There is also a web interface https://ok-b.org/
Anyone can edit the public snippets (only bash for now, because it is such an obvious usecase), but private ones are coming too.
The plan is provide a way to save and search snippets from anywhere, terminal, web, phone, whatever.
It is also written in Go.
Edit: the mobile version of the site is not too responsive, but a new version of the UI is coming :)
*Edit 2: You can also self host the server/frontend yourself and change your terminal client to point to your own.
reply
There is also a web interface https://ok-b.org/
Anyone can edit the public snippets (only bash for now, because it is such an obvious usecase), but private ones are coming too.
The plan is provide a way to save and search snippets from anywhere, terminal, web, phone, whatever.
It is also written in Go.
Edit: the mobile version of the site is not too responsive, but a new version of the UI is coming :)
*Edit 2: You can also self host the server/frontend yourself and change your terminal client to point to your own.
reply