Disclaimer: I'm English.

One can hardly blame them. I was a unionist during the first referendum simply because I thought we were stronger together and felt that the Scottish made the UK as a whole more liberal (which, to be clear, is a GOOD thing).

But after Brexit one cannot blame or criticise them for wanting to leave. I want to leave too! If their choice is being part of a fairly progressive EU or a conservative/paranoid/racist English-Welsh alliance then they're better off leaving and trying to gain EU membership.

My only concern for Scotland is that they wouldn't be able to gain (re-gain?) EU membership then would be left out on their own for many years. So I definitely think the Scottish leadership needs to better plan out EU entry relative to the last referendum.

With or without Scotland, England is a sinking ship, better that other countries don't tie themselves to her mask as she flounders.

>My only concern for Scotland is that they wouldn't be able to gain (re-gain?) EU membership then would be left out on their own for many years. So I definitely think the Scottish leadership needs to better plan out EU entry relative to the last referendum.

Previously they said that if the UK left the EU, and Scotland left the UK, they could take on the UK's EU membership. This seems to be what they're aiming for with saying they want the referendum before the Brexit process is complete.

That said, it's never been confirmed that would actually be allowed, and with the UK government likely to trigger Article 50 this month, I'm not sure the door is even open for that. And given the EU's fairly strict and slow entry process, as you say, Scotland could be left outside of both unions for many years. I'm not sure if they'd even satisfy the EU's economic requirements on their own.

To confirm, I don't think there's any real belief in the party or the wider independence movement that Scotland would somehow 'inherit' the UK's EU membership. The idea seems to rather be along the lines of negotiating fast-track entry into the EU. It's possible that this won't happen, but on the other hand it's worth noting that Scotland is already subject to EU rules and compliance is a much less complex issue that for a country which is entirely outside the EU.

Couldn't a speedy entry process be negotiated?

My guess though is that the EU won't be keen on the UK splitting up and thus won't encourage it by providing Scotland a quick ascension.

This is also a wonderful bargaining chip for the EU to play against Theresa May in negotiating the terms of the UK's exit.

Disclaimer: I'm Scottish

Really appreciate the well-wishing on it. I would love for there to still be a very open relationship between the two countries. We've got plenty of space up here and a booming tech scene!

Agreed on clarification with the EU membership but I think this is something that the SNP have been working on and that we can expect to see follow-up announcements.

Interesting times!

Interesting to see what might happen post Brexit if Scotland does become Independent and stays in the EU. London has been a great place for International companies to set up shop to access the EU market and labor force...I wonder if they will simply relocate to Scotland? England only business matters could also be handled from within Scotland itself.

It'd be very easy to set up parallel legal structures in Scotland and then just transfer the business up. You possibly wouldn't even need to relocate.


> I want to leave too!

There was a brief desire to start an independence movement for London... It might very well happen (starting a group, not independence itself - if that ever happens it'll be decades) if Brexit gets too nasty and Scotland leaves and causes rest-UK to be even more hostile to our concerns.

London independence would surely only come with the complete collapse of the UK. Or it becoming an EU-like organisation. And that's not entirely impossible - there are enough regional independence movements that it's possible to imagine it.

Much more likely, though, is that everyone argues about it for decades and nothing happens.

The general feeling is that this vote will now succeed. However, I think it's now almost certain that if Scotland does vote to become independent they will be forced to take the Euro as currency. Westminster said this would be the case with the first referendum but few believed it. Now voters in Scotland must believe it, given brexit. I think this will influence voters very strongly - and I think the issue of currency will be a central issue (if anybody other than the SNP can be bothered to campaign - the Westminster Government will have their hands full with brexit negotiations, so I doubt Scotland's independence will be top of their agenda)

reply


The currency question definitely needs straightening out, but Scotland will not immediately be forced to join the Euro; in fact Scotland can't formally join the Euro without spending two years in the ERM and meeting the convergence criteria with its own currency. Since meeting those criteria is pretty optional (and hard work!), joining the Euro can be postponed indefinitely.

Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Sweden are the members of the EU which have not joined the Euro because they don't meet the convergence criteria.

(My personal preference is to ditch the silly "shared" pound idea but define a Scottish Pound pegged to the GBP and using the existing notes as a transitional currency. Much as Ireland did.)

Scotland is fairly small country, starting their own currency does not make much sense.

Monte Negro is using euro, and is not even part of EU yet https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Montenegro_and_the_euro

* The Scottish economy is about 50x larger than Montenegro, so "fairly small" is relative. Similar-sized Denmark, Sweden and Norway have their own currency, let alone tiny Iceland.

