Deep Learning on Title and Content Features to Tackle Clickbait (linkedin.com)
43 points by abhisvnit 3 hours ago | 5 comments





You could add any title that's formulated as an imperative. "You won't believe..." "Guess which..." "You should..."

Also titles that are formulated as a simple subject - predicate - object sentence: "XY considered anti-pattern" "Trump is right" "Hitler did nothing wrong" "Drunk girl shows tits" "Homeopathy is the future of medicine"

Same works if formulated as a question: "Is Trump right?" "Has Hitler done nothing wrong?" "Is homeopathy the future of medicine?"

Bonus points for exclamation marks, pound signs and uppercase words.

Thanks for the nice, condensed article. Generating features from BeautifulSoup isn't something that I've considered before.

I'm still going through Yoshua Bengio's new book on DL, but if anyone is free to comment: what are the justifications for the general architecture? Why use LSTMs with the Glove embeddings?

Seems like everyone uses the glove embeddings for any text based DL project.

Simple filter for tech articles:

$clickbait = /Deep/;

code available here: https://github.com/abhishekkrthakur/clickbaits_revisited

