Ask HN: Software- Better to focus on or complement with?

From your experience, what advantages/disadvantages are there to: 1) Majoring in electrical engineering and physics, minoring in software development 2) Majoring in software engineering, minoring in electrically engineering and physics Context: I'm a first year engineering student and would like to pick either Software Engineering (electrical engineering with computer science) or Engineering Physics (electrical engineering with physics). I already have a couple years experience programming, really enjoy it, and is why I went into the program. But, I've also really enjoyed physics and math classes and they've given me a strong desire to learn more about physics. Intuitively, I think that having a strong physics background opens the door to more problems I could solve with software. However, I don't want to to discount the value of studying software engineering. I don't have the experience to see what kind of walls and limitations each choice offers. What have you seen?