* The EU and ECB aren't particularly happy that Montenegro is using the Euro without being a member anyway...(see your wiki link)

Scotland already has three banks issuing their own bank notes (backed by GBP on deposit in their vaults). Independence wouldn't change that, except that the names on the notes would have to be changed from Pounds Stirling.

reply


Those banks also have access to the Bank of England as a lender of last resort and the international market's backing for the UK's current economic policy. Scotland has a fairly developed financial sector, the currency issue is a lot more complicated than "pick one".

Pegging your currency to another when you don't have the fundamentals to match it tends to be of interest to George Soros, especially when you don't have much in the way of foreign currency reserves to defend it.

> Those banks also have access to the Bank of England as a lender of last resort

Can you imagine a future where the independent Scottish government could arrange a similar deal with another financial institution, to cover them until ECB took on the role?

> Pegging your currency to another when you don't have the fundamentals to match it tends to be of interest to George Soros

When was Black Wednesday for Montenegro?

Sweden chose not to join the Euro.

Oddly - European nations that don't use the Euro are generally much better off: Norway (though not EU), Denmark, Sweden, UK.

In hindsight, the UK's decision to not join the Euro is widely accepted as smart.

The Euro is effectively a 'hard Germany currency' that has entrapped the periphery of Europe into a monetary system that massively favours the Germans. Maybe it could have worked out - but from 2000-ish to 2008 - world bankers assumed the Euro meant 'collective risk pooling' so the periphery countries loaded up on cheap debt. But when the crash happened - we discovered there were going to be no bailouts - leaving the periphery with a massive balance sheet problem, and the total inability to manage monetary policy - or rather - they're stuck on a 'strict currency' which favours Germany who already had several advantages.

But I agree, if Scotland does go indy, then it may very well introduce a pegged currency, which makes sense as something temporary.

> Denmark

The Danish Krone is pegged to the Euro, within a very tight margin.

http://www.xe.com/currencycharts/?from=DKK&to=EUR&view=5Y

And you've missed Poland, Hungary, Czechia, Romania and Bulgaria; these countries don't use the Euro, but aren't usually considered much better off.

This is not entirely true. The Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium and France for example fare just fine with the Euro.

The problems you mentioned (and some non-Euro countries being better off) are caused by structural problems in those countries, which are only tangentially related to the common currency. From an economic point of view those countries probably shouldn't have adopted the Euro so quickly in the first place but were allowed to do so nonetheless for political reasons.

reply


It's difficult fix "structural problems" when the monetary policy is decided by others, and not following your interest.

Whoever thinks the Euro is a success has not been paying attention and probably don't understand how monetary policies (and money) works.

The Euro-area countries has been forced to follow procyclical policies, in a time when govern spending was necessary.

> Oddly - European nations that don't use the Euro are generally much better off

So is it that countries that took the euro were hurt by it, or that countries with already strong currencies chose not to take the euro?

I think the point is the spiteful UK government would deliberately stop Scotland keeping the pound.

They can't stop Scotland from keeping the pound. They can stop Scotland from issuing its own notes valid in the remaining parts of the UK, but there is no way for the UK government to unilaterally decide that Scottish businesses and persons can't use GBP - they will have no jurisdiction over them if Scotland becomes independent.

reply


As I've said above they won't act as lender of last resort and they won't set monetary policy with regard to the needs of Scotland. A currency peg can be broken, though it is embarrassing and usually very expensive during the period you try and defend it - see "Black Wednesday".

Sticking with Sterling wouldn't even allow the option of crashing out of the monetary peg if needs be. I think you'd see an exodus of financial institutions' head offices down to London. An independent Scotland simply couldn't afford to bail out a large institution in Sterling, or even if it let banks fail couldn't afford the economic hit because its debts would be denominated in Sterling. Iceland was able to devalue by 60%, Greece wasn't able to.

There are serious disadvantages to using someone elses currency though.

The scottish government would likley be forced to strongly discourage the use of the UK pound to maintain fiscal control.

> would likley be forced to strongly discourage the use of the UK pound to maintain fiscal control

Do you mean "monetary control"? What do you mean by "strongly discourage"? Forced by whom, or by circumstances?

To allow other countries to decide you monetary policy is courting disaster.

"strongly discourage" is as easy as not accepting payment tax in pounds.

reply


Forced by currency speculators. New currencies are always strained, and given an independent Scotland would be close to bankruptcy anyway, a fully-pegged currency would be (how do I say this) difficult.

reply


What vidarh said. Country A can use country B's currency without any consent; lots of countries do this. Some of the more volatile countries use dollars unofficially as "hard" currency for big purchases.

I'd expect Scotland to parallel Ireland's history of using the pound and pound-equivalent: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irish_pound

See also https://qz.com/260980/meet-the-countries-that-dont-use-their...

