reply
Homepage: https://github.com/jarun/googler
Features:
- Google Search, Google Site Search, Google News
- Fast and clean (no ads, stray URLs or clutter), custom color
- Navigate result pages from omniprompt, open URLs in browser
- Effortless keyword-based site search with googler @t add-on
- Fetch n results in a go, start at the nth result
- Disable automatic spelling correction and search exact keywords
- Specify duration, country/domain (default: worldwide/.com), language
- Google keywords (e.g. filetype:mime, site:somesite.com) support
- Open the first result directly in browser (as in I'm Feeling Lucky)
- Non-stop searches: fire new searches at omniprompt without exiting
- HTTPS proxy, User Agent, TLS 1.2 (default) support
- Man page with examples, completion scripts for Bash, Zsh and Fish
- Minimal dependencies
Couple small suggestions:
1. If you press "f" on the first page of search result it returns to the terminal with "[ERROR] Already at the first page." - no need to interrupt session here.
2. Consider implementing history of previous 10 queries.
Thanks
reply