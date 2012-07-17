Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mayer $23M golden parachute as Yahoo names post-Verizon deal executive team (cnbc.com)
77 points by richardboegli 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 92 comments | favorite





People who are criticizing Mayer's deal are failing to realize that Mayer had better options than taking over as head of yahoo. She was a bright star who could have gone to any number of companies.

Nobody in the tech community would have categorized Yahoo as "ready for a turn around". Companies that large that have been mismanaged for so long are filled with middle managers that are better at internal politics than driving initiatives. The odds of yahoo turning around were extremely low. They had to put a deal together to entice someone who had a good reputation from a leading tech company to put their name on the line to go try and sort out a giant mess.

If your gripe is the difference between her salary and the lowest paid then I understand. That doesn't mean you bash Mayer for playing by the rules that society has set up. Good for her for getting paid. That makes you no different than the middle manager who isn't helping their team push forward but instead is sitting in meetings taking pot shots at everyone else.

Support a law that says the top executive can't make x times the total comp of the lowest paid. Of course every law like that will create incentives to structure companies to maximize payments to execs. those conversations would add more to our discussion than just throwing rocks.

You are wrong. Before joining Yahoo, Marissa was demoted from her position and no longer was in Larry's inner circle. She pretty much had her hand forced to quit Google given the influence she had once no longer remained.

Wrt joining other tech companies, it is debatable whether she could get a CEO role of $30B+ tech company given she never had such an accreditation before.

Wrt your excuses on why she failed, those are exactly that - excuses. If it is such a common knowledge that middle managers are political centers, why didn't she do anything about it? There wasn't a single round of layoffs at Yahoo in her first 2.5 yrs when everyone was asking why Yahoo needs 12k+ employees to support $4B in annual revenues. She failed to figure out what was wrong with Yahoo and take adequate steps to fix it. In essence she completely failed in her duties as ceos.

I think a lot of frustration here is not that CEOs earn that much. I, for one, am totally fine if Satya Nadella earns $100M+ for all the great work and transformation he has done over at Microsoft. So I don't agree with your proposal on fixing the salaries of CEOs based on a multiple. I think what is frustrating here is that here is a CEO who clearly failed across the board and did nothing noteworthy (and made huge costly mistakes such as hiring Henrique de Castro which cost Yahoo $100M) but still was seemingly unaffected in securing the CEO role and being paid handsome salary/bonuses.

Any ah… evidence for that first claim (or any of them really…)? It seems obvious that she would have netted more money if she had just stayed anywhere near the top tier of Google.

Yahoo was a capsized ship before Marissa came aboard. The fact that she got it into harbor at all is impressive enough for me. I always assumed there was a near-zero chance that she would save it from complete collapse.

Making bets that don't pay off is par for the course for a CEO (Bezos & Satya are both great at this), some just have the luxury of huge profit centers to point at when investors come knocking. Marissa made her bets — some worked, others didn't. She managed to get an asset that, for a time, was negatively valued in the market[1] sold for parts. How she is compensated for the feat is, I assume, based on her employer's evaluation of that result.

1. http://www.investopedia.com/stock-analysis/070215/why-yahoos...

Which of her bets would you say payed off?

All that comes to mind for her tenure is overpaying for a bunch of acquisitions and then destroying what's left of them.

Imagine you have something and you take it to the market and investors tell you it's worth negative amounts of money. It's actually worse than worthless. Then you take it to them later and they purchase it for multiple billions of dollars.

Did she turn a valueless asset into a hundred billion dollar company? No. No one _expected_ her to, some may have hoped that she would but hope is different to expectation as is made clear from her compensation agreement.

"If you turn this company around we'll pay you loads of money. Money stacked so high you'll have trouble keeping them from toppling over. On the other hand if you _just_ make it worth a few billion, we'll _just_ give you a lot of money. The piles will not topple over."

On net her bets were of positive value to investors. That's the whole of the equation once the sale is closed.

Are you serious you don't know about her Google demotion? Here read this and get enlightened: http://venturebeat.com/2012/07/17/marissa-mayer-yahoo/

Also you didn't know about Henrique de Castro catastrophe? Here read this: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.forbes.com/sites/jeffbercov...

If Yahoo was a capsized ship, why did they have to hire a very expensive exec for the death march? Obviously, the expectation was that Marissa can bring about some improvements.

Apologies for being snarky in this comment as I had a difficult time appreciating your ignorance.