Furthermore, given the 99% fall in oil revenue since the previous referendum, the Union dividend (£9bn / year) and a deficit of 10% GDP, and state aid rules within the EU, the economic case for independence has dwindled, to put it mildly.

Politically, the case for independence is on the downside; both Theresa May and Ruth Davidson higher net satisfaction rates higher than Sturgeon in Scotland, and the likelihood of a general election before EU exit is getting higher every day, but for other reasons. Peak Sturgeon has come 2 years too soon.

Current thought within the SNP is moving towards building an economic case for independence which is not dependent on North Sea oil revenue. That reliance was seen as a weakness in the previous campaign, and there is awareness of that within the party.

reply


> both Theresa May and Ruth Davidson higher net satisfaction rates higher than Sturgeon

In Scotland? I'm extremely skeptical.

There was an IPSOSmori survey to that tune in mid-September. It was contradicted by a following YouGov poll in November where Sturgeon was seen as doing better.

And of course "doing well in her job" doesn't matter much if 38% of Scots vote SNP vs 16% Tory voters (from the Yougov survey).

http://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/ruth-davidson-overtake...

From mid-september 2016. Couldn't find a more recent poll.

reply


reply


I was wondering if that's what they meant. But if they did it is an absurd statistic given that only Scotland gets to vote in their own referendum.

I'm presuming to the public the currency debate will be fought by politicians on more of an emotional level for example romanticising the Pound.

On the other side graphs of the Pound dropping in value after the referendum results is also quite powerful especially if the SNP frame it as leaving a sinking ship.

While I understand the truth that staying in the Pound is important to Scottish voters, I don't understand why. The Euro seems like a very close substitute to the Pound. They're both strong, largely un-inflated currencies that a sovereign Scotland will not control.

reply


>> While I understand the truth that staying in the Pound is important to Scottish voters, I don't understand why.

I've always heard the argument that things are more expensive in the Euro. I know people in countries where they switched to the Euro and salaries remained the same while prices of goods went up. I'm not sure why this happens (or even if it's true) but it's a reason a lot of people are against losing the pound.

reply


My Grandma was saying this a lot. With some economic headwinds and constant (but not outsized) inflation comparing against a nostalgia currency that stopped inflating years ago, it's exceedingly easy to blame the Euro for making things more expensive.

Adopting it often makes central bank policy more challenging. An outright "Euro makes goods more expensive" statement is an oversimplification though, don't take it at face value and always ask for objective inflation data relating to the particular country in question.

"currencies that a sovereign Scotland will not control"

And that's the key thing. They would be changing masters, probably for the worst.

As a former Euro supporter and now Euro sceptic I would recommend them to keep their lead in their own hand.

"The general feeling is that this vote will now succeed."

Polling for almost a year (see Wikipedia) indicates that it will not succeed - there's only one of more than a dozen or so polls that puts independence ahead - and then only by one point. 'Remain' are ahead by 10 points in the rest.

The easy trump card to play is the fact that Spain and others (Belgium) will not allow Scotland to join the EU, even if they do - it will take years.

An 'independent Scotland from an independent UK' is a huge pile of risk for people to stomach.

With the UK faring economically well since Brexit (I know A50 has not been triggered, but investors have already priced in what they know, and A50 is a sure thing) - this is not the 'Brexit horror' story the indyreffers wanted.

I would also point out that these things can fatigue on people, and that after a while, even soft Nationalists see the tactics of separatists.

The SNP said the last referendum was a "once in a lifetime" event - and that was 4 years ago. 'The situation has changed' - surely - but nevertheless, it makes them look rather without credibility on the surface of it.

It will be very interesting though.

> The easy trump card to play is the fact that Spain and others (Belgium) will not allow Scotland to join the EU, even if they do - it will take years.

That argument played a lot better before the Brexit vote. The choice is now between "definitely out of Europe, possibly on bad terms" versus "hopefully rejoining Europe, possibly with interim deal".

Personally I expect Spain to accept an independent Scotland as leverage against Brexit Britain - note that this way Spain would retain the right to fish in Scottish waters. But all of these are "forward-looking statements".

Also the BBC asked a Spanish EPP representative directly if they would veto and he said no: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-3923...

> UK faring economically well since Brexit

If a Labour government had lost 20% of the value of the £ along with threatening to expel financial services from London the news coverage would be rather different. I don't think it has all been priced in yet, because we don't know exactly how bad it's going to be.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/02/14/ftse-100-falt...

(Also, note that polls are from before campaigning starts! I'd expect campaigning to move the needle somewhat, otherwise what's the point?)

