Also titles that are formulated as a simple subject - predicate - object sentence:
"XY considered anti-pattern"
"Trump is right"
"Hitler did nothing wrong"
"Drunk girl shows tits"
"Homeopathy is the future of medicine"
Same works if formulated as a question:
"Is Trump right?"
"Has Hitler done nothing wrong?"
"Is homeopathy the future of medicine?"
Bonus points for exclamation marks, pound signs and uppercase words.
I'm still going through Yoshua Bengio's new book on DL, but if anyone is free to comment: what are the justifications for the general architecture? Why use LSTMs with the Glove embeddings?
$clickbait = /Deep/;
