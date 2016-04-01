One can hardly blame them. I was a unionist during the first referendum simply because I thought we were stronger together and felt that the Scottish made the UK as a whole more liberal (which, to be clear, is a GOOD thing).
But after Brexit one cannot blame or criticise them for wanting to leave. I want to leave too! If their choice is being part of a fairly progressive EU or a conservative/paranoid/racist English-Welsh alliance then they're better off leaving and trying to gain EU membership.
My only concern for Scotland is that they wouldn't be able to gain (re-gain?) EU membership then would be left out on their own for many years. So I definitely think the Scottish leadership needs to better plan out EU entry relative to the last referendum.
With or without Scotland, England is a sinking ship, better that other countries don't tie themselves to her mask as she flounders.
Previously they said that if the UK left the EU, and Scotland left the UK, they could take on the UK's EU membership. This seems to be what they're aiming for with saying they want the referendum before the Brexit process is complete.
That said, it's never been confirmed that would actually be allowed, and with the UK government likely to trigger Article 50 this month, I'm not sure the door is even open for that. And given the EU's fairly strict and slow entry process, as you say, Scotland could be left outside of both unions for many years. I'm not sure if they'd even satisfy the EU's economic requirements on their own.
My guess though is that the EU won't be keen on the UK splitting up and thus won't encourage it by providing Scotland a quick ascension.
This is also a wonderful bargaining chip for the EU to play against Theresa May in negotiating the terms of the UK's exit.
Really appreciate the well-wishing on it. I would love for there to still be a very open relationship between the two countries. We've got plenty of space up here and a booming tech scene!
Agreed on clarification with the EU membership but I think this is something that the SNP have been working on and that we can expect to see follow-up announcements.
Interesting times!
There was a brief desire to start an independence movement for London... It might very well happen (starting a group, not independence itself - if that ever happens it'll be decades) if Brexit gets too nasty and Scotland leaves and causes rest-UK to be even more hostile to our concerns.
Much more likely, though, is that everyone argues about it for decades and nothing happens.
Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Sweden are the members of the EU which have not joined the Euro because they don't meet the convergence criteria.
(My personal preference is to ditch the silly "shared" pound idea but define a Scottish Pound pegged to the GBP and using the existing notes as a transitional currency. Much as Ireland did.)
Monte Negro is using euro, and is not even part of EU yet
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montenegro_and_the_euro
* The EU and ECB aren't particularly happy that Montenegro is using the Euro without being a member anyway...(see your wiki link)
Pegging your currency to another when you don't have the fundamentals to match it tends to be of interest to George Soros, especially when you don't have much in the way of foreign currency reserves to defend it.
Can you imagine a future where the independent Scottish government could arrange a similar deal with another financial institution, to cover them until ECB took on the role?
> Pegging your currency to another when you don't have the fundamentals to match it tends to be of interest to George Soros
When was Black Wednesday for Montenegro?
Oddly - European nations that don't use the Euro are generally much better off: Norway (though not EU), Denmark, Sweden, UK.
In hindsight, the UK's decision to not join the Euro is widely accepted as smart.
The Euro is effectively a 'hard Germany currency' that has entrapped the periphery of Europe into a monetary system that massively favours the Germans. Maybe it could have worked out - but from 2000-ish to 2008 - world bankers assumed the Euro meant 'collective risk pooling' so the periphery countries loaded up on cheap debt. But when the crash happened - we discovered there were going to be no bailouts - leaving the periphery with a massive balance sheet problem, and the total inability to manage monetary policy - or rather - they're stuck on a 'strict currency' which favours Germany who already had several advantages.
But I agree, if Scotland does go indy, then it may very well introduce a pegged currency, which makes sense as something temporary.
The Danish Krone is pegged to the Euro, within a very tight margin.
http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=DKK&to=EUR&view=5Y
And you've missed Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Romania and Bulgaria; these countries don't use the Euro, but aren't usually considered much better off.
The problems you mentioned (and some non-Euro countries being better off) are caused by structural problems in those countries, which are only tangentially related to the common currency. From an economic point of view those countries probably shouldn't have adopted the Euro so quickly in the first place but were allowed to do so nonetheless for political reasons.
Whoever thinks the Euro is a success has not been paying attention and probably don't understand how monetary policies (and money) works.
The Euro-area countries has been forced to follow procyclical policies, in a time when govern spending was necessary.
So is it that countries that took the euro were hurt by it, or that countries with already strong currencies chose not to take the euro?