I appreciate that you've cited some sources (however questionable). The tone is fine, it's sometimes hard to maintain composure. Especially when someone points out that you're wildly making things up.

Any response to selling something for money which was, for a time, of negative value according to the market?

Edit: I just realized the first source is an op-ed with as much conjecture as your original post. Nice.

I wouldn't say capsized ship as much as "capsizing". Yahoo had a revolving door of CEOs. She was the 4th CEO in a decade. The one before her lasted 4 months (and made $6 million for his trouble). And in that time the stock price had gone from $40 to $16. Just because Yahoo was sinking doesn't mean it was sunk. Yahoo still had revenue, people, and products, but it had been declining for a long time.

It wasn't a death march, it was hail mary to see if Yahoo could be saved. The majority of her compensation was tied to stock price.

The snark doesn't bother me, but people want to hang the failure of Yahoo on Mayer. She did not take a vibrant, innovative, and successful company and drive it into the ground.

The stake in alibaba helped Mayer give her a windfall of cash she wouldn't have had otherwise. Her incentives were tied to stock price NOT performance. Start bashing the board for tying her compensation to the wrong metric.

Marissa Mayer executed the goal she was brought in for which was to create positive market sentiment so they activist investors who brought her in would make significant returns.

That said, obviously it was possible to turn around Yahoo, and the investors, Mayer and the company would be better off if she succeeded. I believe she tried genuinely hard to fix it and I believe she failed harder. Obviously, Microsoft is in a much different position but Nadella has had such success there that you would expect Mayer could've at minimum kept the company from failing.

> People who are criticizing Mayer's deal are failing to realize that Mayer had better options than taking over as head of yahoo.

Could you provide sources for this? What opportunities were available to Mayer better than being an executive of a multi-billion dollar giant like Yahoo?

Edit: I'm seeing a lot of speculative replies but none that demonstrate an 8 to 9 figure payday from 5 years of sitting in place. Does anyone have an example of an alternative that would've yielded her this much wealth?

reply


It's not just the opportunities that were on the table at the time, but also declining all future opportunities if this venture failed.

You get one shot at a job like this. The company making the offer had to make it worth her while to

A. Leave Google, and while she wasn't the top dog at Google any more, she was still extremely well respected, and incredibly well compensated, and--perhaps most importantly--very, very safe. What would it take for you to leave a job like that?

B. Spend her one shot at the ultra-big time at a company near death, where it was likely that she couldn't save it, regardless of what she did.

Yahoo had to offer her the big bucks for to take a risk like that, and one part of reducing the risk to her is to give her a golden parachute, where regardless of whether the venture succeeds or fails, she is still better off than at her old position.

And you have to make all the numbers risk-adjusted.

All of this negotiated _before_ you know if she is going to succeed or fail.

Yahoo wanted her that badly and spent what it took to get her.

> Could you provide sources for this?

Do you think that Yahoo's board decided to grant Mayer the golden parachute out of kindness, or out of sympathy to a fellow member of the nobility?

Mayer and Yahoo's board negotiated the terms of her contract. The parachute is meant to lure an executive who would normally not want to risk taking the helm of such a high risk company.

  Do you think that Yahoo's board decided to grant Mayer
  the golden parachute [...] out of sympathy to a fellow
  member of the nobility?
A number of explanations have been posited for the fact executive pay has soared in recent decades while other workers' pay has remained stagnant.

Bebchuk and Fried's "Pay without Performance" attribute this to the fact that boards routinely approve pay packages that serve the CEO rather than shareholders, instead of bargaining with the aim of maximising shareholder wealth.

They identify several factors underlying this - shareholder inactivity bears a big part of the blame - but one factor is essentially yes: It's in the interests of people who are at the top of business to approve high pay for people who are at the top of business.

> A number of explanations have been posited for the fact executive pay has soared in recent decades while other workers' pay has remained stagnant.

I think a simpler explanation is supply and demand.

If you want to hire as CEO someone who has worked in a close competitor's most profitable business unit and is credited for much of its success and culture, the pickings for Yahoo were quite slim. Also, Yahoo had brought in several other highly successful CEOs, including its original founder, who had all failed miserably. Mayer was clearly a last-ditch attempt to salvage the company.

> pay packages that serve the CEO rather than shareholders

You are describing incentives that do not simply reward share price growth? If so, and if you think supply and demand for qualified executives has nothing to do with it, what kind of pay package do you think Yahoo should have offered?

