> a unique hydrodynamic principle, the rolling fluid principle vortex dynamic
what?
> which can create a large amount of energy
The first law of thermodynamics may want to hear about that.
> an output of up to 10 kWh per day
so ... 417W.
> This is enough power to meet the requirements of 5 European families
[1] gives German usage for one household per day as 9.6kWh
[1] http://shrinkthatfootprint.com/average-household-electricity...