I think it's a big change. The idea of Scotland leaving the UK was a non-starter when the UK was in the EU. The Spanish and other countries with separatist regions would never have allowed it. Now that the UK is leaving Europe (something the Scottish people did not vote to do), there is stll substantial risk in leaving the UK (which is a much bigger trading partner with Scotland than the EU) but also a great opportunity to attract all of the English companies with exposure to a hard Brexit - from financial services to manufacturing, this could be an awesome opportunity for Scotland should England push for a hard Brexit and be left trading on WTO rules with the applicable tarrifs.

reply


With the UK faring economically well since Brexit

I think we'll need to wait and see on this one. A collapse in currency value has masked some of the longer-term issues that leaving the single market will raise.

but nevertheless, it makes them look rather without credibility on the surface of it.

I can't agree with this. The current Scottish government was elected with a manifesto indicating that a second referendum would held if Scotland was removed the EU.

> Spain and others (Belgium) will not allow Scotland to join the EU

It's very likely that Scotland won't remain a EU member (as a successor of a EU member), but no government has said they would veto Scotland's application. The media mentions about this topic are vaguely-worded, to make it sound like it's about Scotland ever becoming an EU member (which it's extremely likely to achieve) versus avoiding having to apply (which is probably not going to happen).

reply


reply


The political ramifications are identical - it's not a technical issue.

Spain is desperately afraid of Catalonia departing - and the nuance of 'we left the EU before we joined' won't matter to the voters. Scottish separation and ascension to the EU would carve a crystal clear path for Catalonian separatists, and give massive wind to their sales.

To the above commenters point - no gov will likely ever come out and say it, but there's no reason for Spain to support Scottish ascension, and every reason to be against it.

reply


I think its going to kill a lot of people when they see 'Brexit horror' not materializing. The UK has a powerful economy (number 5 in the world) and as such can certainly work out beneficial trade deals alone. Its not a Greece-like mess that benefits from the Euro and the Euro's backers. Without the shared currency and having a land border with other EU nations, its questionable if the benefits are worth it. At least, they come with liabilities.

I certainly see the various pro EU political argument at work here and many have validity, but the economic one is fairly weak sauce. If anything, the UK has a stronger negotiation position as its own entity, assuming they play their cards right. If Scotland wants to go independent then fine, but using brexit as an excuse is very questionable.

>even soft Nationalists see the tactics of separatists.

I wonder how many separatists are being honeydicked by Russia. Russia has been funding separatists and far-right political parties in the West for its own gain for quite some time now. Perhaps people are starting to see through their ultra-tailored Facbook newsfeed, hysterical yellow journalism, legitimately fake news, and other biased media. I suspect the Trump win the US is showing people that yes, an electorate can go crazy with outsiders and extremist policies, but that doesn't mean that's actually good for the electorate.

Ignoring Spain's own separatist fears, the EU members probably are fairly wary of any separatist talk right now, especially after seeing what happened in Crimea, and don't want to encourage it and certainly don't want to signal that separatism is a quick way to EU membership. Not to mention NATO membership, are the Scots ready to invest 2% of their GDP into defense (nearby $4bn)? We've probably moved towards an anti-separatist attitude in the West for the foreseeable future due to recent events. According to the guardian, the yes/no spread is the same was it was in 2014, so the idea that Scotland has become more separatist is questionable:

Between August and December last year we polled over 3,000 Scottish adults and found yes to Scottish independence on 46% and no on 54% – just a fraction different from the result two years earlier.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/27/shift-...

> UK has a powerful economy (number 5 in the world)

Not 5th any more:

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4056296/India-overta...

(yes the mail is unreliable but I thought I'd pick the most Brexity source)

reply


Looks like India's recent growth have edged them out, but I just want to point out that's why, not because the UK is falling. Its just India is, finally, catching up to the rest of the world. This is good news for India and doesn't take away from the UK. Also, remember we're comparing an economy of merely 65m people that chimes in at 6th.

UK GDP growth fits in at almost 2% which is where the USA sits at as well and typical of later-stage capitalist countries. EU darling and once economic powerhouse France is at .3%. Spain is only recently getting out of negative growth, for comparison.

[flagged]


To answer your specific point, my understanding is that general noise from Spain is that a Scottish application for EU membership would not be vetoed.

reply


I imagine Spain will do as directed by the EC given that the Catalonia argument isn't analagous to Scotland.

I'd strongly disagree with your comment about the SNP being racist but obviously it's a sensitive subject. I view it as being about getting the right deal for Scotland.

> racist SNP

Unsubstantiated smear.

Is SNP racist? I honestly don't know. But it seems staying in Europe would suggest a pro-imigrant stance.

reply


SNP are explicitly pro-Immigration. As you'd expect - the population in a large chunk of the land area of Scotland is worried about the effects of depopulation eroding small rural communities.

