Simple command-line snippet manager, written in Go (github.com)
52 points by enrico50 2 hours ago | 4 comments





Borg is similar, but it saves the snippets to a centralized* server: https://github.com/ok-borg/borg

There is also a web interface https://ok-b.org/

Anyone can edit the public snippets (only bash for now, because it is such an obvious usecase), but private ones are coming too.

The plan is provide a way to save and search snippets from anywhere, terminal, web, phone, whatever.

It is also written in Go.

Edit: the mobile version of the site is not too responsive, but a new version of the UI is coming :)

*Edit 2: You can also self host the server/frontend yourself and change your terminal client to point to your own.

This is beautiful! I had recently made something similar to this: https://github.com/orkohunter/keep

This is just perfect! So simple, so fast and can even sync to a Gist. Great job! I was looking for something like this for a long time.

Perfect! It has solved the exact problem I run into. Thanks.

