In the same way, you can run ICA on human speech, and what you get back are gammatone filters, [2] which are commonly used to model the auditory system!
That we rediscover biological mechanisms present in our own designs, we should not be surprised.
Anyway, I'm curious what would be the engineering counterpart of caffeine :)
