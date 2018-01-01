1) introduce some opportunity for others to write stylesheets;
2) support custom domains,
then I would expect something like this to really take off.
I see many advantages: Not all kind of Wordpress plugins that have to be checked or maintained. Not explaining what can be adjusted, what not. Having a very simple user interface for people (Google docs) that just works. I foresee also some disadvantages, especially about customization: from SEO, to footers, contact page, etc.
I'll keep working on it, focussing on customization options :)
[1] https://hexo.io/
I was about to buy a domain named - http://hexo.press, which would have been a bigger bummer.
Nope, I haven't started concentrating on making it all that customizable, except for a few basics. It's in the roadmap.
Interesting idea.
HexoPress offers a complete sync between a folder on your Google Drive and your blog. Wordpress doesn't. It just takes a given post from Google Docs, when you are done with it and puts it into its database. That's pretty much it.
I'm not sure why I would use "your service" to do this (blog on my Google, only to have the document show up somewhere else). I see value in a service if such connector is available within Google for me to keep it within Google. Nothing wrong with your service, and it is a fantastic idea, but just saying. I think this idea is more feasible if it is available as an independent entity. I find it strange that neither Microsoft, nor Google cared to think about it, given that a word processor is a natural fit.
This project is for the rest of us, lazy bloggers who've gotten used to using Google Docs as a personal scratchpad and would want to blog right from there!
I'll revisit the UI, to be more explicit about clicking the refresh blog button after writing.
The README there, isn't complete. I'll pack the README with more details on getting it to work on dev/prod machines. Hopefully, by evening :)
If at all it goes north of thousand users(which is a really long way!), I'd give it a thought :)
