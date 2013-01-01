Hacker News
CIA wanted a way to copy 3.5“ floppy disks ”in a covert manner“ in 2013
20 points
by
re_re
1 hour ago
chc
5 minutes ago
This doesn't seem terribly surprising to me. There are still companies that use them, so if you need to spy on one, a device like this would be useful.
The weirdest part is that the CIA uses agile-type user stories when developing its spy gear.
