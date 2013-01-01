Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
CIA wanted a way to copy 3.5“ floppy disks ”in a covert manner“ in 2013 (wikileaks.org)
20 points by re_re 1 hour ago





This doesn't seem terribly surprising to me. There are still companies that use them, so if you need to spy on one, a device like this would be useful.

The weirdest part is that the CIA uses agile-type user stories when developing its spy gear.