From their website:

The SNP believe that immigration is essential to the strength of our economy and adds greatly to our cultural fabric. We propose a fair, robust and secure immigration system that meets Scotland’s social and economic needs.

Therefore we will seek, as a priority, the reintroduction of the post study work visa, so that those we have helped educate are able, if they so choose, to make a contribution to our economy.

> Is SNP racist?

Some people see the SNP's strong desire to separate from Westminster as anti-English.

reply


Oh the poor English :(

Last I heard, Scotland would have to join the queue of applicants to be considered as a new EU member and no one in Brussels (definitely anti-nationalistic) wanted to encourage Scotland in this move. Spain would undoubtedly veto this given their strong stance against Catalan independence. They could be out in the cold.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/10/independent...

However, I think it's now almost certain that if Scotland does vote to become independent they will be forced to take the Euro as currency.

Is Spain now willing to allow them into the EU or will they veto their membership application because of their issues with Catalonia?

Still seems like racist SNP are still in denial

reply


reply


What a legacy Cameron has left.

Alienation of our nearest neighbours and the likely dissolution of the Union.

It's also looking likely that Brexit will cause problems for the Northern Ireland peace arrangement.

It's incredible when you consider Queen Elizabeth's reign. From visiting India as a British realm to overseeing the dissolution of the Union itself.

The Union has long operated as internal colonialism; this is just the next step in de-colonising the system.

It'll be interesting to see how often Conservative ministers promise that there will be no border between UK and ROI but there will be a hard border between England and Scotland, despite none of this making any sense.

On the point of internal colonialism: it might have been true once, but certainly not true today.

All of the countries in the union have seats in Westminster, dedicate ministers and committees, as well as their own devolved parliaments. I'd say things are much worse for counties in the North of England, than for the other countries in the UK.

The nature of democracy means the majority rules, which will always be problematic for minority communities. The only solutions I can see are to be more cohesive and unified in opinion, divorce completely, or accept differences as the cost of peace and stability and continue working to improve the balance.

I grew up in the north of England, Cumbria to be exact. My extended family are all in the north of Scotland.

There is no doubt in my mind that the loser in all of this is the north of England. They are repeatedly denied a voice, publicly scorned, and they see all their talent move south or abroad. England is a lopsided country and I don't know how to fix it.

> majority rules, which will always be problematic for minority communities

This is arguably the big problem of the 20th and 21st centuries: not all questions are sensibly amenable to majority rule, and minorities must have rights and protections against discriminatory politics. This tends to grate a bit with the majority, which is tolerable in OK economic times but can be vulnerable to demagogues.

Protection of minorities is baked into the Good Friday agreement. It's also differently baked into the Human Rights Act, which seems to be part of why the HRA is so unpopular in some quarters.

The 200 year-old idea that democracy means majority rules is rather naive. Naive in the sense that it assumes a simplistic model of political dynamics where every voter is an independent agent, and this assumption has not stood up well to history. The impact of political movements and demogogues, as well as economic coercion of the working classes, has shown that it is in fact possible for a democracy to be controlled by minority interests. It turns out that most people are vulnerable to the influence of thought leaders with their own agenda, can be manipulated to act against their interests, and so it can not be said that the majority of voters exercise political agency.

reply


reply


Yes - but Brexit has shot away the status quo and is proceeding to remove people's free movement and other rights without consensus. Change is now underway whether we want it or not. Scotland has to pick a European future or an increasingly risky looking English future.

reply


" If we are to learn the lessons of the Brexit referendum, you need consensus to enact any major change to people's citizenship rights. Consensus there is not."

UK citizens were never given a vote on their 'citizenship' rights in the EU.

UK citizens only voted to join the EEC - not the EU. They voted to join what was essentially a 'trade block'. Not a supra-federal state. (UK citizens were not given a vote on the treaty of Rome.)

The French voted against the treaty of Rome - and guess what? Their Parliament enacted it! How's that for consensus?

Same thing in the Netherlands.

In Ireland, they were forced to 'keep voting until it passed'.

Most other countries did not get a referendum on joining the EU.

There was never any 'popular consensus' on the EU as we know it - it likely may never have existed if it were put to referendum.

I would argue that a 'strong consensus' would be needed to have Scottish, Catalonian or Quebec separation - those are parts of nations.

The EU is not quite the same thing.

This post seems to have become a victim of "disagreement downvoting". Whether or not it's correct I think it's a well made point, I wish the moderation system worked more for contribution than consensus.

It's off-topic: the subject is Scotland independence, not the failings of the democratic processes of the EU.

While that might be the case, the resounding pro-remain vote in Scotland at the EU referendum is convincingly a vote for EU membership. It's fair to say that there is a popular consensus that Scotland should be a member of the EU.

