irony here:

Some people see studies like this and think, wow, think of how much we'd lose if we didnt let in immigrants. Our economy would be smaller, we'd have fewer jobs, etc.

Other people see studies like this and think, wow, only us locals should own, run, and be employed by these Billion-Dollar Startups. Bannon has explicitly noted this as a goal!

reply


Some of us even see studies like this and think, wow, I wonder how many ways you can make headlines by framing arguments deceptively to support a pre-conceived world view!

reply


People will always find ways of framing it into convenient political dichotomies. Only further blurring the much grayer reality of the situation. Which is why this article even made it on to the front page in the first place and why it should be flagged if it doesn't promote rational discourse.

reply


Nicely said :)

reply


Others think wow, we really need to bring citizens up to par with those we import.

reply


This sense of entitlement due to physical proximity of birthplace is completely arbitrary, ridiculous, and counterproductive.

Discriminating on nationality (which most had zero choice in, and was decided for them at birth) is the same as discriminating based on skin color or biological sex. It's just standard anticompetitive in-group/out-group fear-driven nonsense.

reply


Do you argue that culture and community can never have a geographically component?

reply


But companies use anti-competitive practices to their great advantage...

reply


It's not about birthplace. People mostly don't care where the baby was born, they care how it was raised. It's really about culture. Birthplace, nationality and skin color just happen to be good indicators for culture.

reply


If you want world prosperity this isn't a simple issue at all.

Why should the richest country in the world get richer by taking the best and brightest who could have helped elevate their own countries? Isn't this just contributing to a world stratification of wealth?

reply


Yeah, to me it just seems like another way an unbalanced economy slides into alignment with the power rule of 20% of the world's population containing 80% of the wealth. It's not healthy to base your immigration policies on how financially well-off and easily gentrified each applicant is. Not healthy for anyone but the financial elite.

reply


A link to the study for those without WSJ subscriptions: http://nfap.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/Immigrants-and-Bi... [PDF]

reply


The linked study has one "key finding" that "The billion dollar startup companies with an immigrant founder excel at job creation" but I don't see anything in the study to indicate how the job creation at these immigrant founded companies compares to "non-immigrant" founded companies. The provided data appears to just be a table listing how many jobs were created at these companies with no mechanism for relative comparison.

Does anyone know of existing evidence to support this claim?

reply


this study is bullshit, don't bother

reply


What percentage of all startups are founded by immigrants? If it's on the order of 51%, you can't rule out the possibility that this number just reflects the base occurrence rate of immigrants in the "population" of all startup founders.

reply


Good studies must discuss denominators as well as numerators. The 51% is misleading. What would be important to know is how many immigrants were founders with a denominator of how many founders were there.

Moreover, there is some (wrong) assumption that an American could not have been a founder in place of the immigrant founders of a similar company.

H1-B visas were created for the intent of not displacing Americans but rather filing jobs for which Americans do not have the skill.

Americans have skills for almost all of the jobs that are filled with H1-B visas. There should be a independent committee that verifies that there are absolutely no Americans available for each individual job.

reply 


  The 51% is misleading. What would be important to know is 
  how many immigrants were founders with a denominator of 
  how many founders were there.
The statistic here is: "51% of unicorns had at least one founder who was born in another country". Palantir, for example, is included as an "immigrant-founded company", which it is, but Peter Thiel (Germany) is one of five co-founders. So with a subset of one company, only 20% of founders were immigrants.

reply


Could be true but looks just as bad. If 51% of all startups are founded by a tiny minority of immigrants relative to the general population, then why the hell do we want to keep these people out?

reply


I don't think that'd counter the author's point.

reply


No, but it changes it.

reply


Good study and all, but I think it misses the point of the current sentiment in the US. Regardless, yes, immigrants are more likely to found businesses than natives. Whether or not their businesses become billion dollar startups because of their efforts or venture capitalists is another question, but yes, they help the economy (As much as those who are a drag on it? Who knows).

I wrote a lengthy post about the effects of immigration recently, so here's I'll just focus on the issue of human capital.