Sticking with Sterling wouldn't even allow the option of crashing out of the monetary peg if needs be. I think you'd see an exodus of financial institutions' head offices down to London. An independent Scotland simply couldn't afford to bail out a large institution in Sterling, or even if it let banks fail couldn't afford the economic hit because its debts would be denominated in Sterling. Iceland was able to devalue by 60%, Greece wasn't able to.
The point of the currency debate is that it has consequences with whichever choice is taken. Separately applying to join the EU saying "yes I know I have to join the Euro, but I'm not actually going to do that" isn't the best strategy in the book. France may get to pull that kind of thing, but they're already in the tent.
The scottish government would likley be forced to strongly discourage the use of the UK pound to maintain fiscal control.
Do you mean "monetary control"? What do you mean by "strongly discourage"? Forced by whom, or by circumstances?
"strongly discourage" is as easy as not accepting payment tax in pounds.
Forced by currency speculators. New currencies are always strained, and given an independent Scotland would be close to bankruptcy anyway, a fully-pegged currency would be (how do I say this) difficult.
I'd expect Scotland to parallel Ireland's history of using the pound and pound-equivalent: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_pound
See also https://qz.com/260980/meet-the-countries-that-dont-use-their...
Politically, the case for independence is on the downside; both Theresa May and Ruth Davidson higher net satisfaction rates higher than Sturgeon in Scotland, and the likelihood of a general election before EU exit is getting higher every day, but for other reasons. Peak Sturgeon has come 2 years too soon.
In Scotland? I'm extremely skeptical.
And of course "doing well in her job" doesn't matter much if 38% of Scots vote SNP vs 16% Tory voters (from the Yougov survey).
From mid-september 2016. Couldn't find a more recent poll.
On the other side graphs of the Pound dropping in value after the referendum results is also quite powerful especially if the SNP frame it as leaving a sinking ship.
I've always heard the argument that things are more expensive in the Euro. I know people in countries where they switched to the Euro and salaries remained the same while prices of goods went up. I'm not sure why this happens (or even if it's true) but it's a reason a lot of people are against losing the pound.
Adopting it often makes central bank policy more challenging. An outright "Euro makes goods more expensive" statement is an oversimplification though, don't take it at face value and always ask for objective inflation data relating to the particular country in question.
And that's the key thing. They would be changing masters, probably for the worst.
As a former Euro supporter and now Euro sceptic I would recommend them to keep their lead in their own hand.
Polling for almost a year (see Wikipedia) indicates that it will not succeed - there's only one of more than a dozen or so polls that puts independence ahead - and then only by one point. 'Remain' are ahead by 10 points in the rest.
The easy trump card to play is the fact that Spain and others (Belgium) will not allow Scotland to join the EU, even if they do - it will take years.
An 'independent Scotland from an independent UK' is a huge pile of risk for people to stomach.
With the UK faring economically well since Brexit (I know A50 has not been triggered, but investors have already priced in what they know, and A50 is a sure thing) - this is not the 'Brexit horror' story the indyreffers wanted.
I would also point out that these things can fatigue on people, and that after a while, even soft Nationalists see the tactics of separatists.
The SNP said the last referendum was a "once in a lifetime" event - and that was 4 years ago. 'The situation has changed' - surely - but nevertheless, it makes them look rather without credibility on the surface of it.
It will be very interesting though.
That argument played a lot better before the Brexit vote. The choice is now between "definitely out of Europe, possibly on bad terms" versus "hopefully rejoining Europe, possibly with interim deal".
Personally I expect Spain to accept an independent Scotland as leverage against Brexit Britain - note that this way Spain would retain the right to fish in Scottish waters. But all of these are "forward-looking statements".
Also the BBC asked a Spanish EPP representative directly if they would veto and he said no: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-3923...
> UK faring economically well since Brexit
If a Labour government had lost 20% of the value of the £ along with threatening to expel financial services from London the news coverage would be rather different. I don't think it has all been priced in yet, because we don't know exactly how bad it's going to be.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/02/14/ftse-100-falt...
(Also, note that polls are from before campaigning starts! I'd expect campaigning to move the needle somewhat, otherwise what's the point?)
I think we'll need to wait and see on this one. A collapse in currency value has masked some of the longer-term issues that leaving the single market will raise.
but nevertheless, it makes them look rather without credibility on the surface of it.