I'd argue that there has to be a time bias in the package. Share price growth is fine if the board is OK with Mayer taking 30 years to grow the company into a bigger valuation just before deciding to retire. But if more action in the near term is desired, and behavior other than the typical private equity style fat trimming is desired, what options are left?

Such a risk!

With respect to the complexity of running a multi-billion, it still seems a little absurd to phrase out that way. To me, real personal risk is losing your house or dying.

reply


Well, Mayer faced tremendous reputation risk if she failed. Now that she has failed, she is not held in remotely the same high regard that she was prior to taking the helm of Yahoo.

She's also been implicated in some of Yahoo's more embarrassing missteps during her tenure.

So it's important to weight the parachute against her annual salary in a "safe" job for 3-5 years. It may still seem overvalued (or undervalued) but the price was reached through negotiation.

I, for one, would have been perfectly able and happy to have done the job of "fail to turn around Yahoo" for a mere 1/100'th of what she got. For some reason, the board chose not to call me for that interview. Could have saved those shareholders some big money!

>"I have to chuckle at this question. Do you think..."

This is kind of rude and condescending and I don't see how prepending it to your comment improves the discussion.

> This is kind of rude and condescending and I don't see how prepending it to your comment improves the discussion.

Apologies. No condescension was intended. I was amused by the insinuation in the comment that Mayer was chosen for wholly irrational reasons by the board. I removed the mention of my chuckle from the comment.

Well, for one, being an executive at a multi-billion dollar giant which was growing or doing well.

edit: by "executive", I was including the whole C-suite – should have clarified.

But which multi-billion dollar giant would go for an in-experienced CEO?

Running a department of a large company is not the same as being CEO of even a much smaller one.

I figure the only reason she was given a shot was that the Yahoo! board hoped the Google magic had somehow rubbed off on Mayer and that that alone would make the difference. Other than that I don't see what would have gotten her a CEO spot, especially not in a growing company at the multi-billion $ level.

Yahoo! did not have that much to lose at that point in time.

The person above you didn't say CEO. They said exec.

If she had stayed at Google and had some equity comp she would have netted more money. Absolutely.

reply


But those tend to hire/promote CEOs who can actually push things forward.

Not all executives are chief executives. Meyer surely could have gotten another VP or SVP job at a non-Google company with momentum. To require compensation for risk/opportunity cost in foregoing those opportunities seems very reasonable.

What company fitting that description could Mayer have gone to?

I imagine any unicorn in existence would have jumped at the opportunity to have her come in as COO or CEO if it wasn't Founder-led.

reply


COO yes, CEO no. She simply did not have the relevant experience.

Ironically, now she does but now any such companies would likely not hire her.

but she has enough money to buy several and build her own empire, if she is so inclined.. so there's that..

One option would be to continue to work as an executive at Google, where she was already working. I would have to imagine that Vice President of Search Products at GOOGLE would be able to find a cushy gig just about anywhere in tech.

How was this even a good deal for her? Didn't the fraud she hired and was immediately forced to fire get $60 million as a severance package?

I know I'd like $23 million for getting fire, but I'm just a regular person. I thought she would get significantly more.

She lost some of her expected bonuses due to the repeated security breaches that compromised user accounts.

http://www.recode.net/2017/3/1/14783686/yahoos-lawyer-ousted...

reply


"That doesn't mean you bash Mayer for playing by the rules that society has set up."

So "don't hate the player, hate the game"?

I've never agreed with that idea. The "players" are adults who are perfectly capable of taking responsibility for their own actions.

>Support a law that says the top executive can't make x times the total comp of the lowest paid.

Or support a law that means that you get paid for as much as you work. That makes more sense, no?

reply


How do you propose to measure this?

Although there are various ways (which I'm not personally familiar with), hours of SNLT may be a starting point for more complex calculations. It doesn't apply for management positions (or really positions which don't produce a non-reproducible good), though I'd be interested to see where the research in that's going.

I'm not sure why my comment was downvoted, especially without explanation. I thought it's quite reasonable for a person to be paid as much as he or she works.

reply


If we did, I'm pretty sure Torvalds would get all the money anyway

So nearly a $100M pay cut from the original exit package valued at "up to" $110M[1]. I still think she is the perfect pick for COO of Uber.