Immigration creates a situation for rich countries to be able to draw from a much larger pool of talent than they otherwise would since they take talent from other countries. This is a great situation for the host country, and devastates developing economies. It's basically colonialism all over, except instead of stealing physical commodities you're stealing human capital.

Relevant article: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_capital_flight

And of course, there are negative effects in the host country, namely that there's more competition for jobs, which can drive wages down, eliminate some jobs for natives altogether, etc... The hope is that this effect is offset by the job creation effect, sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. The US rust belt certainly doesn't seem to be gaining much, but other areas are.

Anyhow, the whole point of this is that there's well known pros and cons to immigration. It's not all pro, nor all con. You need to ask exactly what you want the end-game to be - not just for the US, but for the world. Human capital flight is the single biggest obstacle to development for the third world. At the same time, it allows the west to gather all the brightest minds in the world to maintain its hegemony. What's more important - maintaining a dominant place in the world, or more equal development that doesn't leave anyone behind? (I mean, I know the answer - we're willing to destroy countries who go against western hegemony and simply absorb the migrants)

reply


> Human capital flight is the single biggest obstacle to development for the third world.

Citation needed.

reply


There's a million studies done about it. Also, the Wiki link I posted contained lots of links and references.

Anyhow, here's one: http://siteresources.worldbank.org/INTAFRREGTOPTEIA/Resource...

Quote from it: Weakness in human capital and particularly skill deficiency is a drag on investment and growth in Africa. Progress in overcoming shortages of skilled and trained manpower seems to be disappointingly slow, despite substantial resources devoted by both governments and donors to this effort during the last three decades (OED, 1994). This deficiency is sustained at the same time that Africa is losing a very significant proportion of its skilled and professional manpower to other markets and increasingly depending on expatriates for many vital functions.

Edit - here's another: http://www.sesric.org/files/article/491.pdf

Relevant quotes:

OIC countries face multiple challenges in achieving their development goals and reducing the gap with developed countries; one of the main challenges is the plight of human capital flight or what is known as brain drain.

In recent times, brain drain has been exacerbated by globalization which has increased people mobility across country boundaries (see Iredale, 2001; Shenkar, 2001; Stalker, 2000). Furthermore, the internationalization of professions and professional labor market has led to an increase in the level of mobility and thus brain drain as documented in the works of Carr et al. (2005) and Iredale (2001)

Like I said, this is a well known, well understood phenomenon. Hell, a generation ago the Canadian government was trying to stop brain drain to the US since it was a drag on growth.

Edit2

http://web.pop.psu.edu/projects/help_archive/help.pop.psu.ed...

A little more academic (ie. more math-y and economics-y).

reply


I was trying to gather more information, not debate.

But now that you mention it, none of those citations support your hyperbole that human capital flight "is the single biggest obstacle". They all refer to it as "a" problem, or "one of the main."

reply


Sorry, I'm just jaded (seems any statement on the internet is met with "source please").

Anyhow, it's not politically popular to state such in today's climate, but it is the largest impediment to development. We could also add war, famine, and a lack of institutions, but those are arguably caused by a lack of development and lower human capital. It's not exactly a politically correct thing to say but, if all the educated people move away from a country, who's left to rule it?

Anyhow, lots of sources list corruption, inequality, human capital flight - my opinion is based on both my education (in economics) as well as my experience.

reply


A 250 years study found that immigrants and their descendants founded 100% of any U.S. business

reply


None from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan or Yemen.

reply


You mean like Steve Job's biological father, who was/is a business owner in America?

reply


> You mean like Steve Job's biological father, who was/is a business owner in America?

You mean like his father who abandoned him?

reply


Doesn't change his ancestry.

reply


I was unable to get past the paywall (with the web option) but I'm wondering if race and inherent privilege that comes with it is considered in the study.

reply


Wouldn't it be more useful to see the percentage of total startups- and even better, the percentage of GDP created by these startups? That would seem to include key measures such as job creation, etc. Simply measuring the percentage of giant companies doesn't seem as useful.

reply


Wait a second.

