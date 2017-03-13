Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Up to 15% of Twitter Accounts Are Fake: Study
(
arxiv.org
)
2 points
by
randomname2
on Mar 13, 2017
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
dang
12 months ago
Please don't rewrite titles to say what you think is important about an article. If you want to do that, the place for it is a comment in the thread. Then your opinion is on a level playing field with others'.
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html
brudgers
on Mar 13, 2017
Title: Online Human-Bot Interactions: Detection, Estimation, and Characterization
Applications are open for YC Summer 2018
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
Legal
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
https://news.ycombinator.com/newsguidelines.html