Biological networks utilize similar algorithms as engineered counterparts (salk.edu)
23 points by zenonian 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Rather interestingly, you see this sort of mirroring in other areas of neuroscience as well. One example is the simple cell receptive fields in the visual cortex [0]. If you take a natural image, slice it up into a bunch of small patches, and run independent components analysis (ICA) on them [1], you end up with patches that look a lot like simple cell receptive fields, implying that the visual system uses something very similar to ICA to process information.

In the same way, you can run ICA on human speech, and what you get back are gammatone filters, [2] which are commonly used to model the auditory system!

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simple_cell [1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Independent_component_analysis [2]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gammatone_filter

I think you got the headline backwards- engineered systems use system algorithms to biological networks. Since after all, those biological systems have been doing these sorts of things, without being engineered.

That we rediscover biological mechanisms present in our own designs, we should not be surprised.

I think that the phrase "utilize similar" does not imply an order.

Anyway, I'm curious what would be the engineering counterpart of caffeine :)

caffeine is the engineering counterpart of caffeine.

Could also be titled, "humans continuously reinvent the wheel, take credit anyway."

Let's just hope God doesn't patent any of it all.