You can come to the US, start a company, employ yourself, and support your own h1-b?

reply


No. You cannot apply for your own H1B. This memo should be useful.

https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/USCIS/Laws/Memoran...

reply


incorrect. That changed recently https://www.washingtonpost.com/national/on-immigration-a-ste...

reply


Usually, a VC or other American investor sponsors the visa.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2016-02-10/how-tech-...

reply


This is true but it needs perspective, and I am by no means anti-immigrant. I'm actually a pretty open border person, and am 100% against Trump's proposals (though perhaps there are some instances of H1B being abuse [see Disney].) However, this study should have a big caveat, for starters there are significantly more tax benefits for starting a business if you are an immigrant. Secondly, immigrants don't have entrenched interests or preoccupations that would otherwise give them a very high opportunity cost to starting their own business. So the start-up industry is a bit skewed in favor of immigrants naturally.

I would love for us to equal the playing field, not by blocking immigrants, but by leveling the field on tax benefits and subsidies (ideally getting rid of subsidies and flattening the structure) and have reforms that lower the opportunity cost of all Americans that allows them to start their own business. There are way more reforms needed too outside of that, which everyone already has to deal with in regards to starting a business.

So, imo, the complaint or point here shouldn't be that immigrants are better, or Americans are worse or there's only so much of the pie etc...it should be that we need reforms that makes it easier for everyone to start a business.

reply


Can you please share the details on the tax benefits? I am an immigrant and have started and sold companies and I didn't find any tax benefits.

reply


I should clarify, there's no -direct- tax benefits. It's largely to do with capital (immigrants generally pool capital better) which they can write off for years. Most Americans don't put up as much personal capital. There are also grant programs and guaranteed loans which immigrants can utilize which regular citizens generally don't have access to. Though on a whole the raising of capital is similar.

reply


> for starters there are significantly more tax benefits for starting a business if you are an immigrant.

What, specifically, are you referring to here?

I think a pretty easy explanation for the difference is that, almost by definition, if you are an immigrant you are someone who is uncomfortable with the status quo, and you are going to take a considerable risk to change it. It's not surprising those people would also be more inclined to be an entrepreneur than your average person.

reply


> for starters there are significantly more tax benefits for starting a business if you are an immigrant.

For example? Legal US immigrants pay the same taxes as everyone else.

> Secondly, immigrants don't have entrenched interests or preoccupations that would otherwise give them a very high opportunity cost to starting their own business.

One of the most popular routes to US [legal] immigration is via family, which naturally leads to preoccupation. Your notion of who immigrants are is very skewed.

reply


A bunch of folks on this forum love to bash the H1B visa. But that visa is not so new - this is how America has always filled her need for labor. Please take a few moments to read about "indentured servants" - immigrants from Britain and other parts of Europe who came to the US in 1800s. They were required to serve 5 to 7 years working in fields. After that they were given land and free to work for themselves. The H1B visa has similarities. Guess what is the duration of stay for a H1B visa? 6 years. During this time they are pretty much tied to the company that sponsored their visa. After that they are given the green card, which lets them work for any company.

http://www.encyclopediavirginia.org/Indentured_Servants_in_C...

reply


Wait, are you seriously, non-ironically using the similarity of the H-1B to indentured servitude as your basis for suggesting that people are wrong to bash the H-1B?

reply


Yes. I am non-ironically suggesting exactly that. Indentured servitude emerged as a solution to a socio-economic need in a bygone era, like the H1B does now. Neither is a perfect system, and all stakeholders concerned - the company, the employee, competing employees, society - get some benefits, some pain. But overall, American society is the net beneficiary of the education, skills, and entrepreneurial drive that immigrants bring with them (circling back to the original topic). Want proof? Look at the America today that was built by the ex-indentured servants and their descendants.

reply


> After that they are given the green card, which lets them work for any company.