I can't agree with this. The current Scottish government was elected with a manifesto indicating that a second referendum would held if Scotland was removed the EU.
It's very likely that Scotland won't remain a EU member (as a successor of a EU member), but no government has said they would veto Scotland's application. The media mentions about this topic are vaguely-worded, to make it sound like it's about Scotland ever becoming an EU member (which it's extremely likely to achieve) versus avoiding having to apply (which is probably not going to happen).
Spain is desperately afraid of Catalonia departing - and the nuance of 'we left the EU before we joined' won't matter to the voters. Scottish separation and ascension to the EU would carve a crystal clear path for Catalonian separatists, and give massive wind to their sales.
To the above commenters point - no gov will likely ever come out and say it, but there's no reason for Spain to support Scottish ascension, and every reason to be against it.
I think its going to kill a lot of people when they see 'Brexit horror' not materializing. The UK has a powerful economy (number 5 in the world) and as such can certainly work out beneficial trade deals alone. Its not a Greece-like mess that benefits from the Euro and the Euro's backers. Without the shared currency and having a land border with other EU nations, its questionable if the benefits are worth it. At least, they come with liabilities.
I certainly see the various pro EU political argument at work here and many have validity, but the economic one is fairly weak sauce. If anything, the UK has a stronger negotiation position as its own entity, assuming they play their cards right. If Scotland wants to go independent then fine, but using brexit as an excuse is very questionable.
>even soft Nationalists see the tactics of separatists.
I wonder how many separatists are being honeydicked by Russia. Russia has been funding separatists and far-right political parties in the West for its own gain for quite some time now. Perhaps people are starting to see through their ultra-tailored Facbook newsfeed, hysterical yellow journalism, legitimately fake news, and other biased media. I suspect the Trump win the US is showing people that yes, an electorate can go crazy with outsiders and extremist policies, but that doesn't mean that's actually good for the electorate.
Ignoring Spain's own separatist fears, the EU members probably are fairly wary of any separatist talk right now, especially after seeing what happened in Crimea, and don't want to encourage it and certainly don't want to signal that separatism is a quick way to EU membership. Not to mention NATO membership, are the Scots ready to invest 2% of their GDP into defense (nearby $4bn)? We've probably moved towards an anti-separatist attitude in the West for the foreseeable future due to recent events. According to the guardian, the yes/no spread is the same was it was in 2014, so the idea that Scotland has become more separatist is questionable:
Between August and December last year we polled over 3,000 Scottish adults and found yes to Scottish independence on 46% and no on 54% – just a fraction different from the result two years earlier.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/27/shift-...
Not 5th any more:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4056296/India-overta...
(yes the mail is unreliable but I thought I'd pick the most Brexity source)
UK GDP growth fits in at almost 2% which is where the USA sits at as well and typical of later-stage capitalist countries. EU darling and once economic powerhouse France is at .3%. Spain is only recently getting out of negative growth, for comparison.
To answer your specific point, my understanding is that general noise from Spain is that a Scottish application for EU membership would not be vetoed.
I'd strongly disagree with your comment about the SNP being racist but obviously it's a sensitive subject. I view it as being about getting the right deal for Scotland.
Unsubstantiated smear.
From their website:
The SNP believe that immigration is essential to the strength of our economy and adds greatly to our cultural fabric. We propose a fair, robust and secure immigration system that meets Scotland’s social and economic needs.
Therefore we will seek, as a priority, the reintroduction of the post study work visa, so that those we have helped educate are able, if they so choose, to make a contribution to our economy.
Some people see the SNP's strong desire to separate from Westminster as anti-English.
technically that would be sectarian and not racist, as both Scotts and English bellong to the same race.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/10/independent...
Is Spain now willing to allow them into the EU or will they veto their membership application because of their issues with Catalonia?
Still seems like racist SNP are still in denial
Alienation of our nearest neighbours and the likely dissolution of the Union.
It's also looking likely that Brexit will cause problems for the Northern Ireland peace arrangement.
It'll be interesting to see how often Conservative ministers promise that there will be no border between UK and ROI but there will be a hard border between England and Scotland, despite none of this making any sense.
All of the countries in the union have seats in Westminster, dedicate ministers and committees, as well as their own devolved parliaments. I'd say things are much worse for counties in the North of England, than for the other countries in the UK.
The nature of democracy means the majority rules, which will always be problematic for minority communities. The only solutions I can see are to be more cohesive and unified in opinion, divorce completely, or accept differences as the cost of peace and stability and continue working to improve the balance.
