Googler: Google Search, Site Search, News from the terminal (github.com)
14 points by apjana 1 hour ago | 4 comments





Very cool! This looks perfect for the terminal mode in neovim or other editors that come with an embedded terminal.

googler - Google Search, Google Site Search, Google News from the terminal.

Homepage: https://github.com/jarun/googler

Features:

- Google Search, Google Site Search, Google News

- Fast and clean (no ads, stray URLs or clutter), custom color

- Navigate result pages from omniprompt, open URLs in browser

- Effortless keyword-based site search with googler @t add-on

- Fetch n results in a go, start at the nth result

- Disable automatic spelling correction and search exact keywords

- Specify duration, country/domain (default: worldwide/.com), language

- Google keywords (e.g. filetype:mime, site:somesite.com) support

- Open the first result directly in browser (as in I'm Feeling Lucky)

- Non-stop searches: fire new searches at omniprompt without exiting

- HTTPS proxy, User Agent, TLS 1.2 (default) support

- Man page with examples, completion scripts for Bash, Zsh and Fish

- Minimal dependencies

Great product, thanks for sharing!

Couple small suggestions:

1. If you press "f" on the first page of search result it returns to the terminal with "[ERROR] Already at the first page." - no need to interrupt session here.

2. Consider implementing history of previous 10 queries.

Thanks

We changed the URL from https://github.com/jarun/googler/releases/tag/v3.0 to the project's home page since it doesn't appear to have been discussed on HN before.