[1] http://money.cnn.com/2015/12/07/technology/marissa-mayer-sev...

You think she has some kind of fetish for sinking ships?

reply


Or CEO. They need a change at the top IMO.

I was thinking more about the "optics." What says you are serious about sexual harassment in the workplace then putting a woman in the role of being able to evaluate and fire the harassers. I also think Marissa needs a bit of rehabilitation in her career, the Yahoo! period did not, in my opinion, improve her 'brand'. So the COO job where the 'company killing decisions' are someone else's and the execution against goals is all on her, would give her a chance to show that she can move the company to achieve its goals, and thus burnish her reputation for more than just product focus. In my experience watching the comings and goings of executives in tech it's rare when there are two executives that need each other this much.

reply


> I still think she is the perfect pick for COO of Uber.

This is a great idea. I think if it looked like she'd take the position she'd get a call from Larry and Sergey asking her to do them a favor and not take the position so Alphabet would have a chance in that market.

They'd likely be willing to let her be CEO of one of the other Alphabet companies to discourage her from going to Uber.

I'm assuming this amount was agreed upon before she accepted the job at the helm of a company that was expected to go the way it did, e.g. split from its most valued asset, Alibaba? I don't see that as being a "reward" for failure. Although I do wonder what was the point of having a high-profile CEO when most shareholders were waiting to cash out on the Alibaba sale?

In 2013, Bloomberg estimated that Yahoo's non-Alibaba worth was "as little as $4 billion" [0], so getting sold for $4.4 billion 3 years later isn't success, but it isn't abject failure either.

[0] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2013-10-16/how-much-...

That's an annual return of 3.2% during a period of time when the S&P500 did 18.9%. That's a pretty shit return if you ask me.

reply


The 10-year chart of Yahoo's stock shows that the company had sunk to a plateau of ~$15/share from 2008 to 2012, after peaking at $31 in 2007. I'm assuming the stock's steep rise post-2012 was related to the anticipate sale of the Alibaba stake: https://finance.yahoo.com/chart/YHOO#eyJtdWx0aUNvbG9yTGluZSI...

Maybe the rest of the market was growing, but it didn't seem like Yahoo sans Alibaba was heading in that direction.

If only I could make that much by reading children's stories[0] to thousands of professionals at a time in obtuse fashion.

[0] http://www.businessinsider.com/marissa-mayer-childrens-book-...

reply


that is a sweet way to fail. don't blame her, though. there is only one real solution to this problem, unfortunately: much higher taxes once you start raking in absurd dollars. odds of that happening in US in near future: low.

In 1993, there was a legislative attempt to limit CEO pay by capping the deductibility at $1 million (the company could pay more but it would not be tax deductible as a payroll expense). That $1 million number was the average CEO compensation at large firms, which ought to tell you all you need to know about the effectiveness.

"You get what you incentivize."

If you want efficient production, you don't tax production. You tax consumption. While I may personally think million dollar paychecks are silly, and that the value created doesn't align with the compensation, I'm not convinced that increasing taxes along with income (i.e. loosely correlated with production) is the way to go. Instead, tax consumption.

In other words, if you're going to get taxed all to hell to buy a pointless yacht and $250 million homes, you might not want to do that, quite as much, so you might not care as much about making an extra $20 million, so you might not negotiate such an obscene paycheck. (Maybe you'd even care more about the value you bring to the table and the humans in the picture.)

reply


History tells a different story. When the income tax was first implemented it was not long ere any income over one million dollars was 100% taxed. During Eisenhower's two-terms in the 1950s the top tax bracket was 75%. It is interesting to consider that when the modern conservative wants to return to the American prosperity of the 1950s if, like you, conservatives would be willing to return to Eiesenhower's tax brackets and tax production.

A better historical argument can be made that America should have never switched from a dividends approach to the stock market during the late 1970s. Our current system rewards quarterly gains for long term losses and this has lead to the various bubbles. I can easily argue we should return to Eisehower tax brackets and also a dividends approach to stock market gains and in doing so history is on my side.

reply


That is interesting. I don't know if "what worked then will work now," but I'm definitely not sure of any theories about taxation! Human behavior and motivation continue to surprise us. Of course, arm chair philosophy about taxation is unfortunately ineffective in affecting policy change!

And if you want to start a yacht building economy, remove those taxes on yachts and those with the means will buy your country's yachts.

