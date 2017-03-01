reply
That aside, if you're not sure if you should be using it I'm going to guess the answer is, "No you shouldn't". It's very cool tech but most likely overkill for whatever you're doing. Also, until recently securing it was a particular pain due to lack of TLS and authentication (I think this may have been resolved now).
I want to avoid deploying a piece of software now that we'll need to swap out in a year since it does not provide what we need anymore, though I suppose that is a natural part of scaling.
What would you recommend as an alternative to Kafka that does adequate real-time processing? The real-time-ness of it is important for our use-case. Maybe even some kind of time-series database system could work.
Some of our stuff is on the GCP, so have also been investigating Pub/Sub and DataFlow, which seem more viable since we don't have the up-front cost of hardware and maintenance but pay for resources used. If we don't use much, we should not pay much.