>> It's also looking likely that Brexit will cause problems for the Northern Ireland peace arrangement.

This is the first time I've felt a border poll in Northern Ireland is a possibility. The recent election resulted in a huge swing in power and a hard border with the south would be devastating for a lot of people regardless of political persuasion. It'll be interesting to see how each part of the UK ends up in 5-10 years time.

Could be worse than that, at least from the viewpoint of the Conservative and Unionist Party, to give them their full (and oft-forgot) name:

> "For the first time in my life, the prospect of a united Ireland is not only credible but inevitable"

http://www.independent.co.uk/voices/northern-ireland-stormon...

Unionist means union between Northern Ireland and England, not a united Ireland - the term for that is Republican.

reply


reply


Yes, that's what I meant. It's coded into their DNA (and their name) to not want the union to disintegrate.

The people voted, not Cameron.

One could argue that the root political problem is the EU itself.

Nationalist movements are on the rise across Europe: The Dutch are about to give their top choice a pretty hard core 'anti Muslim' guy. The French will have a runoff between Le Pen and probably Macron. The Sweden Democrats are polling at 22%. True Finns have incredible influence. Austrian nationalists lost the presidency by a tiny margin. Brexit. Poland. Danish nationalists form government. Admittedly, Catalonia and Scotland are a different strain.

And a massive division between periphery, core and Eastern Europe on 'existential' issues.

For most of these issue, failure of EU leadership, and hostility and intransigence towards the will of the plebes led to this. It could have been avoided.

'For or Against' - the EU as we know it is dead - it didn't want to adapt - so Europe is adapting underneath it.

I don't think it will break up, but nothing will ever be the same in EU-land.

>> One could argue that the root political problem is the EU itself.

I would argue it's the politicians. No matter what way you voted it's clear that the campaigns around the referendum were incredibly dishonest. Politicians were largely playing games to further their careers and were willing to say what they had to to succeed. We need to do something to ensure referendums deal only in fact because a large portion of voters have no interest in doing their own research and will vote on lies and propaganda.

* Austrian nationalists lost the presidency by a tiny margin. *

46.21 % to 53.79 % is NOT a tiny margin.

And that's before you mention that he left UK with the most mass surveillance-friendly laws of the western world [1], that would've likely been declared invalid under EU's Charter of Fundamental Rights. There May also played a big role in that. And let's not forget about the "porn filter" that includes much more than just porn, and it will soon become mandatory [2].

Cameron also helped Saudi Arabia [3] become the head of UN's human rights council, and who knows what other kind of corrupt deals he made with China. Cameron was really "looking up" to the leaders in China and how they're doing things there, so to me it didn't come as a surprise that he would try to turn UK into West's China (from a surveillance/censorship point of view).

[1] http://europe.newsweek.com/ip-bill-most-extreme-surveillance...

[2] http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2017/01/26/porn-blocki...

[3] https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/uk-and-saudi-arabia-ma...

I'm certainly no Cameron supporter but The Investigatory Powers Bill was passed under May's government. It also had no real opposition from Labour. We are still subject to EU law and there has already been a ruling in the CJEU (in December 2016) against the UK's surveillance which will have consequences for the IP Act. And the 'porn filter' (Digital Economy Bill) is still being debated so hopefully something can be done about it.

Self-determination and post-colonialism only seem to apply away from home. Madrid has a big influence on this because of Catalonia and Basque country, but there are tons of non-self-governing territories[0] which are swept under the rug, or clung to with claws of "economic uncertainty".

It's funny that Scotland lost its (semi-)independence by trying their own hand at colonialism[1].

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_list_of_Non-Sel... [1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darien_scheme

I'm extremely excited for it. There's a huge amount of division in UK politics, and in Scottish politics.

I suspect that there will be the arguments about currency and EU membership which the UK government will lobby to make life difficult for Scotland, but as the pound is doing poorly and we're leaving the EU anyway, there isn't much to lose.

https://yougov.co.uk/news/2017/01/27/why-have-polls-not-show...

"Why have the polls not shown a shift towards Scottish independence?"

Polling 5 years ago was around the 30% mark. It's much closer to 50% today -- Scots are rapidly becoming in favour of Independence. Such kind of change takes place over years/decades rather than weeks/months

The last referendum -- the Scots voted to stay in partially to guarantee EU membership. This referendum will be fundamentally different as it means choosing between the EU and UK something the UK forced on Scotland.

Latest polls have Yes on 49%.

The First Minister needs a big swing in the polls to Yes somewhere in the 6X% to get this to pass.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/mar/13/scottish-in...

Note that that's before the official start of campaigning. During the last campaign it went from something like 35% to 48%, partly due to how godawful the Unionist campaign was.

