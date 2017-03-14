Hacker News
New Cloaking System Makes Connected Cars Untrackable
seycombi
on Mar 14, 2017
chopin
12 months ago
Interesting. But you still have to trust many parties with this, especially that the obfuscation is not silently switched off. I wouldn't want a car which broadcasts my location.