There is no doubt in my mind that the loser in all of this is the north of England. They are repeatedly denied a voice, publicly scorned, and they see all their talent move south or abroad. England is a lopsided country and I don't know how to fix it.
This is arguably the big problem of the 20th and 21st centuries: not all questions are sensibly amenable to majority rule, and minorities must have rights and protections against discriminatory politics. This tends to grate a bit with the majority, which is tolerable in OK economic times but can be vulnerable to demagogues.
Protection of minorities is baked into the Good Friday agreement. It's also differently baked into the Human Rights Act, which seems to be part of why the HRA is so unpopular in some quarters.
UK citizens were never given a vote on their 'citizenship' rights in the EU.
UK citizens only voted to join the EEC - not the EU. They voted to join what was essentially a 'trade block'. Not a supra-federal state. (UK citizens were not given a vote on the treaty of Rome.)
The French voted against the treaty of Rome - and guess what? Their Parliament enacted it! How's that for consensus?
Same thing in the Netherlands.
In Ireland, they were forced to 'keep voting until it passed'.
Most other countries did not get a referendum on joining the EU.
There was never any 'popular consensus' on the EU as we know it - it likely may never have existed if it were put to referendum.
I would argue that a 'strong consensus' would be needed to have Scottish, Catalonian or Quebec separation - those are parts of nations.
The EU is not quite the same thing.
This is the first time I've felt a border poll in Northern Ireland is a possibility. The recent election resulted in a huge swing in power and a hard border with the south would be devastating for a lot of people regardless of political persuasion. It'll be interesting to see how each part of the UK ends up in 5-10 years time.
> "For the first time in my life, the prospect of a united Ireland is not only credible but inevitable"
http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/northern-ireland-stormon...
One could argue that the root political problem is the EU itself.
Nationalist movements are on the rise across Europe: The Dutch are about to give their top choice a pretty hard core 'anti Muslim' guy. The French will have a runoff between Le Pen and probably Macron. The Sweden Democrats are polling at 22%. True Finns have incredible influence. Austrian nationalists lost the presidency by a tiny margin. Brexit. Poland. Danish nationalists form government. Admittedly, Catalonia and Scotland are a different strain.
And a massive division between periphery, core and Eastern Europe on 'existential' issues.
For most of these issue, failure of EU leadership, and hostility and intransigence towards the will of the plebes led to this. It could have been avoided.
'For or Against' - the EU as we know it is dead - it didn't want to adapt - so Europe is adapting underneath it.
I don't think it will break up, but nothing will ever be the same in EU-land.
I would argue it's the politicians. No matter what way you voted it's clear that the campaigns around the referendum were incredibly dishonest. Politicians were largely playing games to further their careers and were willing to say what they had to to succeed. We need to do something to ensure referendums deal only in fact because a large portion of voters have no interest in doing their own research and will vote on lies and propaganda.
46.21 % to 53.79 % is NOT a tiny margin.
Cameron also helped Saudi Arabia [3] become the head of UN's human rights council, and who knows what other kind of corrupt deals he made with China. Cameron was really "looking up" to the leaders in China and how they're doing things there, so to me it didn't come as a surprise that he would try to turn UK into West's China (from a surveillance/censorship point of view).
[1] http://europe.newsweek.com/ip-bill-most-extreme-surveillance...
[2] http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/01/26/porn-blocki...
[3] https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/uk-and-saudi-arabia-ma...
It's funny that Scotland lost its (semi-)independence by trying their own hand at colonialism[1].
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_list_of_Non-Sel...
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darien_scheme
I suspect that there will be the arguments about currency and EU membership which the UK government will lobby to make life difficult for Scotland, but as the pound is doing poorly and we're leaving the EU anyway, there isn't much to lose.
"Why have the polls not shown a shift towards Scottish independence?"
The last referendum -- the Scots voted to stay in partially to guarantee EU membership. This referendum will be fundamentally different as it means choosing between the EU and UK something the UK forced on Scotland.
The First Minister needs a big swing in the polls to Yes somewhere in the 6X% to get this to pass.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/13/scottish-in...
I don't even know who they might get to do the No campaign who has any credibility in Scotland. The most sensible option is probably Ruth Davidson, so the most likely choice is someone like Blair McDougall. Labour will probably have to spend all their time trying to avoid letting Jeremy Corbyn say anything on the subject.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/04/01/kezia-dugdale-i-c...