I don't even know who they might get to do the No campaign who has any credibility in Scotland. The most sensible option is probably Ruth Davidson, so the most likely choice is someone like Blair McDougall. Labour will probably have to spend all their time trying to avoid letting Jeremy Corbyn say anything on the subject.

Too late - Corbyn already said that he is "absolutely fine" with a new referendum.

Honestly Kezia is the bigger reliability. She was actually quoted as considering independence in the even of Brexit.

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2016/04/01/kezia-dugdale-i-c...

He said entirely the opposite on the BBC this morning.

Yes, this is Corbyn. He was also simultaneously for and against Brexit.

Because it's a rather complex issue that was boiled down to in/out. I voted to remain in the end but I can certainly see a lot of the arguments from the leave folks.

I think when the Brexit deal is clearer the swing will effectively be an Scotland's approval rating of the deal.

You're right. Calling a second referendum is the best way to apply pressure on the UK government.

If the terms are unfavourable to Scotland, they will likely leave the union.

It looks like that's pretty much the intention:

> Speaking at her official Bute House residence in Edinburgh, Ms Sturgeon said the people of Scotland must be offered a choice between a "hard Brexit" and becoming an independent country.

Autumn 2018 - Spring 2019 also fits the two year negotiation timeline.

🇪🇺

There's no guarantee that Scotland will be allowed into the EEA or EU as an independent nation. In fact, some member states are opposed to it.

reply


>Jacqueline Minor, the European commission’s head of representation in the UK, said Scotland would need to formally apply after leaving the UK, although it could be fast-tracked because it already complies with EU rules and regulations.

Source: https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/10/independent...

Spain are concerned that it might a set a precedent for Catalonia to get independence but if the Scottish independence came about because of the UK leaving the EU Spain will be conformable in allowing Scotland to join.

There is, however, a guarantee that a non-independent Scotland will be part of neither as a result of Brexit.

There's no small irony to the fact that scaremongering around Europe was such a big focus of the Better Together campaign in the run up to the first referendum.

Well there is really no guarantee but Scotland will pass all tests easily and whole EU will probably help them ;)

Is that still true? AIUI the Stability and Growth Pact [1] requires EU members to limit their deficits to 3% of GDP, and Scotland's deficit in 2016 was approaching 10% after North Sea oil revenues collapsed. Right now it's only fiscal transfers from England via the Barnett formula keeping Scottish spending afloat, and neither spending cuts nor tax rises are traditional political winners.

Which is not to say it's impossible (as some have, [2]); the EU has turned a blind eye when convenient before and I'm sure will do again. But many in the EU might be reluctant to go that route again after the way Greece turned out.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stability_and_Growth_Pact

[2] https://www.forbes.com/sites/timworstall/2016/08/25/scotland...

Doesn't the stability & growth pack only apply to Euro membership? Most EU countries aren't within that 3% anyway.

> In fact, some member states are opposed to it.

Which ones? Generally the EU wants more stable democracies to hold up the others.

Primarily Spain I think? I couldn't find a good source saying they would block the membership outright but there's an article here which includes some details about which states are opposed the EU negotiating potential membership for Scotland as part of Brexit (I realise that's slightly different to Scotland joining as an independent nation).

'Brexit: Spain and France oppose Scotland EU talks' - http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-scotland-politics-3665...

Spain is less of an argument now as Catalonia have always been a region of Spain whereas Scotland is its own nation which joined the UK through the Act of Union. It's a different legal precedent.

Also, I imagine that Spain will do what they're encouraged to do by thE EC considering the budgetary reliance.

The classic example is usually presented as Spain, due to fears of setting a precedent that the Basque Country and Catalan could follow to remove themselves from Spain.

Spain has previously come out strongly against an independent Scotland joining the EU, largely because of the issue of Catalonian independence.

reply


The context now is that independent Scotland would have to apply, as it will be a successor state of a non-EU member. I think Spain et al. are fine with this since the precedence it sets will be hard for Basque nationalists to follow.

reply


reply


Ah yes, like the 'current polling' at the time suggested the UK would definitely remain in the EU, or that President Clinton was a surefire thing.

They underestimated the No vote last time:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Opinion_polling_for_the_Scotti...

The "Project Fear" approach was used successfully in the 2014 referendum and then failed in 2016 because very smart political strategists such as Dominic Cummings worked out how to counter it.

Given that the approach used to achieve the Brexit vote has been documented in great detail I wonder how we'll see them applied in this new referendum?

The approach used to achieve the Brexit vote was to lie about everything and to write off rational reality-based objections as "Project Fear."

Unfortunately in international politics, winning a vote at home doesn't translate to a winning move internationally.