Not for Indians, like me, who are waiting in line for 10+ years due to per country cap.

reply


And the amoutn of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups founded by illegal immigrants?

reply


Some of these entrepreneurs actually abused their visa, so technically, even tech founders often are illegal immigrants.

reply


If you go back far enough, immigrants or children of immigrants founded likely 99% of US companies. Is this really surprising given the US is a almost entirely a nation of immigrants?

reply


I'd be careful with this information. It did not serve German Jews in the 30's very well to emphasize the fact that they had become important elements of media, finance and science. Instead of showing appreciation, there was a backlash by Germans who felt they were being excluded from these things. It's even easier to see how that same misguided victim sentiment could be applied to immigrants "taking" the opportunities to create and own tech from American.

reply


your point is relevant but I think you're missing the conclusion that first comes to my mind. when dealing with revenge-driven mobs of ignorant bigots, there is NOT rational argument that can persuade them. this is implied by your statement and I agree.

what is to be done though?

the only historically proven thing a person in a potential victim class (such as my own Jewish grandparents) could do in those circumstances is flee for their lives. I hope that things never get to that point in America. We've already a few steps in the wrong direction though.

reply


I'd personally start by not calling them racist bigots at every opportunity. They may have "started" this whole conflict, but they hold the cards. Until Fentanyl takes care of the problem for you, we should probably deprioritize fucking with them.

reply


Now that we know immigrants are better businesspeople than those US-born, the next logical step is to find out which immigrants are the best, and preferentially allow those...

reply


For the eleventy-millionth time:

Most of those accused of being "anti-immigrant" aren't against immigrants, but are against illegal immigrants. There must be an orderly process to entry, primarily to prevent criminals & diseases, and also to keep the numbers assimilate-able.

The headline alone seems designed to invoke consternation where none existed, or to construe a common position as anti-immigrant which isn't.

reply


So the recent Muslim ban was anti-illegal immigrant? Hmm..

reply


Snarky misconstrued labelling aside: Yes. Targeted countries chosen (and approved by prior President!) due to previously-acknowledged problems with the vetting process. Timeframe for the "ban" was limited & short. "Muslim" was not specified in any way.

reply


And the timeframe of the ban was based on the ability of those nations to bring their vetting process into compliance. 6/7 of those nations were failed states, meaning there is no assurance of government/legal accountability, and 1 (Iran) is the world's largest source of funding for terrorist organizations. No it was not about Muslims, as nations with 1.1B Muslims were not affected and only nations with 200M Muslims were.

reply


Sounds like you didn't hear about people being asked about their religious affiliation, or POTUS himself noting on a radio show that Christians would get preferential treatment.

reply


Religious persecution is a thing. If you're a normal adherent to the state-sponsored by-far-majority religion of a country, claiming refugee status via "violent religious persecution" is a stretch. If you're a rare adherent of a state-persecuted tiny-minority religion being violently exterminated with the tacit (if not declared) approval of the government, then you are exactly what refugee status via "violent religious persecution" is legally recognized for. Kind of hard to discern the difference without asking someone their religious affiliation.

ETA: Legitimate refugees, people actually being violently persecuted by the state for some aspect of their minority status, are unlikely to get proper vetting regardless of the quality of the vetting process, and 'tis quite humanitarian to take them in if they can be reasonably identified as such. Those not so persecuted are in the best position for their state to provide proper vetting, which if their state can't/won't provide proper vetting then we need to halt their immigration until reasonable vetting can be established. This has NOTHING to do with religion per se, especially when the allegedly discriminated-against group has over 5x as many members in other countries who can apply for properly-vetted visas without any difficulty.

reply


So it's a Muslim ban, because the majority of potential immigrants from the targeted countries are Muslim.

But you have to admit that it got quite outrageous once they started removing LPRs and dual-citizens of foreign countries from inbound flights.

reply


I have yet to see anyone prove how even illegal immigrants are a detriment to our country. Also, xenophobia is xenophobia. Let's say we actually got rid of all illegal immigrants. You really think the debate about immigration would end there?

reply


Yes.

ETA: I married an immigrant. Stop the imputation of "xenophobia".

reply


Place a moratorium on legal immigration. The economy is a means rather than an end, and, three-hundred-million people is more than enough for North America.

reply


So 49% were founded by native Americans?

reply


How many of them were illegal immigrants? Can't read the article because it's behind a paywall for me.

reply


Why does it matter?

reply


Because most of the anger at Trump and his admin has been around their plan for deportation of criminal illegal aliens

reply


And yet people all across the country protested at airports a few weeks ago...

reply


Well sure, because that travel ban was ridiculous. I'm just saying most of the time "Trump" and "immigration" are mentioned together it's regarding the southern border, not ME immigration.

reply


To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In. No thanks!

reply


This article is from March, 2016

reply


>Immigrants Founded 51% of U.S. Billion-Dollar Startups

Curious if the overwhelmingly-Jewish editorialists at WSJ would likewise rationalize unlimited non-Jewish immigration to Israel based on spurious "greater good" economic arguments.