Don't you think CEO compensations will be even higher to compensate for higher taxes?

reply


You're going to burn through company coffers quickly if the top tax rate is 90% at some income threshold around 7 figures ($1-9 million/year).

Precedent: http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2015/nov/...

"In 1944-45, during World War II, couples making more than $200,000 faced an all-time high of 94 percent. Sanders said income tax rates under Eisenhower were as high as 90 percent. A look through the records shows that top earners in the eight years of Eisenhower's presidency paid a top income tax rate of 91 percent."

reply


How many people actually payed that tax rather than finding some loophole though? I remember looking this up a few years ago and almost nothing was collected from that tax bracket... too lazy to check again now.

reply


The idea we should abandon a tax policy because people find loopholes seems absurd.

I don't think these loopholes are "found", it is more that tax policy was meant to be a feel-good measure that sounds good (to some people) after a cursory inspection but doesn't actually accomplish what is claimed.

edit: and I realize I originally used the word "found"

reply


I would argue requiring people to pay a disproportionate share of their income is absurd too.

reply


The idea of taking 90% tax is absurd too.

I'm actually in a tax bracket right now that is well over 100%. In fact, this particular tax can be as much as 12 million percent.

I got caught in this when I turned 65 and signed up for Medicare Parts B and D.

This tax is the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA). The IRMAA tax is applied in increasing levels as your income goes over certain amounts. But it's not a marginal tax like income tax brackets where the higher rate applies only to your income over the bracket, and the tax rate doesn't change for income below that.

Instead, the IRMAA tax takes a hard jump of $1216/year as soon as your income goes one penny over the line. That one penny of additional income costs you $1216 in IRMAA tax. In other words, the tax on that penny is 12 million percent.

In my case, it wasn't quite so bad. I'm about $1800 over one of the IRMAA income levels. So that $1800 cost me $1216 in IRMAA tax, but I still have to pay federal and state income taxes on the extra $1800. Add it all up, and the total tax on that income is over 100%.

It is a strange thing, and I say downright evil, that my take-home pay goes down when my gross income goes up.

reply


That's an pointless way of expressing the percentage of taxation, and will inevitably lead to > 100% taxation, but that's not a useful way of looking at it.

Imagine an income tax model where everything less than $200k was untaxed, and everything above $200k is taxed at 20%, and tax is always rounded down towards the next cent value.

Thus $200.04 pays 0 tax, and $200.05 pays 1 cent tax. That 1 cent is '100% taxed', but given that would exist no matter what values you choose, it's not a helpful way of describing the taxation.

reply


It's very strange and I would argue it decreases your incentive for making more, which in turn generates growth in the economy based on spend.

reply


I don't feel that it is. It's a marginal tax rate, not a flat 90%.

reply


So what I mean is that last time they had high marginal income tax rates holding shares would simply entitle you to a number of benefits, a famous one of which is Disney's Club 33. Lots of things were available though. Yachts, ski cabins, ... Needless to say, zero tax was paid on this.

So good luck with that 90% tax rate. Not going to happen.

reply


The idea of some of these salaries, relative to what normal people make, is even more absurd.

reply


A job is the means by which you convert human capital to financial capital. If taxes are raised on direct compensation, this conversion becomes less efficient. Talented executives would likely exploit opportunities to earn stock at artificially low valuations. You can do this by joining startups or private companies who typically have more flexibility with valuations. This could make public companies relatively less attractive to talent, and they could suffer as a result. To the extent that retail investors and pension funds have more access to public companies than private companies or startups, they could suffer as well.

If you theoretically limited all compensation then you would distort the market in other ways - beyond a certain amount of cash and stock compensation (taxed at confiscatory rates), I would start to optimize for things like multiple secretaries, nepotism, a massive office, and other items which wouldn't necessarily help the business.

reply


Ah, another bureaucratic solution. As if these work? Companies will start buying their CEO luxury apartments, yacht, etc...

BTW this has been tried before: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revenue_Act_of_1942

It was then, that the employers started giving free insurance to get around wage cap, and seedlings for present healthcare mess were planted.

https://www.ebri.org/publications/facts/index.cfm?fa=0302fac...

Because the Yahoo-Verizon merger is kind of confusing: this is not about the parts (Yahoo.com, Tumblr, Flickr etc.) which are about to merge into Verizon. This is actually about the spinoff containing the assets which will stay separate.