If the terms are unfavourable to Scotland, they will likely leave the union.
> Speaking at her official Bute House residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said the people of Scotland must be offered a choice between a "hard Brexit" and becoming an independent country.
Autumn 2018 - Spring 2019 also fits the two year negotiation timeline.
🇪🇺
>Jacqueline Minor, the European commission’s head of representation in the UK, said Scotland would need to formally apply after leaving the UK, although it could be fast-tracked because it already complies with EU rules and regulations.
Source: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/10/independent...
Spain are concerned that it might a set a precedent for Catalonia to get independence but if the Scottish independence came about because of the UK leaving the EU Spain will be conformable in allowing Scotland to join.
There's no small irony to the fact that scaremongering around Europe was such a big focus of the Better Together campaign in the run up to the first referendum.
Which is not to say it's impossible (as some have, [2]); the EU has turned a blind eye when convenient before and I'm sure will do again. But many in the EU might be reluctant to go that route again after the way Greece turned out.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stability_and_Growth_Pact
[2] https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2016/08/25/scotland...
Which ones? Generally the EU wants more stable democracies to hold up the others.
'Brexit: Spain and France oppose Scotland EU talks' - http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-3665...
Also, I imagine that Spain will do what they're encouraged to do by thE EC considering the budgetary reliance.
The context now is that independent Scotland would have to apply, as it will be a successor state of a non-EU member. I think Spain et al. are fine with this since the precedence it sets will be hard for Basque nationalists to follow.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_Scotti...
Given that the approach used to achieve the Brexit vote has been documented in great detail I wonder how we'll see them applied in this new referendum?
Unfortunately in international politics, winning a vote at home doesn't translate to a winning move internationally.
The huge disconnect between how Brexiters think the world works and how the world really works isn't subject to a popular vote or to media spin. It is going to cause the UK - well, England - catastrophic problems over the coming decade.
If anyone's bluffing in this environment, it has to be Theresa May; the Brexit plan is far less coherent than the plan for an independent Scotland, it's not clear what cards she might hold that have any value, and her ministers are briefing against her in the Times.
The outcome of the vote could fall either way, but it's certainly not a bluff. Current support for independence is Scotland is around 45-50%; there was a clear indication in the current government's manifesto that a referendum would be held if the UK exited the EU.
Anyone with objections to a slim majority making such a sweeping decision is met with, "leave one, get over it."
They're definitely not bluffing. Clue's in the name.
I certainly think there is a sense that to get a poll on a timeline they want, they need to start pushing now, because they know they can expect resistance.
I can't imagine anything that would increase support for independence more than any hint that we wouldn't be allowed to have another referendum.
[OK - apart from BoJo being PM].
At the same time, note Nicola Sturgeon's statements about how this isn't up to Westminster. Legally, of course, it currently is. But she's setting Theresa May up to use a refusal as a "look how undemocratic Westminster is" if it's refused. Look for attempts to bypass Westminster if it's slapped down - which may be serious, or may also be designed out of expectation they'll cause unfavourable reaction to another Westminster slap-down.
Their massive majority of Scottish MPs also mean they will be able to paint any Westminster refusal as England dictating Scottish issues.
It's very much a lose-lose for Theresa May in any case. If a vote is accepted, then it will be a constant distraction during the Brexit negotiations, for example, where any whiff of results negative to Scotland will be exploited for what it's worth...
The English are very angry about this and are touting Sturgeon as a crying "remoaner". They believe that they had a referrendum recently and therefore it's just "keep trying until you get the result you wanted".
If you're a person with that in mind I have a few things to say:
1) the UK being a member of the EU was something sorely needed, but people consider it a trade union deal and not anything else. Therefore they use the argument that the EU has changed enough to warrant leaving.
2) Scotland largely voted remain last time because it was immediately evident that the EU would not allow Scotland to join- since Spain and the remaining UK was in strong favour of vetoing entry. This has fundamentally changed.
3) Now Scotland will not remain in the EU despite voting overwhelmingly to remain. Leaving the EU now would be the antithesis of "the will of the people".. so you can't say that "they voted, get over it".
I'm rather sour on the whole experience regarding Brexit, there has been a _lot_ of smug mudslinging from the leave side, and they've already tried to scapegoat the remain campaign as being "not with the program" and subsequently sabotaging the leave campaign.
That has obviously changed somewhat.
You might not even have to charge people who lived in London income tax, for example due to the large number of companies based here.
;-)