The huge disconnect between how Brexiters think the world works and how the world really works isn't subject to a popular vote or to media spin. It is going to cause the UK - well, England - catastrophic problems over the coming decade.

This is no bluff, this is a real action. If you want a poker metaphor, this is a raise.

If anyone's bluffing in this environment, it has to be Theresa May; the Brexit plan is far less coherent than the plan for an independent Scotland, it's not clear what cards she might hold that have any value, and her ministers are briefing against her in the Times.

You may be right, but keep in mind that the SNP managed to take 58 out of 59 possible seats in a recent election. Calling the bluff of someone who can campaign to a result as good as that... hm...

reply


reply


FPTP plays a role, but "entirely"? Winning 40+% per cent of the vote isn't easy in the first place, and directing the campaigning effort well enough to win 58 out of 59 single-seat districts is a rare feat.

(Note that this isn't just an SNP move – it's the policy of the Scottish Greens as well as other civic groups)

The outcome of the vote could fall either way, but it's certainly not a bluff. Current support for independence is Scotland is around 45-50%; there was a clear indication in the current government's manifesto that a referendum would be held if the UK exited the EU.

Wasn't that the plan for Brexit referendum, to shut UKIP up? That turned out well.

Like they ever would have gone away even if the vote was over 60% to remain. They'd have demanded a second referendum (and 3rd and 4th and 5th...) until they got the result they wanted.

As Farage said: "In a 52-48 referendum this would be unfinished business by a long way. If the remain campaign win two-thirds to one-third that ends it."

It was around 52-48 and they have declared it finished business...

Anyone with objections to a slim majority making such a sweeping decision is met with, "leave one, get over it."

I had expected them to wait until 2019 given that's the probable date for the next general election. I think they might be timing this to coincide with Article 70 notification this week. Apart from people's fears about what that will mean, there's a chance of adverse reactions from the markets and business which might focus Scots' minds on what could happen.

They're definitely not bluffing. Clue's in the name.

I think you mean Article 50

Yes, probably 2020 on the election too, but there was some talk of a referendum in 2019. Will not edit ... Article 50 possibly as early as tomorrow.

Maybe they are bluffing in the sense that their request will almost certainly be denied at this point, and it may very well be they are banking on that.

I certainly think there is a sense that to get a poll on a timeline they want, they need to start pushing now, because they know they can expect resistance.

"their request will almost certainly be denied at this point"

I can't imagine anything that would increase support for independence more than any hint that we wouldn't be allowed to have another referendum.

[OK - apart from BoJo being PM].

reply


At the same time, note Nicola Sturgeon's statements about how this isn't up to Westminster. Legally, of course, it currently is. But she's setting Theresa May up to use a refusal as a "look how undemocratic Westminster is" if it's refused. Look for attempts to bypass Westminster if it's slapped down - which may be serious, or may also be designed out of expectation they'll cause unfavourable reaction to another Westminster slap-down.

Their massive majority of Scottish MPs also mean they will be able to paint any Westminster refusal as England dictating Scottish issues.

It's very much a lose-lose for Theresa May in any case. If a vote is accepted, then it will be a constant distraction during the Brexit negotiations, for example, where any whiff of results negative to Scotland will be exploited for what it's worth...

I am Scottish from birth- I spent nearly my entire life living in the middle of England.

The English are very angry about this and are touting Sturgeon as a crying "remoaner". They believe that they had a referrendum recently and therefore it's just "keep trying until you get the result you wanted".

If you're a person with that in mind I have a few things to say:

1) the UK being a member of the EU was something sorely needed, but people consider it a trade union deal and not anything else. Therefore they use the argument that the EU has changed enough to warrant leaving.

2) Scotland largely voted remain last time because it was immediately evident that the EU would not allow Scotland to join- since Spain and the remaining UK was in strong favour of vetoing entry. This has fundamentally changed.

3) Now Scotland will not remain in the EU despite voting overwhelmingly to remain. Leaving the EU now would be the antithesis of "the will of the people".. so you can't say that "they voted, get over it".

I'm rather sour on the whole experience regarding Brexit, there has been a _lot_ of smug mudslinging from the leave side, and they've already tried to scapegoat the remain campaign as being "not with the program" and subsequently sabotaging the leave campaign.

Also worth noting that a major point of the anti-independence campaign last time was that Scotland would get to stay in the EU if they stayed part of the UK.

That has obviously changed somewhat.

Can London please also seek independence and stop sending huge sums of money to the rest of the UK. I'd even be happy with the Euro or our own currency The London Pound. We might need to ask Donald Trump about building a wall though...

You might not even have to charge people who lived in London income tax, for example due to the large number of companies based here.

;-)

