Inventors and the invention: The Rolling Fluid Turbine (rs-online.com)
30 points by chrisbennet 3 hours ago





Seems like a cool invention, but unfortunately the writing or editing has been done by someone with no technical knowledge.

> a unique hydrodynamic principle, the rolling fluid principle vortex dynamic

what?

> which can create a large amount of energy

The first law of thermodynamics may want to hear about that.

> an output of up to 10 kWh per day

so ... 417W.

> This is enough power to meet the requirements of 5 European families

[1] gives German usage for one household per day as 9.6kWh

[1] http://shrinkthatfootprint.com/average-household-electricity...

I think it's been translated, too.

This effect is well known to old school instrument fitters.. hense the Variable Area Flow Meters are more.commonly known as rotameters , the maths however is buried deep in such devices such as Coriolis Mass Flow Meters and also has much to do with the friction at the counter rotating boundry layers of the fluid between where the fluid is trying to stay laminer at both the vessel wall and the rotating item https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mass_flow_meter

Many effects are already known to different people, but no one thought to use them for some novel application.