Maybe there's something more important than the economy at stake when deciding the fate of a national inheritance?

reply


Who exactly is not an immigrant in the states? If one traverse lineage of any of these so called "non-immigrants", within 3-4 generations one will see they were an immigrant too.

reply


Anyone who was born in the US is not an immigrant.

reply


I think immigrants are good even when they don't found billion dollar companies.

reply


Title says it all. That is why the US is kicking immigrants out.

reply


Persons with Brown eyes founded 51% [XX%] of Billion-Dollar Startups.

reply


This dovetails nicely into another discussion [1] I got tangled into because I don't view the world as the average HN user seems to. It's about the claim that the richest n% take-up the bulk of opportunities (or some versions thereof).

The same HN readership who believes this narrative also gets on board with the idea that we need immigrants in order to innovate.

If the latter is true it very much supports my claim that opportunity in the US has never been greater and that the rich are not keeping anyone from reaching for the stars.

It also supports the idea that rising inequality has nothing to do with the rich doing things the rich do but rather a complex set of factors, ranging from education to lack of drive and motivation. Some choose to blame others (the rich) for their ailments instead of going after root causes. The latter is far more difficult and time consuming.

Immigrants arrive at our shores devoid of these pre-conditions. Why, then, is it that they excel and thrive? Simple: Drive, motivation, dedication, commitment, grit and lack of victim mentality.

This should come as no surprise to anyone who understands subjects such as competitive sports. Often the difference between athletes of similar physical capabilities is in their minds far more than anything else. Same characteristics I listed above: Drive, motivation, dedication, commitment and grit.

A few months ago I could not dead-lift 325 lbs when just a few days earlier I had done 320. I could not get the damn thing off the ground. My trainer looked at me and said: "Dude, it's all in your head. Take five minutes and think about that". Minutes later I completed my set as if nothing had happened.

If it is true that we need to "import" innovators and entrepreneurs this is a sign that our approach to education (and other areas) need a serious pivot. With over 300 million people this country should not need to import entrepreneurs or well qualified candidates. Tech companies would not be crying for qualified people if our educational system was doing a good job.

How many high school kids graduate with a solid understanding of how business, money and finances work? Virtually none.

Our kids graduate with, for the most part, a binary view of the world ahead: Enlist in the military or be a good employee for life. The vast majority of them have trouble calculating a tip at a restaurant and couldn't tell you what simple interest is if their life depended on it. They know more about Kim Kardashian than they do about business, finance, investment and career building.

How can this be good for the US?

And we blame the rich for a gap in equality? How about we stop living in fantasy and address real problems?

Interestingly enough, another thread on HN today [2] echoes some of the issues with education as it pertains to opportunity. A quote I like from the current top comment:

"At the same time, we have a public school system that after 18 years with a child...has not actually prepared them to get a job. That's borderline criminal IMHO."

Clearly some understand the realities of where we are failing while others prefer the simpler path of blaming others for all problems.

[1] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13847775

[2] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13858508

reply


Proof that immigrants are stealing our unicorn jobs!

reply


"Immigrants" also destroyed Southern California.

Try making distinctions.

reply


Why is a study from a year ago being brought up now?

reply


How about Canada? They have a point system. Should they have even a higher percentage?

reply


It's fascinating to see how the people pushing this argument prioritize economic nationalism exactly to the extent it promotes open borders, and exactly no further.

reply


Immigrants founded 99.99% of all US startups (except for a few casinos)

reply


It's so important to the discussion quality on Hacker News that users comment civilly and substantively, which is why we bring ourselves to repeat it so often. They're related, too: unsubstantiveness leaves much room for comments to be read as uncivil, even if they weren't intended that way. A strong tether to reality is critical for the ensuing discussion to be one instead of a flamewar.

reply


I would expect better of HN. The casino comment is pathetic. Native Americans have founded many businesses despite the many problems with dealing with banks from a reservation perspective.

reply


Alright settle down there. Racism exists enough that you don't have to go looking for it. It's a fact that in many places, Native Americans are the only people allowed to own casinos, so it's an entirely accurate statement. Likewise, there's no law saying Native Americans can't own other businesses, so the only businesses that are reliably exclusive to Native Americans are casinos.