Who eventually is going to run the parts at Verizon (which will not be Mayer) is as of yet unknown I believe.

meanwhile, the median wage is ~ $30k.

things are only getting worse.

[flagged]


One need not be a socialist to point out that businesses are making short-sighted decisions.

reply


History tells us that when inequality trends continue unchecked it's bad for the society as a whole.

reply


reply


The Sunnyvale headquarters will be part of Verizon. The future CEO will be managing a company that is basically just a holding company for Alibaba stock.

reply


I guess the sunnyvale office will remain the tech/core-business part, that is going to Verizon?

California + probable 280G = 70%+ tax

reply


Absurdly ridiculous.

... Otherwise known as "industry standard"

reply


Perhaps the industry standard is absurdly ridiculous.

In what sense? 3 million cash for an executive of a high profile public company that's quite a conservertive cash payment for that scenario.

reply


The fact that "3 million in cash and 20 million equity" is considered a "conservative cash payment for that scenario" is basically the point: failure on a large scale is rewarded with grotesquely obscene riches while the peons are told to eat cake (or, rather, to stop buying iPhones so they can afford health care).

reply


She took on a gargantuan (and potentially impossible) task, and put in years of her life to taking it on, when she almost certainly had other very highly paid options that were easier.

And lots of people buying iPhones and new cars absolutely shouldn't be. Lack of fiscal responsibility is a very, very large problem in the US at the moment, not some imagining of the GOP or whoever else you're comparing to the old French aristocracy.

Yes, she worked hard. I guarantee you the person working two jobs to put their children through school is working harder.

reply


She was hired by people who agreed to pay her that under the conditions they did - those people didn't consider it grotesquely obscene and it was their decision - the only "problem" I see here is that you believe your opinion on her compensation and performance should matter. It's literally none of your business (even if you were an employee, and as a stock holder you could have voiced your opinion by selling, hell you could have even bet against them)

reply


> the only "problem" I see here is that you believe your opinion on her compensation and performance should matter

Given that point of view, none of our opinions here matter, so why did you even bother commenting at all?

I don't think I have some right to change her compensation, but medium/long term I worry about a real breakdown in society when there are such gross displays of outsized rewards for failure.

reply


No one said the board didn't agree to pay her.

The people who agreed to pay her obviously did not consider it obscene or they would not have approved it. They probably have similar compensation at their own companies.

On Hacker News anyone can discuss their opinions and beliefs -- without arguing about whether said opinions and beliefs "should matter."

"Literally none of your business" is expressly wrong if he's a shareholder. But even a non-shareholder employee in tech (or any industry) has a right to be concerned when one individual is compensated for being fired, at 200x the annual rate of a typical tech employee who performs well at their job.

reply


It's a public company. It's our business to investigate it and criticize it.

The problem is that CEOs get millions upon millions to fail whereas in an average americans life, a failure of comparable scale (that tanks your personal finances) is met with brutal harshness and almost no safety net. The cultural gap between what is acceptable for the rich and what is for everyone else is widening and causing serious problems in America, both economically and culturally.

reply


Except that most "peons" get their healthcare from their work and pay little to oftentimes no premiums. Yet, being self employed I pay full retail price ($500 a month) because I'm susbsizing others.

It's less that you're subsidizing others and more that a) you aren't yourself being subsidized, and b) you've (in a sense) opted-out of an economy of scale.

Though if you're reasonably young and healthy you are in fact subsidizing others, but not because you're self-employed.

reply


Its absurd for the highest paid employee to be paid more than 10x the lowest.

It's not like a CEO is a hundred times smarter than the people one level below. The reality is that any of the executives could do the same job. At larger companies, what the hell is the difference between managing a division of 500 people or the whole company of 2500? Once you get to numbers that big it doesn't make a difference.

Here's the difference you're wondering about: the person managing the 500 people division does what the person managing the 2500 people company tells them to do.

If the CEO is wrong with their strategy, the company loses a lot more money than the CEO's compensation. If the CEO is right, the company makes much more.

reply


I actually don't have much of a problem if super successful CEOs are paid richly. But where is the risk/reward tradeoff? Why are they still paid so richly when they fail?

reply


http://www.motherjones.com/files/blog_ceo_pay_performance.jp...

reply


I wonder how that chart measures "CEO pay". Since the majority of executive pay is equity (in this case, $20m of the $23m quoted figure), I'd say that CEO performance (as measured by stock returns) pretty directly affects their pay?

