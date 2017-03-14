Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New Cloaking System Makes Connected Cars Untrackable (vice.com)
5 points by seycombi on Mar 14, 2017 | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Interesting. But you still have to trust many parties with this, especially that the obfuscation is not silently switched off. I wouldn't want a car which broadcasts my location.




