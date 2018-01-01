Hacker News
A practical guide to securing macOS
github.com
25 points
by
rbanffy
12 months ago
2 comments
ancarda
12 months ago
Previous discussion (111 days ago):
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13023823
willriches
12 months ago
Hardly practical. Sad state of affairs when only those who can spend hours and hours protecting themselves can have any semblance of security.