I don't think that comment implied anywhere that the only businesses Native Americans own are casinos. Merely that only Native Americans are allowed to own casinos in many locations.

Looking for racism where it doesn't exist doesn't help anyone, especially those who are actually victims.

reply


"Alright settle down there. Racism exists enough that you don't have to go looking for it. It's a fact that in many places, Native Americans are the only people allowed to own casinos, so it's an entirely accurate statement. Likewise, there's no law saying Native Americans can't own other businesses, so the only businesses that are reliably exclusive to Native Americans are casinos."

Las Vegas and Atlantic City might disagree. I think it implied what it said. Its a cheap shot.

[edit]that "Alright settle down there." is probably one of the most rude ways to start any comment

reply


Point to any business type that has state of federal laws saying "Native Americans are not allowed to own this kind of business" or even "only white people are allowed to own this business". Can you name 10? How about 5? How about just one?

On the other hand, I can name one where the vast majority of business are only allowed by law to be owned by native americans. Yes, LV and AC have a lot of casinos, but I can count hundreds of them in my state alone, and they're exclusively Native American owned because that's what the law allows.

Point is, "casinos are the only business that can be exclusive to Native Americans" is a true statement, and calling that racist is not only offensive, but is a statement made in really (really really) poor taste. Because racism exists, and that comment isn't it.

It's not racism. Under the law, many locations restrict casino ownership to Native Americans. Fact. It's not racist to point it out. So yeah, settle it down. Let's reserve the cry for racism to places where it actually exists. Falsely calling someone a racist is far more rude than anything I've ever said.

reply


If we go far back enough wouldn't native americans be immigrants, too?

reply


No, because the idea of nations is a lot newer than that. Without nations no immigrants.

reply


I guess. This is a semantic argument but I'm actually a little curious. Does this mean that Europeans who settled in lands not specifically claimed by native Americans or European powers aren't immigrants? Also what's your opinion on whether you call someone am immigrant if they took the land by force and just declared it their's?

reply


I wonder if this is true in China and Japan as well.

reply


Fair point. It's plausible that the act of immigration selects for more motivated people.

reply


What alternative explanation would their be?

reply


Well, there's always the cultural one. Personally, I think attributing the cause to culture is sloppy research.

reply


so since when wsj compares legal immigrants to illegal immigrants, there is bias right there.

reply


*LEGAL immigrants.

reply


Immigrants founded 100% of U.S.

reply


which of those were illegal immigrants? isn't tha particularly what trump wants to stop?

reply


Thwarted by paywall but why does there need to be a "study" on this? Can't you just gather this info from govt databases?

reply


The research involved conducting interviews and gathering information on the 87 U.S. startup companies valued at over $1 billion (as of January 1, 2016) that have yet to become publicly traded on the U.S. stock market and are tracked by The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones VentureSource.

The report runs on 30 or so pages and includes descriptions of companies with immigrants in key positions and, how they came to the US, and mini-bios of many of them.

reply


that's what is called "a study"

reply


'study' doesn't always mean collecting primary data.

reply


Shouldn't all news articles start with the word 'Study' then since all of them require some sort of data gathering?

reply


For the people saying why an article from 2016 is on the front page, here is why this issue is still relevant:

"Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." - Congressman Steve King, Republican Iowa, 12th March, https://twitter.com/SteveKingIA/status/840980755236999169

reply


By attracting and immigrating the best and brightest, the US actually does injustice towards its citizens.

And then its also an unfair act against other countries. The other countries that send immigrants technically stay poorer and weaker - because their talent is gone!!!

Make a choice - Do we want to keep pouring in the best and brightest from the globe - or Do we want to keep our citizens employed? - Can't have both in longer term. Keep it unsolved and something extreme might happen to resolve it.

reply




